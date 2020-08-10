August 10th – 2020 Presidential Politics – Trump Administration Day #1299

In an effort to keep the Daily Open Thread a little more open topic we are going to start a new daily thread for “Presidential Politics”. Please use this thread to post anything relating to the Donald Trump Administration and Presidency.
This thread will refresh daily and appear above the Open Discussion Thread.
President Trump Twitter @POTUS / Vice President Pence Twitter @VP
Kayleigh McEnany Twitter @PressSec
LikeLiked by 10 people
This is the *funniest* tweet! Just brilliant.
LikeLiked by 4 people
He should have added: “And I’ll make the Democrats pay for it”.
LikeLiked by 1 person
LikeLiked by 7 people
I LOVE THIS MAN!!!
All-time classic tweet✅✅✅✅✅
LikeLiked by 1 person
Master Troller of Fake News!
LikeLiked by 1 person
🇺🇸 🦅 🇺🇸 – Trump America is the Last Bastion of Freedom – 🇺🇸 🦅 🇺🇸
* * * * * * * * * * Trump Voters > > Vote Against Tyranny * * * * * * * * * *
🦅 ”May God continue to strengthen our hearts and sustain our souls. May God continue to shed His divine grace upon this land. And may God forever bless the United States of America.” —-U.S. President Donald J. Trump
🌟
“Our spirit is still young—the sun is still rising—God’s grace is still shining—and my fellow Americans, THE BEST IS YET TO COME!”—-President Donald J. Trump
————————-
🦅 Heal Our Land
Thank You, Lord, for President Trump, his MAGA Team, and all his supporters.
Lord, keep them all safe in all they do and go daily. In Jesus’ Name we pray…..
🌟 “But You, Lord, are on high forevermore. ” 🌟 —-Psalm 92:8
***Praises:
✅ Thank You, Lord, for protecting President Trump & MAGA Team Today
✅ Pres. Trump and MAGA Team arrived safely back in the WH from NJ.
✅ Two wonderful days of massive Boat Parades all around USA showing their determined support for our President Trump
✅ Pres. Trump has 36% approval rating with Black voters–Rasmussen
✅ Every weekend this summer has shown 4th of July-style Boat Parades supporting President Trump…Winning!!
✅ Keyboard Warriors have been fantastic, they just keep hounding the Opposition’s lies and making sure everyone hear the truth/facts. I suspect they enjoy doing this..Go get ’em, Keyboard Warriors
✅ Thank You, Lord, for those who are healing today…on Monday
✅ USA Strong—The only thing to fear is Fear Itself—God Bless America!
🙏 America’s Arrow Prayer…..Pray:
— for protection for President Trump & MAGA Team
— for AG Barr & investigative team (Durham,etc) to do the right thing to rescue America
— States like Calif and NY who are getting beaten down. Pray for protection for the Treepers/Trump supporters esp those who plan to stay & fight against tyrannical governors
— for protection for pro-American/Trump groups like Back The Blue, Rescue America, Walk Away, etc
— for protection for Federal Agents and their eyes, as they surge into siege cities
— for protection for Americans–and all buildings and landmarks
— “No” to vote-by-mail/mail-in ballots & ballot harvesting-We need Voter ID
— Post Office obey the Rule of Law and turn in all illegal ballots
— Dem Pres. Candidate and/or ‘Chosen One’ and the VP-selected to continue to fumble, jumble, mumble, stumble, tumble, bumble, grumble, crumble.. then diminish…. pouf…. poof…..
— for USA Election Integrity, Voter ID, Paper Ballots, catch voting fraudsters
— for 16.9M unemployed Americans for their needs to be met and to seek jobs
— For Safety/Health protection for: USSS, Military & their brave dogs, Border Patrol, LEOs, BP & LEOs brave Horses/dogs
— for Guardian Angels protecting all our borders–air, land, sea
— for protection for all WALL builders who have built 276/450-500 miles of WALL
— for protection/healing for American children/youth-Young Landen is healed!
— *🇺🇸* — “ Everybody Knows ” — *🇺🇸*
🦅 ” The duty of a President is to put this nation’s own citizens first.” (Whirlpool speech)
— 🇺🇸 — Donald J. Trump, 45th President of the United States of America — 🇺🇸 —
—————————————————————————-
🌟🙏,,, Special Prayer for Sundance and all Treepers in ‘Walking Towards The Fire’ Mission fighting for ‘Merica!…..
****We stand with you Sundance. Wherever you go or do, the Treepers’ prayers follow you.
🌟 “And you will know the truth, and the truth will set you free.”.” 🌟 —John 8:32
“The Strongest Weapon in the United States is a Praying Patriotic American.”
👌 —-Treepers’ Prayer Warriors Post for Monday, August 10, 2020 — 👌
Countdown: 85 more days…. to “4 MORE YEARS” WiN
LikeLiked by 18 people
—Resilience & Strength–
LikeLiked by 8 people
USA Uncle Sam’s Prayer:
Dear God,
I bow my head and ask,
If it be Thy Will,
Please save this land from those who seek to destroy it.
In Jesus’ Name…..Amen
LikeLiked by 8 people
Praying for Sundance and his Mission…and other Patriots who will take up their missions to take back America….
LikeLiked by 5 people
Praying and Amen !
LikeLike
LikeLiked by 7 people
Hilarious.
Remember when we were all excited here when he was first added to the admn? It’s been a crazy ride.
LikeLiked by 3 people
I love this!
Mooch was a coplete disaster.
He must have some criminal financials he needs to hide!!!
LikeLike
Barr/Levin pt 1
pt 2
LikeLiked by 3 people
Brilliant.
LikeLike
Thank you, Citizen, for posting the videos.
LikeLike
Part 3
LikeLike
Part 4
LikeLike
Part 5
LikeLike
Yes! Earlier Debate!
LikeLiked by 7 people
***Today’s Fisher Industries / WeBuildTheWall posts***
(Previous posts: https://theconservativetreehouse.com/2020/08/09/august-9th-2020-presidential-politics-trump-administration-day-1298/comment-page-1/#comment-8593591)
Note: Most of the WBTW related social media accounts are covering coronavirus, politics, or illegal alien crimes. We will probably be in a quiet period regarding private wall content until the next project(s) are near completion. However, Fisher Industries is proceeding full speed ahead on at least 112 miles of federal border wall contracts.
The praises (much of which are older news) have been provided for those who wish to give thanks for them before praying for the wall prayer requests. I may add to, trim back, or simplify from time to time as projects/events progress or come to completion. If there is any new wall news I’ll list them in the update below. Otherwise, feel free to page down or scroll past.
– – – – –
Saturday night update – 8/8/20 – (See link above.)
– BorderReport article: Ground repairs underway at site of private border wall in South Texas
– 7 photos of the erosion repair work at Project 2.
– – – – –
Sunday night update – 8/9/20
– Another article (Texas Public Radio) w/ more quotes from Tommy Fisher:
Privately Built Border Wall In Texas Faces Erosion Worsened By Hurricane Hanna
– – – – –
***Praise: 🧱 (Project 1: May/June 2019)… WBTW/Fisher Industries was able to build a half mile wall up the side of a mountain in 11 days (with zero safety incidents), cutting off 19 major drug cartel trails, and closing off one of the worst areas along the border… (Sunland Park, NM)
***Praise: 👍 (11/20/19)… DHS Secretary Chad Wolf & CBP Chief gave a huge endorsement to WeBuildTheWall & Fisher industries project while visiting Project 1. CBP Chief called it a “Game Changer”. It’s the only time CBP or DHS have ever endorsed a wall builder.
***PRAISE: 🧱 (12/2/19)… Fisher Sand & Gravel was awarded a $400M border wall contract to build 31 miles of wall in the Cabeza Prieta National Wildlife Refuge in Yuma County, Arizona.
***Praise: 🧱 (Project 2 complete: Feb 17)… Fisher Industries was able to build 3.5 miles of wall along the Rio Grande River in Mission, Texas. Project 2’s “water wall” design is the first border wall that’s ever been built inside the floodplain.
***Praise: 🔍 (Reported on 12/18/19)… Senator Kevin Cramer was able to complete his in-depth review of the USACE’s procurement process and send a letter with his findings and recommendations to President Trump on 12/6/19.
***PRAISE: 🧱 (5/6/20)… Fisher Sand & Gravel was awarded a $1.28B border wall contract to build 42 miles of wall in southern Arizona, most of which will run from Nogales to the eastern boundary of the Tohono O’odham Nation. It’s the largest border wall contract that’s ever been awarded.
• (Complex terrain, which includes rugged mountains and water crossings)
***PRAISE: (6/11/20)… Foreman Mike stated that Fisher Industries now has ~95 miles of border wall contracts out of the 450. (Of the 95, only ~73 miles are accounted for in the federal awards which have been reported.)
• (8/3/20)… Fisher was awarded an additional contract for 17 miles. So Fisher probably has at least 112 miles, 90 miles of which have been reported on. Including the unreported awards, Fisher could have at least 124 miles of contract(s).
***Praise: (7/6/20)… Fisher has partnered with Holcombe Mixers “to fast-track border wall construction.” Holcombe is providing one Holcombe HM10H and seven HM12H volumetric models which can pour 20 to 25 loads of fresh concrete each day (vs. 2 to 5 loads with a traditional drum mixer) without exceeding required temperatures.
***PRAISE: 🧱 (8/3/20)… Fisher Industries was awarded a $289.5M contract to build ~17 miles of contiguous new border wall in Laredo Sector located in Webb County, Texas.
🙏 Prayer for the work crews. 🙏
Heavenly Father, we pray in Jesus’ name (& according to Your will):
– for safety, health, and good weather for the work crews as they continue working on Fisher’s Federal 7.6M/800 foot contract, the 400M/31 mile contract, the 1.28B/42 mile contract, the $289.5M/17 mile contract for border wall… as well as WBTW’s private projects, and any other projects they may be working on; that Fisher would be able to continue uninterrupted until completion.
– that Fisher would be able to safely and smoothly transition(scale up w/ equipment, manpower, etc.) to be able to build 1+(to 2?) miles of wall per day.
• (Tommy Fisher has previously stated that, given a large enough project, they would be able to build 1 mile of wall per day within 3 months. So this process may have started as early as mid-April or May 6th… and will possibly be ramped up by mid-August??? Just a guess…)
– that the DoD IG’s office audit of the $400 million border wall contract which the USACE awarded Fisher Sand & Gravel would show everything is fair and above board; that the swamp in DoD and USACE wouldn’t be able to corrupt the process; & that Fisher would be authorized to proceed with the project as planned. (Backstory/timeline)
***Praise: (4/15/19)… Fisher Industries has been awarded a 7.6M contract modification to build 800 linear feet of 30-foot bollard barrier while the original 400M contract is still under review by the DoD IG’s office. My guess is this will give further evidence to the IG that Fisher Industries was justified in receiving the original 400M contract. (Details)
***Praise:… Update: Looks like work has already begun on this 31 mile project, despite the ongoing audit. Photos showing well over 800 feet of wall, started appearing around the end of April. No official word yet though.
– for WBTW/Fisher Industries regarding the ongoing lawsuits; that both sides would be able to resolve any potential issues(erosion, construction, maintenance, differences of opinion on potential deflection of water off the wall during flood event, etc.) and the lawsuits would be dismissed.
(July 8)… Hearing summary…
– for the next hearing in Judge Randy Crane’s court which was reset for an additional 30 days at the joint request of the U.S. Gov. & Fisher to the first week in September.
– for Fisher crews at Project 2 as they continue to fill/fix any issues related to erosion, reseeding of grass (hydroseed), applying rip-rap (rubble) or concrete where necessary; or applying fabric that binds the soil or rocks until the erosion control grass is established and able to hold the sand/soil in place
– for Fisher crews as they (1) regrade and repack soil, and then (2) lay down a road made of rock (between 1 & 3 inches large) 10 feet wide from edge of the concrete toward the river.
– that Fisher would be able to come up with affordable, scalable, innovative solutions to greatly shorten the landscape establishment period and strengthen the long-term stability(resistance to erosion) for all types of riverbank soil which may be encountered so that the landscape can handle the stronger hurricanes/waterflows which may arrive in the future
• Brainstorming possible solutions: Compost erosion control blanket, pneumatically blown in w/ seeds & other ingredients to a depth of at least 2”. Rapid growth & resistance to erosion from the start. Consistent outcome over variable soil/site conditions. Not sure how affordable/scalable the approach is though…
• Possible companies/products ?… (1) Rexius certified Terraseeding®/Ecoblanket®/Microblend® process; (2) Filtrexx® Compost Erosion Control Blanket™, etc.
• Or perhaps Fisher just spreading the right mixture of topsoil/sand/clay over the surface, as they appear to be doing, would be all that’s required for the hydroseed to become established…
– that WBTW would be able to find corporate sponsors for Project 3. (They already have a major construction equipment manufacturer and are looking for a solar LED security lighting manufacturer or supplier.)
– that Rep. Warren Petersen’s (R-AZ) bill, HB 2084, making it easier to build border wall on private property in Arizona would get passed.
***Praise: (Feb 6)… The bill passed AZ house on reconsideration with 31-29 party line vote. Next, it goes to the Senate.
– for the bi-national summit with the Mexican IBWC and American politicians that WBTW will be hosting; for open lines of communication/understanding; and that WBTW/Fisher Industries would learn what they need to know to facilitate the sign off and approval of their projects by the Mexican IBWC.
– for 100% safety/health/guidance/direction/salvation(through faith in Christ Jesus) for the work crews, security personnel, legal teams, CBP, DHS, Army, National Guard and all involved in WBTW/Fisher Industries private or federal projects; and for WBTW/Fisher Industries as they work with private landowners to secure more property to build on
– that work would go smoothly with continual, innovative improvements in method/process/efficiency and quality of construction; and with transitioning as they scale up capacity(manpower, equipment, etc.) to build larger projects
– (May 29 – CBP notice)… for Fisher to come up with innovative solutions or improvements requested by CBP “related to the anti-climb/anti-cut features of the border wall” (Deadline: June 12)
– that there would be no outside interference (cartels, IBWC, courts/judges, protesters, swamp, etc.) and that if outside interference takes place that it would only work toward WBTW/Fisher Industries/USA’s benefit (exposing corruption, raising awareness, fundraising, etc.)
– that Project 2’s wall will prove that the design is sound and that WBTW/Fisher Industries are capable of safely and effectively building it on a large scale in the Rio Grande Valley, with a superior build, at the lowest price
– that the federal government would provide funding for WBTW &/or Fisher Industries to build 250+ miles of wall on Private Property in Texas
(…assuming the “water wall” design is shown to work and be appropriate in the floodplain)
– that the Government would purchase all of WBTW/Fisher Industries projects so the funds can be rolled into future projects and Fisher Industries will be able to scale up with additional equipment and manpower as needed.
🌟 “The more that a broken system tells you that you’re wrong, the more certain you must be that you must keep pushing ahead. Because it’s the outsiders who change the world and will make a real and lasting difference. Nothing worth doing ever came easy. Treat the word impossible as nothing more than motivation.” ~ President Donald J. Trump 🌟
LikeLiked by 5 people
Article (Includes audio clip after photo in article.) – 8/6/20
(See also yesterday’s wall posts for 7 photos showing the repair work being done on the riverbank.)
Note: As far as I can tell, the examples of erosion at the foundation appear to be located under the outer, foot deep concrete slab portion of the T-shaped foundation which helps stabilize the wall against high winds. The center, 3.5 feet deeper part of the foundation which supports the wall appears to be solid. I expect we’ll find out more details later.)
Privately Built Border Wall In Texas Faces Erosion Worsened By Hurricane Hanna
https://www.tpr.org/post/privately-built-border-wall-texas-faces-erosion-worsened-hurricane-hanna
Excerpts:
– Hector Guajardo is a land surveyor tasked with inspecting a 3-mile long private border wall in Mission, Texas. He and others recently spotted significant, visible holes underneath the concrete where the border wall stands and other signs of erosion in the ground.
– “This longer damage area is 52 feet,” said Guajardo while pointing to other areas where there’s more damage.
– At the same time, Fisher is trying to repair the damage from Hurricane Hanna, the category one storm that hit The Valley two weeks ago.
– Heavy machinery is picking-up dirt, dropping it off and smoothing it out on the south side of the wall, where he also plans on adding a road.
– Fisher does not deny that his wall is having issues with erosion.
– “No matter what we do, if there’s a huge storm there’s erosion. You guys can look anywhere you want in Hidalgo County and there’s been erosion that has happened,” said Fisher. “The difference here is that the erosion, or the storm, doesn’t affect the wall or the road and we have the ability to fix that here and we have the ability to make it stronger so it doesn’t happen, or it happens a lot less.”
– He said they’re also doing something called hydroseeding, which adds vegetation to try and hold the soil together, and prevent future erosion.
– “On some places the grass grew more, some places it grew less, that’s why we’re coming back as part of our erosion control maintenance plan,” said Fisher.
– Fisher’s wall is about 3 miles long and costs more than $40 million. He said he’s confident it will withstand future rainfall or an even stronger hurricane because it’s built to last.
– “I guarantee that I’m going to be back here when I’m 90 and there’s nothing that’s going to have changed here,” said Fisher.
– Despite the lawsuits, criticism from Trump and the cost to repair the constant damage from erosion, Fisher said it all has been worth it.
– “I think it’s a learning experience when you build anything and I think with the knowledge I’ve got from this project, if the President or DHS decided a primary wall system is going to be more beneficial in the Rio Grande, we know how to build it, what we’re going to do, how fast and everything else,” said Fisher. “You sort of walk before you run and I have no regrets and I’d do it all over again if I could.”
– Even with critiques from Trump, the administration is still working with Fisher. He’s been awarded almost $2 billion dollars in federal contracts to build more border wall.
LikeLiked by 1 person
Praying and Praising !
LikeLike
I was waiting for after grandma’s prayer to post.
Continued from the last open thread. 攬炒
LikeLiked by 1 person
🆘👇
LikeLike
✅
LikeLike
🙏🙏🙏🙏🙏🙏
LikeLike
From a doctor on the “front line” in Sweden. Read the whole article it has his whole chain of reasoning.
“…In total covid has killed under 6,000 people in a country of ten million. A country with an annual death rate of around 100,000 people. Considering that 70% of those who have died of covid are over 80 years old, quite a few of those 6,000 would have died this year anyway. That makes covid a mere blip in terms of its effect on mortality…”
https://sebastianrushworth.com/2020/08/04/how-bad-is-covid-really-a-swedish-doctors-perspective/
LikeLiked by 2 people
yeah, that’s good reasoning
besides that, 6,000 deaths in a country of ten million is 600 per million
600 x 330 million US population is 198,000
current covid deaths in the US stand at 154,520
The United States is doing well better than Sweden
LikeLike
A note of encouragement. Here is the start of Grace Community Church’s service yesterday:
LikeLiked by 1 person
Who or What Exactly Is Running Against Trump?
by Victor Davis Hanson
The inner-Biden at 77 is turning out to be an unabashed bigot in the age of “cancel culture” and thought crimes that has apparently declared him immune from the opprobrium reserved for any such speech.
LikeLiked by 1 person
#BlackVoicesforTrump is/has been doing an incredible job getting out there to educate people on Trump’s accomplishments, policies, and registering people to vote all over the US.
And they’re doing a phenomenal job in FL., which pleases me no end, since I live here and want it RED.
Quisha’s in Jacksonville area.
LikeLiked by 2 people
Tampa area. Love how they are doing this in the bluer areas of Florida!
LikeLiked by 1 person
LikeLiked by 2 people
…”lit a small fire inside….”
um…..”small” fires DO become Big Fires.
Or maybe this “reporter” is not aware of that fact?
LikeLike
My new favorite name for the scamdemic perpetrators: Branch Covidians! 😄
This list of terminologies from Ethical Skeptic is enlightening, but this one in particular describes the way the left tries to conceal their true motives and agenda:
“ideam tutela – concealed agency. A questionable idea or religious belief which is surreptitiously promoted through an inverse negation. A position which is concealed by an arguer because of their inability to defend it, yet is protected at all costs without its mention – often through attacking without sound basis, every other form of opposing idea.”
https://theethicalskeptic.com/2020/08/09/key-coronavirus-cov-2-2019-terms-used-by-the-ethical-skeptic-tes-es/amp/
LikeLiked by 1 person
Pastor MacArthur with Eric Metaxas:
LikeLike
Lester Goodman getting out the word and vote in Miami area.
LikeLiked by 2 people
Necho Carroll’s in Orlando. There are also people working hard in Ohio, NV. and other states. I’m just especially thrilled about FL., since I live here. (!)
LikeLike
Treepers, FYI. If you haven’t read Doug Wead’s book entitled “Inside Trump’s White House” let me recommend it. For those of us who love our President, it’s simply a fascinating read.
There are so many details we would never know. Numerous interviews with each of the children, Melania , Lara,Jared, Paula White, and President Trump himself….plus more.
When you get this inside view of how hard they all worked in spite of no help from anyone; not even the RNC, because they all wanted him to fail you’ll be amazed and how he ever won.
They are truly the most remarkable family I have ever heard of and these children were so lucky to have him as their father.
LikeLiked by 1 person
It is an excellent book!
LikeLike
Full Interview
LikeLike
2014: Obama pandemic warning
LikeLike
Willful blindness, PC priorities and agendas, and general insanity converge in a Washington Post story in the “Public Safety” section (I guess calling it the Crime section doesn’t fit the agenda) by Peter Hermann, Michael Brice-Saddler and Clarence Williams (names included given the propensity of the Post to move local reporters into national coverage later on):
‘At least 20 people shot, one fatally, at a party attended by hundreds in Southeast Washington’ (and an off-duty police officer was critically injured):
https://www.washingtonpost.com/local/public-safety/at-least-21-people-were-shot-one-fatally-at-a-gathering-in-southeast-washington/2020/08/09/dde4ee6c-da34-11ea-8051-d5f887d73381_story.html
So what is a primary focus of the story featuring the loss of life and the mass shooting where “authorities Sunday were hard-pressed to recall another time when so many people were shot in a single incident” in a city with its fair share of crime? Get this:
“The party and the tragedy that ensued revived questions about large gatherings that flout Mayor Muriel E. Bowser’s order that prohibits groups larger than 50 people and requires those older than 2 to wear a mask when they leave home and are likely to come into contact with others. The mask requirement, one of the strictest in the nation, was toughened recently after cases began to spike.”
That’s right; in a story rife with the futility of stopping gun violence via strict laws that criminals ignore, the writers and editors actually the focus to the questions raised by gatherings that flout mask mandates amongst the “strictest in the nation”.
That’s right; in a story where ‘AT LEAST 20 PEOPLE WERE SHOT’, the concern voiced high in the story is about safety concerns related to mask use!
The willful blindness seemed to persist: “D.C. officials said the hundreds of people at the party made it a clear violation of Bowser’s orders to control the spread of the coronavirus. Violations carry fines up to $1,000.” This is in a part of town that isn’t going to be confused with the areas where congressmen and former presidents are hanging their hats. Anyone really think that multiple fines would be applied to attendees of gatherings in such areas that will stick?
And then there’s Bowser: “Authorities have struggled with how to address violations of the city’s coronavirus restrictions and have repeatedly declined to say specifically how police would enforce the rules. But speaking from the scene of Sunday’s shooting, Bowser indicated law enforcement may have to be more aggressive. “It’s very important that as a community we have a zero-tolerance for this activity,” Bowser said, noting police will have to make some “difficult decisions” and “break up these events.” Bowser added, “And the community is going to have to understand that some people may have to go to jail.”
“We know it’s summer time, people have been cooped up and they don’t have a lot of places to go,” Bowser said. “There have been cookouts that have happened peacefully for years and years that are spinning out of control.””
Wait, aggressive law enforcement with ‘zero-tolerance’ is suddenly on the table as a solution — if not so much for crime and specifically for murder and mass shootings but for mask violations? Jailing people of a demographic with high poverty and incarceration rates (as we keep hearing) is an answer now rather than the “we’re not going to arrest our way out of this” slogan for the criminal justice reform / turnstile prison construct? Neat.
Meanwhile, the article has this from the police chief: “Newsham said he blames the availability of illegal firearms and that people caught using them are not deterred by the criminal justice system. He also has said criminal suspects freed from jail because of the coronavirus pandemic are contributing to the violence.” Why exactly would criminals who plead down one charge after another be deterred by such a system, especially with the added bonus of releases — first through the “overcrowding” excuse, then the “disproportionate, and nonviolent” one, and now just get out of jail free cuz virus cards? The Soviet and Orwellian disconnects from reality and common sense are telling, including from the writers.
LikeLike
And if you are reading the WaPo and you don’t say WTF is this cr@p, you are a brainwashed idiot.
LikeLike
Additional items from the story:
“Charisma Brown, Christopher’s aunt, expressed dismay that police did not break up the event sooner. She described it as a gathering of hundreds and said it had been advertised for days. “If we’re in the coronavirus thing, why were they allowed to gather that big? Why were they allowed to throw a function that big?” she said. “They said there was a flier sent out, they knew about this. This wasn’t something that was hidden.””
Amazing how there is no connecting the dots with the whole vilification of the police and the mayor’s antics regarding rioters near the White House and diminished law enforcement by police. With all of the politics involved, why would the usual PC prioritizers dare to stop gatherings of this kind in the environment that has been allowed to become the norm?
And this from a longtime DC Councilman (remember, they want to be a state): “Mendelson said there is no easy solution to enforcement, but those congregating across D.C. must recognize that mask-wearing and social distancing make a difference in the midst of a public health emergency. “I don’t think we want to arrest people for not wearing masks, but people need to wear masks, and I don’t know how we make that happen if people are going to disobey the directive,” he said.”
Here’s what you do: you enforce the law and don’t let that act turn into a political football. Then, if there’s ever a case where there is a virus which melts brains or something, then you can — oh who are we kidding, there would be all sorts of enforcers on the job at that point, regardless of federal or local origin.
There’s this about the 17-year old who was killed: “Christopher had a 1-year-old son and another child on the way.” If anything is systemic that needs addressing, this would be a good start.
Also, where are all of the ‘protestors’ concerning a mass shooting and the loss of a life (and possibly more) that mattered? Where are all of the funds and support from Nike, FedEx, Target, Amazon, and so forth? Where are CNN etc? Where are the messages of support, calls for change, and $$$$ from pro sports and Hollywood? Where is that certain organization with its initials everywhere which is having so much money funneled to it currently? If the objective was real change, it wouldn’t take a demagogue-able tableau as far as perp and victim(s) to elicit meaningful attention and action, would it?
LikeLike
Coronavirus social distancing and masks were key to solving the thorny gang shooting sprees as in Chicago…
https://heyjackass.com/
LikeLike
This is gonna leave a mark on the rabid maskers….
https://www.washingtonexaminer.com/news/mask-mouth-dentists-warn-prolonged-use-of-masks-leading-to-poor-oral-hygiene?fbclid=IwAR0Ap6BPq9B4tC7y9BsYbWxGTjzwj3lZvJEh_0BUTk-WhLCqGDFEvWx7QMw
LikeLike
LikeLike
LikeLike
Obviously, there is a very competitive race in the world to be the first to create an effective vaccine for the Chi Com virus. Money and fame is enticing but saving lives is also a strong motivation.
An this Oxford university attempt is pushing the vaccine race to the limit with its Challenge Tests. They’re recruiting willing human volunteer guinea pigs to be vaccinated and then deliberately be infected with the virus. They have thousands of volunteers signed up and if this does happen, it will be the fastest way to determine if the vaccine is effective.
I wonder if President Trump has heard of this method or if his Task Force has suggested or rejected this method?
LikeLike
The is the best overview yet on what’s REALLY going on behind the covid nonsense – the best part starts around 5 minutes
LikeLike
The Tide Turns Toward Trump
By Kurt Schlichter – Posted: Aug 10, 2020 12:01 AM
Remember how Donald Trump was totally doomed just a couple weeks ago? Grandpa Badfinger was ridin’ high down in his basement and the GOP was going to be destroyed in November. All the smart people of smartness who make up liberal blue check Twitter tweeted it so it had to be true.
Good times.
And then last week it all changed, turning 180 on a dime as Biden stomped on his Pelosi. It’s looking good for Trump and the Republicans again, and while there will be twists n’ turns, and while we best not get cocky (Hat Tip: Glenn “Instapundit” Reynolds) the victory most of us patriots expect is coming clearly into focus as Biden becomes clearly more unfocused.
https://townhall.com/columnists/kurtschlichter/2020/08/10/the-tide-turns-toward-trump-n2573952
LikeLike
Anybody that wants to see how the FBI and the news media work together to screw over a completely innocent man should watch the Clint Eastwood movie RICHARD JEWEL. I was speechless. The movie could have been titled DONALD TRUMP. You’ll be crying at the end!
LikeLiked by 1 person
Read who drafted it
Drafted what?
the press release of Robert Muellers’s appointment.
Why read it?
It has Scott Schools name in it.
Who the hell is that?
A redacted name in a fisa?
https://www.justice.gov/oip/foia-library/foia-processed/general_topics/actions_dag_appointment_mueller/download
LikeLike