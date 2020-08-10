President Trump Names Coup Plotters During Press Conference…

This is interesting…. During the final question of his press conference President Trump forcefully outlined the names of key former administration officials who participated in the effort to remove him.
Lou Dobbs called out Lindsay Graham repeatedly for his obfuscation. Laid it on thick. Lou mentioned The Conservative Treehouse 2 or 3 times on the air. Said Lindsay and his viewers should go to CTH to get informed!
Might Lou have been one of Sundance’s visits recently?
I’d say yes.
Lou is doing the right thing for the country, putting his own ego aside and not worrying that he has exclusive breaking news. Now it’s time for others to do the same thing.
President Trump isn’t holding back, nor is he mincing his words. There’s a lot he can’t say due to the criminal nature of the situation, but I’m glad he’s making these statements. Those involved in Obamagate should be doing all they can to cut a deal with the DOJ.
I disagree with the President about Obamagate being the crime of the century. It’s the greatest crime in the history of our republic.
Treason…ahhhhh, at last. Not the mealy-mouthed “corruption” or “sedition” dilutions we’ve endured for 4+ years.
May they all be interrogated to the max, and executed when China’s war is officially recognized. Or I guess some of the lesser federal officials’ crimes are executable now.
“Treason”!, YES! He went there again and named names. Do any of us think he is not deadly serious? ‘At some point I may have to get involved’ stated POTUS in the past.
With Sundance lighting a giant fuse in the belly of the beast set to go off this Friday and a man down from gunshots outside the Whitehouse while briefing the presstitutes, chaos in many big cities, things are heating up rather nicely I’d say. Head on a swivel and watch your six y’all because it is starting.
I think Piglost, Reid, and the DImms letting an illegal candidate assume the office of POTUS is at least as big a scandal.
Just perhaps
My take that sometime in the next few days.. President Trump will retweet about the treason and link to CTH.. he’s priming the pump.
The take on the photographer was priceless.. I can’t believe she asked that question..
With that said I can also see OAN publish some of Sundance articles..
POTUS is Priming the Pump on MAIL-OUT BALLOTS, too.
He wouldn’t be doing this if he didn’t have the SOLUTION!
[Just realized one that will blow America’s mind … and it would work,] 🤫
johnheretohelp offered a solution; to President Trump for free.
Do tell BKR
If HCQ and Ivermectin are made generally available (there are 30 million or more very recent doses in the Strategic Reserve), the china virus is no worse than the regular flu, the country immediately opens up, schools open, and voting at regular poling places resumes.
The research and results from foreign countries is now overwhelming, despite our crooked CDC/NIH/FDA trying to prevent national recovery from the china virus. There is also work on cheap drugs to address the severity of the china virus for seniors.
It would not take very long, just a few weeks, to reopen the country completely.
And quickly solve the vote-harvesting-mail-in vote fraud demand of the crooked dems.
In order to “open” the economy, many retail and service businesses require demand to be reestablished not even speaking of the thousandS of small businesses that are now permanently out of business. It is estimated in some areas as much as 70% of non-franchise restaurants are shuttered for good. It will also take some time, months probably once demand picks up, to bring manning levels up to provide the goods or services.
Here’s a petition for everyone to sign to do just that…make HCQ available over-the-counter like it is in Africa, safe for babies, safe for pregnant women, safe for immuno-compromised patients…
https://petitions.whitehouse.gov/petition/permitting-over-counter-otc-use-hydroxychloroquine-hcq-protect-against-covid-19-under-emergency-eo
Make every postal office a voting booth. where any one can vote with a valid Id .
I wonder if Trump’s team is taking a page out of Obama’s book and working with OAN to ‘T’ up the question so he could drop the bomb? Fair is fair.
It sounds like DOJ would love Sundance to blow the Coup and miscreants cover so they would be ‘forced’ into pursuing it. At the very least the political damage would be timed for post Dementia Joe’s VP announcement of Rice.
No wondering, MVW, that is exactly what happened here!
“No wondering, MVW, that is exactly what happened here!”
_____________________________________________________________
And it’s well past time, it should have been done long ago. The only way to beat the Leftists is to play by their rules.
There’s a reason for the saying “Nice guys finish last.”
Just think of the good DJT could do for the country and himself by linking to CTH. That would be an epic distribution network.
That slavish Obama worshiping photographer looked like he didn’t know whether to cry or wind his watch.
LikeLiked by 4 people
I’m sure he was getting the vapors.
Mike Lange!!!!
Wishing he had a shorter lens to take her photo. 🙂
Well I would of been take her picture, she is cute. 🙂
Best part is CNN was covering the whole thing 😆😆😆
LikeLiked by 3 people
I’m not too sure CNN would air that..MSM has a habit of cutting the audio stream
The stream is on a delay and MSM can stop it … and then jump.over the part they don’t want to,air.
It was a thing of beauty.👍🏻🇺🇸👍🏻🇺🇸
And he said, “I think it’s the political crime of the century.” Indeed, it is.
To paraphrase POTUS: They’ve been caught. Let’s see what happens to them.
OK. We’ve been waiting a long time to see what happens to them.
Obama, Biden, Brennan, Clapper, Comey, Lisa, Strzock.
POTUS also mentioned a “she” ahead of Obama I think meaning Clinton.
Pretty sure POTUS was referring to Susan Rice, per the question about Biden picking her for VP.
Earlier I posted a hand typed copy of the Subpoena for the FBI to present to the Senate Homeland Security Committee, the underlying documentary evidence of the problems these named people are facing.
The real document is here:
The letter Senator Johnson wrote along with this is worth a read, if only to understand his perspectives on these very topics.
https://www.hsgac.senate.gov/media/majority-media/johnson-subpoenas-fbi-announces-intention-to-subpoena-others-sends-open-letter-to-recap-scope-goals-of-investigation
Essentially, it covers two separate investigations with multiple intertwined connections to each other.
One involves political corruption in and around Ukraine and specifically the extended Biden family.
Senator Johnson’s interest in this strand apparently began in the spring of 2014, as a result of direct actions of the Biden family in Ukraine.
A year later, 2015, this same Homeland Security Committee also began investigating info about the insecure Clinton email server story, then the public ‘exhoneration’ of Sec. Clinton by then FBI director, James Comey.
After the 2016 election defeat of Sec. Clinton, that portion of investigations were pretty well shut down, mostly due to President Trump’s guidance that Hillary Clinton had suffered loss enough.
Also, and I think this is the most interesting point, on page 5, last paragraph, we see that Mitch McConnell had by then tasked the *SSCI* to investigate all things regarding our National Intelligence Community’s roles in the 2016 election.
To me l, this is sinister. How much did Mitch McConnell know ( or Should have known) about what we now call Obamagate, and the individuals just called out by name by President Trump?
As it turns out, Senator Grassley, then Chairman of the Judiciary Committee, , in July of 2017 began asking Rod Rosenstein for information into possible FBI corruption involving the 2016 election.
But it wasn’t until early 2019 that Senator Grassley formally linked efforts with Senator Johnson; more or less regardless of anything the SSCI was or was not investigating, and regardless of intent by Senator McConnell to apparently preclude other investigations in and around the SSCI…
I think this tidbit really needs to be given the Sundance Photon Torpedo.
Especially since Sundance has left no doubt in my mind that the SSCI has been thoroughly corrupt for years, and such corruption was/should have been well known to the Senate as a whole, and especially to the Senate Majority Leader.
Things that make you look for the Suspicious Cat.
The Gang of 8 was briefed individually by John Brennan in August-September 2016. We know that at least Sen. Reid was given some portion or perhaps all of the Steele dossier because he immediately wrote a letter to Comey, asking him to investigate the Trump campaign.
I think all of them (McConnell, Reid, Feinstein, Schiff, Ryan, Pelosi, Burr) got nearly the same briefing except for Nunes. In 2014, Nunes was warning everyone that Russia was interfering in our upcoming elections.
So yes, I have always thought McConnell believed the crap Brennan was dispensing & may have participated in the coup at a few stages. He says he’s a staunch supporter of the President but his actions seem not to support the President quite often.
The coup was the reason not-so-fine Feinstein left the Ranking member of the Senate Intel Committee and moved into the same position on the Senate Judiciary Committee when the 2017 term started. (ALSO, her former Sr. Staffer was raising money to keep Fusion GPS going after President-elect Trump & he was setting up companies to attack the Trump Administration)
As Sundance says, the SSCI is as crooked as they come, & I want to believe Tom Cotton isn’t in on the coup because he’s smart & is a good speaker, but I don’t know for sure. And there’s NO doubt that McConnell uses the committee to do some of his dirty work & he’s got a file on all of them with all their dirty little secrets.
Jan, Tom Cotton was a participant at the Sea Island Georgia Jamboree to STOP then candidate Trump.
President Trump used the words “Probably Treason”. So the heads of the opposing party (The Democrats) Biden and Rice were involved in the Treason!
Really hits home.
Instead of running for President and Vice President. Biden and Rice should be in jail.
Never happen before in history and been caught. That’s a very good description.
If prosecutors go down that path (hard to say), my bet is on a seditious conspiracy charge. This is being investigated like a huge organized crime probe.
But I think the crimes might be about smaller details like ting to courts, falsifying evidence, perjury, obstruction…meaty stuff.
I do hope they’re charged as a large seditious conspiracy though.
Notice how every single time Trump brings up Treason, the Democrats and Media Never Ever comment on it.
He’s a strong man, and I’m sure he needs no words from me, but I just feel so bad for him and his family EVERY SINGLE DAY! Relentless, poisonous, torture!
Trump is loading a 16″ battleship gun for payback.
That particular video clip and the end of the press conference today, was difficult to find on other ‘news’ sites.
[ they are distracted by the perp that went too far, near the whitehouse
but not covering…testing the SS reaction time?…collecting data?…. for the next….?
Nor covering the OAN question….]
Nothing new. Yet, SS should learn from it….
Thankfully someone here found the video and provided a link. : )
Yet, as SD posted earlier…. ominously, yet truthfully … ” …Everybody knows… ”
[ and some are not liking, what “everybody knows”… so heads up…be alert… ]
imho
I do not know
Bongino calls for Wray to step down…..
https://video.foxnews.com/v/6179794635001?playlist_id=930909787001#sp=show-clips
In some weird psychological twist, Harris just took herself out of the race by having golf balls put in her cheeks.
No jokes, please.
Goin for that Joker look.
What does golf have to do with them ?
Willie Brown, her former boss in SF, recommended that she not take the VP job if she were offered, but wait for the AG job. The latter having far more importance.
Nobody would ever ask that question . . . until right now.
OANN is going to be a big distributor.
Pay a lot of attention to OANN.
I’ve seen Trump speak when he’s frustrated about bureaucratic inertia not getting things done. This is not frustrated “it’s so unfair” Trump.
He answered this question with an assurance, confidence, and calmness that suggests he is ready for the hammer to drop. This is deadly-serious Trump.
The tone of his response suggests a decision has been made. He looks like people I know who have crossed through a huge barrier. Kind of an “It’s done,” calmness.
We shall see. But people who have had to make a momentous, serious, decision in their life often sound like this.
I think it may be starting now. Presidents don’t say stuff about their predecessors that they can’t back up with hard facts. President Trump is like a breath of fresh air in that Swamp.
You go, President Trump! We all know and we will do whatever we can to help. I believe God will protect our Country and I believe He will help you navigate the Ship of State back to greatness, and He will protect you in all your efforts. We all need to keep our faith.
Thanks Pokey. I needed that. I’ve been praying but my faith has been pretty thin.
Be strong and of good courage, my friend!
BTW, Channel Rion has some real cahones. She flew to Ukraine with Rudy to interview the Ukrainians denied entry into the US. Her investigative reporting of Biden/Ukraine etc. runs part 3 this weekend.
Why is it that most ‘Conservative’ women are ‘babes’ and most Leftist women are ‘dogs’
Rhetorical question? Haha! I do agree though.
privileged “more equal” Animal Farm ‘pigs’?
Y’all might want to change your ringtones. Cuz it’s on.
Yankee Doodle
Star Spangled Banner
Battle Hymn of The Republic
All are good ones
Yes!!
I have been harping now for months on the fact that I believed that this Chinese Virus was an “engineered virus” created in the Wuhan Lab & then the CCP released it on the World!
AND there may NEVER be an effective vaccine for it!
https://www.lifesitenews.com/blogs/renowned-european-scientist-covid-19-was-engineered-in-china-lab-effective-vaccine-unlikely
And this guy agrees with me!
Now what are we going to do about it???
BTW- Saturday night I started to get a cramp in my left shoulder, neck & it spread to the left side of my chest. I tried laying down after taking IB, then ENO then Pepto-Bismol, but it hurt my chest to breathe, so I thought I was having a heart attack so I drove down to UH Emergency, but could not find a Handicapped Parking space anywhere (my vehicle is too high to park in the parking garage).
I drove all around the Hospital & I must say that it was just “creepy” seeing no-one in Emergency at 2:30 am. So I drove down to St. Joseph’s Hospital looking for the Emergency, which I had been in once about 5 yrs.ago, parked on the street & could not find the Emergency. Sign said to go around the building & use a different entrance.
Cursing to myself, I walked a block & discovered it was Urgent Care & Security told me to go to another hospital! After all this walking around, felt better & said fu*k this & came home at 4 am.
Turned out that it was just bad heartburn & took me till this morning to feel normal.
It was so creepy & I was getting bad-vibes about checking myself into Emergency & getting some “brain-washed” Gov’t Doctor who would give me a Covid-19 test & tel, me I had the deadly virus & I would end up on a ventilator, which I have read is a death sentence!
The sad thing about this whole Chinese Virus Scam is that people just cannot walk into a Hospital, Clinic or any Gov’t Medical Facility without a fear of being tested for Covid-19 & unjustly being incarcerated against their will, due to the “brain-washing” going on in the MSM.
This BS has to STOP soon so let’s make sure that Trump is elected in Nov.
somehow try to lay hands on some hcq because this time it was not IT but next time it could be. I think an HCQ pill is 200 mg, and a liter bottle of tonic water I THINK contains at most 87 mg, but itś something.
Glad you’re better, John.
As to the vaccine, i’m not getting one until I know it works, wasn’t financed by Bill Gates, Soros, or any NWO billionaire or involves Dr. Fauci. And for sure it has no tracer chip or other chip in it. And it was made in America by an American company.
If I get all that, i’ll consider it.
The bloom is off the rose and you can hear the faint sounds of a skirmish line movin’ toward the front. God’s Blessings, God’s Protection, and Godspeed Mr. President !!!
As Sundance has said… ‘The bloom is off the ruse’
‘The truth is incontrovertible. Malice may attack it, ignorance may deride it, but in the end, there it is’ – Winston Churchill
While it is indeed a betrayal, what Obama did to President Trump is sedition. What Obama did with the Ayatollah is treason.
During the Inauguration, Obama sat with President Trump in the White House, telling him “If you succeed, the country succeeds.”, all the while knowing he was wiretapping and framing President Trump. What a true scumbag.
President Trump is right: this should never happen to another president. But it should never happen to the American People again, either. Those are our elections, not the Police State’s. I hope President Trump says that, too.
When a former US President works with another country whether it be England, Russia, Ukraine, China or the next flavor of the month, to bring down the US via an incoming and ultimately current President it is treason and the traitors should all hang.
EVERY time he mentions the LOVERS Strzok and Page…..he says the word LOVERS…..it just makes me LOL. He LOVES to point out that they were LOVERS. I love him so much. I am praying SO hard for him.
Now you know why the WHCA tried to boot Chanel Rion from the white house press briefings.
Because she makes them look both bad, and ugly?
Long time daily reader; 1st time poster. Thank you, Sundance. You have done a truly extraordinary job for our country.
Question: If the Russians hacked the DNC server in 2016, how do the Dems *know* the Russians did not also hack their voter lists?
If the Russians have those too, why don’t the Dems fear the crafty Russians will use those hacked lists to create 100s of 1000s of fraudulent pro-Trump ballots in battleground states?
Why would the Dems take such a catastrophic risk by pushing universal mail-in ballots… and worse, demanding that ID and signature verifications be waived too?
Either the DNC welcomes direct interference by the Russians in the actual 2020 vote … or… the DNC *knows* for a fact the Russians did not hack their server in 2016.
Hmmmmm I wonder with SD reference to Ukraine money laundering the other day with certain Congress critters what about the liberal media? Are they a vehicle for laundering and why so deeply imbedded with the left. They prop up the left and ignore or ridicule President Trump (or any conservative President) and similar Conservative articles because they also get a cut of the pie!
Follow the money.
Great President!👍🏻⭐️🇺🇸
Oops!!! The camera man does a double take!!! He was shocked at the question and was about to take a picture of the reporter. Fantastic!
