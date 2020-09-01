President Trump Extensive Interview With Laura Ingraham…

September 1, 2020

As candidate Joe Biden refuses to answer media questions, President Donald Trump continues holding press conferences and extensive sit down interviews.  Tonight President Trump was interviewed by Laura Ingraham.

.

Part two and three below.

.

.

4 Responses to President Trump Extensive Interview With Laura Ingraham…

  1. bambamtakethat says:
    September 1, 2020 at 1:58 am

    They are burning and looting, Laura acts like women are offended by the word stupid. Smdh.

    • ezpz2 says:
      September 1, 2020 at 2:19 am

      Yeah, she’s been very annoying lately. She acts all high and mighty, as though she speaks for women.
      Guess what, Laura?
      You don’t speak for me!

      Now I’m down to only two shows on fox. Tucker and Lou. Period.

  2. ezpz2 says:
    September 1, 2020 at 2:24 am

    ETA: sometimes, I watch the Evening Edit with ‘E-Mac’ which comes on right after Lou, but not nearly as much as I used to. In fact, hardly at all.

