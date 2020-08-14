It’s 5:00pm…

I am very well aware of events today.
WASHINGTON – A Former FBI attorney will plead guilty to making false statements in documents used to obtain a surveillance warrant against former Trump aide Carter Page, his lawyer told the Associated Press Friday.
The guilty plea from Kevin Clinesmith is the first legal action taken in an investigation led by John Durham, a U.S. attorney looking into the origins of the Trump-Russia probe and other intelligence-gathering activities related to the Trump campaign.
Clinesmith’s lawyer, Justin Shur, told the Associated Press that his client will plead guilty to a single false statements charge as part of a cooperation agreement with the government. (more)
I’m keeping an open mind and remaining hopeful. I have no prosecutorial expertise, but from what I gather it makes sense to start at the ‘bottom’ and work your way upward. I’m not sure where Klinesmith is in the heirarchy, but he certainly isn’t at the top, so I’ll take that as good sign, along with the fact that he is apparently cooperating. The question(s) remains, however, what and whom is he cooperating about, and is he fully cooperating, or has he been compelled to do so whether he likes it or not? Hopefully his comparatively small charge signals the latter.
Honestly concerned.Something stinks regarding the weird tweets & then now this. There are a whole of DC snakes that want Sundance & his research to be “disappeared”
Sundance….man of the year (if not more).
Medal of Freedom award winner!
The DOJ are outside of SD’s location. SD wanted us to see them. He negotiated a stay until Tuesday.
If the reveal/ information release truly is set for Tuesday…Wednesday…Thursday, I will defer to SDs discretion.
SD is in the trenches we are on our couches…. no offense meant.
I can only imagine the coordination of these constantly moving/shifting events. Coordination and trying to find and evaluate trustworthy assets.
SD will let us know our time to act.
In the meantime, prayers for SD & staff
Also, and it is not cliche, patience is a virtue…….until you hear the bugle……then charge
Drink your ovaltine.
From 5:00 until 5:45 I wore out the refresh button. Had to go to the hospital for carpel tunnel syndrome for my thumbs.
Maybe Clinesmith can appear before the FISA Court. That would be appropriate.
Remember. No one is above the law.. If Clinesmith gets the James Wolfe treatment, then Roger Stone shouldn’t have to have his sentence commuted. Paul Manafort has already more than served his sentence. How about every Spygate dependent spend no less time in prison than Manafort? Democrats harp on the “guilt” of those in Trump’s orb. They are oblivious to the even greater crimes committed by the Obama/Hillary Criminal Coalition.
Sundance…forget this BS and get after it…looking forward to your next steps. You are in my prayers…like always.
JMO but I want to see the senate SSIC blown up for their part in the Coup…both sides of the aisle
John Winger: Blown up, sir!
Soldiers: Blown up, sir!
