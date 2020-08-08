President Trump Signs Four Executive Orders Providing Middle Class Economic Relief Due to COVID-19…

Posted on August 8, 2020 by

Today President Trump announced four executive orders targeted to help the majority of Americans as democrats in congress refuse to help.

Democrats in DC are holding middle-class economic relief hostage so they can force massive taxpayer bailouts on Blue states.  To avoid the loggerhead battle, President Trump is using his emergency authority via executive orders.

1) The first executive order signed is a payroll tax holiday for Americans making less than $100,000 [Details Here] President Trump stated: “If I’m victorious, November 3rd, I plan to forgive these taxes and make permanent cuts to the payroll tax and to make them more permanent.”

2) The second executive order is directed to “the Department of Housing and Urban Development, HHS and CDC, to make sure renters and homeowners can stay in their homes.“ [Details Here]

3) “The third executive action I’m taking today will also provide additional support for Americans who are unemployed, due to the China virus. Under the CARES act I proudly signed I expanded unemployment benefits into law.” Benefits will be $400/week. [Details Here]

4) The fourth XO is a “directive providing relief to student loan borrowers.” The policy will be extended through the end of the year. [Details Here]

President Trump also said he will also be looking at income and capital gains tax cuts. “So we’re going to be looking at income tax, we’re going to be looking at capital gains tax cuts on both and maybe substantial. And we’ll be reporting back fairly shortly on that, it’s big news big news but very important,” Trump said.

This entry was posted in Big Government, Big Stupid Government, CDC, Coronavirus, Decepticons, Deep State, Dem Hypocrisy, Donald Trump, Economy, Election 2020, Legislation, media bias, Mitch McConnell, Nancy Pelosi, President Trump, Uncategorized. Bookmark the permalink.

24 Responses to President Trump Signs Four Executive Orders Providing Middle Class Economic Relief Due to COVID-19…

  1. zorrorides says:
    August 8, 2020 at 9:00 pm

    Yay President Trump !!

    Liked by 2 people

    Reply
  2. Powered by Trump says:
    August 8, 2020 at 9:00 pm

    Obama signs an EO to help illegal aliens. Trump signs an EO to help hardworking middle-class Americans.

    Liked by 14 people

    Reply
  3. thedoc00 says:
    August 8, 2020 at 9:00 pm

    Item 1 is nice in the short term but long term would like to see Required Minimum Distribution from tax deferred retirement instruments at age 72 changed by either; eliminating it or exempt the first $5.5 Million for singles and $11 million for married couples to match the inheritance tax limits. Also, “encourage” financial firms to drastically lower minimum amounts required to start tax deferred savings instruments. This would favorable impact over 90% of Americans in a favorable way.

    Liked by 1 person

    Reply
  4. abigailstraight says:
    August 8, 2020 at 9:02 pm

    Well, I watched POTUS tonight and I was very happy he was taking this initiative.
    Whatever the demonic D’s and/or R’s plan to do will have little impact compared to what our POTUS just did.
    Try taking away this money from the little guys? Come on Man…….

    Liked by 3 people

    Reply
  5. Sporty says:
    August 8, 2020 at 9:03 pm

    The Demoncrats will both and moan while they control the house but won’t touch this third rail. They are viewing their own demise and can’t stop the train a comin.
    God Bless Sundance

    Liked by 3 people

    Reply
  6. Publius2016 says:
    August 8, 2020 at 9:05 pm

    Globalist Chief Justice Roberts upheld DACA so now the 45 BLOWBACK!

    Liked by 1 person

    Reply
  7. markmurraybooks says:
    August 8, 2020 at 9:06 pm

    If you think about it, President Trump just won yet another battle with Democrats. He’s effectively dared them to fight his EOs. If they do nothing, the Dems appear weak. If the Dems fight the EOs, the Dems appear to be forcing Low to Middle income Americans into the streets, starving them, and generally making sure they can’t survive. Yep, President Trump put the Dems between a rock and a hard place with a lose-lose outcome. Gotta love the genius that is our President.

    Liked by 4 people

    Reply
  8. MaineCoon says:
    August 8, 2020 at 9:06 pm

    Hey, Joe…it’s ain’t gonna matter who they pick as sour VP. You’ll be living in your basement for a long time to come!!

    Bravo President Trump! Well played!

    Liked by 2 people

    Reply
  9. mericn says:
    August 8, 2020 at 9:07 pm

    Liked by 3 people

    Reply
  10. Sentient says:
    August 8, 2020 at 9:07 pm

    http://Www.twitter.com/drawandstrike is making the point that the president did these EO’s in order to avoid a compromise with Pelosi where, in order to get an economic relief package he’d have to accept a national mail-in voting bill and aid to democrat cities.

    Liked by 2 people

    Reply
    • free.and.true says:
      August 8, 2020 at 9:16 pm

      Exactly this! Our amazing PDJT has gone ahead and cut out the corrupt leftist middleman (and woman)! And kept the costs down too!

      Liked by 1 person

      Reply
    • adam says:
      August 8, 2020 at 9:17 pm

      What a devil’s compromise. I’m glad Trump is daring them to challenge him and I sincerely hope his efforts help people.

      It is stunning to witness what an American President can do for Americans when they actually WANT to do it.

      November 4 – SILENT NO MORE

      Liked by 1 person

      Reply
  11. Jason Ross says:
    August 8, 2020 at 9:10 pm

    The national media and the DNC look absolutely RIDICULOUS tonight on social media…

    Liked by 2 people

    Reply
  12. Michael Fox says:
    August 8, 2020 at 9:10 pm

    Mnuchin mentioned, yesterday I believe, that the deferred payroll tax cut could be retroactive to July 1st, but the memorandum states it will start September 1st.

    No biggie, I was just hoping to get a “refund” check for July. I’m just happy President Trump is doing this for us. He truly cares about us.

    Like

    Reply
  13. Txhawk says:
    August 8, 2020 at 9:10 pm

    On the one hand, I am glad PDT again took,decisive action to get things done. On the other, I am starting to feel like it’s Obama all over again. A couple trillion here and there, pay people not to work ( instead of incentivizing to open the economy), allow FL mail in voting……….The lack of concern about debt from anyone is government is flashing disaster ahead….stock market is driven by vapor- debt from Fed and govt

    Liked by 1 person

    Reply
    • sundance says:
      August 8, 2020 at 9:17 pm

      Like

      Reply
  14. Brant says:
    August 8, 2020 at 9:10 pm

    He seems to be playing their game pretty well. Him helping real Americans this much, dims may say corona is over within a few weeks.

    Liked by 1 person

    Reply
  15. dissonant1 says:
    August 8, 2020 at 9:11 pm

    I’m not a fan of Executive Orders, as I have never understood the basis for their constitutionality. PDJT isn’t necessarily a fan either from what he has said. But as he also said (paraphrase), “hey, the SCOTUS has OK’d them and I’m going to take advantage…”
    That said, these are good orders both politically and in the sense they provide much needed help for people. In addition I am relieved that the Dem cities will NOT be getting bailouts. Hopefully, these orders will help the economy and PDJT’s re-election. In the longer run, we need a SCOTUS with a composition that will actually uphold the Constitutional separation of powers and stop making new law from the bench.

    Liked by 2 people

    Reply
  16. bisonlj (@bisonlj) says:
    August 8, 2020 at 9:12 pm

    I understand the payroll tax defer, student loan interest defer would be no problem, but where’s money to fund the $400 per week if Congress doesn’t approve funding?

    Like

    Reply
    • The Boss says:
      August 8, 2020 at 9:19 pm

      The states fund 25% (they have the money) and the feds cover the rest, with unspent relief funds from previous packages.

      Like

      Reply
  17. Bert Darrell says:
    August 8, 2020 at 9:13 pm

    Finally! These XOs will help working Americans to overcome the effects of the criminally-intended CCP virus, In addition, the D-rat “leadership” will be exposed as supporters of losers whose weight sinks the nation while keeping afloat corrupt and incompetent state and city governments.

    Liked by 1 person

    Reply
  18. Cows and Guns 🇺🇸 (@BennettVermont) says:
    August 8, 2020 at 9:13 pm

    He’s simply outsmarting them at every turn.

    Our President, our glorious President, delivers for the people of America.

    Savor the moment, we are witnessing historic leadership!

    Liked by 2 people

    Reply

Leave a Reply

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out /  Change )

Google photo

You are commenting using your Google account. Log Out /  Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out /  Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out /  Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s