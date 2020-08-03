Monday August 3rd – Open Thread

Our Father, who art in heaven, hallowed be thy Name. Thy kingdom come. THY WILL BE DONE, on earth as it is in heaven. Give us this day our daily bread. And forgive us our trespasses, as we forgive those who trespass against us. And lead us not into temptation, but DELIVER US FROM EVIL.
For Thine is the kingdom and the power and the glory, forever and ever. Amen †
Wonderful and amazing! Thank you for the post!
How Cute! Thanks for the laugh!
“I take you as my WAFFLEY WEDDED WIFE”
Citizen817, I rewatched the video from my first marriage’s wedding ceremony.
That’s EXACTLY what I mistakenly said during the vows.
Now I think I understand why she decided to become my EX-wife.
There just can’t be any waffling for a marriage to last.
I wish this word press glitch is fixed soon.
ME TOO!!!
Me, three! It is so frustrating!!!
HAPPY BENCH MONDAY….
Barcelona, Spain…
Moving Bench, San Francisco, CA…
Dubrovnik, Croatia…
Savannah, GA…
Minsk, Belarus…
Have a blessed day!
Apparently there are now “Republicans,” and then there are “Trump Republicans.” 🙂 Just voted here in WA state and will drop off my ballot tomorrow. (That’s as close as I can get to the “voting in person” experience.)
Anyone in other states have candidates running who’ve made the careful distinction of being a “Trump Republican?”
Fionnagh – Yes, the candidates for governor in my state made their support of Trump a definite issue in the primary….
An Apostle According to the Faith
By Pastor Ricky Kurth
In his epistle to young Pastor Titus, the Apostle Paul spoke of his apostleship in a unique way, saying,
“Paul…an apostle…according to the faith of God’s elect…” (Titus 1:1)
What could Paul have meant when he said that he was made an apostle “according to the faith of God’s elect?”
Well, the word “elect” means chosen, of course. When we have an election, we choose a candidate to be our leader. And when it comes to God’s elect, even the Lord’s enemies knew that He was God’s chosen (Lu. 23:35). You yourself became part of God’s elect when you believed the gospel and God placed you “in Christ” (I Cor. 1:30). That’s how it has always worked, in every dispensation. Isaiah identified the Lord Jesus as God’s elect (Isa. 42:1 cf. Mt. 12:18,19), but later identified believers in Israel as God’s elect (65:9,22).
But when Paul said that he’d been made an apostle according to the faith of God’s elect, that can’t be talking about the faith that we put in Christ to become part of the elect. Our faith didn’t come along until long after Paul was made an apostle, so he couldn’t have been made an apostle according to that faith. Whatever faith he’s talking about here, it must have existed before Paul was an apostle, and he was made an apostle according to it.
Here it helps to remember that the phrase “the faith” can refer to a body of truth, as it does when Paul and Barnabas “returned again to Lystra, and to Iconium, and Antioch…exhorting them to continue in the faith” (Acts 14:21,22). We see this same definition of the phrase “the faith” when Paul later helped some churches become “established in the faith” (Acts 16:5). In these verses “the faith” clearly referred to the body of truth given to Paul. That’s the thing in which believers should be established, and that’s the thing in which they need to continue, as those verses—and others—insist (cf. Rom. 16:25; Acts 13:43, I Tim. 4:16, II Tim. 3:14).
And that’s what the phrase “the faith” means in Titus 1:1 as well. The body of truth that was given to Paul existed in the mind of God before the world began, and Paul was made an apostle according to it. That is, he was made an apostle to reveal that faith and preach it, and make known that body of truth. Paul calls it “the faith which should afterwards be revealed” (Gal. 3:23) because while it existed in the mind of God before the world began, he says that God “manifested His word through preaching, which is committed unto me” (Tit. 1:3). It is the message of God’s grace, and it is the reason Paul wrote that he had “received grace and apostleship, for obedience to the faith among all nations” (Rom. 1:5).
Have you been obedient to the faith, and “obeyed from the heart that form of doctrine which was delivered you” through Paul (Rom. 6:17)? Paul says that God will impute His very own righteousness to us “if we believe on Him that raised up Jesus our Lord from the dead;
“Who was delivered for our offences, and was raised again for our justification” (Romans 4:24,25).
“Believe on the Lord Jesus Christ, and thou shalt be saved” (Acts 16:31).
https://www.bereanbiblesociety.org/an-apostle-according-to-the-faith/
“Paul calls it “the faith which should afterwards be revealed” (Gal. 3:23) because while it existed in the mind of God before the world began, he says that God “manifested His word through preaching, which is committed unto me” (Tit. 1:3). It is the message of God’s grace, and it is the reason Paul wrote that he had “received grace and apostleship, for obedience to the faith among all nations” (Rom. 1:5).”
Ephesians 3:22 gives further context to “the faith being about to be revealed” per the next verse: “But the Scripture imprisoned all things under sin, so that by faith from Jesus Christ, the promise might be given to those believing.”
In accordance with all of this, Paul emphasized that everyone of those receiving salvation by grace through faith — from Genesis times (cf. Gal. 3:16) until the time of the Gentiles (cf. Romans 11:25, Eph. 3:3-7) — were recipients not by law but ‘according to the promise’:
Galatians 3:26-29 — “For you are all sons of God through faith in Christ Jesus. For as many of you as were baptized into Christ have put on Christ. There is neither Jew nor Greek, there is neither slave nor free, there is neither male and female; for you are all one in Christ Jesus. Now if you are of Christ, then you are Abraham’s seed, heirs according to the promise.”
“Have you been obedient to the faith, and “obeyed from the heart that form of doctrine which was delivered you” through Paul (Rom. 6:17)?”
Here is the full verse from a literal translation: “But thanks be to God that you who were slaves of sin have now become obedient from the heart to the pattern of teaching to which you were committed.” Something that marked the Roman church was that Paul evidently did not establish it. Elsewhere in the letter, Paul speaks directly to “you, the Gentiles in Rome” about being the apostle of the Gentiles, and even of magnifying his ministry (cf. Romans 11:3). The purpose in sharing that insight does not appear to be to negate or challenge other true ministries, which was especially germane when addressing a group of believers who likely would have heard the gospel preached from someone other than Paul at that point.
Paul also wrote about “the mystery” being manifest and about what was made known not solely through Paul but through prophetic writings / Scriptures (cf. Romans 16:26), which corresponds with what Paul wrote to Timothy in 2 Timothy 3:14-17. Though Paul was eager to pass along what was entrusted to him, he didn’t appear to limit what could be ascertained by the Roman saints (both Jews and Gentiles) and others (cf. Col. 1:26-27) about “the mystery” or the gospel to his own words or letters.
the singers in order, of the first few lines:
Willie Nelson · Tony Joe White · Leon Russell · Jamey Johnson
Here is something to see, if it stays up long enough.
Watch Before Its Taken Down!!!! Millions Protest In Germany Against Restrictions
338,835 views•Aug 2, 2020
Not sure “millions” is accurate but nevertheless.
This action must be done in America!
I think the total crowd number was about 17,000 according to earlier reports. At least in the video I saw….not sure if this is the same city/town, etc…Good for them, anyway!
The big lie begins to unravel . . .
AMSTERDAM (Reuters) – The Dutch government on Wednesday said it will not advise the public to wear masks to slow the spread of coronavirus, asserting that their effectiveness has not been proven.
OTD – Agreed!!!
