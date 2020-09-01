Rules are For Proles – House Speaker Nancy Pelosi Defies COVID Rules, Privately Visits Hair Salon…

Comrades, those who create the COVID rules will never actually comply with the COVID rules; the reason,… they know the COVID rules are about control, not a virus.
Today House Speaker Nancy Pelosi visits a hair salon: …”owner Erica Kious said that Pelosi had an appointment with a stylist who rents space in the Union Street salon.
“It was a slap in the face that she went in, you know, that she feels that she can just go and get her stuff done while no one else can go in, and I can’t work,” Kious reportedly said about Pelosi. (read more)
sundance’s Queen Pelosi picture should become her reference picture at all times and not just on this site.
I hope a “random” mob or individual of anti-fa doesn’t just happen to be passing by the Hair Salon one night soon and light it up along with a few other businesses. Bravo to the owner and the leaker for their courage to expose Pelosi’s gross hypocrisy and double standards.
I’ll make my best effort to tie this appropriately to the thread topic. Philly Mayor got busted dining indoors at a restaurant in Maryland this weekend, while keeping the Philadelphia restaurants under even tighter restriction than the rest of Pennsylvania. I think the Philly restaurants are still not permitted any indoor dining at all. The local campers are not happy.
Then, to add insult to injury, PA Gov Big Bad Wolf re-upped the state-wide “COVID restrictions” for another 90 days. This resident is seething. No news yet from the General Assembly in response to the Governor’s newest move. According to “Tom”, it’s all about PA remaining eligible for the federal hand-outs. That being said…PENNSYLVANIA HELD HOSTAGE: DAY 179.
Tomorrow marks the number of days in a school year. This retired teacher says, Oh yippee.
Let them eat cake Pigloser! That woman needs to go to prison for treason! I’m not surprised at all that she feels this entitled!
Some pigs are more equal then others…
warrenjay13,
Thought that four legs are Good.
Two legs are Better.
Just Saying 🤔
Major covid cover-up going on in New York
Oh yeah- Killer Cuomo really doesn’t want anyone to know the extent of his treachery.
Thousands of vulnerable elderly left to die in their beds without the comfort of friends and family.
Truly these Demonics are Spawn of Satan.
https://www.empirecenter.org/publications/the-health-department-stalls-a-foil/?fbclid=IwAR3xv7UKVlBo1UMjEWpWLdcVdnO9E-IP3DwyAT95tVl1oh9SF9RD5pKQ7oE
Seneca, my husband had a major heart attack this last Sunday and was taken to the hospital by ambulance. He will be having major open heart surgery scheduled most likely on Friday of this week. I am not allowed to even visit him. So he’s there all alone with no loved ones or support.
This is happening all across the country to families everywhere in many different situations. I can’t even put into words what I am thinking or feeling. It’s like someone flipped the Covid switch and opened up Pandora’s box the likes of which I can’t fathom.
I will pray for your husband , decisiontime16. I cannot imagine what you are going through.
DT I am so sorry this is happening right now. My husband had hip replacement surgery in July & fortunately I was able to be at the hospital with him. I cannot imagine the mental anguish you are going through. Praying for you that the peace of God that surpasses all understanding be yours this week & for your husband to be completely healed in Jesus’ name. ❤️
Decisiontime16 ,
So Wrong This is Happening to
Your Husband and You .
I’m Praying for Both of You .
Godspeed
Prayers for you and your husband, decisiontime16.
.
It is absolutely despicable what they are deliberately putting you through. You really need to be by your loved one’s side at a time like this….. praying for you my friend.
Thank you everyone. Your thoughtfulness and kind words mean so much.
This needs to go worldwide viral if it has not already. Every conservative should be putting this out on Twitter. Make Pelosi have to explain the unexplainable. Hypocrisy Unfiltered! She wants it to go away, we should not allow it.
She’s a millionaire. Why didn’t she just have someone come to her home?
Strict rule: No Rubes Permitted Inside The Manor House.
Nancy Antoinette does not give a flying ‘you know what’ .. that would require her to have an ounce of self awareness, oh and scruples. .
By Lords Almighty Soros, Obama and Xi, I think we will win in a huge landslide November, 2020. Any talk of our wonderful high IQ candidate’s performance in the coming debates with Bad Orange Man being a negative in any way for Democrats come November, 2020 is merely an insane prattle. The fact is that as soon as our opponents speak out against us we monitor and spy on them and then besiege them and slaughter them.
Wherever any of the very few Donald Trump’s supporters go, they will find themselves encircled by billions of loyal Democrats. Donald Trump and his supporters will be burnt. We are going to tackle them. We are going to hit them with shoes! All our opponents will be committing suicide by the millions come November, 2020. Be assured, we Democrats will retake all of the government November, 2020 and then control it all with absolute power forever!
– (Joint statement just released by Chuck Schumer, Nancy Pelosi, Maxine Waters, Joe Biden’s Keepers and Baghdad Bob)
Dont forget Ozzy Osborne too
I finally got a Google account so if you all start seeing more ‘ likes ‘ than usual it was that Parker guy.
Leona Helmsley of the Dem’s, rules are for thee not for me.
What an out of clue POS she is.
Hypocritical sleazy corrupt slimy Pelosi. How did she get away with steering government contracts to her husband’s mafiosi business? How is she NOT in prison?
Agree but who is going to prosecute her? We wouldn’t want it to appear “political”. Saying that sarcastically. Lawlessness is a plague. The new normal.
Only for the RATS 🐀 decision not for normal patriotic citizens. The Obozo and Hillarybots are at the helm of all corrupt agencies. Unfortunately that is almost all.
…but some animals are more equal than others.
Remember, remember, forever and ever
The festering heat the Democrat Party has brought
‘Tis no reason why their continuing assault on Americans
Should ever be forgiven, or forgot
These tyrant Democrats most foul that lord over us
They who give us the smack of their rod
Soon now Trump will rend them to bits
He will give him the Judgment of God!
What the owner of that salon should have done is round up as many homeless junkies as she could by promising them some money. Wait until Pelosi is in the middle of her (whatever) and open the doors and let them in (make sure they have BLM signs). Have them urinate, shoot up and crap all over the place, especially at the entry ways and around an on Pelosi. Give them extra depending on the level of disgusting filth they accomplish and bonuses for getting anything on her. Make sure to be filming also so everyone can see how she treats peaceful protestors.
If cancer patient RBG can officiate at a weeding mask less, then we all can go maskless.
LikeLiked by 3 people
Looks like that couple is carrying a life-like bust of RBG. “I hope we can return this wedding gift, but if not, we will decorate the porch with it at Halloween.”
LikeLiked by 3 people
It’s looks like a clip from, “The Brain that Wouldn’t Die” from 1962!
I don’t know about you lot, but I’ve gone dark in my thoughts lately.
I hope that evil woman catches the China Virus because of her actions and promptly dies.
I really do. I really hope she dies and that goes for RGB as well.
LikeLike
I’ve had that dream too!
Beauty is only skin deep.
Bitch goes all the way through.
Damn straight it does! Likely not the first salon visit, but first to get CAUGHT!
Wonder about the the nails, all that goes with that, maybe a body massage. She won’t do without ya know, she’s convinced she’s all that! Can’t stand her.
We shall see if the rules apply to Mumble”s salon.
I don’t doubt the salon will be closed down. Its owner, after all, outed her. But Nancy will just take her stylist and go somewhere else more “accepting” — meaning secret.
…and Pelosi said she didn’t know she was breaking any rules
Didn’t Pelosi write the rules?
There is absolutely nothing on earth- on any level- more repulsive and revolting than a female liberal. The greasy unwashed crusty filth, redolent of death and decay emanating from the liberal female is enough to make me a zealous proponent of social distancing. Indeed 6 ft is not nearly enough. A hair salon is not going to solve that.
LikeLiked by 3 people
Yeah, I saw that earlier on diff site. The consensus in the comments was that she is a PO*.
I only watched the video because I was hoping she would fall.
I could have used a giggle before bed time.
I really don’t think we would have to worry much about mail in ballots if Barr had done the right thing and exposed Wolfe and followed up on all the other sh-t since. The Left feel so bold now. The 2 tiered justice system has gotten us where we are today. Probably wouldn’t even have had the China Plague. I do wish Piglosie would die.
right, I second that
All animals are equal, but some animals are more equal than others.
The Pigs from George Orwell’s Animal House 🐷
Liar pelosi is most Dishonest politics just like bunch of Democrat party’s people need get vote em out,
Old battleaxe! Grrrr. I have split ends to my ears.
Does this even suprise anyone? Team Covid Apocalypse knows this is all bulls**t, but do they ever love the power it’s given them. Getting to rub your nose in the dirt by doing the very things they forbid you to do is a high they never want to come off of.
