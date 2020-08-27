Lou Holtz RNC Speech – “Trust”, “Commitment” and “Love”…

An American icon, coach and incredible leader, Lou Holtz discusses his support for President Trump based around the principles of trust, commitment and love. “Show up in November for President Trump”
All the speeches tonight were top notch, personal, and on point. I wanted to get some work done, but couldn’t tear myself away from the tv. I hope the ratings were YUGE!!
