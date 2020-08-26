President Trump Pardons John Ponder – What a Fantastic Story….

John Ponder: “[T]oday, I’m filled with hope. I have been given a second chance. My transformation began in a prison cell. I gave my life to Jesus. First person to help me was actually the FBI agent who arrested me, Rich Beasley. He is now a dear friend.

My hope for America is that all people regardless of race, color, class or background will take advantage of the fact that we live in a nation of second chances.”