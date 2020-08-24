Herschel Walker Speech During RNC Convention….

Herschel Walker describes his 38-year friendship with President Donald Trump. In his remarks Mr. Walker puts a face on the person we know as the people’s president:
Herschel and Cuban Maximo Alvarez were stunningly effective. Honestly, they all have been. I so pleased!
Maximo was awesome!! So powerful.
Herschel is a gem.
Oh my heart! That is a sweet testimonial from Herschel Walker<3
God bless him for his courageous act!
the cleanest hardest hit I ever saw in pro-football before I quit watching it and sold my psls. was in a playoff game between dallas and vikings. aikmans pass bounced off the helmet of a player, and the vikings linebacker about 6 yards deep had it fall right into his hands (look what I found) at first he was suprised, and in that few milli-seconds Herschel Walker got a running start and hit him, knocked him flat out.
the linebacker was on the sidelines getting his shoulder pads repaired and was actually crying from the pain.
Herschel is “old school.” Always a class act when being interviewed, while not being afraid to speak his mind.
Best speech of the night. Cannot get more honest and straightforward than that!
Even Jesse Jackson once sang Donald Trump’s praises!
https://nypost.com/2016/08/31/jesse-jackson-once-sang-donald-trumps-praises/
M🇺🇸A🇺🇸G🇺🇸A
Always a class act! Great speech!!
Strong words from a man who has really known .donald Trump for almost 40 years.
Words from the heart and his experiences. Well done Mr Walker.
Wonderful powerful speech.
What a magnificent speaker, and the sincerity was golden.
PDJT will win re election. His percentage of the Black and Latino vote can only increase significantly.
IMO Nicky Haley was really plastic.
You can’t fake authenticity.
Great first night.
God bless PDJT
Paraphrasing here, but ‘just like I did on the football field, sometimes you have run over somebody to get the job done. “
Amen.
Awesome speech.
Thats my DAWG!
How big will the landslide be?
