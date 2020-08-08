President Trump Signs Four Executive Orders Providing Middle Class Economic Relief Due to COVID-19…

Today President Trump announced four executive orders targeted to help the majority of Americans as democrats in congress refuse to help.
Democrats in DC are holding middle-class economic relief hostage so they can force massive taxpayer bailouts on Blue states. To avoid the loggerhead battle, President Trump is using his emergency authority via executive orders.
1) The first executive order signed is a payroll tax holiday for Americans making less than $100,000 [Details Here] President Trump stated: “If I’m victorious, November 3rd, I plan to forgive these taxes and make permanent cuts to the payroll tax and to make them more permanent.”
2) The second executive order is directed to “the Department of Housing and Urban Development, HHS and CDC, to make sure renters and homeowners can stay in their homes.“ [Details Here]
3) “The third executive action I’m taking today will also provide additional support for Americans who are unemployed, due to the China virus. Under the CARES act I proudly signed I expanded unemployment benefits into law.” Benefits will be $400/week. [Details Here]
4) The fourth XO is a “directive providing relief to student loan borrowers.” The policy will be extended through the end of the year. [Details Here]
President Trump also said he will also be looking at income and capital gains tax cuts. “So we’re going to be looking at income tax, we’re going to be looking at capital gains tax cuts on both and maybe substantial. And we’ll be reporting back fairly shortly on that, it’s big news big news but very important,” Trump said.
Yay President Trump !!
Obama signs an EO to help illegal aliens. Trump signs an EO to help hardworking middle-class Americans.
The Supreme Court said it was o.k. .Right John Roberts?
x1000
why should Globalists get 8% 10% 12% state and city bonds in perpetuity???
Let the Globalists take a haircut and refinance @2% for $1 Trillion in Infrastructure!
Item 1 is nice in the short term but long term would like to see Required Minimum Distribution from tax deferred retirement instruments at age 72 changed by either; eliminating it or exempt the first $5.5 Million for singles and $11 million for married couples to match the inheritance tax limits. Also, “encourage” financial firms to drastically lower minimum amounts required to start tax deferred savings instruments. This would favorable impact over 90% of Americans in a favorable way.
Well, I watched POTUS tonight and I was very happy he was taking this initiative.
Whatever the demonic D’s and/or R’s plan to do will have little impact compared to what our POTUS just did.
Try taking away this money from the little guys? Come on Man…….
The Demoncrats will both and moan while they control the house but won’t touch this third rail. They are viewing their own demise and can’t stop the train a comin.
God Bless Sundance
Globalist Chief Justice Roberts upheld DACA so now the 45 BLOWBACK!
If you think about it, President Trump just won yet another battle with Democrats. He’s effectively dared them to fight his EOs. If they do nothing, the Dems appear weak. If the Dems fight the EOs, the Dems appear to be forcing Low to Middle income Americans into the streets, starving them, and generally making sure they can’t survive. Yep, President Trump put the Dems between a rock and a hard place with a lose-lose outcome. Gotta love the genius that is our President.
Hey, Joe…it’s ain’t gonna matter who they pick as sour VP. You’ll be living in your basement for a long time to come!!
Bravo President Trump! Well played!
http://Www.twitter.com/drawandstrike is making the point that the president did these EO’s in order to avoid a compromise with Pelosi where, in order to get an economic relief package he’d have to accept a national mail-in voting bill and aid to democrat cities.
Exactly this! Our amazing PDJT has gone ahead and cut out the corrupt leftist middleman (and woman)! And kept the costs down too!
What a devil’s compromise. I’m glad Trump is daring them to challenge him and I sincerely hope his efforts help people.
It is stunning to witness what an American President can do for Americans when they actually WANT to do it.
November 4 – SILENT NO MORE
The national media and the DNC look absolutely RIDICULOUS tonight on social media…
Mnuchin mentioned, yesterday I believe, that the deferred payroll tax cut could be retroactive to July 1st, but the memorandum states it will start September 1st.
No biggie, I was just hoping to get a “refund” check for July. I’m just happy President Trump is doing this for us. He truly cares about us.
On the one hand, I am glad PDT again took,decisive action to get things done. On the other, I am starting to feel like it’s Obama all over again. A couple trillion here and there, pay people not to work ( instead of incentivizing to open the economy), allow FL mail in voting……….The lack of concern about debt from anyone is government is flashing disaster ahead….stock market is driven by vapor- debt from Fed and govt
He seems to be playing their game pretty well. Him helping real Americans this much, dims may say corona is over within a few weeks.
I’m not a fan of Executive Orders, as I have never understood the basis for their constitutionality. PDJT isn’t necessarily a fan either from what he has said. But as he also said (paraphrase), “hey, the SCOTUS has OK’d them and I’m going to take advantage…”
That said, these are good orders both politically and in the sense they provide much needed help for people. In addition I am relieved that the Dem cities will NOT be getting bailouts. Hopefully, these orders will help the economy and PDJT’s re-election. In the longer run, we need a SCOTUS with a composition that will actually uphold the Constitutional separation of powers and stop making new law from the bench.
I understand the payroll tax defer, student loan interest defer would be no problem, but where’s money to fund the $400 per week if Congress doesn’t approve funding?
The states fund 25% (they have the money) and the feds cover the rest, with unspent relief funds from previous packages.
Finally! These XOs will help working Americans to overcome the effects of the criminally-intended CCP virus, In addition, the D-rat “leadership” will be exposed as supporters of losers whose weight sinks the nation while keeping afloat corrupt and incompetent state and city governments.
He’s simply outsmarting them at every turn.
Our President, our glorious President, delivers for the people of America.
Savor the moment, we are witnessing historic leadership!
