Ann Dorn Powerful Speech During RNC Convention

Posted on August 28, 2020 by

Ann Dorn is the widow of the retired St. Louis Capt. David Dorn, who was killed during the riots and “protests” last June. Mrs. Dorn shares her story of how her husband was killed by Black Lives Matter activists in St. Louis.

6 Responses to Ann Dorn Powerful Speech During RNC Convention

  1. PaulCohen says:
    August 28, 2020 at 12:24 am

    Ann Dorn was incredible. The entire evening was incredible. Her story of her dear amazing husband must be spread widely, everywhere!!

    The Demonrats have no answer to this because they are now more clearly than ever the party of evil, the party of destruction. They did this. They own it.

    Liked by 2 people

    Reply
  2. Desert Pete says:
    August 28, 2020 at 12:28 am

    Watched it live. It takes a nanosecond to feel her pain.
    Dear Father in Heaven, give this woman of your love and strength, so her days may ease quickly. Amen.

    Liked by 2 people

    Reply
  3. felipe says:
    August 28, 2020 at 12:30 am

    Wow. I’m stunned and humbled by this strong woman’s words. Dave Dorn, RIP my brother.

    Like

    Reply
  4. NICCO says:
    August 28, 2020 at 12:40 am

    Having spent a good portion of my adult life in law enforcement I have known officers who died in the line of duty and know the grief the families and their fellow officers go thru.I lift up the Dorn family in prayer and ask the Lord that his peace be upon them.I believe the tide is turning in our nation and we will return to a more peaceful time.There may be some turbulent times but I truly believe that our nation and the people of this nation will prevail against this evil.

    Liked by 1 person

    Reply
    • Garrison Hall says:
      August 28, 2020 at 12:45 am

      This. It will take all of us to make it happen. But I have faith that we will make it happen. This country has far too many good people in to every allow outright thugs to take it over.

      Like

      Reply

