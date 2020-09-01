Rules are For Proles – House Speaker Nancy Pelosi Defies COVID Rules, Privately Visits Hair Salon…

Comrades, those who create the COVID rules will never actually comply with the COVID rules; the reason,… they know the COVID rules are about control, not a virus.

Today House Speaker Nancy Pelosi visits a hair salon: …”owner Erica Kious said that Pelosi had an appointment with a stylist who rents space in the Union Street salon.

“It was a slap in the face that she went in, you know, that she feels that she can just go and get her stuff done while no one else can go in, and I can’t work,” Kious reportedly said about Pelosi. (read more)

“The rules are for proles”… “let them have bowl cuts”…

177 Responses to Rules are For Proles – House Speaker Nancy Pelosi Defies COVID Rules, Privately Visits Hair Salon…

  1. Ocelot says:
    September 1, 2020 at 9:35 pm

    sundance’s Queen Pelosi picture should become her reference picture at all times and not just on this site.

    I hope a “random” mob or individual of anti-fa doesn’t just happen to be passing by the Hair Salon one night soon and light it up along with a few other businesses. Bravo to the owner and the leaker for their courage to expose Pelosi’s gross hypocrisy and double standards.

    Liked by 2 people

    Reply
  2. warrprin1 says:
    September 1, 2020 at 9:35 pm

    I’ll make my best effort to tie this appropriately to the thread topic. Philly Mayor got busted dining indoors at a restaurant in Maryland this weekend, while keeping the Philadelphia restaurants under even tighter restriction than the rest of Pennsylvania. I think the Philly restaurants are still not permitted any indoor dining at all. The local campers are not happy.

    Then, to add insult to injury, PA Gov Big Bad Wolf re-upped the state-wide “COVID restrictions” for another 90 days. This resident is seething. No news yet from the General Assembly in response to the Governor’s newest move. According to “Tom”, it’s all about PA remaining eligible for the federal hand-outs. That being said…PENNSYLVANIA HELD HOSTAGE: DAY 179.

    Tomorrow marks the number of days in a school year. This retired teacher says, Oh yippee.

    Liked by 4 people

    Reply
  3. Deplorable Canuck says:
    September 1, 2020 at 9:36 pm

    Let them eat cake Pigloser! That woman needs to go to prison for treason! I’m not surprised at all that she feels this entitled!

    Like

    Reply
  4. warrenjay13 says:
    September 1, 2020 at 9:39 pm

    Some pigs are more equal then others…

    Liked by 1 person

    Reply
  5. FPCHmom says:
    September 1, 2020 at 9:43 pm

    Major covid cover-up going on in New York

    Liked by 4 people

    Reply
  6. joebkonobi says:
    September 1, 2020 at 9:44 pm

    This needs to go worldwide viral if it has not already. Every conservative should be putting this out on Twitter. Make Pelosi have to explain the unexplainable. Hypocrisy Unfiltered! She wants it to go away, we should not allow it.

    Liked by 2 people

    Reply
  7. OffCourseNation says:
    September 1, 2020 at 9:46 pm

    By Lords Almighty Soros, Obama and Xi, I think we will win in a huge landslide November, 2020. Any talk of our wonderful high IQ candidate’s performance in the coming debates with Bad Orange Man being a negative in any way for Democrats come November, 2020 is merely an insane prattle. The fact is that as soon as our opponents speak out against us we monitor and spy on them and then besiege them and slaughter them.

    Wherever any of the very few Donald Trump’s supporters go, they will find themselves encircled by billions of loyal Democrats. Donald Trump and his supporters will be burnt. We are going to tackle them. We are going to hit them with shoes! All our opponents will be committing suicide by the millions come November, 2020. Be assured, we Democrats will retake all of the government November, 2020 and then control it all with absolute power forever!
    – (Joint statement just released by Chuck Schumer, Nancy Pelosi, Maxine Waters, Joe Biden’s Keepers and Baghdad Bob)

    Like

    Reply
  8. Parker Longbaugh says:
    September 1, 2020 at 9:47 pm

    I finally got a Google account so if you all start seeing more ‘ likes ‘ than usual it was that Parker guy.

    Liked by 1 person

    Reply
  9. sickconservative says:
    September 1, 2020 at 9:51 pm

    Leona Helmsley of the Dem’s, rules are for thee not for me.
    What an out of clue POS she is.

    Liked by 1 person

    Reply
  10. freepetta says:
    September 1, 2020 at 9:53 pm

    Hypocritical sleazy corrupt slimy Pelosi. How did she get away with steering government contracts to her husband’s mafiosi business? How is she NOT in prison?

    Liked by 1 person

    Reply
    • decisiontime16 says:
      September 1, 2020 at 10:23 pm

      Agree but who is going to prosecute her? We wouldn’t want it to appear “political”. Saying that sarcastically. Lawlessness is a plague. The new normal.

      Liked by 1 person

      Reply
      • freepetta says:
        September 1, 2020 at 10:39 pm

        Only for the RATS 🐀 decision not for normal patriotic citizens. The Obozo and Hillarybots are at the helm of all corrupt agencies. Unfortunately that is almost all.

        Liked by 1 person

        Reply
  11. DonK31 says:
    September 1, 2020 at 9:54 pm

    …but some animals are more equal than others.

    Liked by 1 person

    Reply
  12. OffCourseNation says:
    September 1, 2020 at 9:55 pm

    Remember, remember, forever and ever
    The festering heat the Democrat Party has brought
    ‘Tis no reason why their continuing assault on Americans
    Should ever be forgiven, or forgot

    These tyrant Democrats most foul that lord over us
    They who give us the smack of their rod
    Soon now Trump will rend them to bits
    He will give him the Judgment of God!

    Like

    Reply
  13. Mike Lee DelMarcelle says:
    September 1, 2020 at 9:59 pm

    What the owner of that salon should have done is round up as many homeless junkies as she could by promising them some money. Wait until Pelosi is in the middle of her (whatever) and open the doors and let them in (make sure they have BLM signs). Have them urinate, shoot up and crap all over the place, especially at the entry ways and around an on Pelosi. Give them extra depending on the level of disgusting filth they accomplish and bonuses for getting anything on her. Make sure to be filming also so everyone can see how she treats peaceful protestors.

    Like

    Reply
  14. FPCHmom says:
    September 1, 2020 at 10:06 pm

    If cancer patient RBG can officiate at a weeding mask less, then we all can go maskless.

    Liked by 3 people

    Reply
  15. Arrest Soros says:
    September 1, 2020 at 10:07 pm

    I don’t know about you lot, but I’ve gone dark in my thoughts lately.
    I hope that evil woman catches the China Virus because of her actions and promptly dies.
    I really do. I really hope she dies and that goes for RGB as well.

    Like

    Reply
  16. RedBallExpress says:
    September 1, 2020 at 10:07 pm

    Beauty is only skin deep.
    Bitch goes all the way through.

    Liked by 4 people

    Reply
    • Lottacats says:
      September 1, 2020 at 11:07 pm

      Damn straight it does! Likely not the first salon visit, but first to get CAUGHT!
      Wonder about the the nails, all that goes with that, maybe a body massage. She won’t do without ya know, she’s convinced she’s all that! Can’t stand her.

      Like

      Reply
  17. Blind no Longer says:
    September 1, 2020 at 10:08 pm

    We shall see if the rules apply to Mumble”s salon.

    Liked by 1 person

    Reply
    • palafox says:
      September 1, 2020 at 10:25 pm

      I don’t doubt the salon will be closed down. Its owner, after all, outed her. But Nancy will just take her stylist and go somewhere else more “accepting” — meaning secret.

      Like

      Reply
    • hocuspocus13 says:
      September 1, 2020 at 10:29 pm

      …and Pelosi said she didn’t know she was breaking any rules

      Didn’t Pelosi write the rules?

      Like

      Reply
  18. SMR says:
    September 1, 2020 at 10:09 pm

    There is absolutely nothing on earth- on any level- more repulsive and revolting than a female liberal. The greasy unwashed crusty filth, redolent of death and decay emanating from the liberal female is enough to make me a zealous proponent of social distancing. Indeed 6 ft is not nearly enough. A hair salon is not going to solve that.

    Liked by 3 people

    Reply
  19. T2020 says:
    September 1, 2020 at 10:11 pm

    Yeah, I saw that earlier on diff site. The consensus in the comments was that she is a PO*.

    Like

    Reply
  20. bambamtakethat says:
    September 1, 2020 at 10:31 pm

    I only watched the video because I was hoping she would fall.

    I could have used a giggle before bed time.

    Like

    Reply
  21. Skidroe says:
    September 1, 2020 at 10:50 pm

    I really don’t think we would have to worry much about mail in ballots if Barr had done the right thing and exposed Wolfe and followed up on all the other sh-t since. The Left feel so bold now. The 2 tiered justice system has gotten us where we are today. Probably wouldn’t even have had the China Plague. I do wish Piglosie would die.

    Like

    Reply
  22. gsonFIT says:
    September 1, 2020 at 10:52 pm

    All animals are equal, but some animals are more equal than others.

    The Pigs from George Orwell’s Animal House 🐷

    Like

    Reply
  23. Kathylee Choi says:
    September 1, 2020 at 11:04 pm

    Liar pelosi is most Dishonest politics just like bunch of Democrat party’s people need get vote em out,

    Like

    Reply
  24. Lottacats says:
    September 1, 2020 at 11:15 pm

    Old battleaxe! Grrrr. I have split ends to my ears.

    Like

    Reply
  25. Magabear says:
    September 1, 2020 at 11:16 pm

    Does this even suprise anyone? Team Covid Apocalypse knows this is all bulls**t, but do they ever love the power it’s given them. Getting to rub your nose in the dirt by doing the very things they forbid you to do is a high they never want to come off of.

    Like

    Reply
