Kenosha Police: 102 of 175 Criminal Arrests are From Outside Agitators…

The Kenosha Wisconsin Police Department released an interesting media statement today highlighting that 60 percent of the Biden Rioters arrested are agitators who traveled from outside the area:
LOCK them the Hell UP
Federal Charges!!
Absolutely.
Yes!
Crossing state lines to incite a riot.
Maxine Waters told them to mob and surround followers, Hillaяy gave the green light to violence, Nancy Pelosi refuses to condemn angry mobs tearing down statues (people are going to do what they are going to do), and even the candidate for Vice President Kamala Harris said that Antifa and BLM should continue doing what they do.
They want to open borders, abolish prisons, and abolish the police.
Could the choices be any clearer?
All of those things you accuse Waters, Pelosi, and Biden of are 100% true, but the MOST maddening thing is, THEY LIE ABOUT IT and try to blame it all on our President. It’s infuriating.
Of the 102 addresses from outside of Kenosha, how many are from out of state? The release seemed to be carefully worded to omit that detail. If any are from out of state, then federal conspiracy, and possibly RICO, charges are in order. Buehler? Buehler?
Didn’t Seattle or Oregon or some other place, ICRC, report the same kind of stats and then it was proven a lie?
Asking for a friend.
Told ya’ the mobsters aka modern day KKK would all be Rent-a-Thusgs.
The only thing missing from his press conference today, besides intelligence, was his little pink pussy hat.
Anyone?
TwoLaine,
Funny again!
Now I need a favor. There is a serious condition taking its toll on former VP Uncle Joe.
You see GVT (graft vs. host) is a serious medical condition. Just look at this video to gain perspective:
We need to rally around former VP Uncle Joe and ask him to remove that hair! 😀. He should not need to melt his brain for us and our standards of what we expect a former VP Uncle Joe to look like.
Best,
Simple Citizen
Insanity indeed.
democrats are just cunning terrorists, and Joe Biden is clueless grampa that just woke from his nap.
LikeLiked by 2 people
Self-awarded licenses to lie….. and zero remorse. There are no Christian values involved.
They mostly throw them at police officers.
Basically, Joe Biden is saying that his Leftist Thugs will be paid to continue their assault on America IF we have the audacity to reelect Donald Trump.
These forces are LITERALLY trying to make the American public as miserable as they can in order to facilitate change.
“Never let a good crisis go to waste” – Saul Alinski
“If socialists can’t find a crisis, they’ll create one” – Rand Paul
Does their loot stay local and be sold/traded there, or do their launder it in other cities? How does that operational side of their business work? Do they send it out of the country to be sold to the Chinese thru transnational gangs?
Does it show up on Amazon, EBay or Ali Baba?
TL,
My guess is that it would depend (heavily) on the actual commodity.
For instance, cash would more than likely be spent in stores on everything from supplies to basic food items (also we should consider the alcohol and drug possibilities).
If it is an automobile, my guess is that they are currently stripping the tags, re-utilizing the vehicle for a short time and then either ditching it or having it chopped.
Drug store looting is more than likely for personal items.
Designer goods are probably kept, gifted or resold on Ebay / Craigslist (per Deb’s point).
Any CC or financial information would more then likely be fenced to some other party (would be my humble guess). Could be sold on Tor or 4Chan as possible outlets if they do not have working relations with organized crime.
It is an interesting question you pose, and without more data from law enforcement, a hard one to answer.
Best,
Simple Citizen
I would like to see an inventory of WHAT is being stolen. In the case of the wholesale clothing lootings (as in the Chicago Miracle Mile) I’m betting that most of those things are now adorning the most Ghetto-Fabulous Pavement Princesses that ever graced The L, whether purchased out of the trunk of some perp’s whip, or taken in barter for “Services Rendered”
And, for the most part, Antifa is just happy to see the businesses be looted or burned, simply to cause the most long lasting financial damage to the entire city. That, I believe, is WHY you often see videos of mysterious people who smash the windows but walk away w/o entering, or stealing anything themselves. They just want to light the fuse, and let the Useful Idiots finish the job.
Traveling Interstate in order to commit crime(s). That’s what these Bolsheviks are doing. As far as Tickle Me Joe- has he released his medical records. President Trump has already called for him to take a drug test.Most likely suspecting he took some type of brain enhancing drug ( not working) in order to get through interview’s- what few he’s given. Just a horrible human being for the last 47 years in politics. His mind is not a terrible thing to waste.
Tickle Me Joe — priceless.
When will our excellent United States Marshals be knocking down the door to the basement to bring him in?
Klu Klux Kommunists.
But sadly, I don’t think they’re all Rent-A-Thugs. They may very well be getting paid, maybe all of them. But at least some of them are true believers who are there for “mission.”
It’s one thing to get paid to hold a sign, to shout, and to march. It’s another thing entirely to burn down buildings, assassinate counter-protestors [Portland], or hit innocent people in back of the skull with a brick [Baltimore]. Those are signs of a hardening and autonomously spreading movement which will continue to grow as long as the political-media establishment fans the flames.
And those in charge do nothing…
It doesn’t end until the heads of the Hydra are cut off.
I meant heads of the Chimera! Tentacles of the Hydra. Oy. Apologies!
Take gooooooooood looks to face of this guy…….you do not have to professional mind reader.. guy is sick….he should stay with family…not to run for highest office in the country..
..
Given Biden’s cognitive situation, pretending not to know certain things comes easy to the man.
You cant hide your Biden eyes
and your smile is a thin disguise
I thought by now you’d realize
there aint no way to hide your Biden eyes.
seriously – those are vacant eyes – there is nothing in that guys mind that is coherent
He’s way way out there 😵
Actually in his current state, he may not truly know things; however, his handlers and associates definitely do (pretending not to).
In his case, the decline seems to be really picking up speed (which would indicate that it began many years ago with a small memory lapse here, a mistake there and should have been noticed by his own family at a minimum) and just crushing his ability to even string the most basic thoughts together. Plus, I have noticed, in the few clips we actually see him standing / walking in, that his motor coordination seems to be suffering as well
Thanks for this thread.
Best…
I really hope that Joe Biden actually shows up to debate President Trump, LIVE AND IN PERSON. No cheating with earpieces, teleprompters, notes, or prepared questions. Even though Trump isn’t a polished orator, he’ll have Biden tongue-tied and stuttering within 30 minutes.
44 cities. Well, if you know their cities, how many states? And from how far away?
Oh, you don’t want us to know this. Got it.
No surprise with those statistics. We’ve known that heavy mix of (probably Soros-funded and equipped) outsiders exists in all of the major metro mob violence that the media calls “peaceful protests.”
But the $64 question is – what are the LEA’s going to do with these terrorists? Overnight in jail with three square meals and out the next day? Or apply real high bond amounts with multiple charges and pursue with aggressive prosecutions?
I would ship them all to NAS Jax for a U.S. Air Force C-17 plane ride to Gitmo!!!
LikeLiked by 3 people
Yes
Chain gang on Southern Border as labor for building Trumps wall. Joe Arpaio can build and run the camp.
Actually why should we continue to pay for them at GITMO?
We should just set them free in Cuba (win – win) and let them live in their idea of utopia.
Best…
That is the standard pattern (and in fact the murderer of the “extreme right wing” person in Portland yesterday had previously been arrested (with a gun) in a “peaceful demonstration” and then just released to be able to then commit murder) across America by wither woke or cowardly LEOs and DAs (many Soros-supported).
They make a big public deal of the arrests and as soon as the spotlight moves to the next one they let them go.
jumpinjarhead,
Good afternoon; good to read your post.
It would seem I missed the Bloomberg interview of the shooter; however, I guess he claimed to have military training. Did you see it and did it sound (even remotely) credible?
Many thanks for the help.
All my best,
Simple Citizen
What we are seeing now is the “army” O built. They have been activated.
LikeLiked by 6 people
Exactly. I was just mentioning to hubbs, this is Oblamer’s Army.
WOW.
Remember when barry bought up pretty much all available ammunition. Time for the Trump administration to track it down before it’s used against us.
Still no arrest for the Portland execution Saturday?
Like Nancy Pelosi said….”It’s who we are”. It most definitely is! Wish they’d really get these monsters off the streets and maybe arrest some of Nancy’s House agitators too. Maxine, Pressley and many more INCLUDING Nancy.
I am honestly shocked that they could find 73 people from Kenosha to participate in all of this. I will bet that most of those 73 were not residents a few years ago.
You must not be familiar with the public school system in America.
My comment is about the good people of Kenosha in general.
There are 6 public school teachers (2 retired), 4 private school teachers and one private school principal in my and my significant others immediate and extended families. I am quite familiar with public and private school systems in America.
Chuck,
A bunch of them could also be from Kenosha County.
Just Saying.
Would expect a bunch from Chicago.
Wonder where the 102 were lodged and who paid for it.
What no arrests for violence, arson, criminal damage etc etc?
http://www.antifa.com
Try it.
LikeLiked by 2 people
These so-called protestors are nothing but O’Biden’s crazed brownshirts, intimidating and attacking the normal people in the streets. Elected democrats and their cheerleaders in mass media have been calling for this violent revolution for about 4 years now. They can pretend that they are all of a sudden against the riots but their actions show otherwise; and people are not stupid.
that should be run on cnn and msnbc three times a day–whatever the cost
swarm tik tok fbook etc with it
it says it all
f them all..they lie about BLM, about Antifa about Covid…it is non-stop–they are all in now, they cannot admit to anything, its too late
the plan: to terrorize to the point where the admin is forced to react, and then to provoke a Kent State type event that they can use as ammunition against admin
barring that, to then claim that only Biden can stop the terror
Today is the last day for the Trump campaign quarter I dontated $10 and got 5 x matched
PLEASE donate We need to help the POTUS win again and its gonna take a LOT of $$$$
We know Oregon factored in the list.
Thanks, Riot Kitchen!
(I’d include the vid of their arrest but not able to do that on this device.)
Twenty firearms and how many legal permits?
Bless that little smart phone, that I phone–the cell phone!
Bless the created Apps used to organize the “peaceful protestors” where members are told when to meet, where to assemble, what to bring, when the vans will drop off “supplies” and where the medics will be posted. Even what the police scanner frequencies will be, or the phony cell towers that capture your immediate location, etc.
Of course, those addresses where assembly is to be held for those people who have been targeted as the enemies of the movement. Might also list the spouses’ and childrens’ names.
Heck, even some pictures to help in identification might be provided via the cell phone. Might also include names of lawyers who offer pro bono advice, etc.
Want to coordinate “peaceful protests” in different cities across the USA, how about the planet? Can do..if enough monies are provided.
And who is providing all the funds needed to create these “peaceful protests” one asks?
Biden can’t control the mob.
The mob controls Biden.
LikeLiked by 1 person
The people who control the mob control Biden.
The mobs are useful idiots.
So these people are being moved around the country. One thing I take from this is that there are a lot FEWER of these people than it looks like. Many of the people we have seen rioting in one city one night were the same people that were rioting in another city a few nights before.
They are trying to demoralize us. The swamp is fighting back in every way it can because it knows its losing and is headed for another massive defeat.
This chaos everywhere is a good sign, in a way. If things were quiet and “normal”, THAT might be cause for more concern. But they will still try to steal as many elections as they can. But they are going to have to steal them to “win” them.
They are flying them to different cities, handing out cards for them to eat and putting them up in hotels. Learned from a friend who was on one of these flights and heard the instructions and saw the cards being handed out.
LikeLiked by 1 person
Who is paying the rent a mob? That has to be known.
Bongino and wife were accosted outside WH on Thursday after PDJT’s speech. They captured cell phone video of them and said next morning during check out they identified three of the “protestors” from the night before in an upscale DC hotel also checking out. Sen. Rand Paul has asked for an FBI investigation after he and his group were only saved from physical harm by luck when some DC police showed up to separate them from a rapidly assembling mob.
FBI & DHS would have been doing this for months. We don’t need a senator to suggest it.
None of this is a surprise to people (like me) who have been watching the live feeds at night and hear them talking about the cities they are going to next.
Imagine if the local police did something radical like arresting these guys for rioting and then, work with me here I know this is super out of the box thinking, imagine a court puts them in jail. Imagine how many lives and how much damage could have been spared.
LikeLiked by 2 people
Indeed. Just keeping them 24 hours would be a help!
Exactly. If they were winning they would not be freaking out and doing all of this. They are in full on flailing panic mode.
Keep your eyes on the prize though: I still strongly believe they are after retaking the Senate and keeping the House, and they are just using the Presidential election as one giant distraction. We CANNOT let them succeed in that, because then they will impeach and remove Trump. Then they will harass Pence 24/7 until he resigns.
“One thing I take from this is that there are a lot FEWER of these people than it looks like.”
There are fewer of them than what is portrayed in the media. The “march on Washington” over the weekend was a failure, which is why it has already been memory-holed. Looked like less than 10,000 people showed up, and the media reports confirmed this by describing the crowd as “thousands” of people rather than “tens of thousands.”
It’s important to remember there is a spectrum of thought. All but the very few genuine white supremacists would agree with the obvious statement that “black lives [and all lives] matter” but many of those would also reject with the politicized slogan “Black Lives Matter.” Unfortunately, many people are too ignorant or cowed to make this distinction, allowing themselves to be willingly or passively included in the latter group.
Even among those who are willing to go out and march or protest, there is a split. Most of them, I believe, have genuine motivations but misguided beliefs. These people might stupid, but they’re not there to cause violence. However, there is an organized, hardcore Marxist/anarcho-capitalist element inciting violence and attempting to push otherwise normal people over the line. And on top of that, you have criminals and sadists motivated by opportunity and not ideology. The numbers of second and third groups will continue to grow until there are demonstrable negative side effects to behaving like Visigoths.
But their small size does not mean these people are not dangerous. The Sturmabteilung represented a very small minority in 1920s Germany. It became a powerful force because civil officials allowed that to happen: first by failing to prosecute individual Brownshirts thoroughly, then by collaborating with them against other militia movements active in interwar Germany.
In the short term, the Department of Justice needs to reestablish the rule of law, and quickly. In the long term, voters need to hold their elected officials responsible for conditions those officials have allowed to fester.
Has Kamala started drumming up money to bail out the Kenosha rioters the way she did for Minneapolis rioters on June 1? https://thefederalist.com/2020/08/31/meet-the-rioting-criminals-kamala-harris-helped-bail-out-of-jail/
If Joe were really against riots, why would he pick a running mate who bails out rioters?
I wonder if they just let most of the locals involved go free….so they could make this claim about “oh, it wasn’t OUR people.”
If that were the case, why would the number be so low? Why not way 90% of the people are out of town agitators.
My experience with LEOs in Wisconsin is that they are straight shooters. The crazy cities of Madison and Milwaukee still have decent Sherrifs in their counties, making it harder to get away with things.
I’ve heard Antifa websites are raising money for Biden. And then the Democrats think they can blame this on Trump?
LikeLiked by 1 person
Right wing militias sent in personally by Trump!… Joe Biden
LikeLiked by 1 person
Right wing militias screaming ” black lives matter…. and death to America? “hmmm o.k, Joe.😂
I’ve been hearing about the dangers of the “Right Wing Militia movement” since I was 12 years old.
I am now approaching 40. The right wing militias currently burning down American cities have some awfully liberal talking points.
I’m meeting with Sen. Lankford in about 2 hours. What should I ask him? I know, there are a million things. SSCI question?
We have a way to win the spell war. meme magic.
they say Black lives matter to deter any counter to their POLITICAL narrative, welllllllllllllllll we can win now.
Counter by saying “To you, Political Lives Matter” (make these span across the internet) it is a Vaccine to their venom political movement of BLM.
“To you, Political Lives Matter”
“To you, Political Lives Matter”
“To you, Political Lives Matter”
Vaccinate their meme!
Should be some federal crime the doj could stick to these criminals. Obviously a multi-state criminal enterprise. Barr needs to seize the money of both Antifa and BLM as they’re both nationally managed criminal organizations
Exactly. I simply do not believe that the DOJ is completely clueless as to who is paying for and organizing all of this. For heaven’s sake, if a commentor above has a friend who SAW the rioters being given instructions and prepaid cards on a plane, they aren’t exactly being sneaky about it!
LikeLiked by 1 person
I believe whoever pays these folks ,also pays most government officials too, like the mayors and AD’s . So the rioters, police, mayors and AD’s…..are on the same team.
LikeLiked by 1 person
Meant, the D.A.’s I’m dyslexic😁
Wow. Have any stayed in jail for at least the weekend?
LikeLiked by 1 person
Type into your browser:
antifa.com
and look where it takes you. Unbelievable. I called my congressman this morning.
Was having a great day until this moment (not blaming you – I appreciate your suggestion).
Boy that burn me but good!
It needs to end in the second term and all of them need to go to jail.
Thank you for making us aware.
Best,
Simple Citizen
I do believe Joe, like Kamala, is threatening us. Vote for Trump and we will continue to burn your cities. Vote for Biden and we’ll call the dogs off.
No brainer. TRUMP 2020!
“Does anyone believe there will be less violence in America if Trump is reelected?”
~ Joe “Basement” Biden
———
Hey Joe! We’re still waiting for you to condemn the violence by BLM and Antifa. Oh, that’s right! Your running mate, Heels Up, told John Colbert the riots “Won’t stop after the election” no matter who’s elected.
You good with that, Joe? Joe? Hello, Joe? You in there?
fyi…PT
A better formulation would be “why’d you pick a running mate who bails out rioters?”
Changes it from something that’s her fault (bailing out rioters) to something that’s HIS fault – picking someone who bails out rioters.
LOL
The crowd would’ve been smaller if it hadn’t been in his home state.
Ha, Ha, Ha! President TRUMP would not talk with Blake’s family with race hustler Ben Crump involved. GOOD for President TRUMP!
LikeLiked by 2 people
I was assured by a smug leftist attorney at a dinner party Saturday night that….
1. “Bricks? They were just laying around. Nobody brought them in. The protesters are just righteously angry young people”
2. “Blacks are consistently killed by police all the time for no reason”
3. “Biden is very capable of being President”
4. “Deep State is a right wing myth.
5. “Obama was a great President”
Plus, he’s Jewish and supports Palestine.
So, afterwards, I calmly stated to my husband, whenever I find myself in the company of people like that, I’ll be getting up and leaving There’s no debating or conversing with these idiots…they are too far gone. Sadly, I’ll be leaving some family members behind as well. I’m done. Done. I used to try to have conversations and debates with leftists…but it’s way past that point.
