Rules are For Proles – House Speaker Nancy Pelosi Defies COVID Rules, Privately Visits Hair Salon…

Comrades, those who create the COVID rules will never actually comply with the COVID rules; the reason,… they know the COVID rules are about control, not a virus.

Today House Speaker Nancy Pelosi visits a hair salon: …”owner Erica Kious said that Pelosi had an appointment with a stylist who rents space in the Union Street salon.

“It was a slap in the face that she went in, you know, that she feels that she can just go and get her stuff done while no one else can go in, and I can’t work,” Kious reportedly said about Pelosi. (read more)

“The rules are for proles”… “let them have bowl cuts”…