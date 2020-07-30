RIP Herman Cain…

Sad news today as Herman Cain, 74, has passed away.  Most people became aware of Herman Cain as a result of his 2012 presidential bid which drew national recognition.  However, long before Mr. Cain was a candidate he left a legacy in business and touched the lives of many as a minister.  His patriotic voice will be greatly missed.

~ Background Story Here ~

Farewell Herman Cain.  You made a difference to many; and you left this world a little better place.

110 Responses to RIP Herman Cain…

  1. Linus in W.PA. says:
    July 30, 2020 at 3:38 pm

    Travel well, Herman.

  2. Karen says:
    July 30, 2020 at 3:38 pm

    God bless you and your family Sir. RIP 🙏

  3. Do stop thinking about tomorrow says:
    July 30, 2020 at 3:39 pm

    I voted for him in his Ga Senate bid and his Presidental bid. He is a Patriot extraordinaire. May he enjoy his new Mansion on the Crystal sea. He is now in peace in the arms of our Father.

  4. Right Mover says:
    July 30, 2020 at 3:40 pm

    A good man.
    I would have much more willingly voted for Mr. Cain in 2012 than Mitt Romney, Newt Gingrich or Rick Santorum.
    Herman Cain had many of the same qualities that Donald Trump does, and I say that with admiration.
    R.I.P. Mr. Cain.

  5. SouthernByTheGraceOfGod says:
    July 30, 2020 at 3:42 pm

    This news breaks my heart. And yet, the evil ones seem to live forever.

  6. USA Citizen says:
    July 30, 2020 at 3:43 pm

    Herman Cain was a Republican Business man who will always be remembered as a smart black man who ran for President, but dropped out. He made it his way through hard work and drive, but still a nice person who spoke in a simple way that everyone understood him. He reminds me of President Donald J. Trump is also a business man. President Trump who speaks in a simple way so everyone would understand what he said. I remember when former President Obama spoke, it was hard to understand him, because it seemed like he was trying to impress people with his high vocabulary. It seemed like Obama wanted everyone to see how smart he was, unfortunately only a college educated person could understand him, “maybe”. I like a President that speaks in a simple way, so everyone can understand him, regardless of education. This person is President Donald J. Trump when he speaks, everyone knows what he said. That is a good President. Herman Cain was a well liked person with a great personality. RIP Herman Cain.

  7. Alligator Gar says:
    July 30, 2020 at 3:44 pm

    See you again, Mr. Cain. Godspeed, Sir.✝

  8. DiodeBill says:
    July 30, 2020 at 3:45 pm

    I liked Herman so much that I donated to his campaign. A wonderful, bright, and kind human. He will be so missed, and we are so blessed to have had him as a good leader and contributor to our nation. Herman, welcome to eternal life.

    • Roger Duroid says:
      July 30, 2020 at 3:52 pm

      Yes – the smear campaign against him by the uniparty was too much for him to endure in his short run in 2012 but only 1% of what they did to PDJT.

  9. Winston says:
    July 30, 2020 at 3:45 pm

    Yes, unfortunately he died of the here unmentioned COVID-19, a death which for many of those badly affected and perhaps as in poor Herman Cain’s case, is much like the death experienced by a WWI soldier after a phosgene gas attack with that death simply being prolonged by modern medicine while for anyone without great medical insurance generating a gigantic medical bill to present to survivors.

  10. RIP_Bernell_Trammell says:
    July 30, 2020 at 3:46 pm

    May God comfort Mr. Cain’s family and friends. I recall the days when he would substitute for Neal Boortz on radio. Class act who’s life definitely mattered.

  11. An says:
    July 30, 2020 at 3:48 pm

    Let’s pray for the peaceful repose of his soul.

    Sure wish he’d been president instead of Obama or McCain.

    • cplogics says:
      July 30, 2020 at 4:02 pm

      Tonight when the videos roll showing the funeral of John Lewis you will be witness not to the life of John Lewis, but a hate fest leveled against anyone who disagreed with him and most particularly to our President. Herman Cain will be remembered for his good deeds, a noble life and for the contributions he made to his community. He earned all of our respect.

      • Sharon says:
        July 30, 2020 at 4:11 pm

        I for one will not be witness to the John Lewis hate fest. I am fortunate to have one of the old-fashioned television sets with an off switch, which is its default setting.

  12. Merkin Muffley says:
    July 30, 2020 at 3:48 pm

    He was really a pioneer in showing African Americans that there is an alternative to the Democratic plantation.

  13. Mike in a Truck says:
    July 30, 2020 at 3:49 pm

    Shove that corrupt, racist, degenerate communist Lewis into the rolloff dumpster and have Herman Cain lie in state in his place.

  14. dayallaxeded says:
    July 30, 2020 at 3:50 pm

    Now is the time for sympathies to his family and friends, as well as remembering the force for good Mr. Cain was! But I have to wonder if he was denied HCQZZ by the med establishment? What treatment was he given/offered? I hope that information comes out to continue to help the public to make our own medical decisions.

  15. waterthelibertytree01 says:
    July 30, 2020 at 3:53 pm

    Rest in Peace Mr Cain. You were a real patriot!! God Bless you and your family.

  16. TheTorch says:
    July 30, 2020 at 3:55 pm

    I could not believe this when I heard it earlier. I unfortunately assumed that he was making some progress in his Covid fight. I also forgot he was in his 70’s, always looked younger than his years, so sad to hear this.

    Rest in peace Mr. Cain. God bless you and your family.

  17. jumpinjarhead says:
    July 30, 2020 at 3:58 pm

    In case anyone doubted this would happen, our (now mortal) enemies are already blaming the evil Trump for Herman’s passing:

    https://www.washingtonexaminer.com/news/pundits-and-journalists-immediately-blame-trump-following-news-of-herman-cains-death

  18. rarcangelo says:
    July 30, 2020 at 4:04 pm

    From the beginning, the failure to EVER isolate, purify, or actually discover a novel coronavirus by correct procedures has NOT been addressed…. this equates to meaningless diagnostic tests and meaningless case numbers…..there is still no conclusive diagnostic proof that anyone is carrying a novel virus, including Herman Cain, who also had Stage 4 colon cancer…

  19. grenell2024 says:
    July 30, 2020 at 4:07 pm

    He was my choice for 2012, so enraged to see him taken down by that cloven hoofed harpy Gloria Allred. I loved his unorthodox campaign commercial, he definitely paved the way for Donald Trump! https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=lwawPMSJins

  20. stargirl1946 says:
    July 30, 2020 at 4:09 pm

    Saddened by Mr. Cain’s passing on to Glory.Sounds like he fought a good fight against the Chicom virus. May you rest in peace Patriot. Prayers to your family. I pray the “news” will have only good things to say about him.

  21. herebouts says:
    July 30, 2020 at 4:10 pm

    Condolences to the family and friends of Mr. Herman Cain. The Bible says that God is near to the broken-hearted. I did not personally know Mr. Cain, yet I venture to say that he would want us to keep up the good fight and not give up.

  22. Kaco says:
    July 30, 2020 at 4:13 pm

    I was very shocked and saddened to hear of Mr. Cain’s passing. My prayers go out to his loved ones. We really needed him but we must accept God needed him more and relieved his suffering. Now he is with the Glory of God.

  23. Coast says:
    July 30, 2020 at 4:14 pm

    God bless Herman. You were a wonderful man.

  24. JohnnyBravo says:
    July 30, 2020 at 4:18 pm

    I met Mr.Cain when he was keynote speaker at a banquet here in Omaha many years ago. Tremendous off the cuff orator and very personable. Rest In Peace.

  25. oldenimmer says:
    July 30, 2020 at 4:19 pm

    Tears today… Herman Cain was a patriot, uplifting and smart, but most of all, a good man. He was always upbeat, yet passionate when necessary. He will be missed so much by so many Americans. My sincerest condolences go to his family, and to his friends; may they have the peace and comfort that only Almighty God can give. RIP, Mr. Cain.

  26. DuaneB says:
    July 30, 2020 at 4:20 pm

    I loved the idea of the fair tax. It puts the tax on consumption rather than production. Great idea! But congress would never agree to give up the the power to tweak the tax code for their donors.

