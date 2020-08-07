Senate Majority Whip John Thune Positions to Support National Mail-In Ballots…

One of the more challenging facets to awakening the general public on the scale of corruption within Washington DC is the need for people to drop party designations. This is never more true than within the U.S. Senate where the “us -vs- them” mentality reigns supreme.
The system is created to self-sustain regardless of party affiliation. The Senate is one club with one perspective. Within that club rule #1 dominates: none of the members will ever expose another member. So when there is corrupt activity within the Senate no-one from within the institution with expose another. This is the way of the Senate and how it operates.
(L-R) Barrasso, Blunt, McConnell, Thune and Ernst.
Current Senate Leader Mitch McConnell has a leadership group who carry out the institutional objectives of the upper chamber as a body, they include: Senator John Thune (whip); Senator John Barrasso (conference chair); Roy Blunt (committee chair); Todd Young (NRSC chair); Jodi Ernst (conference vice-chair); and Chuck Grassley (president pro tempore). None of these senators make a move publicly without approval from Leader McConnell.
Today Senate Whip John Thune rebuked the mail-in ballot concerns expressed by President Trump. Thune does this because ultimately the objectives of the upper chamber are more favorably aligned if President Trump is removed.
WASHINGTON DC – […] Asked if he agreed with the president’s repeated charges that mailed-in balloting will lead to a “rigged election” and “massive voter fraud,” the Senate majority whip told reporters, “I don’t.”
“Mailed-in voting has been used in a lot of places for a long time and, honestly, we’ve got a lot of folks that, as you know, they’re investing heavily in trying … to win that war. It’s always a war too for mail-in ballots. Both sides compete, and it’s always an area where I think our side, at least in my experience, has done pretty well,” Thune answered, adding: “I think we want to assure people it’s going to work, it’s secure and if they vote that way it’s going to count.” (read more)
There are TRILLIONS at stake! NO TRUER WORDS.
McConnell must have internal polling that has him in trouble against McGrath in the KY senate race. That would explain the ads he is running in the local stations taking on the culture war which he would otherwise ignore. McGrath ads are just as good attacking McConnell for being a member of the swamp who’s been in the Senate too long. Cocain Mitch will sacrifice anyone to keep his power in DC.
With mail voting, McConnell is more likely to lose.
They have a Democrat Governor.
McConnell & Thune look like asses on this argument.
don’t be so sure if the republicans are aligned with the democrats.
Thune is an utter and absolute disgrace and a stereotype of everything that is wrong with the uniparty system. Every six years he swings back to South Dakota and reminds people of what a beautiful family he has and how good his dental work is and oh by the way he has seniority. Then it is back to D.C. to be the turtle’s right hand henchman.
The typical S.D. voter just sees him as a nice, nondescript, self-professed conservative who you never hear about in any scandalous way and oh by the way he has seniority. No one will EVER run against him successfully because to do that would require exposing the truth and the RNC state and national brass would never support that or allow that to happen. So what to do? How do you expose these people to their constituents in an effective way and in a way that can actually get them removed? Without it being by a Demoncrat? Spit!
Then it is back to D.C. to be the turtle’s right hand henchman.
Right Hand?
Thume’s location in respect to McConnell can be found further south than Turtle’s hand.
In a town called Dingleberry.
And his nose is colored brown.
(One of my Senators, Roy Blunt, lives right next door)
Commie POS!
Time to call these Cretin Commies about this.
First the Hatch Act regarding the inauguration. Now this.
When the Republic falls please remind everyone including his family of his quote…..
“I think we want to assure people it’s going to work, it’s secure and if they vote that way it’s going to count.”
So many could have saved this Republic but chose not to!
Do what I did – take to Twitter and pound Thune over this… if is well and good to comment here or Facebook, but we need to directly voice our opinion to these GOP turncoats. I sent two tweets to Thune over this today. Everyone needs to do the same.
Drain the swamp, ALL of it!!!
Thune is one of 15 or so traitors listed by Sundance a few weeks ago. No surprise. On a side note Sara Carter in her latest article has grown skeptical of the Durham investigation.
She believes the DOJ dropping charges against Flynn is Barr throwing us a bone. Clinesmith will take the fall while Comey, Brennan, and Clapper land on Community Chest and the pull “the get out jail” free card.
But Gen. Flynn is still handcuffed. Nothing has happened in his case to end it.
It’s really becoming obvious that the entire government is corrupt to the marrow.
Gonna be hilarious, in 2 years, when Thorn Thune gets ballot harvested out of his seat by the Socialists. Too late then Thorne!!
So, mail-in ballots have to be postmarked by election day. Suppose I mail mine November 2. What is to keep me from voting in person on the third? Would my mail-in ballot be checked against the in-person rolls?
Right to reply- Why wait?
