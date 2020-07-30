Dr. Deborah Birx Now Recommends Wearing Googles or Face Shield Along With Mask: “You can decorate them”…

Nuts. These people are NUTS! In addition to wearing masks, Dr. Deborah Birx, the White House coronavirus response coordinator, is now recommending the use of face shields. Apparently in the bizarre world of Dr. Birx the shields can be decorated with glitter and bling to make them fashionable and fun.

Nuts.

.

There’s not another country on the planet going this far over the edge into nuttery.  The virus narrative is scheduled to expire on November 4th.

In order to support the most important political objectives of the DNC writ large in the 2020 election, COVID-19 hype is essential:

♦Without COVID-19 panic Democrats cannot easily achieve ‘mail-in’ voting; which they desperately need in key battleground states in order to control the outcome.

♦Without COVID-19 panic Democrats cannot shut down rallies and political campaigning efforts of President Trump; which they desperate need to do in key battleground states.

♦Without COVID-19 panic Democrats cannot block the campaign contrast between an energetic President Trump and a physically tenuous, mentally compromised, challenger.

♦Without COVID-19 panic Democrats do not have an excuse for cancelling the DNC convention in Milwaukee; thereby blocking Team Bernie Sanders from visible opposition while protecting candidate gibberish from himself.

♦Without COVID-19 panic Democrats do not have a mechanism to keep voters isolated from each-other; limiting communication and national debate adverse to their interests. COVID-19 panic pushes the national conversation into the digital space where Big Tech controls every element of the conversation.

♦Without COVID-19 panic Democrats cannot keep their Blue state economies easily shut-down and continue to block U.S. economic growth. All thriving economies are against the political interests of Democrats.

♦Without COVID-19 panic Democrats cannot easily keep club candidate Joe Biden sealed in the basement; where the electorate is not exposed to visible signs of his dementia.

♦Without COVID-19 panic it becomes more difficult for Big Tech to censor voices that would outline the fraud and scheme. With COVID-19 panic they have a better method and an excuse.

♦Without COVID-19 panic Democrats cannot advance, influence, or organize their preferred presidential debate format, a ‘virtual presidential debate’ series.

[Comrade Gretchen Whitmer knows this plan, hence she cancelled the Michigan venue]

All of these, and more, strategic outcomes are based on the manufactured weaponization of the COVID-19 virus to achieve a larger political objective. There is ZERO benefit to anyone other than Democrats for the overwhelming hype surrounding COVID-19.

It is not coincidental that all corporate media are all-in to facilitate the demanded fear that Democrats need in order to achieve their objectives. Thus there is an alignment of all big government institutions and multinationals to support the same.

Nothing is coincidental. Everything is political.

  1. RedBallExpress says:
    July 30, 2020 at 4:09 pm

    The beating will continue until moral improves.

    • kurt72 says:
      July 30, 2020 at 4:13 pm

      I just watched a young couple in their car put on masks and gloves and then slathered chemicals all over themselves before going into a store. Of course, he had a man-bun. They wondered why I was laughing hysterically at them! 😎😎

  2. mallardcove says:
    July 30, 2020 at 4:10 pm

    I live in San Diego and have already seen the goggles. I was out running this morning and saw a couple of people wearing swimming goggles, but I asked myself “There isn’t a pool around here…”

    • 4sure says:
      July 30, 2020 at 4:16 pm

      Next step. Wear full diver gear w/oxygen tank. It has come to that. Nuttery is not even strong enough to describe this.

      EVIL is what it is. PURE UNADULTERATED EVIL.

      • mallardcove says:
        July 30, 2020 at 4:21 pm

        I was at the grocery store yesterday and saw a mom with her 3 kids and all 4 of them not only all had on face shields, but also all had on masks as well. Face Shield + Mask + Gloves.

        It was the most absurd thing I have seen since I was at the airport back in May and saw a family that looked like aliens since they all had full body suits on.

  3. 17CatsInTN says:
    July 30, 2020 at 4:12 pm

    Ok. That’s it. I give up. I’m going with full body armor encased in a hermetically sealed bubble suit with a snorkel filter. Will that make them all happy?

  4. fanbeav says:
    July 30, 2020 at 4:12 pm

    And the fact that Fauxci and Scarf lady can say it with a laugh says it all. I loved the response from Pete Hegseth and the look on his face when she mentions “but it can be decorated” like that makes it better!

  5. AnonymousIAm says:
    July 30, 2020 at 4:12 pm

    Posted this on general thread but it fits here so perfectly so reposting…hope this isn’t against Treehouse rules?

    She forgot the clown shoes…very fashionable. And perhaps a special matching purse to hold the hand sanitizer.

  9. Issy says:
    July 30, 2020 at 4:12 pm

    Brix makes me ill.

  11. DJ Snyder says:
    July 30, 2020 at 4:12 pm

    I thought Scarf Lady might have a shred of sanity compared to Fauci, should’ve known better. At least Fox & Friends hosts realize how crazy she sounded!

  13. Sharon says:
    July 30, 2020 at 4:13 pm

    And yet, she’s not wearing one. Two sets of rules. As always.

  14. I.......... says:
    July 30, 2020 at 4:13 pm

    Mr Trump,
    It is time, kick all of these assholes out………………..NOW.
    Your losing me……….The final straw will be mandatory vaccines for all.

  15. cdalereed says:
    July 30, 2020 at 4:13 pm

    The only person I have encountered wearing masks AND a face shield was my dentist. In South Dakota. This new ‘hint’ is just nuts.

  16. Sepp says:
    July 30, 2020 at 4:14 pm

    Wednesday November 4, 2020

    National Mask Off Day

  17. Debra says:
    July 30, 2020 at 4:15 pm

    I have already been decorating my flimsy plastic face shield. This lady keeps co-opting my ideas!

    I decorate with post-it notes saying:

    “ MUST DON THE ‘MA_K OF THE BEAST’ TO BUY HERE”

    It gets store managers to scurry on a way from me licketdy split, especially after they laugh, and I ask, ‘Are you making fun of my religious beliefs?’ . . .

  18. patriciaweir says:
    July 30, 2020 at 4:15 pm

    What! No earmuff recommendations? How about we all live inside of an individual diving bell? 😷

  19. fanbeav says:
    July 30, 2020 at 4:16 pm

    I sure would like to know how these people are communicating? How do they all get the same memo?

  20. Eric C. says:
    July 30, 2020 at 4:16 pm

    Yes, nuts!!

    I’m hoping the sheep wake up soon, 🤷‍♂️

    😷😎 – they need to combine these two emojis

  21. jumpinjarhead says:
    July 30, 2020 at 4:17 pm

    With respect and humility, SD, I wish they were only “nuts.” I firmly believe the vast majority of these enemies of America are not so readily dismissed as insane.

    Rather, they are coldly calculating partisan ideologues who are much more mission-focused that most of our repub “leaders.”

    In sad and stark contrast to the vast majority of repubs, they understand the importance in strategic and tactical terms of seizing and maintaining the initiative against one’s enemy. That then leaves “our side” merely to react and complain without changing the trajectory of our enemies’ onslaught.

  22. SharkFL says:
    July 30, 2020 at 4:18 pm

    Today on the radio, Sean Hannity said that he had a lot of respect for Dr Fauci. I turned off the radio. SMH. Dr Fauci is the maniac behind so much medical black magic. He should swing next to Dr Bill Gates and George Soros.

  23. Liberty Forge says:
    July 30, 2020 at 4:18 pm

    It’s Just A Mask:

    (As an aside, I went to the eye doctor’s today for a checkup. Masks are mandatory. I wore my “Make America Great Again” mask — and even the doctor told me to wear it PROUDLY!)

  24. mariinsc says:
    July 30, 2020 at 4:19 pm

    You can hang people using their own scarves, but I’m not recommending that (yet).

    They are either insane or drunk on power.

  25. mariinsc says:
    July 30, 2020 at 4:19 pm

    You can hang people using their own scarves, but I’m not recommending that (yet).

    They are either insane or drunk on power.

  26. thrawlbrauna says:
    July 30, 2020 at 4:20 pm

    From the perspective of a swimmer who has spent 10-15 years in the pool with goggles on my face. Sure they protect your eyes but their essentially horse blinders that will reduce your peripheral vision depending on how their designed. They also mess with your vision and can make objects appear closer or farther away. Walking or running around should be ok for the most part walking around town you will miss your peripheral vision.. On a bike or care at speed.. lolz. I’m picking up the costco bag of popcorn for this!

  27. Chickficshun says:
    July 30, 2020 at 4:21 pm

    Idk how we can win anymore. I pray to the Lord everyday, all day. For deliverance from this evil, to protect our President and it seems we never can get ahead. Idk how we’ll overcome the vote fraud.

  28. SHV says:
    July 30, 2020 at 4:22 pm

    Next step will be a requirement for wearing powered air-purifying respirator (PAPR).

  29. puca58 says:
    July 30, 2020 at 4:22 pm

    How many more Acts in this theater of the absurd must we endure? The fact that this nonsense comes out of the mouths of “medical professionals” is gobsmackingly ignorant. I can only believe this to be just another part of the Dem plan to completely destroy the medical profession.

  30. Sparky5253 says:
    July 30, 2020 at 4:22 pm

    Hmmm, no goggles, face shield or mask on Birx. Americans are being totally played by the maniacal lunatic Democrats. People better wake up soon because the Democrats will do ANYTHING to regain control of the US.

