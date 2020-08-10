Nuts ! – Senator Lindsay Graham Still Doesn’t Know Who Delivered Feb 14, 2018, FBI Briefing to SSCI…

Posted on August 10, 2020 by

This is theatrically absurd now.  Senate Judiciary Chairman Lindsay Graham appears with Sean Hannity to say he’s going to ask Chris Wray who was the FBI official who falsely briefed the Senate Intelligence Committee on February 14, 2018.

First, it was Scott Schools (Main Justice) and Andrew McCabe from FBI.  According to their own records that’s who did the briefing – what the hell is Graham trying to figure out?

Second, presume there were no records…. why the heck doesn’t Graham just walk down the hall and ask his senate friends who it was?  This is not a complex puzzle to solve. And Sean Hannity is just clapping and nodding along… Ridiculous kabuki.  This is what we are up against.  Nuts.

Seriously, this is Pravda-esque controlled media at this point.

152 Responses to Nuts ! – Senator Lindsay Graham Still Doesn't Know Who Delivered Feb 14, 2018, FBI Briefing to SSCI…

  1. mr.piddles says:
    August 11, 2020 at 12:07 am

    Wow. Some of you folks are vicious here tonight.

    Keep it comin’.

    Reply
  3. RF Burns says:
    August 11, 2020 at 12:08 am

    I have the suspicion that he realizes that he is about to be hoisted upon his own petard. Between a rock and a hard place so to speak. Much like like when the music stops in a round of musical chairs and being the odd one out.

    Would it be premature to make popcorn for this show I wonder?

    Reply
  4. Art of War! PDJT style! says:
    August 11, 2020 at 12:08 am

    Lou is one of the few pushing hard on everyone. He generally knows what is going on and generally knows what needs to be done. Lou will call anyone on the carpet.

    Reply
  5. John Comnenus says:
    August 11, 2020 at 12:08 am

    Low IQ, no energy, clueless RINO Senator. He must have been a Cesarean Birth coz he couldn’t find is way out of the womb. Who votes for this moron?

    Reply
    • ezpz2 says:
      August 11, 2020 at 12:35 am

      He’s not so much ‘low IQ’ as he is corrupt.
      In fact, I’d say Lindsey is pretty cunning.

      Let’s not forget who his best bud was until he departed this earth.
      And let’s not forget that the same late bff senator was heavily involved with the dossier, Ukraine, and all sorts of nefarious anti Trump plots.

      Reply
      • Dee says:
        August 11, 2020 at 12:53 am

        Sean has done great work. I think he is loyal to Trump. Trump likes to find people like Lindsey in a pickle.. so my guess let him hang his self all he wants… I would not stop him either. Sean knows what went on and so does Trump.. and because of Sundance so do we… I wish Sundance would tie Ukraine into this mess a little because it is all connected!! It is just a matter of time Lindsey… just a matter of time… Timber!!

        Reply
  6. MACAULAY says:
    August 11, 2020 at 12:09 am

    This is like Rod Serling and the Twi-Light Zone–from the old days.

    Somebody whose name I don’t even know—Sundance, anonymous and on the Internet—tells me two days ago McCabe was the one who likely committed a felony by lying to a Senate Committee—not just tells me, but Proves it.

    And tonight, Chairman Graham and Anchor/Reporter Hannity on National TV—whose duty it is to find these things out—either don’t know (Fools) or pretend not to know (Knaves)—that same information about Andrew McCabe.

    The simplest explanation is the most likely–I’m in the Twi-Light Zone.

    Reply
    • Peoria Jones says:
      August 11, 2020 at 12:18 am

      It’s likely that having both a radio show and TV show doesn’t permit Sean the necessary time to follow the details. That’s a lot for anyone, and I think both shows suffer for it. He may be an exceptionally hard worker, but lacking quality.

      Lindsay is just pretending not to know.

      Reply
      • Mr e-man says:
        August 11, 2020 at 12:24 am

        He trusts Lindsay. He has been fooled. His question to Lindsay should be. “Why haven’t you exposed this corruption, you had the power to find it all?”

        Over and over.

        Reply
      • newbietreepper says:
        August 11, 2020 at 12:28 am

        Paraphrasing a radio host named Doc Thompson, “You could play Sean’s show in about 10 mins if you were looking for new content”. Doc’s has passed on but his words are still true.

        Reply
      • Stickboy says:
        August 11, 2020 at 12:31 am

        The simplest explanation is that Hannity isn’t about to put his ass on the line unless he knows for sure that it’s safe to do so. He’s no friend to Trump or Trump supporters.

        No member of the MSM should be trusted any farther than they can be thrown by an old one armed Granny.

        Graham is who he’s always been, a back stabbing, lying piece of shit…..no change there.

        Reply
  7. 4sure says:
    August 11, 2020 at 12:11 am

    This Hannity/Graham love fest is embarrassing. If Hannity was not part of the sham, he would have said, Lindsay, can’t you just walk down the hall in the Senate office bldg. and ask your good friend AARON BURR who briefed his committee.

    But in case you want to know right now. It was Andrew McCabe. Now what are you going to do about it.

    Reply
  8. msalicia56 says:
    August 11, 2020 at 12:11 am

    Can’t figure out Lindsay. He seems to not want to now what he knows. When Lindsay is good he is very, very good (Kavanaugh), but when he is bad he is horrid.

    Reply
    • Mr e-man says:
      August 11, 2020 at 12:27 am

      I think that is why the swamp is never held accountable. They pretend not to know so they don’t have to take action that would enrage their friends or opposition and harm their political careers.

      Reply
    • lavender blue says:
      August 11, 2020 at 1:01 am

      with all due respect, there is ZERO to figure out, he’s always been and always will b a corrupt, nasty chameleon with ZERO integrity, ZERO authenticity and ZERO backbone…

      Reply
  9. corvairfan says:
    August 11, 2020 at 12:14 am

    Lindsay MaGoo, private detective….

    Liked by 4 people

  10. grahampink says:
    August 11, 2020 at 12:15 am

    Sometimes I feel western civilization should collapse under the weight of its own corruption and stupidity.
    But that’s just me.

    Reply
    • RF Burns says:
      August 11, 2020 at 12:37 am

      I am certain that would be a foregone conclusion, an inevitability given human nature as history has shown time and again.

      However, I believe that hope remains. A measure of faith in following in the footsteps of the lord. A less traveled path to preserve what is good, and to reconcile with our creator so that that we can be made whole. Will I live to see it in this life? I do not know. I just know that there are things in this life worth striving for, things worth protecting, in order to better ourselves and our posterity. I believe that we are called to higher purposes in service to that end.

      Reply
    • WSB says:
      August 11, 2020 at 12:44 am

      Yeah, burkas for all the girls…

      Reply
  11. jackpundad says:
    August 11, 2020 at 12:17 am

    Tic Toc! Friday by 5 or Sundance crushes DC! Graham is toast!

    Reply
  12. jus wundrin says:
    August 11, 2020 at 12:19 am

    The people in SC must be masochists to re-elect a guy that just keeps kicking them in the teeth.

    Reply
    • Genie says:
      August 11, 2020 at 1:04 am

      The choice this November is between Graham or Democrat Harrison, a Pelosi sycophant. Too many Republican primary candidates diluted the resistance to Graham. It’s now a “hold your nose and vote” election for senator in November.

      Reply
  13. Mr e-man says:
    August 11, 2020 at 12:19 am

    Like all of them, they claim they are investigating but had 3 years to do so and did not. They had excuses such as “ongoing investigations” that thwarted efforts to get info, but Graham could have had dozens of hearings since Mueller ended. He has had two.

    For him, he isn’t missing the connected dots, he is actively working to create a “we didn’t know” narrative and stalling for what is coming. He was complicit.

    Reply
  14. Zy says:
    August 11, 2020 at 12:24 am

    Lindsey, channeling Songbird, maybe I’ll promise Sean tomorrow that I’ll bring Schrage to the Hill ! And Sean might buy me another Ruth’s Chris steak. Yummy, wish Songbird was here to share. Well I could eat it while looking at your picture NoName, I miss you.

    Reply
  15. burginthorn says:
    August 11, 2020 at 12:27 am

    President Trump gets things done. Even with no one helping him, and everyone against him. I don’t know how he does it. He says things, and the next thing you know its happening. Yet I’ve watched people like Lindsey Graham say for years this that and the other and bupkis. Do nothings need to be purged.

    Reply
  16. LandofLiberty says:
    August 11, 2020 at 12:30 am

    Lindsay and Newt…I quit watching Hannity….but I have told people to visit the CTH because there is a person there by the name Sundance who has been layering evidence on top of evidence for the last 3 or 4 years and its pretty well just as he has said it was. I tell them this guy is somebody or knows somebody who is in the know. CTH is the place to go

    Reply
  17. azgulch says:
    August 11, 2020 at 12:33 am

    I strongly suspect Lindsey is neck deep in the coup. Maybe up to his eyeballs.

    Reply
  18. Tiffthis says:
    August 11, 2020 at 12:35 am

    I don’t watch the video, but did Hannity tell Mrs Lindsay who it was? Or did he play dumb too? (Or maybe not “playing”)

    Reply
  19. Steve says:
    August 11, 2020 at 12:35 am

    Me thinks the sunlight has got in Lynda’s eyes.and it seems to have blinded him.

    Reply
  20. T2020 says:
    August 11, 2020 at 12:41 am

    Yeah, baby! CTH gets a shout out for TRUTH. 😁🍷 And Lindsay plays dumb. What a lying turd.

    Reply
  21. alliwantissometruth says:
    August 11, 2020 at 12:43 am

    Although Hannity is becoming difficult to watch, he is a big Trump supporter and Lord knows there’s not many of those on TV

    Any one with half a brain knows Grahams involved with the Deep State up to his eyeballs, so we know why he acts as if he doesn’t know things, tells us he’ll look into this and that and never does and constantly obfuscates to avoid certain truths, but Hannity, I’m still trying to figure out

    Most of us realize Hannity isn’t the brightest bulb, but is he really this dumb or is he going along with various narrative nonsense in order not to confront certain guests?

    The entire story and more is right here on this site. The truth, basically everything you need to know up to this point is laid out,

    The word games these people are playing isn’t cutting it anymore. People who should know and are highly paid to know have no excuse for not knowing or trying to obfuscate what’s already known to be fact

    Thank God the TreeHouse is getting more publicity, because the people who have the power to do something about this American horror story and those who actually want to know the truth can find the work of a great patriot who’s spent untold hours, months and years putting it all together right here

    No obfuscation. No twisting and turning. No lies and no ideological bent. Just the unvarnished truth. Actual facts

    Here it is. Now prove you want to know the truth

    Reply
  22. skimo69 says:
    August 11, 2020 at 12:43 am

    Whenever I see a Lindsey Graham, a Marco Rubio, a Mitt Romney, ad nauseum, I think of all the FBI files Hillary had, all of the “contractor” access to NSA files, Anthony Wiener’s laptop and Jeffery Epstein’s flight logs. Lots of leverage over these snakes (did I mention John Roberts). I pray for the day that all is revealed and these a$$holes get baked in the sunlight, just like worms crossing a hot sidewalk.

    Reply
  23. biff0101 says:
    August 11, 2020 at 12:45 am

    Hannity needs a blanket party!!

    Reply
  24. AustinPrisoner says:
    August 11, 2020 at 12:46 am

    Is Lindsey a truly religious person who fears God? If not, I would watch him for suicide. He lives a lie in two spheres: the first we all know what I’m alluding to and I have sincere compassion for him; the other is serving his Democrat masters yet pretending to be a Republican. He looks awful lately. Anguished even. He needs to walk away and surround himself with people who really care about him. You know, like friends outside of the D.C. swamp. He needs to apologize for his role in the coup and maybe more.

    Reply
  25. Serpentor says:
    August 11, 2020 at 12:48 am

    Hannity has been running interference for Lindsey this entire Trump administration. Why DJT gives priority to Sean is beyond me.

    Reply
  26. NoTurningBack says:
    August 11, 2020 at 12:57 am

    Watch General Kelly give Lindsey Graham the eye! And this was awhile back!

    Reply
  27. 63gordfa says:
    August 11, 2020 at 1:03 am

    Miss Lindsey is the inspector Clouseau of the Senate.

    Reply
  28. bordoodle says:
    August 11, 2020 at 1:03 am

    AdRem, This is the last posting I received from you folks. Is there a problem in sending emails of new postings.

    Reply
  29. honeybee12345 says:
    August 11, 2020 at 1:05 am

    He’s a stinking corrupt RINO. We have known this for quite some time. Isn’t it conceivable that he commiserates with Deep State players because he has also enjoyed the lucrative fruits of Shadow Government? As usual he appears on Hannity to convince conservatives of his orthodoxy. He does this all the time. Wake up, Sean!

    Reply
