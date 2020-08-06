Comrade deBlasio Sets Up New York City Check-Point Charlie…

Well, visits into NYC have just become a bit more covert… LOL. Apparently Comrade Mayor Bill deBlasio is intent on surrounding New York City with transportation checkpoints to capture subversive citizens from freedom states before they can spread free thought amid the heavily controlled populace.

NEW YORK – Out-of-state travelers could face up to $10,000 in fines if they break New York City’s two-week quarantine rule and checkpoints will be set up at entry points into the city, Mayor Bill de Blasio announced Wednesday.

Currently, travelers from 35 high-risk infection states and Puerto Rico must quarantine for 14 days. Those flying into New York airports are also required to fill out a special travel form — or face a $2,000 fine.

The new crackdown includes random checkpoints at major bridge and tunnel crossings and up to $10,000 fines for those caught breaking quarantine. (read more)