Interesting – DOJ Reviewing State COVID-19 Orders For Elderly Nursing Home Residents…

The DOJ announced today they are requesting data from several states that mandated COVID-19 patients be sent into nursing homes. “Data will help inform whether the Department of Justice will initiate investigations under the Civil Rights of Institutionalized Persons Act (CRIPA) regarding New York, New Jersey, Pennsylvania and Michigan’s response to COVID-19 in public nursing homes.”
[DOJ Press Release] – Today the Justice Department requested COVID-19 data from the governors of states that issued orders which may have resulted in the deaths of thousands of elderly nursing home residents. New York, New Jersey, Pennsylvania, and Michigan required nursing homes to admit COVID-19 patients to their vulnerable populations, often without adequate testing.
For example, on March 25, 2020, New York ordered: “No resident shall be denied re-admission or admission to [a nursing home] solely based on a confirmed or suspected diagnosis of COVID-19. [Nursing homes] are prohibited from requiring a hospitalized resident who is determined medically stable to be tested for COVID-19 prior to admission or readmission.”
“Protecting the rights of some of society’s most vulnerable members, including elderly nursing home residents, is one of our country’s most important obligations,” said Assistant Attorney General for Civil Rights Division Eric Dreiband. “We must ensure they are adequately cared for with dignity and respect and not unnecessarily put at risk.”
According to the Centers for Disease Control, New York has the highest number of COVID-19 deaths in the United States, with 32,592 victims, many of them elderly. New York’s death rate by population is the second highest in the country with 1,680 deaths per million people.
New Jersey’s death rate by population is 1,733 deaths per million people – the highest in the nation. In contrast, Texas’s death rate by population is 380 deaths per million people; and Texas has just over 11,000 deaths, though its population is 50 percent larger than New York and has many more recorded cases of COVID-19 – 577,537 cases in Texas versus 430,885 cases in New York. Florida’s COVID-19 death rate is 480 deaths per million; with total deaths of 10,325 and a population slightly larger than New York.
The Department of Justice’s Civil Rights Division is evaluating whether to initiate investigations under the federal “Civil Rights of Institutionalized Persons Act” (CRIPA), which protects the civil rights of persons in state-run nursing homes, among others. The Civil Rights Division seeks to determine if the state orders requiring admission of COVID-19 patients to nursing homes is responsible for the deaths of nursing home residents. (read more)
Keep an eye on Cuomo and his shredder and Bleach Bit. Hope Anons can expose the deleted material from his website.
Seems like they’re really good at investigating everyone but themselves.
Another squirrel that will go nowhere.
I hope the fed’s look at how Gov. Tom Wolf’s Health Secretary moved dear ole mom out of a nursing home before putting the order into effect. PURE EVIL!
The DOJ will say those states are the models for how all other states should’ve handled covid 💯🙄
I dare anyone to reasonably justify sending viral shedding persons into a captive home of high risk persons. You do not need a medical degree to know better. No degree of stupid excuses their actions
Great… now if they could just do Feinstein. lolz
It won’t bring the dead seniors sent to these death houses back. And something should have been done about this, and numerous other wholesale Constitutional violations, months ago.
As usual, Bill Barr is a day late, and a dollar short. History will judge him a weak AG.
Gov. Andrew “Mass Murderer” Cuomo (D-NY) is not my favorite guy…
And this is the reported situation where they put them:
https://nypost.com/2020/05/17/nurses-give-inside-look-at-nightmare-nyc-run-adult-care-center/
“The virus-sickened patients were already living at the site when the nurses arrived and not among the COVID-19 sufferers who were ordered sent to the facility by Mayor Bill de Blasio because of a shortage of hospital beds amid the pandemic. The patients brought in from the outside were put in a separate wing of the site that had been closed.“
“And the nurses said forget about keeping COVID-19 patients properly isolated at the site, which is run by the city’s Health + Hospitals Corp. “Residents were kept for days in group rooms after found to be COVID-positive,’’ the Iowa nurse said. The Wisconsin caregiver added, “Immediately following [COVID]-positive patients being removed from a room, they would put a negative COVID patient into that place and did not clean the room that they were removed from.” The Iowa nurse said a manager for the FEMA-contracted agency she worked for brought their concerns to higher-ups — only to be abruptly taken off the job.”
The echo chamber media will declare this as political in 3,2,1…They don’t give two flips about the law.
I hope the DOJ has better luck getting the records, than the Presidential Commission on Election Integrity had, when it tried to get access to the voter roles of (probably) these same States.
It’s about time…huge violation of senior citizen civil rights and it continues. Have they investigated the fact that seniors in nursing homes are not permitted to freely move around. They are locked in their rooms with no human contact…food left outside doors…no family visits…huge violation of life liberty and the pursuit of happiness.
