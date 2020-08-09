August 9th – 2020 Presidential Politics – Trump Administration Day #1298

In an effort to keep the Daily Open Thread a little more open topic we are going to start a new daily thread for “Presidential Politics”. Please use this thread to post anything relating to the Donald Trump Administration and Presidency.
Kayleigh McEnany Twitter @PressSec
🇺🇸 🦅 🇺🇸 – Trump America is the Last Bastion of Freedom – 🇺🇸 🦅 🇺🇸
* * * * * * * * * * Trump Voters > > Vote Against Tyranny * * * * * * * * * *
🦅 ”May God continue to strengthen our hearts and sustain our souls. May God continue to shed His divine grace upon this land. And may God forever bless the United States of America.” —-U.S. President Donald J. Trump
🌟
“Our spirit is still young—the sun is still rising—God’s grace is still shining—and my fellow Americans, THE BEST IS YET TO COME!”—-President Donald J. Trump
————————-
🦅 Heal Our Land
Thank You, Lord, for President Trump, his MAGA Team, and all his supporters.
Lord, keep them all safe in all they do and go daily. In Jesus’ Name we pray…..
🌟 “When the wicked spring up like grass,
And when all the workers of iniquity flourish,
It is that they may be destroyed forever. ” 🌟 —-Psalm 92:7
Pres Trump to Lebanon: “On behalf of the United States, I want to extend our condolences to all of the families who lost loved ones, relatives, friends in this horrible tragedy.”
***Praises:
✅ Thank You, Lord, for protecting President Trump & MAGA Team Today
✅ Pres. Trump Arrived safely back in Bedminster, NJ after attending 2 fundraisers
✅ Pres. Trump four EOs: Extend unemployment benefits, Payroll Tax cuts, Defer Student Loans payments and orders on evictions/foreclosures-this helps American First.
✅ With the 4 EOs in Pres Trump’s hand, Dems be saying: “He broke Us.”
✅ Pres. Trump called Green New Deal…”Childish”. Repeat this word, Treepers.
✅ Next, Pres Trump is looking into income tax cut & Capital Gain cut
✅ Pres. Trump sent to Lebanon three large aircrafts fully loaded with medical supplies, food, water, emergency equipment, etc. And first responders, technicians, doctors, and nurses are on their way, too.
✅ In Trump Admin, they live by two rules: Buy American and hire American
✅ Americans opposed foreign workers here during C-V by 2:1
✅ 9.3 million new jobs added in the last three months
✅ Thank You, Lord, for those who are healing today…on Sunday
✅ USA Strong—The only thing to fear is Fear Itself—God Bless America!
🙏 America’s Arrow Prayer…..Pray:
— for protection and safe traveling for President Trump & MAGA Team as they attend a fundraiser in Long Branch NJ, then head back to White House, DC (Dep Bedminster NJ 4:15pm –Fundraiser 5pm, Speak 6pm***Arr back in WH, DC 9:05)
— for Grace Community Church/Pastor MacArthur making a stand against LA Tyrannical Garcetti who is determined to shut down the church on Sunday (today)
— Catholic group is challenging Biden to condemn the attacks/burning down of America
— for protection for Federal Agents and their eyes, as they surge into siege cities
— for protection for Americans–and all buildings and landmarks
— “No” to vote-by-mail/mail-in ballots & ballot harvesting-We need Voter ID
— Post Office obey the Rule of Law and turn in all illegal ballots
— Dem Pres. Candidate and/or ‘Chosen One’ and the VP-selected to continue to fumble, jumble, mumble, stumble, tumble, bumble, grumble, crumble.. then diminish…. pouf…. poof…..
— for USA Election Integrity, Voter ID, Paper Ballots, catch voting fraudsters
— for 16.9M unemployed Americans for their needs to be met and to seek jobs
— For Safety/Health protection for: USSS, Military & their brave dogs, Border Patrol, LEOs, BP & LEOs brave Horses/dogs
— for Guardian Angels protecting all our borders–air, land, sea
— for protection for all WALL builders who have built 276/450-500 miles of WALL
— for protection/healing for American children/youth-Young Landen is healed!
— *🇺🇸* — “ America Forgotten No More ” — *🇺🇸*
🦅 ”MAGA is stronger than ever before.” (Whirlpool speech)
— 🇺🇸 — Donald J. Trump, 45th President of the United States of America — 🇺🇸 —
—————————————————————————-
🌟🙏,,, Special Prayer for Sundance and all Treepers in ‘Walking Towards The Fire’ Mission fighting for ‘Merica!…..
****We stand with you Sundance. Wherever you go or do, the Treepers’ prayers follow you.
🌟 “And you will know the truth, and the truth will set you free.”.” 🌟 —John 8:32
“The Strongest Weapon in the United States is a Praying Patriotic American.”
👌 —-Treepers’ Prayer Warriors Post for Sunday, August 9, 2020 — 👌
Countdown: 86 more days…. to “4 MORE YEARS” WiN
—Resilience & Strength–
USA Uncle Sam’s Prayer:
Dear God,
I bow my head and ask,
If it be Thy Will,
Please save this land from those who seek to destroy it.
In Jesus’ Name…..Amen
Praying and Amen !
Grandma, thank you for this wonderful daily opportunity to pray together!
Heavenly Father, Bless President Trump with a clear path before him always, for wisdom and strength, and most of all protection during these evil times. May people have their eyes opened to see the falseness of the corrupt, reckless media, which poisons hearts and minds and fills people with fear.
Instead, may people turn to You and your Word, which is beautiful, true and holy, and fills our hearts and minds with peace and joy. In our Savior’s name, Amen.
Amen!
Prayers for Sundance and his Mission…and other Patriots who will take up their missions to take back America
LikeLiked by 2 people
***Today’s WeBuildTheWall / Fisher Industries posts***
(Previous posts: https://theconservativetreehouse.com/2020/08/08/august-8th-2020-presidential-politics-trump-administration-day-1297/comment-page-1/#comment-8588345)
Note: Most of the WBTW related social media accounts are covering coronavirus, politics, or illegal alien crimes. We will probably be in a quiet period regarding private wall content until the next project(s) are near completion. However, Fisher Industries is proceeding full speed ahead on at least 112 miles of federal border wall contracts.
The praises (much of which are older news) have been provided for those who wish to give thanks for them before praying for the wall prayer requests. I may add to, trim back, or simplify from time to time as projects/events progress or come to completion. If there is any new wall news I’ll list them in the update below. Otherwise, feel free to page down or scroll past.
– – – – –
Saturday night update – 8/8/20
– BorderReport article: Ground repairs underway at site of private border wall in South Texas
– 7 photos of the erosion repair work at Project 2.
– – – – –
***Praise: 🧱 (Project 1: May/June 2019)… WBTW/Fisher Industries was able to build a half mile wall up the side of a mountain in 11 days (with zero safety incidents), cutting off 19 major drug cartel trails, and closing off one of the worst areas along the border… (Sunland Park, NM)
***Praise: 👍 (11/20/19)… DHS Secretary Chad Wolf & CBP Chief gave a huge endorsement to WeBuildTheWall & Fisher industries project while visiting Project 1. CBP Chief called it a “Game Changer”. It’s the only time CBP or DHS have ever endorsed a wall builder.
***PRAISE: 🧱 (12/2/19)… Fisher Sand & Gravel was awarded a $400M border wall contract to build 31 miles of wall in the Cabeza Prieta National Wildlife Refuge in Yuma County, Arizona.
***Praise: 🧱 (Project 2 complete: Feb 17)… Fisher Industries was able to build 3.5 miles of wall along the Rio Grande River in Mission, Texas. Project 2’s “water wall” design is the first border wall that’s ever been built inside the floodplain.
***Praise: 🔍 (Reported on 12/18/19)… Senator Kevin Cramer was able to complete his in-depth review of the USACE’s procurement process and send a letter with his findings and recommendations to President Trump on 12/6/19.
***PRAISE: 🧱 (5/6/20)… Fisher Sand & Gravel was awarded a $1.28B border wall contract to build 42 miles of wall in southern Arizona, most of which will run from Nogales to the eastern boundary of the Tohono O’odham Nation. It’s the largest border wall contract that’s ever been awarded.
• (Complex terrain, which includes rugged mountains and water crossings)
***PRAISE: (6/11/20)… Foreman Mike stated that Fisher Industries now has ~95 miles of border wall contracts out of the 450. (Of the 95, only ~73 miles are accounted for in the federal awards which have been reported.)
• (8/3/20)… Fisher was awarded an additional contract for 17 miles. So Fisher probably has at least 112 miles, 90 miles of which have been reported on. Including the unreported awards, Fisher could have at least 124 miles of contract(s).
***Praise: (7/6/20)… Fisher has partnered with Holcombe Mixers “to fast-track border wall construction.” Holcombe is providing one Holcombe HM10H and seven HM12H volumetric models which can pour 20 to 25 loads of fresh concrete each day (vs. 2 to 5 loads with a traditional drum mixer) without exceeding required temperatures.
***PRAISE: 🧱 (8/3/20)… Fisher Industries was awarded a $289.5M contract to build ~17 miles of contiguous new border wall in Laredo Sector located in Webb County, Texas… across the Rio Grande from Nuevo Laredo, Mexico.
🙏 Prayer for the work crews. 🙏
Heavenly Father, we pray in Jesus’ name (& according to Your will):
– for safety, health, and good weather for the work crews as they continue working on Fisher’s Federal 7.6M/800 foot contract, the 400M/31 mile contract, the 1.28B/42 mile contract, the $289.5M/17 mile contract for border wall… as well as WBTW’s private projects, and any other projects they may be working on; that Fisher would be able to continue uninterrupted until completion.
– that Fisher would be able to safely and smoothly transition(scale up w/ equipment, manpower, etc.) to be able to build 1+(to 2?) miles of wall per day.
• (Tommy Fisher has previously stated that, given a large enough project, they would be able to build 1 mile of wall per day within 3 months. So this process may have started as early as mid-April or May 6th… and will possibly be ramped up by mid-August??? Just a guess…)
– that the DoD IG’s office audit of the $400 million border wall contract which the USACE awarded Fisher Sand & Gravel would show everything is fair and above board; that the swamp in DoD and USACE wouldn’t be able to corrupt the process; & that Fisher would be authorized to proceed with the project as planned. (Backstory/timeline)
***Praise: (4/15/19)… Fisher Industries has been awarded a 7.6M contract modification to build 800 linear feet of 30-foot bollard barrier while the original 400M contract is still under review by the DoD IG’s office. My guess is this will give further evidence to the IG that Fisher Industries was justified in receiving the original 400M contract. (Details)
***Praise:… Update: Looks like work has already begun on this 31 mile project, despite the ongoing audit. Photos showing well over 800 feet of wall, started appearing around the end of April. No official word yet though.
– for WBTW/Fisher Industries regarding the ongoing lawsuits; that both sides would be able to resolve any potential issues(erosion, construction, maintenance, differences of opinion on potential deflection of water off the wall during flood event, etc.) and the lawsuits would be dismissed.
(July 8)… Hearing summary…
– for the next hearing in Judge Randy Crane’s court which was reset for an additional 30 days at the joint request of the U.S. Gov. & Fisher to the first week in September.
– for Fisher crews at Project 2 as they continue to fill/fix any issues related to erosion, reseeding of grass (hydroseed), applying rip-rap (rubble) or concrete where necessary; or applying fabric that binds the soil or rocks until the erosion control grass is established and able to hold the sand/soil in place
– for Fisher crews as they (1) regrade and repack soil, and then (2) lay down a road made of rock (between 1 & 3 inches large) 10 feet wide from edge of the concrete toward the river.
– that Fisher would be able to come up with affordable, scalable, innovative solutions to greatly shorten the landscape establishment period and strengthen the long-term stability(resistance to erosion) for all types of riverbank soil which may be encountered so that the landscape can handle the stronger hurricanes/waterflows which may arrive in the future
• Brainstorming possible solutions: Compost erosion control blanket, pneumatically blown in w/ seeds & other ingredients to a depth of at least 2”. Rapid growth & resistance to erosion from the start. Consistent outcome over variable soil/site conditions. Not sure how affordable/scalable the approach is though…
• Possible companies/products ?… (1) Rexius certified Terraseeding®/Ecoblanket®/Microblend® process; (2) Filtrexx® Compost Erosion Control Blanket™, etc.
– that WBTW would be able to find corporate sponsors for Project 3. (They already have a major construction equipment manufacturer and are looking for a solar LED security lighting manufacturer or supplier.)
– that Rep. Warren Petersen’s (R-AZ) bill, HB 2084, making it easier to build border wall on private property in Arizona would get passed.
***Praise: (Feb 6)… The bill passed AZ house on reconsideration with 31-29 party line vote. Next, it goes to the Senate.
– for the bi-national summit with the Mexican IBWC and American politicians that WBTW will be hosting; for open lines of communication/understanding; and that WBTW/Fisher Industries would learn what they need to know to facilitate the sign off and approval of their projects by the Mexican IBWC.
– for 100% safety/health/guidance/direction/salvation(through faith in Christ Jesus) for the work crews, security personnel, legal teams, CBP, DHS, Army, National Guard and all involved in WBTW/Fisher Industries private or federal projects; and for WBTW/Fisher Industries as they work with private landowners to secure more property to build on
– that work would go smoothly with continual, innovative improvements in method/process/efficiency and quality of construction; and with transitioning as they scale up capacity(manpower, equipment, etc.) to build larger projects
– (May 29 – CBP notice)… for Fisher to come up with innovative solutions or improvements requested by CBP “related to the anti-climb/anti-cut features of the border wall” (Deadline: June 12)
– that there would be no outside interference (cartels, IBWC, courts/judges, protesters, swamp, etc.) and that if outside interference takes place that it would only work toward WBTW/Fisher Industries/USA’s benefit (exposing corruption, raising awareness, fundraising, etc.)
– that Project 2’s wall will prove that the design is sound and that WBTW/Fisher Industries are capable of safely and effectively building it on a large scale in the Rio Grande Valley, with a superior build, at the lowest price
– that the federal government would provide funding for WBTW &/or Fisher Industries to build 250+ miles of wall on Private Property in Texas
(…assuming the “water wall” design is shown to work and be appropriate in the floodplain)
– that the Government would purchase all of WBTW/Fisher Industries projects so the funds can be rolled into future projects and Fisher Industries will be able to scale up with additional equipment and manpower as needed.
🌟 “The more that a broken system tells you that you’re wrong, the more certain you must be that you must keep pushing ahead. Because it’s the outsiders who change the world and will make a real and lasting difference. Nothing worth doing ever came easy. Treat the word impossible as nothing more than motivation.” ~ President Donald J. Trump 🌟
Article and video – 8/7/20
Ground repairs underway at site of private border wall in South Texas
https://www.borderreport.com/hot-topics/the-border-wall/ground-repairs-underway-at-site-of-private-border-wall-in-south-texas/
Excerpts:
– Construction crews were moving sand and dirt and smoothing the ground Friday at the base of a controversial private border wall in South Texas, which suffered erosion after punishing winds and rain struck the region with Hurricane Hanna last month.
– A Wednesday court hearing with U.S. District Judge Randy Crane of the Southern District of Texas, in McAllen, was postponed until next month to allow repairs to the ground area, Tommy Fisher, CEO of Fisher Sand & Gravel Company told Border Report last week.
– Lawyers for the U.S. Department of Justice last year brought a lawsuit against Fisher on behalf of the U.S. Section of the International Boundary and Water Commission to stop construction of the private border wall, which they claim violates an international river treaty with Mexico. Federal prosecutors claim that if there were to be a catastrophic weather event, like a hurricane, then water could deflect at a rate of up to 10.3%, which they say doubles the amount allowed by the treaty.
– Parts of Mission received 15 inches of rain after the Category 1 hurricane struck on July 26 on the Gulf Coast and then made a slow slog on a southwestern trajectory over the Rio Grande Valley. But the actual 18-foot-tall galvanized steel metal bollard fence did not fall down or suffer damage, Fisher said.
– However, ground erosion was visible, according to parties who are involved in the lawsuit and who on Monday toured the area.
– On Friday, dirt movers could be seen driving up and along the southwestern stretch of the three-mile private border…
– Tall weeds had been removed, grass scraped and the riverbank was being re-sloped to how it had been when the wall was first built earlier this year. Hydroseeding also was being applied to the ground, according to reports.
– Fisher self-financed much of the $44 million private border wall, which he has actively been trying to sell to the federal government. He also says there are dozens of private landowners who are amenable to building a similar structure on their properties along the Rio Grande in South Texas.
Photos…
– 1 throught 5 are photos/screenshots from the above article/video.
– 6 & 7 are from a difference source.
1: “The ground on the south side of a private border wall located south of Mission, Texas, as seen on Friday, Aug. 7, 2020, as dirt-moving trucks added sand and smoothed the area, which suffered damage after Hurricane Hanna.”
2:
3:
4:
5:
6: Crews working on the riverbank.
7: Riverbank soil smoothed and re-seeded (hydroseeding).
Beautiful!
The photos look a lot better when you click on them, go full screen, and enlarge (ctrl-+).
🙂
Praying and Praising !
Trump Retweet
“Kudos to the President, the only person in Washington who actually wants to get things done on behalf of the people.” Amen and Amen! The rest of Washington is corrupt beyond our imagination! Godspeed President Trump!
Trump Retweet
Trump Retweet
Heheheh—Bedminster Goats blocking and trolling the media
LikeLiked by 5 people
Adorable !
Trump Retweet
Trump Retweet
#WalkAway/Rescue America Rally in L.A. today. Check out Brandons’ tweets for more pics/ vids. Big crowd!
More L.A.
LikeLiked by 5 people
Repubican redacted from meeting notes – 5th
LikeLiked by 2 people
FWIW
“The Real Reason Democrats are Pushing for Mail-In Ballots”
https://richardsonpost.com/brian-c-joondeph/17958/democrats-pushing-mail-in-ballots/
But they still get paid. How is not every American disgusted by these people?
LikeLiked by 2 people
We should do away with them altogether.
Much. Respect. to Michael Armstrong for picking up Scott Presler’s banner and doing a Clean Up and Voter Registration in Las Vegas today. Thankyou, “Little Mike”!
LikeLiked by 1 person
Leticia James is human scum. Lowest of the low. Lower than feces. Immoral. Unethical. Liar. Deceiver. That anyone would vote for her or appoint her is appalling, because her low character and ultra low class is clearly evident. Anyone with half a brain would see that after listening to her speak for 15-30 seconds.
The bad news is these people are Satan’s tools and fools to aggravate and anger us. To make us fearful. To make us lose hope. As much as I loathe, yea, even hate every last one of these scum, I try to remember, not always succeeding:
“Therefore put on the full armor of God, that you may stand against the wiles of the Devil.
For our struggle is not against flesh and blood, but against the rulers, against the authorities, against the powers of this world’s darkness, and against the spiritual forces of evil in the heavenly realms.” (Eph 6:11-12)
The good news is:
“If the world hated me, it will hate you also.”
“But be of good cheer, for I have overcome the world.”
“I go to prepare a place for you, and I will return to bring you to it.”
“All that the Father gives me are Mine, and no one can snatch them from my hand.”
Sundance, don’t know if you have seen this. Apparently, this guy has been tracking everything at a granular level. Posts about when documents were released, news reported on from many sources. New to me, maybe not to you. Definitely worth a look. VERY detailed.
https://towergatetimeline.blogspot.com/2018/05/towergate-timeline.html?m=1
Thankyou, President Trump! That was such a wonderful P.C. today!
LikeLiked by 2 people
….NICE!!!!….
That posted in the totally wrong place. It can be removed, Ad Rem.
The Canadian Province of Nova Scotia has just made 2 announcements: they have a grand total of 0 people hospitalized with Co-Vid 19, and their existing state of emergency has been extended for 2 weeks. They don’t make emergencies like they used to. .
The CDC estimates 40% of those infected with Co-Vid 19 have mild or no symptoms. The possible explanations are mask-wearing (ha!), genetics (always), a spillover effect from other vaccinations, like polio (sounds right), or the immunity acquired from previous infections with other Corona viruses, like the common cold.
We’ve suffered double talk about how a disease numbered 19 is, at the same time, unique. No, it’s another Corona virus. This evasion has created conspiracy theories about where this disease originated.
Immunity derived from childhood diseases, the human norm, would help explain why American Indians, who often live on isolated reserves, have suffered the most from Co-Vid among our ethnic groups. In the country of India, in the crowded slums of Mumbai, the infection rate is high but so is the # of asymptomatic people.
Paranoia about this epidemic serves somebody, but it’s not the people.
Right in the heart of LA:
OMG. This is so wonderful!
And now for another installment of “Insane Democrats Today”….. here’s the jerk in Ill. who wants to get rid of history.
So the democrats thought they were going to stick it to PDT..Wrong..
The blue cities are playing chicken with the Wrong President.. …
The hole the democrats are digging is getting deeper and deeper.. you don’t want to negotiate in good faith.. no problem I’ll fix it another way.. Typical PDT genius.
Another Dem Politician cured w/ HCQ. Councilman from NYC. God, I love this.
https://www.thegatewaypundit.com/2020/08/democrat-nyc-councilman-paul-vallone-credits-hydroxychloroquine-saving-life/
