AG Bill Barr Warns The National Mail-In Ballot Effort Will De-legitimize The U.S. Government…

…and he is correct. That is exactly why the leftists within the Democrat party are pushing for it. The extreme left know they can destroy the republican form of government by forcing a fraudulent election result on the American people. That is the purpose.
Bill Barrf. He sure does make it difficult for the President to do his job.
I dropped the case of Micheal Flynn as I knew the judge would not
I make may case for voter fraud as I know it means diddly squat
He made the case against mail in ballots quite strongly here.
lol another strongly worded letter? If that were one of Obamas AG’s things would get done. It would get done illegally but things would get done none the less.
Oh he does, does he? But what the f*** is he gonna do about it? Or do about ANYTHING? I don’t give a rat’s a$$ what Bill Barr makes a strong case for anymore.
Action is all that will impress me, not words.
Great idea AG Barr. We all agree with you. The set up here is heading for an election disaster in our country which we have never seen before to my knowledge. It’s possible we won’t have a legitimate election and no certified results for who knows how long. Sane people can see what’s coming if this isn’t reigned in somehow.
How about some suggestions from the justice side Mr. Barr. There must be something that can be done before we vote. What do you suggest?
Doesn’t the Attorney General of the United States have the power to set safe policies in practice for voting in an upcoming federal election during a National Emergency? (We are still formally under the National Emergency from the Pandemic).
AG Barr could insist that all voting in all states be in person or by registered absentee ballot. Also, no more ballots accepted to be counted after midnight on Election Day – November 3, 2020.
As close as we are to a Civil War in our divided country right now, with a waning pandemic, people still unemployed and mourning friends and family, riots in the streets, etc… that would be the least he could do to help the country.
He should do something if he has the power to do so. Why he would want to tear the country up more than it is right now is beyond me if he can stop or at least mitigate it.
“no more ballots accepted to be counted after midnight on Election Day”
If a preferred progressive candidate looses an election here in Washington State, “magic ballots” appear as needed days (or longer) after the election. In the past they could only flip close elections but that appears to be changing. Last year “magic ballots” for Sawant in Seattle changed an 8% loss to a 2% victory.
NY Post article yesterday about a professional DNC vote fraudster was chilling and ominous. He detailed the tricks they’ve used for decades. There are some essy fixes, such as all mailed ballots must have a seal to prevent copying them. Tamper-proof envelopes which must be postmarked by election day. Tougher to handle the homeless vote-buying, ballot harvesting, and operatives at nursing homes and post offices.
/legitimate election???/
It is hard to have that when one side already does not:
Here is Jake Tapper asking Debbie Wasserman-Schultz why Clinton came away with the same number of primary delegates as Sanders, even when Sanders blew Clinton away in the NH primary:
DNC Chair Says Super Delegates are needed for Diversity & Inclusion
Wasserman–Schultz: Super Delegates are needed for diversity and inclusion, so that all voices are heard in the Democratic Party (other than the voters) and so that Party Leaders don’t need to run against Grass Roots Activists (said voters)….
The next time someone asks you if we should replace the Electoral College, tell them we should replace it with a Super Delegate system. (lol)
Look what the left did to themselves in Iowa. Lol do we even know who won yet (rhetorical question)?
They’re going to cheat bigly (like nothing seen before). If not to win but delegitimize it should they lose. This group of folks have been asking to get their asses paddled for a long time now.
I know some big guys read the Treehouse now. Was never in military or LE but know how to fight. Have a lotta heart too. When I heard that woman say a bunch of us had been deputized to hunt down some folk I was furious. I thought they forgot to pick me. 🤣
Why keep pretending that CNN is news by going on their comedy talk show?
I would like to know more about the exact source and legal language that is believed to give the States the right to control the election process for Federal offices, including POTUS.
I wonder heavily if the assumed State right to control Federal office elections is as cut-and-dried as everyone seems to assume.
For example, as we have lately come to know, the Feds have the right to go uninvited into a State to protect Federal property, even if the State doesn’t give permission or outright objects.
It seems to me that the election process for Federal Offices is, similarly, “Federal Property,” and should be able to be controlled and conducted by Federal personnel, even if a State does not want this.
Just because this issue may not have been questioned before, it does not mean that it cannot be adjudicated now. It is probably a Supreme Court level issue.
Further, I don’t see any reason why the physical ballot for Federal Offices cannot be separate from the ballot for State and Local offices.
This would seem to be especially true for the Federal Offices that are voted on by all citizens, irrespective of the State in which they live, i.e., POTUS.
States elect their electors. The electors cast the state’s votes in the electoral college. Supremes validated the states’ “broadest powers” to appoint their own electors in the ” faithless elector” decision.
However, just as the South was under consent decree allowing DoJ to observe and almost regulate their elections during the ending of Jim Crow laws, something similar can bd done in these high-fraud states. It requires hardball like Trump is playing with the federal funds and anarchy cities. Short timeline for enacting in this election, though, just as dems planned.
The fact that voter ID isn’t everywhere yet is astonishing. Though that only cuts fraud a little. The professional fraudster handles that with tons of fake IDs, probably like the Chinese ones intercepted by Customs.
The source, and legal language, that gives the States the right to control the elections is the United States Constitution.
US Constitution Article II, Section 1.
Well… yeah. So what’s he gonna do about it? (Cue the excuses in 3… 2… 1…)
At this point. Barr has a lo-o-o-ng, uphill road to climb to get into the good graces of Joe and Jane Patriot.
HR, what would you like him to do, that he isn’t doing now?
Did you see this whole virus scam/mail-in voting long before the rest of us?
Barr, with no indictments for coup plotters, the US is already de-legitimized and you did it all by yourself.
LikeLiked by 5 people
Amen.
Exactly. Fine time for him to start complaining now.
My plan in Illinois is to vote early in person. They use the same machines (paper or electronic) as they do on election day in the county adm bldg. I have a ballot application that was mailed to me without requesting it. I’ll take it with me to show I didn’t fill it out or mail it back. I want it shredded.
It’s my understanding that as long as there are people in line on election day they can’t close the polls. I have no idea what will go down on Nov 3rd (except Trump victory) so I’ll vote early in person.
Full marks to the A-G for highlighting the potential corruption in mass mail-in voting, and particularly on CNN.
Yes! Delegitimizing their preemptive delegitimizations!
This video is well worth watching. It paints a pretty clear picture of the end goal as we watch them set up the narrative of election manipulation. It’s a tried and true method that has been used in the past. I don’t even think they need to steal the election with mail-in ballots, they just need to create enough chaos to destroy all election integrity and then mass protest their way into power.
They aren’t even hiding it.
“Trump Might Cheat”
🤣🤣🤣🤣🤣🤣🤣🤣🤣🤣🤣🤣🤣🤣🤣🤣🤣🤣🤣🤣🤣🤣🤣🤣🤣🤣🤣🤣🤣🤣
Dictionary:
psychological projection [ˌsīkəˈläjək(ə)l] [prəˈjekSH(ə)n]
Psychological projection (or projection bias) is a psychological defense mechanism where a person subconsciously denies his or her own attributes, thoughts, and emotions, which are then ascribed to the outside world, usually to other people.
Example: New York Times Article “Trump Might Cheat. Activists Are Getting Ready” by Michael Goldberg dated August 18, 2020. Perfect example of psychological projection by Democrats, who are planning massive ballot fraud to steal the November 2020 general election, accuse their primary political opponent of the very crimes they are about to commit themselves.
$hrillary told Trojan Joe not to concede no matter what, because eventually he will win.
“Eventually” gives away the game.
Michelle Goldberg. Really? Have they ever hired an Italian? LOL
I would hope AG Barr finally realizes he can’t preserve any institution unless the cancer is cut 100% out of it. I have my doubts.
LikeLiked by 3 people
Barr is part of the tumor…I am assuming that he knows it?
He may believe he is merely a sebaceous cyst…..
States control elections. Congress has oversight and can act, but given the Dems run the House, no chance. Some mention Trump could do an EO, but that would be immediately challenged, go to the Scotus, and get overturned.
In other words, it seems we are sitting ducks. Convince me otherwise.
Ok, Eeyore — The rest if us must remember what the man said :
“Do not go quietly into that good night… Rage, rage against the dying of the light.” This is where we and our Republic are, about to die.
Better we listen to JusticeForAll and find a way to act on his wisdom.
JusticeForAll says:
I would like to know more about the exact source and legal language that is believed to give the States the right to control the election process for Federal offices, including POTUS.
I wonder heavily if the assumed State right to control Federal office elections is as cut-and-dried as everyone seems to assume.
For example, as we have lately come to know, the Feds have the right to go uninvited into a State to protect Federal property, even if the State doesn’t give permission or outright objects.
It seems to me that the election process for Federal Offices is, similarly, “Federal Property,” and should be able to be controlled and conducted by Federal personnel, even if a State does not want this.
Just because this issue may not have been questioned before, it does not mean that it cannot be adjudicated now. It is probably a Supreme Court level issue.
Fraction Magic
2) Either electoral college comes to decision or, state by state, NEW house representative vote. This is not as a body, but in state by state units, whichever candidate gets 26 states first wins. So I expect to see election litigation over more house races than usual.
3) Two other presidents were chosen by the House (Jefferson & John Quincy Adams). It’s sort of a brilliant system, helps to stabilize the nation. Here’s what’s different now:
4) People have always been divisive and contentious. But we haven’t always had globalist billionaires secretly funding massive communication, litigation and protest networks. Expect insta-protests (riots?) and efforts to use mob influence over the slower deliberative process.
5) The hidden power in 2020 is in the House races (and to some extent, also judicial positions). So study up and vote on EVERY race on your ballot.
I think mail in ballots would also be contested in House races as well. There would not be a speaker of the house prior to an elected president since every house seat is contested. It is my understanding the default would be to Chuck Grassley, president pro tempore in the senate.
After 80yr old “most vulnerable age category” Pelosi was caught on camera with no mask, while in a SF salon that is “closed” like all the other salons in SF’s lockdown…THEN ALL OF AMERICA CAN VOTE IN PERSON.
LikeLiked by 6 people
Exactly true.
The problem is Barr is all talk and no action. I’m surprised Trump praises this guy.
LikeLiked by 2 people
I’d say Barr handed the wolf man’s ass back to him on a stick. . .
Straight up… what would happen if Trump up and went and fired Bill Barr right now?…aside from the political fallout and the gnashing of teeth…can Trump appoint an interim or does he have to wait for McConnell to be confirmed Whitaker was interim, correct? And what hurdles does Trump have to get who he wants?
BB needs to get with the times. The US government is a corrupt joke. Not what I would call legitimate.
The Democrat establishment figures (the Clintons, Algore, Jim Clyburn etc.) are implying Trump won’t leave the White House when he loses, which suggests the circumstances will be highly dubious.
Stuffing the ballot box by mail-in voting seems their obvious plan. If that’s coming, what’s the moral harm of Republicans voting twice? Unless, Democrats are going to vote for Donald Trump? (Anything’s possible from Sleepy Joe, otherwise..).
Let the Law of Large Numbers kick in: millions of Republicans voting twice is more accurate as to electoral intent, than thousands of Democrats voting multiple times.
The Republicans have the plausible defence that they voted twice by mistake (the obvious prosaic, moral hazard from this system) while the Democrats have no such defence.
And how could millions of Republicans be prosecuted? The overwhelming of the system cuts both ways.
And mail-in voting defeats any plan to have BLM goons stationed at voting stations in Republican districts. Oops!
And the number of the elderly still terrified to leave home to vote, due to Co-Vid, is surely unknown and underestimated. I know several people who used to ride public transit, who haven’t done so for many months. Mail-in voting is their godsend.
With all the spying, smearing, lying – and God knows what else – in the 2016 election, the Dems were certain they had the election in the bag. Hillary almost stopped campaigning, they were so sure they had cheated enough to win in a big way. They will not make that “mistake” again. The (Democrat) analysis that President Trump will “win in a landslide on election night, but Biden will ultimately win in the ensuing days/weeks when the mail-in votes are counted” (and they know exactly how many votes they need and where the need them) is preparing us for exactly that scenario – so we won’t be shocked when it supposedly happens.
And don’t forget the old Russian saying….”It’s not who votes – it’s who counts the votes”…..
PDJT will win the night of 11/3. Sadly the victory will be overturned over the following month by mail in ballots . One of the few ways this can be combated is with independent signature verification in nearly every voting precinct. The dems will practice every kind of ballot harvesting imaginable. They know they can’t win an honest election. I am truly worried.
The irony is not lost on me considering the source DOJ has been actively doing the same for 4 years…
It’s a huge mystery to me how one political party only in the nation or in one state in the nation can unilaterally decide to change the way people vote in a federal election with short notice, no laws being passed in Congress or State legislatures to legalize it and most importantly no Referendum for the people to decide. Especially when the mail-in method makes voting far less reliable and open to mass fraud.
President Trump said there are many ongoing court cases on this issue but I haven’t heard any announcements. Given Judges like merciless Sullivan, vengeful Amy Berman Jackson and the politically corrupt DC Court that faked concern for Gen Flynn’s situation but appallingly denied him any Constitutional rights, the Courts are no longer a sane and reliable place to wisely absolve important issues.
I noticed Bill Barr does the same thing as Sessions. When pressure is applied by our President, he will come out real strong talking about something, while not doing what we really need him to be doing.
So if you’re wondering why demonrat Governors are extending the scamdemic state of emergencies right up to election day, one of the reasons is that they can’t very well tell people not to vote in person if there’s no longer a SoE in effect. The fear has to be continued in order to keep the mail vote fraud intact.
Vote in person this November!
AG Barr: Media does not have a license to lie the way a lot of the media is
https://video.foxnews.com/v/6187204778001#sp=show-clips
