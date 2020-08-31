Lou Dobbs Interviews Sidney Powell: “We’ll keep it going until they get it right”…

Expressing the righteous indignation that many political observers feel today, Fox host Lou Dobbs interviews Michael Flynn’s defense attorney Sidney Powell.
As Ms. Powell rightly notes: “We’ll keep it going until they get it right”… and indeed she will. We should all be as fortunate to have such defense in our corner when targeted by the full weight of the administrative state. :::spit:::
Where is Bill Barr? Cat hog his tongue. Feckless loser.
What?
He’s done what he can t stop this travesty. What more do you think he can do?
He’s done what he could do to prevent the corrupt DOJ from being exposed any more than it already is. He should fire all the corrupt prosecutors that worked the case, and bring them up on charges – that’s what he would do if he honestly cared about Justice and was honestly working for Justice to be done. Does he honestly care about Justice and want to see Justice is done? Not in this case. He is doing what he was approved by the corrupt Senate to do: protect their sorry *sses.
prosecutors should show up for one last judge Sullivan day.
and if it isn’t shut down then, they should never return to that court…
….labeling him a defector of the united states constitution,
The problem IS the constitution.. the judicial branch is not controlled by the Executive.. that is the DOJ.. so AG Barr has no controll his job is basically done. With the dismissal.
Head of the Judicial Branch is the SC Chief Justice John Roberts.. and he’s sitting there laughing .. I cought a smirk at the impeachment hearing in the Senate. He could have ended this months ago.. his inaction is proof of his approval of Sullivan’s action..
Love to impeach a bunch of them but not going to happen. Judicial impeachment . it’s done in congress and the democrats and rino’s Love the corrupt system.. Mitch McConnel thru the senate fudicial comittee controll all the federal judges being appointed under President Trump… there have been no recess appointments by President Trump..
@ Hans. I bet you get tired having to repeat that paragraph a few hundred thousand times. There is no impeachment of Judges from a corrupt CONgress. There is no military tribunals at GITMO. Hillary will die of old age. Best we can hope for is Comey getting a suspended sentence and no book deal revenue. Be satisfied with Trump’s accomplishments and exposure of the deep state and their suckass CONgress.
She has character.
Possibly an emergency petition to the Supremes…
….and then we would get to see the organ grinder who pulls Sullivan’s strings pull Robert’s strings. Guaranteed 100%.
I would not take a chance with Roberts…he’s corrupt.
We need a list of the High Profile Americans that were spied on by the #FBI’s Private contractors (CIA) since – 2012.
I’m sure we’ll see many names that we know, including Sullivan, Roberts, FISA Judges, SCOTUS too – let alone all the MSM & RINOs.
Admiral Rogers saved the Meta Data – so IMO, that needs to be released!
Also, IMO Bill Barr was bought in to solve an unsolvable problem. How do you remove the rotten core of an institution and expect it to survive? It can’t be done – they can only run out the clock like Wray is doing with the FBI. Just Christmas lights blinking – until NYE takes our interest away!
I suppose Sullivan’s next move is to schedule the next hearing in late November. As late as possible. What will the appeals court do if he doesn’t act with dispatch?
Nothing. They’ve already shown they are on the crooked judge Sullivan’s side.
If the Judges are not quite without clothes they are at least naked under those robes.
That will be determined by obama and his deep state government!
Wait a minute, give Sullivan a break. Judge Sullivan is a busy man. How can anyone think he has time to reschedule this case this year? Sheesh…./s
PS What does ‘dispatch’ mean anyway????
Dispatch means haste.
It can also mean to eliminate, terminate, to away with.
Haste was implied in the comment you queried.
The other meaning may be applicable at some future moment that I hope does not arrive.
Sullivan’s moves are dictated by November 3rd. If Trump wins, Sullivan’s options become mostly irrelevant. Yes, he can move forward with the amicus hearing, but Sydney will have also have options. And ultimately–I believe–Flynn’s case will be dismissed.
But if Trump loses (God forbid) Sullivan can and will force Trump to issue a pardon. The Deep State wins; game, set, match.
I don’t buy that logic. By this point, most of the media has ceased to report on this case whatsoever, and most voters couldn’t pick out Michael Flynn from Errol Flynn. Plus, the liberal media simply will ignore the story anyway.
That this case matters to Democrats from a national election standpoint seems weak. There has to be something more.
Flynn is an existential threat to The Conspiracy, hence, the election featuring the Conspiracy Puppet and PDJT, sworn and capable enemy of the Conspiracy, is the immediate concern of both sides in the battle for the future of Humanity and keeping Flynn’s hands tied through the election is the Conspiracy’s intention.
So, it goes back to Sullivan. Ok, so what if the DOJ doesn’t send any lawyers when Sullivan schedules a date?
Also, either Flynn or the DOJ could go to Supreme court, for a temp injunction and a emergency ruling. DOJ might want to do that due to wanting to protect constitutional Executive separation of powers (see two dissenting opinions). A Supreme put down on that 8-2 ruling would rehabilitate the Supremes, and embarrass the appeals court. Powers and Flynn would have sweat revenge.
LikeLiked by 3 people
And if half the Supremes are as compromised by the same group as Sullivan?
I have full confidence she will make sure they get it right!
but not before the election….
Exasperating to watch this injustice. The government, the courts are contaminated. They must be removed.
LikeLiked by 1 person
Truly, this is insane. And we’re paying for this never-ending injustice. All these bad players are supposed to be working for us, and our nation. Sick and depraved.
If I were Sidney, I think I would make an announcement that I was following the Constitution. Flynn is a FREE man. No more interviews, no more meetings, and no more appearances. It’s over!! Screw your made up law!! Turn Flynn loose on them. Let him tell all he knows.
LikeLiked by 1 person
I think the downside is that the judge would hold him in Contempt and throw him in jail.
Who is going to do that? The Federal Marshals are under AG Barr.
LikeLiked by 1 person
Sidney Powell is a pit-bull, she will continue till she win’s, but we need it sooner rather than later.
LikeLiked by 1 person
Expecting Chief Justice John Roberts to direct judges Jackson and Sullivan “to do the right thing” has me snorting in laughter… He’s the one who jiggered the wording in ObamaCare to claim it was legal.
LikeLiked by 2 people
God Bless Sidney Powell & General Flynn This Is Unbelievable!
LikeLiked by 4 people
I think every single person that visits this site and many other like minded ones, should send a letter to the Good Judge with two words. WE KNOW!
LikeLiked by 2 people
I can think of two other words.
LikeLiked by 3 people
” **** *** and Die” is four words.
Just sayin’…
LikeLike
Nice to Sundance back.!!!. I didn’t realize how much I missed him.
LikeLiked by 2 people
It’s time for “we the people who know” to organize a peaceful protest between the FBI and DOJ buildings. We need to have signs that cover all the corrupt things we are aware of and march between 10th and 9th on Pennsylvania Ave.
The theme – Equal Justice Under the Law and highlight all the corrupt actors in Spygate who have yet to be prosecuted.
We need to pick a date and start organizing. It chaps my backside to see Barry better organized for evil than we are for righteousness. We can do much better.
Iff this isn’t resolved satisfactorily by the end of PDJT last day in office (please, God, let it be +4years) I expect a full pardon. I would be even more pleased if he could somehow issue an order to refund Flynn his losses & legal fees due to this witch hunt (to be taken from Justices’ budget).
LikeLike
There are two sets of laws in this Nation. One for Democrats and a much stricter version for Republicans.
Here is my take: The DC Circuit Court is saying to Flynn….Take this procedural medicine Judge Sullivan would like to give you, then come back to us later. On the other hand, I looking forward to the inevitable declassification/release of documents that will now show up? Because literally every time Judge Stevens has made a recently aggressive statement regarding Flynn, it gets followed by the Government releasing more documents showing just how Flynn was set-up by the Obama administration.
Meanwhile, the vile Obama — the man who politicized DOJ, FBI and CIA, and, who authorized illegal spying in a sabotage/coup attempt aimed at undermining his duly-elected successor, and his successor’s choice for National Security Advisor, has the unbelievable gall to prance and strut around, making speeches at the Democrat National Convention alleging that he — of all people— represents a supreme paragon of presidential virtue.
Obama is despicable, absolutely revolting.
I believe most Treepers understand that judge Sullivan has no standing according to the constitution and the three separate co-equal branches of government.
For the en Banc judges to rule as they did means one of two things.
One.. judge Sullivan was told to get this case closed and off the docket.. or
Two… the system is so corrupted that Federal judges are all compromised.
. given the illegal searches to the NSA data base and obamas Treasury record grab I’m inclined that the rule of law is just about non existent for the political elite.. and they are now saying.. what are you going to do about it..
LikeLiked by 3 people
the spirit of sidney powell is extraordinary. i can’t feel any other way about the outcome…good will prevail.
these people will not go unpunished.
promises made..promises kept
Trump should pardon him and the next day hire him. In their face!!!
LikeLike
There is a problems serving in Federal Government with being a convicted felon.. that’s why a pardon is not the way to go.
There is nothing to pardon General Flynn for…
AG Barr, in an effort to protect the DOJ (and possibly protect ongoing investigations) decided to dismiss the Flynn case rather than reveal the full extent of the evidence about the frame job perpetrated against General Flynn.
I think Barr should announce tomorrow, that as a consequence of Judge Sullivan’s failure to dismiss the case, Barr will release all of the evidence of the frame job within the next ten days.
Then we might see Van Grack, Strozk, Page, Mueller, Weismann squirm and Judge Sullivan might decide to act with dispach before the ten days are up.
LikeLiked by 6 people
Perfect way for Barr to play his hand.
That would be a political move that the judiciary won’t care about at all.
A better route to go would be to start prosecuting judges for their known criminal behavior.
I would give him until Friday.
There are two sets of laws in this Nation. One for Democrats and a much stricter version for Republicans.
Here is my take: The DC Circuit Court is saying to Flynn….Take this procedural medicine Judge Sullivan would like to give you, then come back to us later. On the other hand, I am looking forward to the inevitable declassification or release of documents that will now show up. Because literally every time Judge Stevens has made an aggressive statement regarding Flynn, it gets followed up by the Government releasing more documents showing just how Flynn was set-up by the Obama administration.
Meanwhile, the vile Obama — the man who politicized DOJ, FBI and CIA, and, who authorized illegal spying in a sabotage/coup attempt aimed at undermining his duly-elected successor, and his successor’s choice for National Security Advisor, has the unbelievable gall to prance and strut around, making speeches at the Democrat National Convention alleging that he — of all people— represents a supreme paragon of presidential virtue.
Obama is despicable, absolutely revolting.
Judicial rot is not a pretty sight … so once again is Sidney called upon to set things right in this theater of the absurd.
I think the DC in Washington DC is an acronym for Dysfunctional Conspirators so the DC Court is the Dysfunctional Conspirator Court. It found a convenient way (to their political bent) to reverse their own justices. How screwy is that? I have confidence that group is never going to do the right thing unless it lines up with their politics, which must be driven by the payoffs.
What does this mean?
“AG Barr has demoted a lawyer at DOJ who decides what secret surveillance actions are legal.”
@DawsonSField
So what does the DOJ National Security Division Office of Law and Policy do? It decides what federal counterterrorism and counterintelligence activities are legal & what ones are not.
Take a wild guess what you think this office decided in regards to Spygate? I have a few guesses
Whaaaaaat? Is this how they get away with crimes? Have someone deciding what’s legal or not?
DawsonSField
@DawsonSField
The office’s rulings also seem to tie the DOJ’s hands in regards to what information the DOJ can share about election interference!
And when it is legal to spy on people for counterintelligence cases. Which would give the spies a get out of jail free card if it was ruled legal.
All of the Obama officials quoted in the article think Weigmann was not a political creature, which means he was on their side…
Those Obama officials assume Barr must be doing this in order to get an office that will approve releasing the Durham report to the public….
That sounds for lib speak like “Barr just fired a Democrat operative”, lol.
it is up to you.
not them, or anyone else. you
https://4thamendmentrestored.com/
if that site isnt good enough getting people here. then just print out sticker labels that say “theconservativetreehouse.com” and put them at walmart, street poles, mailboxes, streets etc.
Fight!
Prosecutorial Immunity
Question: Do any of you know how we cops address a lawyer with an IQ of 65 or below? Answer: “Your Honor!”
LikeLiked by 2 people
Never forget that Jensen found exculpatory evidence that Attorneys kept from Flynn.
I say again, Attorneys withheld exculpatory evidence and what did AG Barr do?
Absolutely nothing.
No indictment and not even a referral to the bar association.
The only person who has paid a price is the one Barr unequivocally has known since at least Jan knows was innocent and that is Gen. Flynn.
I realize this mandamus crap is on the judiciary but remember others in this case IMO committed crimes and Barr has done nothing to them, NOTHING!
Barr should be ashamed of himself IMO for the double standard that he goes to to protect the DOJ while preaching his One system of justice horse pucky BS
LikeLiked by 1 person
Both President Donald J. Trump and General Flynn deserve nothing less than a reckoning. They deserve it. The country does too.
God Bless Sidney Powell & General Flynn, keep fighting the good fight ❤️
Emmet Sullivan, judge, jury and hangman.
Speaking of corrupt judges, is this you-know-who’s grandson, who got cut by the Eagles?
https://www.linkedin.com/in/tre-vaughn-sullivan-28b502101?challengeId=AQFLoz0O-D5vmAAAAXRHC5WcnrEGkALuNt-I0tNMHyElZNygVjbAR6kk2Mp62A7NZ2tQu9Jf-IwipxSEWAlPO_iM-9OVnkqhug&submissionId=7217737a-1081-3016-887c-c725b240eb3f
If so, one can only imagine how he scored a job withe the DC Bar, which, by the way, is terribly run. The staff is horribly lazy and rude … starting to make sense why.
Lt. General Flynn I suspect is/was acting under orders. These people are stupid.
This woman, Attorney Sidney Powell, is a hard Soldier, a true Warrior.
In my new dictionary, under the 5th definition for the name ‘Sullivan’, it says syn. see ‘shameless’. as in, “The barking dog charity case Judge SULLIVAN goes ‘flasher’ in his shameless machinations to persecute a defendant, who clearly is innocent of the crime for which he was accused as well as those for which he was not accused.”
I’m not a ‘Pile on Bill Barr’ type of guy, nor a Barr Apologist, but one part of this nags at me and leaves me uneasy and mad at Barr.
The DOJ did not join with Flynn’s motions to dismiss based on Brady violation and Prosecutor misconduct.
I will have to read the decision to see how they squeezed an elephant through a keyhole in their legal logic.
How / why would DOJ not call out a rogue prosecutor? Ok, I know, protect the institution. Yet, calling out bad actors protects the DOJ reputation.
My skeptical optimism hangs by a thread that the Meuller team’s violations will be addressed by Durham in the whole, but leaving Flynn hanging by not exposing corrupt acts is itself corrupt.
Yes, I was warned about Bondi Barr and the Brady rule has an exception for Plea situations that the claim applies, but the direct lie about Flynn’s conversation (expulsions, not “sanctions”) and hiding the transcript to conceal that lie is clearly misconduct and taking no corrective action makes Barr and the DOJ look corrupt.
We will know soon. If nothing comes of it I look forward to President Trump’s actions. He won’t go down without a fight. They have seized a pebble and will crow to the world; a Boulder is rolling their way. Bill Barr, even if a most clever Black Hat, is not big enough to stop it. I remind HOPEFUL that true Justice will prevail. Ok, toomuch to hope for real peace, sorry, ‘this is war’.
The DOJ and Flynn should now simply withdraw from the proceedings and make no more appearances in Sullivan’s court room.
If Sullivan issues any sort of OSC for Flynn to do something, like appear or file something then under the Hillary Clinton decision in the same DC Circuit that action would be reviewable by Mandamus.
Flynn and the DOJ should ignore Sullivan. He can’t conduct a trial. He does not have standing. He can only sit on the dismissal and not attempt to set hearing after hearing on the DOJ dismissal.
Appealing to SCOTUS is a waste of time. Roberts and the 4 liberals would rule against Flynn.
DOJ should issue a statement that as far as they are concerned the case is fully briefed and is concluded and they will make no further appearances.
If Trump loses and Judge Sullivan tries to keep the case alive until January 21, 2021 so new DOJ will seek to prosecute Flynn, Trump can pardon him.
