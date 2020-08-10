Monday August 10th – Open Thread

Our Father, who art in heaven, hallowed be thy Name. Thy kingdom come. THY WILL BE DONE, on earth as it is in heaven. Give us this day our daily bread. And forgive us our trespasses, as we forgive those who trespass against us. And lead us not into temptation, but DELIVER US FROM EVIL.
For Thine is the kingdom and the power and the glory, forever and ever. Amen †
That’s not fair, the rabbit was a civil servant!
Sounds like our ceremony…never marry a speech therapist if you have a frontal ‘S’.
Here I was thinking of taking my dog with me on a possible trip to Germany. After looking on line at the prerequisite hoops I’d have to go thru I figured it would be easier to just take an illegal Moslem immigrant. There seems to be an issue with housebreaking though.
Will God Be Angry If We Eat Blood?
By Pastor Ricky Kurth
Eating blood was forbidden under the Law of Moses (Lev. 7:26,27), but “we are not under the law, but under grace” (Rom. 6:15). It is true that men were told not to eat blood before the Law, but there was a reason for this. God told Noah,
“…flesh with the life thereof, which is the blood thereof, shall ye not eat” (Gen. 9:4).
When God expanded Adam’s vegetarian diet here (Gen. 1:29 cf. 9:3), He warned Noah not to eat the flesh of an animal with its blood, for the blood of an animal is “the life thereof,” and God had another purpose in mind for the life of animals:
“…the life of the flesh is in the blood: and I have given it to you upon the altar to make an atonement for your souls: for it is the blood that maketh an atonement for the soul. Therefore I said unto the children of Israel, No soul of you shall eat blood…” (Lev. 17:11,12).
The word “therefore” here clearly shows that the reason they weren’t to eat blood under the Law was because “it is the blood that maketh an atonement for the soul.” We know that this was also true before the Law, for animal sacrifices were required to be “accepted” by God before the Law as well (Gen 4:7).
But this is not true under grace! Now that Christ shed His blood to reconcile us to Himself (Col. 1:20,21), anyone who says we shouldn’t eat blood because the life of the flesh is in the blood must believe that the blood of animals still atones for men’s souls, for this is the only reason eating blood was prohibited.
This is similar to God’s prohibition against eating unclean animals. The only reason God said some animals were unclean (Lev. 11) was to teach Israel that some people were unclean, i.e., the Gentiles (Lev. 20:24-26 cf. Acts 10:9-16,28). That means anyone who says certain foods are unclean today must believe that the Gentiles are still unclean. And anyone saying we shouldn’t eat blood “for the life of the flesh is in the blood” must still believe that the blood of animals atones for men’s souls.
https://www.bereanbiblesociety.org/will-god-be-angry-if-we-eat-blood/
“The only reason God said some animals were unclean (Lev. 11) was to teach Israel that some people were unclean, i.e., the Gentiles (Lev. 20:24-26 cf. Acts 10:9-16,28).”
Further context is in Leviticus 11:43-45 — “Do not defile yourselves by any crawling creature; do not become unclean or defiled by them. For I am the LORD your God; consecrate yourselves, therefore, and be holy, because I am holy. You must not defile yourselves by any creature that crawls along the ground. For I am the LORD, who brought you up out of the land of Egypt so that I would be your God; therefore be holy, because I am holy.”
The reason for the regulations evidently relate to showing the holiness of God, which in so doing was meant to move the people to recognize their own unholiness and sinfulness through the Mosaic Law / old covenant, that they might be led to seek salvation through God as their deliverer as well as the promised deliverer chosen by God (cf. Galatians 3:23-25).
“The word “therefore” here clearly shows that the reason they weren’t to eat blood under the Law was because “it is the blood that maketh an atonement for the soul.” We know that this was also true before the Law, for animal sacrifices were required to be “accepted” by God before the Law as well (Gen 4:7).”
What occurred with Cain and Abel in Genesis 4 points to the need for a right heart before God, above and beyond the sacrifice of an animal. The physical acts of animal sacrifice for atonement purposes were shadows and pointed to the only sacrifice sufficient towards cleansing people from their sins. Per Hebrews 10:1, “For the Law, having a shadow of the good things coming, not the form of the things themselves, never is able each year, with the same sacrifices which they offer continually, to perfect those drawing near.”
Subsequent verses provide further context for why the concept of atonement instituted per Leviticus 17:11-12 ultimately went away from the physical act of animal sacrifice being sufficient in and of itself for cleansing from sins versus the spiritual aspect of people having faith in God for their deliverance. This was why Christ came as the Lamb of God who died for us to do the will of the Father, so that we may be “sanctified through the offering of the body of Jesus Christ once for all” (cf. Hebrews 10:10):
“But in these, there is a reminder of sins every year. For it is impossible for the blood of bulls and of goats to take away sins. Therefore coming into the world, He says: “Sacrifice and offering You have not desired, but a body You have prepared me. In burnt offerings and offerings for sin You have not delighted. Then I said, ‘Behold, I have come—in the scroll of the book it is written of Me—to do Your will, O God’” (Hebrews 10:3-7).
O…M…G…! Talk is that this years college football season may be cancelled this year! What will all of those jocks do if they actually have to attend classes!?
Pass.
Or into the read zone.
Like Emmylou once said, it’s really about 3 cords and the truth. Thanks for posting this. 🙂
Happy Bench Monday….
Baska Voda, Dalmatia, Croatia…
The Lion The Witch And The Wardrobe Book Bench, London…
Kirov, Russia…
Zurich, Switzerland…
Have a blessed day!
When I was just starting out, I had a late nite radio show. It was a tiny little station (which is why they hired me . . .) with only a few listeners. Playing anything by Sinatra never failed to get phone requests for more. No big surprise about that . . .
From being Virtually Home Schooled to a Teaching Degree in only 4 months
I had a roadside adventure the other day I’d like to share with you. I was driving home when I saw a black SUV on the side of the road suddenly pull back into my lane. Traffic was running pretty fast which made doing that kinda chancy so I slowed to let them get a chance to accelerate into the traffic flow. Suddenly I saw why they had stopped. There was a white animal carrier sitting on the side of the road. As the SUV accelerated away and I passed by the white carrier, my first thought was to wonder why they’d stopped? Surely these people in an expensive newer car wouldn’t abandon a helpless animal on the side of the road like that.
But then, I couldn’t help but wonder what if they had? What if there was somebody’s pet in the carrier, bewildered and frightened at being abandoned on a noisy freeway? It was dangerous out there and all it would take was for some 18 wheeler to be just a few feet over the line to hit the white carrier. Some people are just careless and cruel enough to do something like that. I also thought that maybe the SUV had stopped, found the carrier to be empty and then just drove off. Surely some other caring person would see the carrier and stop saving me the trouble of returning. But what if nobody did? I drove a few miles further on before I knew I had to go back and see for myself.
I had to make a couple of passes up and down the freeway before I found the white carrier. I pulled over, turned on my emergency flashers . . . and then something interesting happened. On this very busy drive-time freeway people noticed the carrier, noticed my truck’s emergency flashers and figured out why I’d stopped. Cars began moving over giving me enough room to exit and check on the carrier. When I got to it, hoping against hope, I found it was empty. Exactly why anyone left it there, I have no idea, but my sense of relief was enormous on finding there wasn’t a cat or dog in the carrier. Seeking to save someone else the dangerous task of stopping on a dangerous freeway, I picked up the carrier, put it in the bed of my truck and took it to a trash dumster.
