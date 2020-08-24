Herschel Walker Speech During RNC Convention….

Posted on August 24, 2020 by

Herschel Walker describes his 38-year friendship with President Donald Trump.  In his remarks Mr. Walker puts a face on the person we know as the people’s president:

This entry was posted in Donald Trump, Election 2020, media bias, President Trump, RNC, RNC 2020 - North Carolina, Uncategorized, USA. Bookmark the permalink.

23 Responses to Herschel Walker Speech During RNC Convention….

  1. Bth says:
    August 24, 2020 at 10:23 pm

    Herschel and Cuban Maximo Alvarez were stunningly effective. Honestly, they all have been. I so pleased!

    Liked by 2 people

    Reply
  2. novanglus86 says:
    August 24, 2020 at 10:24 pm

    Herschel is a gem.

    Liked by 2 people

    Reply
  3. 1nikao says:
    August 24, 2020 at 10:26 pm

    Oh my heart! That is a sweet testimonial from Herschel Walker<3
    God bless him for his courageous act!

    Liked by 3 people

    Reply
  4. 1nikao says:
    August 24, 2020 at 10:26 pm

    Oh my heart! That is a sweet testimonial from Herschel Walker<3
    God bless him for his courageous act!

    Like

    Reply
  5. stormsailor1981 says:
    August 24, 2020 at 10:28 pm

    the cleanest hardest hit I ever saw in pro-football before I quit watching it and sold my psls. was in a playoff game between dallas and vikings. aikmans pass bounced off the helmet of a player, and the vikings linebacker about 6 yards deep had it fall right into his hands (look what I found) at first he was suprised, and in that few milli-seconds Herschel Walker got a running start and hit him, knocked him flat out.

    the linebacker was on the sidelines getting his shoulder pads repaired and was actually crying from the pain.

    Liked by 3 people

    Reply
  6. cjzak says:
    August 24, 2020 at 10:28 pm

    Best speech of the night. Cannot get more honest and straightforward than that!

    Liked by 3 people

    Reply
  7. Rock Knutne says:
    August 24, 2020 at 10:30 pm

    Even Jesse Jackson once sang Donald Trump’s praises!

    https://nypost.com/2016/08/31/jesse-jackson-once-sang-donald-trumps-praises/

    M🇺🇸A🇺🇸G🇺🇸A

    Like

    Reply
  8. Art of War! PDJT style! says:
    August 24, 2020 at 10:31 pm

    Always a class act! Great speech!!

    Like

    Reply
  9. Justah says:
    August 24, 2020 at 10:31 pm

    Strong words from a man who has really known .donald Trump for almost 40 years.
    Words from the heart and his experiences. Well done Mr Walker.

    Liked by 2 people

    Reply
  10. Max Revere says:
    August 24, 2020 at 10:32 pm

    Wonderful powerful speech.

    Like

    Reply
  11. Max Revere says:
    August 24, 2020 at 10:33 pm

    Wonderful powerful speech.

    Like

    Reply
  12. Max Revere says:
    August 24, 2020 at 10:33 pm

    Wonderful powerful speech.

    Like

    Reply
  13. Max Revere says:
    August 24, 2020 at 10:33 pm

    Wonderful powerful speech.

    Like

    Reply
  14. Dekester says:
    August 24, 2020 at 10:34 pm

    What a magnificent speaker, and the sincerity was golden.

    PDJT will win re election. His percentage of the Black and Latino vote can only increase significantly.

    IMO Nicky Haley was really plastic.

    You can’t fake authenticity.

    Great first night.

    God bless PDJT

    Like

    Reply
  15. okiedelta says:
    August 24, 2020 at 10:36 pm

    Paraphrasing here, but ‘just like I did on the football field, sometimes you have run over somebody to get the job done. “

    Amen.

    Like

    Reply
  16. okiedelta says:
    August 24, 2020 at 10:36 pm

    Paraphrasing here, but ‘just like I did on the football field, sometimes you have run over somebody to get the job done. “

    Amen.

    Liked by 1 person

    Reply
  17. Cathy M. says:
    August 24, 2020 at 10:36 pm

    Awesome speech.

    Like

    Reply
  18. dawg says:
    August 24, 2020 at 10:39 pm

    Thats my DAWG!

    Like

    Reply
  19. zozz1 says:
    August 24, 2020 at 10:40 pm

    How big will the landslide be?

    Like

    Reply
  21. todayistheday99 says:
    August 24, 2020 at 10:43 pm

    Like

    Reply

Leave a Reply

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out /  Change )

Google photo

You are commenting using your Google account. Log Out /  Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out /  Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out /  Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s