Kellyanne Conway Announces Departure from White House…

Citing a need to renew focus on her children, White House advisor Kellyanne Conway has announced her departure from the administration:
STATEMENT: The past four years have allowed me blessings beyond compare as a part of history on Election Night 2016 and as Senior Counselor to the President. It’s been heady. It’s been humbling.
I am deeply grateful to the President for this honor, and to the First Lady, the Vice President and Mrs. Pence, my colleagues in the White House and the Administration, and the countless people who supported me and my work. As many convention speakers will demonstrate this week, President Trump’s leadership has had a measurable, positive impact on the peace and prosperity of the nation, and on millions of Americans who feel forgotten no more. (read more)
Sad, kid is messed up. No respect for her parents AT ALL! She is just like her dad. Family should never humiliate each other in public. It’s as low as you can go.
CLAUDIA CONWAY
@claudiamconwayy
my mother’s job ruined my life to begin with. heartbreaking that she continues to go down that path after years of watching her children suffer. selfish. it’s all about money and fame, ladies and gentlemen.
8:59 PM · Aug 22, 2020
CLAUDIA CONWAY
@claudiamconwayy
as for my dad, politically, we agree on absolutely nothing. we just both happen to have common sense when it comes to our current president. stop “stanning” him
9:02 PM · Aug 22, 2020
CLAUDIA CONWAY
@claudiamconwayy
y’all love to twist everything 😭😭 i’m not getting emancipated because of my mom’s job.. it is because of years of childhood trauma and abuse
Kellyanne Conway
@KellyannePolls
·
Jul 30, 2020
Herman Cain led a remarkable life and will be missed. He loved his family, the country and the Lord. He triumphed in business, beat cancer and was a voice for freedom. God bless you and yours, Herman.
Profile photo, opens profile page on Twitter in a new tab
CLAUDIA CONWAY
@claudiamconwayy
yes it is sad but wasn’t your administration complicit in his death ?? yikes
1:05 PM · Jul 31, 2020
Because of her TDS and drama, She has 370K twitter followers.
She thinks that she can make her way in the world without her parents. It’s not so clear the world will care about her without her mother in the Whitehouse.
Good point. Now that her mother is leaving, the daughter is a nobody. The daughter will go even more insane without something she can easily blame for her anger and misery.
Absolutely, Robert. But it’s easy to convince a kid, people care about them and their opinions, not realizing it was the circumstance.
That is a product of social media. There is a whole generation who know nothing other than putting every self-absorbed, under-developed thought or feeling out there for a pathetic grasp for attention, regardless of worth or importance.
They pose in the mirror, taking pics of themselves, and aren’t even embarrassed that they do so. They believe that whatever they feel is ok, and that other people actually give a sh!t, because they saw it in print on the internet. Fakebook, Yucktube, and Twatter have convinced them that they’re stars. Lotsa Likes!
Why does Twitter allow minors to post?
Because humans don’t generally appreciate the ideals, wisdom, and practicality of Conservatism until they have a few decades under their belt?
That too!
Remember, the leftists would like children to vote. It’s all about the children…because children are easily brainwashed by the school system, and have no life experience to guide them toward the truth.
Indeed!
Peoria, you are completely on top of it as well a having it surrounded.
Your exchange with WSB is about all anyone needs to know about the kid.
Goodbye Kellyanne. Thank you very, very much for all you have done.
Now go unwind and relax for a bit eh? Get back in touch with the kids. Make homemade pizza or cookies or something. Let it all go for just a bit. Few people can withstand what you’ve been through. You did a good job for POTUS and the American people. Go do a good job for your family. We know you will.
Blessings, Kellyanne.
I think social media is a big problem. Add a selfish, immature father to the mix and it’s a problem for everyone.
Nailed it! And her ilk will be voting for elected officials when we are geriatric. Vote no matter how old you are!
kleen,
Thank you for your post, and all the detail.
Unfortunately, I live in the swamp and can state for a fact that this 15 yr old child has handlers who are writing this BS. No child at 15 is focused on this bull-pucky. This is all professional, and I would discount all of it 110%.
Is the child in danger? Yep. Her parents are dysfunctional, wanna be, reality stars who still think they are relevant politically. At the end of the day, they will get support for some sort of mainstream media project that will save their lives (trust me this does write itself and they know it well).
Pray for them all as this is a mess that will hurt quite a few people.
Best,
Simple Ciizen
Good grief.
It’s a tough job and the TDS virus is taking a toll on her family.
Her husband and daughter are both in need of therapy and both have mommy issues.
LikeLiked by 1 person
Actually my friend, the husband has daddy and uncle issues of a deep nature (show me on the doll type of stuff).
Please just pray for them all, but wish them a, hearty, goodbye,
Best…
Simple citizen,
I don’t think throwing out accusations, even implied accusations like that are in any way productive.
In fact, it could Be defamatory.
Wonder what in hell Kellyanne and George talk about? The only thing they both may have in common is the toilet plunger in the bathroom.
Yeah. I always thought the Carville/Matalin relationship was weird… but this here is at a WAY higher level.
I am just sad. I respected Kellyanne’s resilience, her dedication to PDJT and this nation. The fact that she was in such a marriage and he was so hostile to this country was very disturbing to me. It kept me from trusting Kellyanne completely, if nothing else, due to her circumstances. A house divided against itself cannot long stand.
I pray for her and her family. I pray that her sudden departure is not damaging to the campaign or POTUS. I pray that he has an even better replacement to build further on her work, and who is even more fomidible to the divisive purpose of the enemedia than she has been.
I pray that she doesn’t show up as an enemy but continues to be true to what she portrayed while employed.
I pray that her husband and daughter get humbled in a painful, yet growth producing way, and become true patriots.
^^^ Very thoughtful and interesting comment. ^^^
I never thought she is/was a traitor to our President. I believe she may not have seen just how much whatever was going on with the husband was affecting the girl. It is really sad to see the nastiness directed at her here. Heaven help us.
Kellyanne loves her child and she has three more to worry about. Her husband is hard to forgive for causing such a ruckus. If I was a 15 year old kid and my mom came home to be home with me, it would matter. That is what really is important to that family right now.
Goodbye. Please never, ever come back. You and your husband are more than ready for your reality television show on BRAVO.
So the actress and her actor husband are retiring from being an alleged “power couple”. Great! Some of us will not miss you beyond acknowledging your departure.
Unfortunately, they will do nothing for their daughter. These are political beasts who are using a cover to retool, and we will definitely see a “more polished” version of them again in the future (look at the recent plastic surgery for a hint; guaranteed he gets lipo and a lift).
Trust me, these people are not or have ever been our friends. Her husband still recalls the days when he and George Stephanopoulos could go “cruising” on U Street for like minded men in the 90s.
The woman is an actress that I could get to tell you that pig gas created global warming or that aliens killed President Kennedy if I wished to pay her fee. At best, she was always a temp employee of PDJT. A D-movie actress who got an A-movie role for a minute, as a diversion.
Honestly, we should be celebrating the news and praying for the 15 year old girl.
Best…
Wow Simple Citizen! I was always told that if you didn’t have anything nice to say about someone, don’t say anything at all.
I think she has been loyal to PDJT and deserves a break.
Pastrygirl123,
Certainly, I was raised in a similar fashion, with exceptions when it comes to pure evil. Please be clear that I can forgive anyone and love my neighbor, but we are in a conversation about our nation. Trickery needs to be called out so that we may avoid it and get to the healing of our nation.
As citizens of the United States, it would seem that it is at our very root to be honest about those who would wish to subvert our natural rights through smoke and mirrors. I live in the swamp and these predators are well known. Why not shed the light on them and see how they do with a dose of honesty (honestly, her new face will melt in the sun)?
Although I appreciate your point and agree with you in the underlying sense, someone needs to speak up from the swamp and just report what they see (from my humble perspective).
Please be well.
Best,
Simple Citizen
I have to agree with everything you’ve said. I thought Trump should have eased her out in 2017.
LikeLiked by 1 person
People of the Swamp are nothing more than actors that couldn’t make it in Hollywood, a paraphrased quote from Rush Limbaugh. One of the few quotes I can ever remember.
Ugly people who couldn’t make it in Hollywood. (see: Elizabeth Warren, Maxine Waters, Hillary Clinton……………)
KAC has Chris Wallace traits. Once you see the Marionette strings you never go back.
An ideal job for Ric Grenell.
Good idea.
Or Sarah Palin.
Sidney Powell.
Dude is such a f.ugly loser.
Nice job! Taught his daughter to trash family publicly. Internet is forever.
20 years from now, Claudia will have those tweets following her around.
Terrible.
Let’s hope her next step is a divorce from that moron she is married to.
From her tweets sounds like Claudia needs family intervention and some heavy therapy.
At 15 and still a minor, she is still salvageable but will take time.
I was hoping Trump would ease her out of the WH years ago.
You guys may be missing the whole story. In my opinion, Kellyanne should have resigned from the White House the minute her husband began acting out against her boss, her employer, the President of the US. If she couldn’t handle/muzzle a wayward family member, then she certainly can’t handle her job effectively in the White House. More probably, Kellyanne was the “black hat”(leaker/spy/traitor) in the Oval Office that I suspected several weeks ago when this subject was discussed in a previous column posted by Sundance. I was the only commentator to suspect Kellyanne. I now feel somewhat vindicated, but I hope I am wrong. It may never come out as this would be very embarrassing to the President and White House. So the excuse is that she has left to “spend more time with her family”.
yeah. As much as both the Husband and Daughter run their mouths…. the thought had crossed my mind, but I dont see the deep state connections to be in on the coup. She was someone Trump could count on to get in front of cameras, not so sure she was actually giving policy advice.
FYI, more riot as another white cop shot a black men.
Same ol’ script… black dude wasn’t complying and reached for something inside his car.
It doesn’t matter, brace yourselves for more violence in Democrat cities.
As long as it doesn’t come to red cities… let them burn it all down. Trash NYC, Chicago, Pelosi’s San Francisco, LA. Have at it! Do it!
Portland, Seattle…burn it down. Enjoy Marxism.
I hope they do get rid of police. They need to live with their ideology.
By this time next year, they will have a hit reality TV show. “Keeping up with the Conways” will feature George transitioning into a female.
She is mentally perturbed at this time. Screaming for help.
Her attitude is just like her dad’s.
Take family matters publicly and humiliate Kelyanne.
Claudia should lose all electronic privileges until she has a major attitude adjustment. No way she would do it voluntarily because her hate runs too deep and was encouraged by her father. Despicable.
I’m rather appalled at all the judgement and negativity in the comments I’ve read. NONE of us knows what goes on in a marriage/family unless we are in it and even then we have only our side. I know the daughter said many crappy things on social media but whatever happened to leaving the underage children alone? She needs her parents and this is one time when I strongly believe we should respect their privacy. Kellyanne will be missed but she is doing what she believes she needs to do for her family. No amount of professional achievement is important enough when your child is issuing a cry for help
LikeLiked by 3 people
Dad and daughter brought it all up publicly. I did not sneak into their house and spied on them to find out how unstable those 2 are.
They chose to share their personal life with the world. Daughter has parental permission to be posting online.
Heck yeah we have the right to say what we think. It’s not their “personal” life when they post their dirty laundry online.
If they wanted to be private they would have kept it privalty. Specially daddy.
It’s one thing if something gets out by accident. In this case it’s all intentional. Kid had permission to post online.
“I’m rather appalled at all the judgement and negativity in the comments I’ve read.”
As am I mariinsc. I guess SD didn’t realize the trash this post would generate.
I posted this a bit ago in the hopes ppl would come to their senses…. and have a heart. She is still a child for goodness sakes. Guess some didn’t read it.
CLAUDIA CONWAY@claudiamconwayy
7h
this is becoming way too much so i am taking a mental health break from social media. see y’all soon. thank you for the love and support. no hate to my parents please
12:48 PM · Aug 23, 2020
Even when I was 15 years old I wouldn’t trash my mother publicly like that(or privately).
Did you? Do you approve of it?
The Bible doesn’t support that. Just the opposite, Honor your father and your mother.
If I had trashed my mother like that in front of people, I don’t think the public would have been tolerant of that behavior. I’m pretty sure my relatives would have called me out and let me have a piece of their mind.
LikeLiked by 1 person
Exactly. This girl is NOT a “kid” anymore, she’ll be 16 in another month or so. She’s plenty old enough to know exactly what she’d doing. Oh I realize it must be weird/bad for her to be in the middle of two MASSIVELY different versions of parents. So if she had at some point said “I don’t want to hear from EITHER of you about anything to do with politics”… that I could understand. But she didn’t. She took sides, she had REASONS for taking sides.
Who knows, maybe something will happen to cause her to snap out of the grip TDS obviously now has on her. But I wouldn’t hold my breath. Like I say, it’s not like this is some 10 or 11 year old still trying to figure out the world. This girl is much closer to an adult than she is a “kid”. (Just for perspective, realize that Trayvon was only about a year older than her.)
Yes I know teenagers have their share of problems in the teenage years. The majority of us working women don’t have the option to up and quit our jobs. And the husband quitting also is absolutely out of the question. I read earlier today that the press was contacting and egging on the daughter and Kelly Ann told her daughter that her actions was putting their lives in danger. If I was Kelly Ann I would tell her NOW you will be home schooled by me, you give up all your gadgets and you will have your absent mother and father by your side day in and day out. She will regret the day she complained. She has it made in the shade and doesn’t know it…………..yet. Kelly Ann’s husband is a bum. It is because of him that the daughter was in contact with reporters.
The drive bys are sick, sick, sick people. NOTHING is too low for them They think this will hurt President Trump…it won’t. President Trump’s supporters are not going to abandon him because one of his top advisors leaves two months before the election. We are mature enough to know that sometimes we have to make hard decisions.
Kellyanne has done what is best for her family. That is all.
If that was my kid, she wouldn’t leave the house again for anything fun until she was 18 and I pushed her out the door and changed the locks. No phone or computer either. The only co tact she would have outside her family would be daily Mass, the tutor hired to homeschool her, and the babysitter when I was out with the three children who didn’t publicly humiliate the family and destroy my career.
Oh and not one penny for college since she didn’t seem to think I should have a job and earn money.
Claudia has likely been infected with a severe case of TDS by her father and Twitter. At age 15 everything is snow white good and utter darkness evil, a child hasn’t had time to develop or understand nuance. It’s a bad sad situation. Wish the best for all of them that they can work it out and be a happy family again.
Dear Friends (and I am sincere in my friendship),
Do any of you think that this announcement happening on a Sunday was an accident?
My (humble) position is that this announcement was meant to control the early news cycle for this week and make our President look out of control, ahead of the convention. It is a strategic strike of directed harm.
Please pray for this messed up family, but I would implore you to not feel sad for Mrs. Conway. She is a political beast, and her daughter is not the core focus of her intentions. Plus as I have stated in responses, her daughter has handlers that direct the ‘Tweet” responses. She would more than likely (at 15) rather discuss anything other than politics.
The father is a messed up soul who would very much like to “come out” with his true convictions. The mother is a power hungry lady with deep personal insecurities. It is a mess.
Pray for the daughter, and then realize the benefit of this gift. The mainstream media is going to make this the story of the week (intentional), but it does not matter to us. The gift is that we did not need a house to fall on this witch’s head.
God bless you all and keep safe.
Best,
Simple Citizen
Bannon and KellyAnne in the same week….hmmmm.
Never trusted either of them.
I do find it curious that she mentions the Vice President and Mrs. Pence in her letter…she did not work for them. She was a counselor to the President.
Prayers for out Beloved president and for US! We are going to WIN, WIN, WIN!
Buckle up!
SC, I am still looking for a ‘Thank you for your service and good luck’ tweet/msg from President Trump. Not looking good.
Words of wisdom and common sense. Everything in Washington is political, KAC is a “ political beast” playing deep state sh—!
I have no idea what is going on with Kellyanne’s daughter, not what any family issues are involved, but she sounds like she has some real mental health issues.
It is the right decision for both parents to drop everything and try to help their daughter. I wish them the best, and hope they can turn things around for her.
I don’t know, daddy seems abusive and controlling. Perhaps he shouldn’t be around the daughter at all. She is clearly mentally ill at this time. Having a nervous breakdown or something like that, and behaving like her dad. He is toxic.
Classic example of work/life balance, or unbalance in this case, and a rebellious teenager with high public profile parents likely under enormous peer pressure. Best to Kellyann & Claudia. Not so much George.
Hmmmmmm, another reason behind stepping down?
https://osc.gov/News/Pages/19-10-Kellyanne-Conway-Hatch-Act.aspx
That was a political smear job from over a year ago.
I doubt it had anything to do with this.
That report was issued over a year ago. And OSC isn’t exactly unbiased.
Kellyanne is devout Catholic, so divorce is out of the question for her. It would appear that her husband then can act out with impunity and thus has. Now that Kellyanne has left, the husband lunatic has no club to abuse Kellyanne. Same with the drama queen daughter.
Twin tornadoes, the nutter husband and puberty queen daughter need major professional therapy. The key for Kellyanne are the other kids.
President Trump and campaign will do just fine. I wish her well as she was a loyal campaigner and seemed to have made a huge difference in 2016.
Hopefully, Kellyanne’s other children are better then Claudia. Kellyanne can write off this one and George and still have three decent kids.
When I was 15, I could never treat my mother that way and destroy her career. Just the opposite, I was always careful not to embarrass her publicly. It would hurt me inside to see my parents humiliated publicly. This little brat should have been there for her mom and be a supportive daughter no mater what. Family is forever!
She is 15 not 3.
You don’t turn on your parents for their political views.
This girl has no sympathy from me for her behavior, It’s inexcusable.
Kelyanne was being mentally abused by these 2 “family” members.
Sorry to hear this, but the family sounds like a mess. Hope Kellyanne gets the help for them they need. And I hope she doesn’t stab President Trump in the back anytime thereafter like the others do.
Could this also have something to do with it. Her abusive azz husband worked on this little project that he says he is now taking a break from. I hope George goes down with it, and Soros too!
1. If the young girl goes to a DC or suburban area school, her life must be tough. DC metro HATES POTUS.
2. Mr. Conway has never been supportive, a very poor Mr. Mom.
3. Aside, about a month ago KAC appeared to be a Fox fill in guest for a few minutes. She looked with extremely tired, tipsy, or both. I’m guessing both.
4. Apparently this child is a “Tik Tok star”, and has vented about her Mom & POTUS. Her Mom apparently took her phone away here.
5. I’m guessing arrogant Dad rubbed off on her.
Question for Claudia defenders:
Would allow your 15 year old to be posting damaging comments online about your family for the world to see?
Would you allow your child to even say those things at home? Total lack of respect, rude and ungrateful.
Not in my house! Consequence would been severe! Beginning with no more access to social media. Phone, computer gone! Social life gone. No more new things. I will buy you the basics. Bare minimum, thrift store clothes and shoes. Take away your favorite things until the attitude changes.
