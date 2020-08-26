President Trump Pardons John Ponder – What a Fantastic Story….

John Ponder: “[T]oday, I’m filled with hope. I have been given a second chance. My transformation began in a prison cell. I gave my life to Jesus. First person to help me was actually the FBI agent who arrested me, Rich Beasley. He is now a dear friend.
My hope for America is that all people regardless of race, color, class or background will take advantage of the fact that we live in a nation of second chances.”
One of many, many highlights tonight.
Amazing story.
45 is VSG!
Every action has a rationale…purpose
This RNC convention overall is quite the Yin to the Dem Socialists Yang!
Don Hewitt attributed the early success of 60 Minutes to these three words “tell me a story”. Everyone has a story; the ones spoken these past two evenings were touching, profound, heartfelt and in may cases, relatable. And for PDJT, there’s no one better to tell his story, than he.
This is the first time I’m listening to a convention, minute to minute. Whoever produced this and the MAGA/Trump ads…….kudos and respect. Very reminiscent of President Reagan’s city on a hill vision of America.
And the judge said: “I don’t know why I’m doing this…..” WOW!
Congratulations Mr. Ponder, well deserved.
Very powerful testimony.
