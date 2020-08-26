President Trump Pardons John Ponder – What a Fantastic Story….

Posted on August 26, 2020

John Ponder: “[T]oday, I’m filled with hope. I have been given a second chance. My transformation began in a prison cell. I gave my life to Jesus. First person to help me was actually the FBI agent who arrested me, Rich Beasley. He is now a dear friend.

My hope for America is that all people regardless of race, color, class or background will take advantage of the fact that we live in a nation of second chances.”

  1. Simple Citizen says:
    August 26, 2020 at 12:08 am

    One of many, many highlights tonight.

  2. Maquis says:
    August 26, 2020 at 12:09 am

    Amazing story.

  3. Publius2016 says:
    August 26, 2020 at 12:09 am

    45 is VSG!

    Every action has a rationale…purpose

  4. barnabusduke says:
    August 26, 2020 at 12:28 am

    This RNC convention overall is quite the Yin to the Dem Socialists Yang!

  5. roni23p says:
    August 26, 2020 at 12:30 am

    Don Hewitt attributed the early success of 60 Minutes to these three words “tell me a story”. Everyone has a story; the ones spoken these past two evenings were touching, profound, heartfelt and in may cases, relatable. And for PDJT, there’s no one better to tell his story, than he.
    This is the first time I’m listening to a convention, minute to minute. Whoever produced this and the MAGA/Trump ads…….kudos and respect. Very reminiscent of President Reagan’s city on a hill vision of America.

  6. Got243kids says:
    August 26, 2020 at 12:34 am

    And the judge said: “I don’t know why I’m doing this…..” WOW!

    Congratulations Mr. Ponder, well deserved.

  7. jumpinjarhead says:
    August 26, 2020 at 12:36 am

    Very powerful testimony.

