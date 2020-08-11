Lou Dobbs Interviews Sidney Powell on Today’s Oral Arguments….

Sidney Powell did an excellent job today representing the interests of her client Michael Flynn at the U.S. Circuit Court of Appeals. Every client should be so fortunate. Following the hearing, Ms. Powell appears with Lou Dobbs to discuss the overall issues.
The Great Lou Dobbs represents the voices of millions in this interview as he shares his own perspective of outrage at the ongoing case. Terrific interview:
Lou Dobbs is the best.
Sidney Powell is the best
She sure does know her stuff and made several of the judges sound like nitwits.
That seems to easy with many of our judges these days.
Lou appears to have reached the point of righteous fury… and rightly so. Anyone with a heart has had enough, but buckle up folks, the ride will soon be even wilder as these traitors among us become even more desperate.
But, then we WIN.
“Sidney Powell did an excellent job today representing the interests of her client Michael Flynn at the U.S. Circuit Court of Appeals. Every client should be so fortunate.”
PTL that General Flynn was blessed with this representation.
Lou Dobbs is the voice of sanity-and true righteous outrage at what has become of our once sacred judiciary system in the US-along with the FBI, CIA, Intelligence Agency, etc. God bless this man-and God Bless Sidney Powell for her passionate defense of our war hero Gen Flynn. May God help end this horror show.
Just thinking of all those who have been cruelly abused by our federal criminal “justice” and administrative law systems for political purposes in recent years where conservatives have been targeted by federal prosecutors and regulators for their politics and ideologies who have been destroyed, not having the financial resources or connections to have someone like Ms. Powell to represent them.
I recall numerous instances especially under the regime of Barack Hussein Obama of Tea Parties and their members and other conservatives across the nation being destroyed with no recompense.
This reality and the grim realization of the truth of many lawyers and pundits who have said in various ways that if the feds want to get you, they can easily do it given the myriad (and often arcane and obscure) laws and regulations governing so many aspects of our lives, lead me to make significant changes in my personal exposure on the “legal skyline.”
Having seen firsthand what the FBI and ATF did to a number of people in my area apparently because of their politics and involvement in various aspects of the “firearm world,” I decided that rather than have my door kicked in and my dogs shot by some federal SWAT unit executing a warrant (as they did in several nearby situations), I sold my collection of highly regulated machine guns and SBRs, donated my suppressors to my local Sheriff and closed my FFL/SOT business.
Just think. All of this is to cover over and hide the lawless administrative years of Barak Obama. By sidelining Flynn until after the election with the hope that Trump will lose, they have gambled so that the crimes of Obama will never be exposed, but be successfully buried and prevented from being exposed and prosecuted.
Donated to the defense fund for General Michael Flynn.
Lou said “the Durham case is headed for a whitewash.”
I hope he’s dead wrong.
Devin Nunes countered by saying “no leaks is a good sign and he’s still hopeful”.
Friday can’t come soon enough.
Stay safe sundance.
I like that he’s shining sunlight on the corruption. I like that he has a platform. I don’t think he’s able to make a good, well reasoned and logical case for the corruption over a 5-7 min segment. Glad and happy for what he is doing just can’t say he’s the best.
Ms. Powell is an American hero.
America is the best.
And our best is yet to come.
Ms. Powell is the most amazing attorney I have ever encountered. (and that’s a lot!)
How is it that more than 500 law professors from nearly 100 law schools around the nation signed a letter saying Kavanaugh wasn’t fit to be a judge – yet not one honorable judge or professor in this country has come forth to make a statement about this judge making his own rules – Ms Powell is exactly right – the lights are off – time to go home.
Here’s an idea – How about the FBI arresting him in the middle of the night –
on some “trumped” up charge (do an “unmasking request”) I’m sure he has
a speeding ticket – and “anyone can indict a ham sandwich,” then threaten to do whatever these folks usually do to give him a brain = conscious – moral clarity –
It is a shame that Chief Justice Roberts is presiding over and not dealing with the Communist destruction of the Judicial branch. That is what happens though when the top Justice is Bent as a fishhook.
