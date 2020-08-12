Wednesday August 12th – Open Thread

Our Father, who art in heaven, hallowed be thy Name. Thy kingdom come. THY WILL BE DONE, on earth as it is in heaven. Give us this day our daily bread. And forgive us our trespasses, as we forgive those who trespass against us. And lead us not into temptation, but DELIVER US FROM EVIL.
For Thine is the kingdom and the power and the glory, forever and ever. Amen †
I’ve done all of those mishaps, IN ONE WORKOUT SESSION.
The health club banned me for life, what little I had left they said.
Ha! I LOLd, as the kids say
Hard to pick a favorite, I’m leaning toward the gal getting on the treadmill with a long-stemmed glass of red wine
anybody mess with him they’ll regret it
he’s watching in the mirror to synchronize
Sooo relaxing…
sunnydaze, among my favorites… have loved this for years.
Astor Piazzola was an Argentine bandoneon player and composer of “Tango Nuevo” music. At points in his career he composed music for Argentine detective movies. Listening to his “Oblivion” you can can almost smell the sea-air and imagine the sense of bleak loneliness of the Buenos Aires docks at midnight as the final scenes of one of his movies draw to a close.
Hi! This is a plea to you expert Treepers who homeschool your kids and still got them into good universities- my friend and I desperately need to massively supplement the curriculum at our children’s middle school since we just figured out they will hardly have any advanced classes. As you can well imagine, the book choices and history classes were already weak anyway, but now with COVID, it’s going to be even worse. Any suggestions for particular programs?
This is not specific info at all, but! It seems to me that the Tea Party orgs had some very good American History materials available back when they 1st started. Both a video series and books to go along with it.
Check out Khan Academy and Smithsonian Learning Lab to start.
Carrie, I share your concern that on-line teaching will, at best, be little more than a half-measure. This is a particular concern for parents of special needs kids like those with learning disabilities. A lot of parents are turning to “value-added tutoring” where they bring several home-schooled kids together for face-to-face sessions with experienced teachers. Having a great teacher work with three or four kids a couple of times a week can make a big difference.
Agree.
Hope more parents can organize this kind of thing. Even once or twice a week would be great.
It’s easier to generate enthusiasm towards learning a particular subject when you’ve got a group – even a small one- that’s working together on the same subject.
Oh, I agree. Face-to-face is always better. On-line has it’s uses but it works best with students who already have established learning skills and just need to complete the course material. For others, it’s just too easy to get lost. We’re going to lose a lot of kids because of this.
http://www.nogreaterjoy.org. These folks have lots of info on homeschooling.
I wonder (without knowing) if Hillsdale College has any resources they might share or recommend? It may be an inquiry they would welcome.
Just say’n… 😉
Just say’n… ;0
Teach it with feeling…
Just say’n… 😉
Yes, they are on a sailboat.
All the more challenging to
home school four children.
P.S.- The oldest is currently in college.
Just say’n… ;0
The kids get bigger;
so does the boat. 😉
Note to guitar players: If you look closely you’ll see that Katrin is playing a particularly good lattice top guitar by Australian luthier Simon Marty. Lattice-top guitars are quite thin and a reinforced by carefully designed carbon-fiber bracing under the top. This produces an instrument that has a lot more volume than conventional fan-braced classical guitars. You can easily hear the greater projection of her guitar compared to Sebastián’s fan-braced guitar.
Researchers have just discovered the nested DNA of an unknown human ancestor along with the Neanderthal DNA in a number of modern humans. These ancient humans mated with Neanderthals an estimated 200,000 to 300,000 years ago, well before the 50,000 year guesstimate of Homo Sapiens moving to the suburbs from Africa.
I see two results from these findings. First, the oddly named ‘History Channel’ now has fodder for yet another season of Ancient Aliens and second, this may well push the estimated point for the genesis of beer way father back then previously thought.
Do you have a link, czar?
Here’s a possibly related article I’ve had open in a browser tab but have gotten to reading yet
DNA from an unknown ancient ancestor of humans that once bred with Denisovans still exists among people today, study reveals
• Researchers from the US developed a new tool to analyse ancient DNA
• Three per cent of the Neanderthal genome can from an ancient human group
• This genetic transfer is thought to have occurred some 300,000 years ago
• Also, one per cent of the Denisovan genome came from an unknown species
• This ancient ancestor of humans may have been Homo Erectus, the team think
https://www.dailymail.co.uk/sciencetech/article-8601195/DNA-unknown-human-ancestor-bred-Denisovans-exists-people-today.html
You got to love archaeological discovers that don’t quite fit the “received wisdom” narrative. One of my favorite is the discovery of a hafted spear-point in an ancient lake shore (German coal mine actually) that carbon dated to approximately the Neanderthal era—250,000 years before modern humans developed what was a very sophisticated weapons technology. Learning flint-napping is something that requires great skill in itself.
But then learning to firmly attach the napped point to a spear wasn’t supposed to have appeared in the fossil record for another 200 thousand years. Must have been some pretty smart Neanderthals . . .
American friends, I think that with all the insanity that is going on and the uncertainty it’s time for some happy music with an optimistic message of “It will be well”. Enjoy , the Israeli band “Static”
Smarter than the average bear:
Black bear casually joins a family for a picnic of peanut butter sandwiches at woodland cabin in Maryland
https://www.dailymail.co.uk/news/article-8616959/Black-bear-casually-joins-family-picnic-remote-woodland-Maryland.html
Hello American friends, I attached here a very special song by one of my favorite Israeli singers. The guy was a combat soldier with traumatic experiences who went to a talent TV show and became a star. He is writing and composing. His name is Idan Amedi . It’s a simple love song and the words are directed to a woman. I will attach them English translation below in case you want to know. Enjoy!
Till the Next Day Comes
Till the next day comes,
The calm will return,
I will no longer ask you where you’re from,
I’ll just be glad you’re here.
All those crazy people out there,
I will lock outside the door.
I will love you just as you dreamed,
Like the song, simple like that.
Till the next day comes,
The sun will return,
And it will brighten up your kind eyes,
Which I have caused to despair, for some reason.
I will learn some big words,
About a house, on the way.
I will learn to say that I’m sorry,
That if you’d leave, I’d have nothing.
Till the next day comes,
You’ll say that you belong,
And then the morning will wake,
Wash it all, and us too.
Till that day comes I will stop
Leaving you.
My love, when that day comes,
You’ll know it’s forever.
Till the next day comes,
The calm will return,
I will no longer ask you where you’re from,
I’ll just be glad you’re here.
And the flowers are spread across the table,
The yellow ones that you like.
I will say that I believe,
I will say it’ll last forever.
Till the next day comes,
You’ll say that you belong,
And then the morning will wake,
Wash it all, and us too.
Till that day comes I will stop
Leaving you.
My love, when that day comes,
You’ll know it’s forever.
https://lyricstranslate.com
The Father Of Our Country And The Apostle To The Nations
Millions highly honor George Washington as “the father of our country,” but how few know about Paul, God’s apostle to the nations!
Not Matthew, or Mark or Luke; not Peter or James or John, but Paul alone wrote:
“FOR I SPEAK TO YOU GENTILES (or, YOU OF THE NATIONS] INASMUCH AS I AM THE APOSTLE OF THE GENTILES [NATIONS]: I MAGNIFY MINE OFFICE” (Rom. 11:13).
And remember, Paul wrote this by divine inspiration. But note well that Paul did not magnify himself, but his office, to which he had been appointed by the glorified Lord. In defending his apostleship before the Galatians, he wrote:
“But I certify you, brethren, that the gospel which was preached of me is not after man.
“For I neither received it of man, neither was I taught it, but by the revelation of Jesus Christ” (Gal. 1:11,12).
In many other passages the Apostle claims to speak as a direct representative of Christ (See I Cor. 11:23; 15:3; Eph. 3:2,3; I Thes. 4:15; etc.). To Timothy Paul wrote in I Tim. 6:3-5 concerning his own writings:
“If any man teach OTHERWISE, and consent not to wholesome words, even the words of our Lord Jesus Christ, and to the doctrine which is according to godliness, he is proud, knowing nothing…”
This could not demonstrate more emphatically Paul’s claim that his words were “the words of our Lord Jesus Christ,” received from Him by direct revelation. To the Corinthians, who questioned this, the Apostle wrote:
“…IF I COME AGAIN I WILL NOT SPARE, SINCE YE SEEK A PROOF OF CHRIST SPEAKING IN ME” (II Cor. 13:2,3).
The proof of this claim? This was overwhelming indeed, for Paul was used more than any other apostle to found churches and lead men into the knowledge and joy of salvation. To the Corinthian believers he wrote what he could have written to many thousands of others: “The seal of mine apostleship are ye in the Lord” (I Cor. 9:2).
By Pastor Cornelius R. Stam
https://www.bereanbiblesociety.org/the-father-of-our-country-and-the-apostle-to-the-nations/
Romans 11:13 For I speak to you Gentiles, inasmuch as I am the apostle of the Gentiles, I magnify mine office:
Galatians 1:11 But I certify you, brethren, that the gospel which was preached of me is not after man. 12 For I neither received it of man, neither was I taught it, but by the revelation of Jesus Christ.
1Corinthians 11:23 For I have received of the Lord that which also I delivered unto you, That the Lord Jesus the same night in which he was betrayed took bread:
1Cor 15:3 For I delivered unto you first of all that which I also received, how that Christ died for our sins according to the scriptures;
Ephesians 3:2 If ye have heard of the dispensation of the grace of God which is given me to you-ward:
3 How that by revelation he made known unto me the mystery; (as I wrote afore in few words,
1Thessalonians 4:15 For this we say unto you by the word of the Lord, that we which are alive and remain unto the coming of the Lord shall not prevent them which are asleep.
1Timothy 6:3 If any man teach otherwise, and consent not to wholesome words, even the words of our Lord Jesus Christ, and to the doctrine which is according to godliness; 4 He is proud, knowing nothing, but doting about questions and strifes of words, whereof cometh envy, strife, railings, evil surmisings, 5 Perverse disputings of men of corrupt minds, and destitute of the truth, supposing that gain is godliness: from such withdraw thyself.
2Corinthians 13:2 I told you before, and foretell you, as if I were present, the second time; and being absent now I write to them which heretofore have sinned, and to all other, that, if I come again, I will not spare: :3 Since ye seek a proof of Christ speaking in me, which to you-ward is not weak, but is mighty in you.
1Cor 9:2 If I be not an apostle unto others, yet doubtless I am to you: for the seal of mine apostleship are ye in the Lord.
