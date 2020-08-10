Nuts ! – Senator Lindsay Graham Still Doesn’t Know Who Delivered Feb 14, 2018, FBI Briefing to SSCI…

This is theatrically absurd now. Senate Judiciary Chairman Lindsay Graham appears with Sean Hannity to say he’s going to ask Chris Wray who was the FBI official who falsely briefed the Senate Intelligence Committee on February 14, 2018.

First, it was Scott Schools (Main Justice) and Andrew McCabe from FBI. According to their own records that’s who did the briefing – what the hell is Graham trying to figure out?

Second, presume there were no records…. why the heck doesn’t Graham just walk down the hall and ask his senate friends who it was? This is not a complex puzzle to solve. And Sean Hannity is just clapping and nodding along… Ridiculous kabuki. This is what we are up against. Nuts.

Seriously, this is Pravda-esque controlled media at this point.

Once again, Lou Dobbs is promoting a blog named "The Conservative Treehouse" pic.twitter.com/5jSYUT7tKR — Brendan Karet 🚮 (@bad_takes) August 10, 2020

#Congratulations @TheLastRefuge2!! Getting a mention from @LouDobbs tonight. I think it's great because Lou sums up our frustration by mentioning "even" The Conservative Treehouse told him. That speaks to the credibility of the great folks at the Treehouse. pic.twitter.com/wVqFlDcqe6 — the conservador (@theconservador) August 11, 2020