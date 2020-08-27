Richard “Ric” Grenell Delivers an Incredible RNC Speech Supporting “America First”…

Everything about this speech by former U.S. Ambassador and former Acting ODNI, Richard Grenell, is exceptional. Grenell outlines how the ‘America First’ priorities of Donald Trump are antithetical to the DC crowd yet intensely pro-American.
This is so good, it might have been the best speech of the evening. Ric Grenell outlines the Trump doctrine in all its perfectly American nuance. Grenell outlines the resistance approach taken by former officials, and then outlines how with President Trump in the White House it’s the people in charge, not politicians. MUST WATCH:
Is Ric Grenell a lawyer? We need him as a special prosecutor to g0 after the coup rats!
I think we need him as President some day.
Brilliant clear thinking intelligence .Thats why Trump must win!
I like that photo of President Trump, watching Ric deliver that speech. Grenell was fearless and incredible — I kept saying, “Wow — he went there! I can’t believe he went there!” It was like he declassified the entire coup group on national television…
Linderella – Me, too! My exact words! He went there, and Booyah!!! So great!
I Grenell’s message was clear, his delivery simple and message powerful.
He made Trump’s foreign policy so simple anyone can understand it. Distilling the message down to America First & nationalism v internationalism was clear, direct & persuasive. The Left will ignore this speech, because to oppose its to prove its provenance.
Grenell is very good.
Oh, yeah! It was brilliant and he totally called out Obummer and his evil minions for what they did to the Trump campaign. No more hiding in the basement there, Joe. You have been called out on national television. It was so awesome. I love the guy!
Love this photo…as if someone REALLY connected was standing right behind the President.
