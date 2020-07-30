RIP Herman Cain…

Sad news today as Herman Cain, 74, has passed away. Most people became aware of Herman Cain as a result of his 2012 presidential bid which drew national recognition. However, long before Mr. Cain was a candidate he left a legacy in business and touched the lives of many as a minister. His patriotic voice will be greatly missed.

Farewell Herman Cain. You made a difference to many; and you left this world a little better place.