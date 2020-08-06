Comrade deBlasio Sets Up New York City Check-Point Charlie…

Well, visits into NYC have just become a bit more covert… LOL. Apparently Comrade Mayor Bill deBlasio is intent on surrounding New York City with transportation checkpoints to capture subversive citizens from freedom states before they can spread free thought amid the heavily controlled populace.
NEW YORK – Out-of-state travelers could face up to $10,000 in fines if they break New York City’s two-week quarantine rule and checkpoints will be set up at entry points into the city, Mayor Bill de Blasio announced Wednesday.
Currently, travelers from 35 high-risk infection states and Puerto Rico must quarantine for 14 days. Those flying into New York airports are also required to fill out a special travel form — or face a $2,000 fine.
The new crackdown includes random checkpoints at major bridge and tunnel crossings and up to $10,000 fines for those caught breaking quarantine. (read more)
Money, Money, Money Mooonnneeeyyy. MONEY!!!!! He needs it baaaaad!
I shudder to think how much FEDERAL money the forthcoming “stimulus” bill will lavish on this petty Tyrant, as well as numerous others.
I’m a life long Arizonan, and I have NEVER seen so many NY license plates right now. They ain’t going back either, because I see them picking up real estate flyers in my town.
I feel sorry for you.
And that is how a Red State turns Purple, those idiots from NY don’t switch parties when they move, they bring their socialist poison with them and start ruining their new local governments. The same thing is happening in TX.
Might that be the high level Democommunist Party plan. There is nothing that’s not an advantage to Democommunism.
We in Arizona should set up checkpoints to ensure ex-pat New Yorkers & Californians bring their money, but leave their @#$%! politics behind. As for trying to reign in all those snowbirds from Minnesota & Canada, that proverbial horse has left the barn, but not before leaving a wicked sh!t for rest of US to clean up.
They need to sign an affidavit declaring that they cannot vote for a Democrat until they have at least been a resident for ten years. Can’t be any more illegal than what DeBlasio is doing.
Tars Tarkas LOVE ^^^^^^
Tuesday this week was primary election day. When my wife arrived at our polling place, she was told that she would have to vote with a provisional ballot because there was an “E” by her name, indicating she had requested an early ballot to vote by mail … WHICH NEITHER SHE NOR I HAD HAD EITHER REQUESTED OR RECEIVED.
My wife was then directed to another table, where a second poll worker handed her a provisional “FEDERAL” ballot that included ONLY the races for Senate and the House Representative for our district, rather than a provisional “REPUBLICAN” ballot.
I was not able to get to our polling place until just before closing time: When I started asking questions about my wife’s experience, the precinct supervisor overheard the conversation. Only then did he discover that the lady at the second table had been handing out those “FEDERAL” ballots all afternoon long, and she’d recorded pages and pages of names on a legal pad. She pleaded ignorance.
The morning after the election, there was a news item that the same “problem” had occurred at another polling location in town. And I’m left to wonder how many other “volunteers” at other precincts might have been doing the same thing, or worse.
When I checked, there was no “E” by my wife’s name on the master list, but an “E” had been marked next to her name in the list those voting in person signed.
It’s very easy to see how these sorts of deliberate shenanigans could make plenty of vote-by-mail early ballots “available” to otherwise ineligible voters.
You have no way to determine if someone leaves their leftist politics behind, but you can quarantine them and fine them $10,000 for being NY’ers.
I have one sticker on the back window of my truck: “Don’t California my Texas”. They can take their crap covered streets and corrupt politicians elsewhere.
They are being sent to change your state to purple
Too bad. They’ll likely be bringing their politics with them.
Please, please don’t leave wealthy people we need you! Yes that’s right, the need more money! Anyone, who can, is leaving.
“Don’t leave, come back so we can increase your taxes”
Indeed. He just said that yesterday!
I guess Wilhelm doesn’t want his resupply trucks.
I have to say, I’d love to see the truckers bring some of these cities to their knees..
Liten,
William Wilhelm is not too bright is he?
As the BLM/ANTIFA forces are deployed by their Seditious handlers, more and more Americans are likely to just pack it up and move. Remote commerce, made fashionable by the Wuhan coalition makes living in less expensive and restrictive locales more attractive.
LikeLiked by 3 people
Living is less expensive…
and you can have a washing machine in your apartment, and enough backyard to hang a clothesline if you so desire, in privacy…
Make sure the fleeing New Yorkers leave their cockroaches behind, along with the politics. The cockroaches in NYC are something awful
What exactly is he going to do with truckers bringing in supplies like FOOD? I hope all the truckers boycott NYC.
LikeLiked by 4 people
Wonder if he even thought of the truckers… what a maroon
Cali was suppose to fall off the edge first – is there a race between the two commie fractions?
And the people of NY say? Crickets.
NYC needs one of those Trump Boys to run for Mayor 🇺🇸
Guess I won’t be visiting the shiatehole any time soon.
People are moving out of NY by the thousands.
Hopefully, they have left their politics behind.
Is it possible to have checkpoints to keep liberal politics OUT? Not that it would help much here in the Denver area….
So they are taking their hugely inflated government pensions, paid courtesy of the NY taxpayers, and fleeing to states with less tax and affordable homes where they can live large and spend that money there. How long before NY goes belly-up? And how long before these cretins ruin their new states?
Gotta get out before Comrade de Blasio decides to lock everyone inside. Escape from New York might not be so easy in the near future.
They need to post several very large signs at the city limits. “Mass Murder In Charge” Enter At Your Own Risk
Or: “If you are moving out here, leave the Socialism you are fleeing behind you or go back.”
So in NYC ❤
You have DeBlasio running people off
While Cuomo is begging people to come back (Cuomo has offered to buy them dinner, have a drink, even offered to cook a meal for them to please return to NYC from their summer spots)
But it ain’t lookin’ good…
Perhaps the Governor and Mayor just might want to communicate with each other to get on the same page!!!
The good governor could set up his own checkpoints. To keep folks from leaving.
Berlin Wall. The Communists always have to put up walls to keep people from escaping
Then they need slaves to take the place of the escapee work force that they ran off
https://en.wikipedia.org/wiki/Foreign_forced_labor_in_the_Soviet_Union
Like placing tolls on roads into the state, this is simply a money play. Anybody who travels to New York City can expect to be fined no matter how well you fill out the form or follow their mandates. New York City is broken and broke.
LikeLiked by 3 people
The U.S. CONSTITUTION and The Right To Travel:
“The doctrine of the “right to travel” actually encompasses three separate rights, of which two have been notable for the uncertainty of their textual support. The first is the right of a citizen to move freely between states, a right venerable for its longevity, but still lacking a clear doctrinal basis. The second, expressly addressed by the first sentence of Article IV, provides a citizen of one state who is temporarily visiting another state the “Privileges and Immunities” of a citizen of the latter state.”
https://www.law.cornell.edu/constitution-conan/amendment-14/section-1/the-right-to-travel
The right to travel is implied by our freedom of association under Amendment 1. How can we associate freely if we can’t travel freely?
““The doctrine of the “right to travel” actually encompasses three separate rights”
I don’t think that is very high on AG Barr’s priority list. He has his plate full, because of other matters that have been allowed to languish for years (Thank you -Jeff Sessions!/sarc).
Every single one of these forced wearing of masks, business closures and reduced capacity executive orders can be construed as unconstitutional as well (the “takings clause) and unscientific and skewed medical data in a feeble attempt to justify all of it.
The corrupt MSM and big tech social media giants are also worthy of blame and scorn because of their partisan bias and censorship.This could not have occurred without their willing participation.
Deplorable- BINGO!
Comrade Mayor never heard the saying about when you’re in a hole, stop digging.
At least Killer Cuomo was smart enough to try and offer the NYC migrants dinner and a drink to come back to the hell hole.
DeAssholio doubled down on stupid and calls them names.
Some interesting stats in this article from UKDM:
https://www.dailymail.co.uk/news/article-8600827/De-Blasio-blasts-rich-New-Yorkers-fled-city-fairweather-friends.html
We will welcome all in Florida as long as the liberal voting stays out of our state. If you want free everything, just remember someone has to pay for it.
LikeLiked by 1 person
LikeLiked by 2 people
Look close and learn whats going on with your own thought.
Disease
coronavirus disease
(COVID-19)
Virus
severe acute respiratory syndrome coronavirus 2
(SARS-CoV-2)
https://www.who.int/emergencies/diseases/novel-coronavirus-2019/technical-guidance/naming-the-coronavirus-disease-(covid-2019)-and-the-virus-that-causes-it
What a hot mess NYC has become under BigBirdBlasio. Could get worse though if he looks at what’s going on past the tri-state area (which is doubtful).
My wife is from OZ, we lived in inner Melbourne suburbs for a couple years before we got married. Wonderful city…at least it was. I talked to her parents in Melbourne the other night. They are in forced lockdown…everything discussed in this article is spot on:
https://www.aier.org/article/madness-in-melbourne/
Not so sure Australia is the “lucky country” anymore.
Unbelievable police briefing, it seems like a joke because who could believe this could occur in a ‘free’ society. That’s not one step from a police step, it is one. Shows how easy communists can take over complete control of a society.
Not that anyone in position to do anything about it cares, but ALL these State and Local regal edicts purporting to require residents of other States to quarantine on arrival are unconstitutional.
Where is Barr’s DOJ?
Same in California.
….in reply to Christopher Mark.
President Trump was once again ahead of the trend here as far as moving out.
NYC already hit herd immunity. His goal is basically pointless on top of fascistic.
Over the last 30 days NY has had a total increase in deaths of ….2 percent. Infections? 7 percent. The average daily increases in both for long over 30 days is less than 0.3 %.
This is ludicrous. There’s virtually no activity there, in NJ, CT or MA. All have rates of increase in deaths and infections of less than 0.3% for over 30 days. This is insanity.
jag- about time for President Trump to announce that the Scam-DEMic is officially over, based on the numbers you cited.
Yeah right. Does wonders when you reduce the amount testing done to surveillance levels as well as start reporting rates vs surveillance test sample size. The reduction has zero to do with “heard immunity” or even countermeasures. Same goes with CA reporting. Of course the Wuhan switch will be reset to ON as election time draws near.
Amazing you can block the entrances to NYC and demand ID from those entering NY, but you certainly cannot close/protect our international borders nor demand ID at polling places. Double standard? Talk out of both sides of mouth? Love that liberal logic, or lack there of.
LikeLiked by 2 people
I thought requiring ID was racist and oppression and suppression…hmmmm
No, comrad deblahsio, keep your people IN your city. I dont want them coming to mine.
….but dont worry, I will NEVER come to NYC……EVER!
“Mayor Bill deBlasio is intent on surrounding New York City with transportation checkpoints”
How are these “checkpoints” going to be staffed?
BLM ANTIFA…..
From the article:
“The new crackdown includes random checkpoints at major bridge and tunnel crossings and up to $10,000 fines for those caught breaking quarantine.
” ‘The idea is we don’t want to penalize people,’ de Blasio said at his daily press briefing. ‘We want to educate them, we want to make sure they’re following the rules.’ ”
In response, the following song lyrics come to mind:
“We don’t need no education
We don’t need no thought control
No dark sarcasm in the classroom
Teachers leave them kids alone
Hey, teachers, leave them kids alone …”
— Pink Floyd
New York has been off my bucket list since Nanny Bloomberg.
I don’t care. If they want to be the American version of Cuba I say “Vaya con Dios”. Ops forgot there is no God in a Communist regime. .Americans should take back the Statute of Liberty before the anarchists push her in the drink. Put her in Mt. Rushmore, she can hang out with the guys.
Donna- good thing the Statue of Liberty is in NY harbor. If it was on dry land, it would have been pulled down by now.
So I guess the kids and I can’t visit abuelo on the upper wear side this year. Were in Cali and he is fading fast. Sad 😔
The Upper East/West side Residents are being robbed … homes broken into
So, you stop them when they enter, randomly, and require they quarantine for two weeks. And if they’re caught breaking that quarantine, they’re fined.
How many police would be required to enforce this in a city like New York? Are they branded on the forehead to help identify them as travelers? Maybe a big tattoo with their state abbreviation. Do officers randomly search hotel rooms to make sure no one is leaving to go to the ice machine, or take part in the continental breakfast? Is room service conducted in an air lock?
This is the dumbest thing ever. Besides killing any and all in-person business meetings in the city, tourism is done. Does this apply to foreign travelers, or are we okay with Chinese and Iranian visitors over those coming from middle America?
It’s unenforceable. A huge paper tiger. deBlasio’s an idiot. Though I’m sure that didn’t need to be said.
It’s laughable until it comes to your town. Resist with purpose.
If the NYC mayor was stopping illegals coming into the city, the ACLU would be rushing into federal court. But now that they are just looking to stop U.S. citizens, the ACLU is mute.
Of course, if anyone is stopped, you do not have to answer any ones questions nor be forced to identify your self.
Heil to hidden Nazi Warren Wilhelm.
I don’t think truckers want to quarantine.
