President Trump Signs Four Executive Orders Providing Middle Class Economic Relief Due to COVID-19…

Today President Trump announced four executive orders targeted to help the majority of Americans as democrats in congress refuse to help.

Democrats in DC are holding middle-class economic relief hostage so they can force massive taxpayer bailouts on Blue states. To avoid the loggerhead battle, President Trump is using his emergency authority via executive orders.

1) The first executive order signed is a payroll tax holiday for Americans making less than $100,000 [Details Here] President Trump stated: “If I’m victorious, November 3rd, I plan to forgive these taxes and make permanent cuts to the payroll tax and to make them more permanent.”

2) The second executive order is directed to “the Department of Housing and Urban Development, HHS and CDC, to make sure renters and homeowners can stay in their homes.“ [Details Here]

3) “The third executive action I’m taking today will also provide additional support for Americans who are unemployed, due to the China virus. Under the CARES act I proudly signed I expanded unemployment benefits into law.” Benefits will be $400/week. [Details Here]

4) The fourth XO is a “directive providing relief to student loan borrowers.” The policy will be extended through the end of the year. [Details Here]

President Trump also said he will also be looking at income and capital gains tax cuts. “So we’re going to be looking at income tax, we’re going to be looking at capital gains tax cuts on both and maybe substantial. And we’ll be reporting back fairly shortly on that, it’s big news big news but very important,” Trump said.