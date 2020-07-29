President Trump Impromptu Remarks Departing The White House – Video and Transcript…

Chopper pressers are the best pressers. On his way to Texas, President Trump stopped for a brief press conference with the media prior to departure. [Video and Transcript]
[Transcript] THE PRESIDENT: Good morning. We have a lot of things going on. As you know, we’re heading out to Texas right now.
But Portland — I’ll give you a little report on Portland: We have the courthouse very well secured. Our people have done a fantastic job. You hear all sorts of reports about us leaving. We’re not leaving until they’ve secured their city. We told the governor, we told the mayor: “Secure your city.” If they don’t secure their city soon, we have no choice — we’re going to have to go in and clean it out. We’ll do it very easily. We’re all prepared to do it.
So, in Portland, they either clean out their city and do the job and get rid of the anarchists and agitators, which is what they are. They’re not protesters; they’re anarchists and agitators. We have many in jail. Many of them have been put in jail. It’s going to be a long sentence. They either clean out their city and do it right, or we’re going to have to do it for them.
On CARES, I think — maybe, Steve, would you like to say something on that?
SECRETARY MNUCHIN: Well, as of now, we’re very far apart. And because of that, the President and we have discussed a short-term extension to UI and the evictions so that we have some period to negotiate before this runs out. And the President is very (inaudible).
THE PRESIDENT: We want to work on the evictions so that people don’t get evicted. We’ll work on the payments for the people. And the rest of it, we’re so far apart, we don’t care. We really don’t care. We want to take care of the people. The Democrats aren’t taking care of the people. The payments aren’t enough. The payments aren’t enough. You understand that. They’re not making the payments; they’re not making them high enough. The Democrats are not taking care of the people. Nancy Pelosi takes care of herself, but she doesn’t take care of anyone else.
If you look at what’s going on with Schumer: So when Schumer and Pelosi can get together and take care of the people, we’ll do something. In the meantime, we ought to stop evictions because that expires very soon. So we want to stop the evictions.
Q How do you rate Kamala Harris as a VP? There’s a rumor it’s going to be her.
THE PRESIDENT: I think she’d be a fine choice, Kamala Harris. She’d be a fine choice.
Q Sir, you said you want to pass a short-term bill? A short-term bill. Are you saying you want to pass a short-term bill?
THE PRESIDENT: I don’t hear a word you’re saying.
Q Mr. President, are you saying you want to pass a short-term bill?
SECRETARY MNUCHIN: Well, we’re looking at a deadline, obviously, of this Friday. The President is very focused on evictions and unemployment. And if we can’t reach an agreement by then, the President wants to look at giving us more time to negotiate this.
THE PRESIDENT: We’re focused on those two things. We want to take care of them now. The rest, we can discuss later. They want big bailout money for Democrats that ran cities terribly. Their cities are going down the tubes. If you look at Portland, if you look at what’s going in Seattle — Democrat-run cities, whether you like it or not, they’re terribly run, and they’re always over-taxed. So they’ve taxed them too much and they run them poorly. And we don’t like that.
And what the Democrats want are bailout funds, and what we want is we want to take care of people. And we should reward most of this country that’s well run. You know, most of the country is very well run. You’re watching a Portland and you’re watching Seattle. You’re watching New York, where they had a 400 percent increase in crime. Four hundred percent. My city that I love, that I left to do this job, and they had a 400 percent increase, and it’s unacceptable.
But most of the country is very well run, and Republican cities are very well run. And it’s a shame to reward badly run, radical-left Democrats, with all of this money that they’re looking for, for cities — to throw it away on cities that are poorly run.
Q Are you confident that Russia did not place bounties on U.S. troops?
THE PRESIDENT: I don’t — I told you, I certainly read about it, and since then, I’ve talked about it. Colin Powell says it’s not true. Colin Powell is not exactly somebody that I’m a big fan of. Colin Powell says it’s not true. Other people say it’s not true.
If it were true, I’d be very angry about it. But if you look at Russia, Russia became Russia from the Soviet Union because of Afghanistan. They lost a fortune and a lot of people — a lot of people.
So I don’t know why they’d be doing it. But if you tell me they’re doing it, I will certainly take that under consideration.
Q How would you respond if Russia did turn out to have done that? How would you respond? Would you do sanctions?
THE PRESIDENT: I would respond appropriately. Nobody has been tougher on Russia. Nobody has been tougher on China. Nobody has been tougher on Iran than me, and it’s not even close. And everybody knows this. Nobody has been tougher on Russia, China, or anybody else than me, including our allies — NATO, who I got to pay $140 billion more money — $140 billion. You know what that is?
Q A lot of money.
THE PRESIDENT: And you know why? That’s to hold Russia in check, all right? I did Russia no favor. Nobody has been tougher on Russia than I am.
Q Mr. President, on NATO, you just gave the order to remove U.S. troops from Germany. How does that keep Russia in check?
THE PRESIDENT: Well, Germany is delinquent. They haven’t paid their fees. They haven’t paid their NATO fees. And they’re way off, and they’ve been off for years, and they have no intention of paying it. And the United States has been taken advantage of on trade and on military and on everything else for many years, and I’m here and I’ve been straightening it out.
But Germany owes billions and billions of dollars to NATO. And why would we keep all of those troops there? And now Germany is saying it’s bad for their economy. Well, it’s good for our economy. Germany is delinquent. They’re at 1 percent. They should be at 2 percent. And actually, everybody should be at 4 percent, not 2 percent, because 2 percent is too low. But they’re at 1 percent, and they’ve take advantage of us for many years.
And you think that’s bad? They take worse advantage on trade. And I was all set to fix that, and then we got hit with the China plague. But we’ll be fixing it.
And a guy like Biden — this country wouldn’t have a chance. With Biden, our country wouldn’t have a chance.
Go ahead.
Q In terms of China, they closed our consulate in Chengdu. Are you planning a response for that move by China?
THE PRESIDENT: No, we’ll see what happens. That’s all right. We’ll see what happens.
Q Are you dropping the demand for FBI money — the FBI building?
THE PRESIDENT: So the FBI building — they’ve been trying to build a new building for many years — many, many years. They were thinking about going very far away, but you have to be near the Justice Department. You don’t want to be too far away, where they have to drive for an hour, hour and a half — because they had a site way out in Virginia, way out in Maryland. And I said, “The best place is right where it is. It’s the best piece of property in Washington.” I’m very good at real estate.
So I said, “We’ll build a new FBI building.” Let’s build a new FBI building — either a renovation of the existing, or even better would be a new building. So we have that in the bill. It should stay. People have wanted a new FBI building now for 15 or 20 years.
Q But Republicans don’t want it in the bill.
THE PRESIDENT: Then Republicans should go back to school and learn. They need a new building. It’s a bad building. It’s a dangerous building. You have slabs falling off. It’s not a good building from the inside, and it’s a very expensive building. They need a new building, and we can do it very easily. To me, it would be very — super (inaudible). I would make sure you build a great building at a fraction of the cost, and they can have it done quickly. So the FBI building is not new; this is something they’ve been talking about for many, many years, for decades.
Q Mr. President, on TikTok, how close are you to making a decision about banning TikTok?
THE PRESIDENT: We’re looking at TikTok. We’re thinking about making a decision. We’re going to be watching the hearings today very closely, because there is no question that what the big tech companies are doing is very bad.
SECRETARY MNUCHIN: Let me just also add on that: CFIUS — TikTok is under CFIUS review, and we’ll be making a recommendation to the President on it this week. So we have lots of alternatives.
Q Do you regret tweeting about that doctor, Mr. President? Do you regret tweeting about that doctor yesterday?
THE PRESIDENT: Regret what?
Q Stella Immanuel, the doctor — do you wish you had not retweeted that?
THE PRESIDENT: I was very impressed with her and other doctors that stood with her. I think she made sense, but I know nothing about her. I just saw her on — you know, making a statement with very respected doctors. She was not alone. She was making a statement about hydroxychloroquine with other doctors that swear by it. They think it’s great. So she was not alone.
Fake news CNN made it like, “Oh, I said this, I said that.” She was with a whole group of people. And you ought to tell your network the reason their ratings are so bad is because the coverage is so false. If CNN would be honest — and that goes for MSDNC also. But your network is so dishonest in its coverage on just about everything, and there’s an example.
I was very impressed by her. Know nothing about her; I had never seen her before. But certainly you can put her up and let her have a voice. So what they did is they took down their voice. Now, they seem to never take down the other side. They only take down conservative voices. It’s a shame.
And with hydroxy, all I want to do is save lives. I don’t care if it’s hydroxy or anything else. All I want to do is save lives. If we can save lives, that’s great.
Now, one thing: We’re doing very well on vaccines and very well on therapeutics. So that’s very important. But I happen to be a believer in hydroxy. I used it. I had no problem. I happen to be a believer. Many, many people agree with me. A great test just came out from the Ford clinic in Michigan — very respected. We’ll see how it is.
Q Mr. President, have you decided how you’re going to give your convention acceptance speech yet?
THE PRESIDENT: Well, I’m thinking about it, but we’re picking a location. Fairly soon we’ll let you know.
Q It won’t be here at the White House? It’ll be somewhere in —
THE PRESIDENT: Might be. It’s something we’re thinking about.
Q Back to Germany: Are those troops — what signal does it send to Russia? Those troops were always there to defend Europe against Russia.
THE PRESIDENT: You’re right. They’re there to protect Europe; they’re there to protect Germany. Right? And Germany is supposed to pay for it. Germany is not paying for it. So why should we leave them if they were not — we don’t want to be the suckers anymore.
The United States has been taken advantage of for 25 years, both on trade and on the military. We are protecting Germany. So we’re reducing the force because they’re not paying their bill. It’s very simple: They’re delinquent. Very simple. And there are other NATO countries also.
Right now, you have 8 out of the 28 countries that have paid up. I got them to pay $130 billion a year more, going up to $400 [billion]. Most of them will be up to date. It wasn’t easy. But most of them will be up to date. The one that won’t be up to date is Germany. And we spend a lot of money on Germany. They take advantage of us on trade, and they take advantage on the military, so we’re reducing the force. Now, if they start paying their bills, I could rethink about — I would think about it.
Yeah.
Q Did you talk to Russia about a coronavirus vaccine?
THE PRESIDENT: We talked to Putin about a lot of different things, mostly —
Q About a vaccine?
THE PRESIDENT: — arms control. We’re working on a vaccine. I think we’ll have one. Oxford is doing very well. Pfizer is doing very well. We have a lot of good options.
Q They said Russia was trying to steal information about a vaccine from researchers. Did you talk to them about that?
THE PRESIDENT: You’re going to have to talk up. I can hear everybody but you.
Q Can you come right here?
THE PRESIDENT: I can hear everybody but you.
Q Can you come right here?
Q On arms control, did you make progress? Are there going to be formal negotiations?
THE PRESIDENT: Yeah. There already are. We’re — we’re in formal negotiations with Russia on arms control — meaning, on nuclear arms control.
Q What about bringing China in?
THE PRESIDENT: We’ll talk about that later. We’re going to work this first and we’ll see. China right now is a much lesser nuclear power — you understand that — than Russia. Right now, we are the great nuclear power. We’ve upgraded our nuclear tremendously since. We have the most power. Russia is second and China is third. China is surging; they’ll be there at some point. And, yeah, we would want to talk to China eventually. Yes. Okay?
Q Why not as part of a trilateral negotiation? Does China not want to be involved?
THE PRESIDENT: We thought that we would do it first. I don’t know if it’s going to work out. But we would do it first and then we go to China together. Okay? Which, I think, works out probably better.
Q Did you talk to O’Brien? Did you talk to Robert O’Brien?
THE PRESIDENT: I did. I wished him well. I haven’t seen him in a while —
Q Why not?
THE PRESIDENT: — but he went on vacation. He came back, he wasn’t well. He tested positive. He’s doing very, very well.
Q Why haven’t you seen him lately?
THE PRESIDENT: He said he’s doing very well. I spoke to him yesterday.
Q Mr. President, are you concerned about reports that a lot of Americans wouldn’t accept a vaccine? And what could the administration do —
THE PRESIDENT: No, I’m not — I’m not concerned. Well, I’m a therapeutic person, too, you know, to be honest. I love the idea of therapeutics, where you go in, you give somebody a transfusion or a shot, and they get better. I am a big therapeutic person. But we’re doing very well on vaccines and therapeutics. Okay?
And as far as Portland is concerned, we’ve taken a very strong stand. They are anarchists. They’re radical, crazy people. And they’re either going to straighten it out for themselves — Portland, the police — and maybe if the state gets involved; that means the governor and the mayor. But they’re very weak people. They’re very weak people. These radicals, these anarchists are controlling the governor and this mayor.
The mayor went into a rally — it wasn’t accurately reported by CNN, by NBC. The mayor went into a rally. He thought he’d be their buddy. They excoriated him. They excor- — what they did to him was incredible. Lucky he had five bodyguards. But they excoriated him.
NBC — I didn’t see CNN because I don’t watch CNN. NBC absolutely covered it like he was their big buddy. No, he was in great danger of dying. He would have been dead if he didn’t have his bodyguards.
These are bad people. These are anarchists. They’re agitators. And either they do something or we’re going to do it.
In the meantime, our purpose there is only to protect our federal buildings, which we’re doing with no problem. I mean, they’re nasty and they’re vicious people, but our people are very powerful people. Very powerful.
And either they’re going to clean up Portland soon or the federal government is going up and we’re going to do it for them. So either they clean out Portland — the governor and the mayor, who are weak — either they clean out Portland or we’re going in to do it for them.
Okay, thank you very much.
The Marxist Communist Insurrection must be crushed. These Gov’s/Mayors are all in with the sedition.
LikeLiked by 10 people
Insurrection Act now please!
LikeLiked by 2 people
Trump has it right, bail out the people. If government wants a bailout, they can open up and let the people spend the money so it can be taxed.
So I totally approve the way Trump is handling it.
LikeLiked by 14 people
Where is our FBI in all this? Why are they not taking out the leaders and money men?
Where is the intelligence and forward actions?
WHY do we have an FBI anymore?
LikeLiked by 2 people
With Great Power Comes Great Responsibility.
The FBI has been found Unworthy.
LikeLiked by 1 person
No building for you
LikeLiked by 3 people
But …… but …….. but …………… Sean Hannity says the FIB is full of exceptional people …….. it’s just a few at the top.
LikeLike
Interesting. This is what the crackpot governor had to say:
LikeLiked by 3 people
Crackpot is being kind. The people of this area desperately need help and relief from Kate the half wit. PT has got to stand firm on withholding $$ from these Democrat run disasters. It is 100% their problem. Protect Federal property and let these fools stew in their own fecal matter.
LikeLiked by 7 people
Completely agree. ANY municipal or state bailouts must minimally include cooperation with ICE/immigration law, and vote integrity rules
LikeLiked by 1 person
And a whole bunch of Feds will not be leaving. Would bet others will replace customs numbers. I’m sure Brown made a promise she will promptly renege on. She is about to face a recall vote, most of Oregon can’t stand this commie &i+(H.
LikeLiked by 3 people
What will come first?
The recall
Or
Being forcibly removed by Trump
LikeLike
Will probably later say that they broke their promise and refuse to leave.
LikeLiked by 1 person
The US Marshalls and DHS, at a minimum, are still in place. Trump may be giving them a fig leaf while still pressuring them to act and resolve the situation as they should have done. Seems to me the administration could indict local officials for aiding and abetting an armed insurrection against the federal government if they don’t wise up.
LikeLiked by 6 people
I agree with the aiding and abetting – it’s in their actions and words…visible to all. So beautiful here and so screwed up politically.
LikeLiked by 1 person
The Stalinist governors and mayors should have been arrested already for many things…….giving aid and support to terrorists should be number one reason for arrests.
LikeLike
Looking at elected officials at all levels of Oregon govt. I have to conclude that Oregon politics are the underlying tory behind, “REVENGE OF THE NERDS”!
What a LOSER state!
LikeLiked by 1 person
Well, Portland is the LOSER state; the rest of Oregon is not that way – just victims of the sheep in the Northwestern part.
LikeLiked by 2 people
Yes – like so many other states they’ve become beholden to a single metro area that runs roughshod over the rest of the people. We all know how CA and NY run, but places like Denver, KC/STL, Dallas, and so many others are not far behind. It has to end soon.
LikeLiked by 1 person
Note from the Governor of Oregon to Antifa – “Climb Mount Niitaka”
LikeLiked by 1 person
Someone reconcile this with President Trump’s “We’re not leaving until they’ve secured their city. We told the governor, we told the mayor: “Secure your city.” If they don’t secure their city soon, we have no choice — we’re going to have to go in and clean it out. We’ll do it very easily. We’re all prepared to do it.”?
LikeLiked by 5 people
She is lying to create a violent conflict. Violence is all they have left.
LikeLiked by 20 people
Per my first comment, she is part of the organized sedition to try to trap the Trump Administration into firing on the anarchists…….They will go so low to try to sacrifice their own to achieve the ruse or powder keg event.
LikeLiked by 6 people
Yep, libertytree, that’s kind of what the dems are doing with the pandemic…as Cuomo threw covid patients in with nursing home patients (sacrificing their own NY patients = more dying patients = out of control pandemic = shut down the economy = keep covid hype going = economy bad = blame Trump = win election 2020 = goal.
LikeLiked by 6 people
Lunatic Kate Brown is a full-on communist whose religion is atheistic totalitarianism.
Brown appears to be promoting the Ayatollah Khomeini model of suicidal asymmetrical warfare used in the Iraq-Iran conflict. Just as Khomeini fed young boys, aged 12-17, into minefield-clearing operations, Brown is feeding on the sick fervor of young people who, in the old days, might have been socked away in a rubber room inside a state insane asylum.
The only observable difference is that Brown’s brownshirts aren’t wearing red headbands with the words “Sar Allah” in Farsi (“Warriors of God”) and carrying small metal keys that the Ayatollah declared were their tickets to Paradise if they were martyred in their human wave attacks.
One wonders if perhaps Portland’s very ill anarchists might be getting hepped up with amphetamines donated by the leftist billionaires who are funding this whole exercise. I understand that Pervitin and Isophan were the favorites of Hitler’s hordes.
I would not be surprised if some years in the future we learned that many of the crazed demonRAT rioters — who chant and vent far into the night — had been taking all sorts of speed cocktails to keep them going like the Ayatollah’s mine-blowing kamikazees ….
LikeLiked by 6 people
LikeLiked by 12 people
ICE and Border patrol will be leaving, while the total number of US Marshals will be increasing by 100.
LikeLiked by 9 people
Great! The reason the public schools refuse to open is because the teachers are currently employed in the streets to riot. ( paid by taxpayers) They are the anifa \blm shock troops. They aren’t going anywhere, glad the U.S. Marshals aren’t either!
LikeLiked by 9 people
You know, I have noticed a whole lot of school “officials” whom have been detained for their aggression lately…man, that Plandemic is really working for them.
LikeLiked by 5 people
Indeed. School and library officials are in a bind. They cannot come up with workable, enforceable covid solutions and so can’t \ won’t open. The virtue signaling however is fine and well..indeed intensifying. 😂
LikeLiked by 1 person
These are the communist s that are in schools actively teaching our kids to hate America! Look at what they are churning out of colleges! These kids are graduating with useless degrees and hating our country.
It isn’t all of them though. There are kids with common sense!!!
I guess the silver lining is parents are seeing what is being taught/not taught in these schools.
LikeLike
I was being a little sarcastic. President Trump won’t let the Anarchists destroy OUR property, so the Fed. will maintain some form of a presence. I am relatively certain that at least some of the Anarchists are teachers, because it is what they do.
LikeLike
Did they torch her home yet?
LikeLike
i heard that the local enforcement agencies agreed to work with the feds…. so if they do that and get things under control then Pence possibly said ” if you work with us and get it under control then we don’t need to be there”… and she turned it into “feds are leaving”
LikeLiked by 1 person
Great pick for Biden, and very interesting too! Kamala, is hated, even by the Democrats. All this states, is TRUMP for another 4 years. Amen!
LikeLiked by 3 people
Super presser! Is it just me or are these prestitutes actually asking legit question?
I love the chopper pressers!
LikeLike
Old kamel toe, mattress back, knee pad Harris is going to have her multitudinous sexual partners coming out of the sewers, crack houses and homeless shelters charging her with sexual harassment, pedophilia and incest with her Jamaica father, and
Appearing on tv to discuss her sexual habits and writing tell all books about how her mother pimped her out when she was in high school in communist canada.
Perfect female, so called black, with light skin white privilege, for the communist democrat vp pick.
LikeLike
At least she can’t identify herself as an African-American.
LikeLike
And pray tell, who is going to cover all that and let the masses see it?
We can’t even see a press conference telling us there is a cure for the chi com virus being denied us
LikeLike
Here is Acting Secretary Wolf’s statement; I believe the people who believe their governor are in for a rather big surprise when the attempt to burn down the courthouse tonight thinking the federal agents have left.
https://www.justtherealnews.com/exec-depts/homeland-security/acting-secretary-wolfs-statement-on-oregon-agreeing-to-cooperate-in-quelling-portland-violence/?fbclid=IwAR2cDiG_HhfwzOOrUGdwavUHoSy5MEhPd5qsz2hLVJWqOWmldV_Imidru2E
LikeLiked by 6 people
Very good presser…offers hope to the people who are getting killed with Lockdowns and Closures…Eviction protection and direct aid for people NOT DIMM CITIES AND STATES!
LikeLiked by 5 people
The problem with the Oregon State Patrol protecting the federal building is a matter of resources. The OSP is already understaffed and tasking them with round-the-clock presence means units that won’t be available elsewhere. And, as we’ve seen, the personnel needs to be significant.
I suspect the State won’t commit the necessary officers and ends badly for the building.
LikeLiked by 3 people
AG Barr said yesterday that the federal government will NOT let a billion dollar building be burned down. And the federal government will protect the federal property because this is what we the people have entrusted the federal government to do. They will not allow these anarchists to destroy federal property or kill federal agents or employees in the process. I have no doubt that AG Barr means business when he said this. And Trump did, too, this morning.
LikeLiked by 3 people
Biden’s pick not be Kamala….too much baggage.
LikeLiked by 1 person
Name a potential VP without a ton of baggage. Rice? Demmers? Bottoms? Duckworth? All of them have significant problems for the party and/or the electorate.
LikeLiked by 4 people
Maxine Waters.
LikeLiked by 2 people
😂😆😂
LikeLiked by 6 people
HaHa!
LikeLiked by 1 person
Well, Perot Conservative, the Dem Presidential ticket’s IQ would be halved if Biden picked Maxine Waters.
I guess the Dem calculation is that “minus a minus is a plus.”
LikeLike
Sheila Action Jackson Lee
LikeLike
I believe the devil will be going to Georgia and picking the “best” we have to offer:
Stacey “Selene Montgomery” Abrams
Or
Bottoms
LikeLike
I just threw up in my mouth…yeck!
LikeLiked by 3 people
Sorry!
LikeLike
Biden goes Bottoms up!
LikeLike
If you start hearing the term “systemic racism”
right and left, everywhere, out of the blue it will
be Bottoms.
They gave her one Scooby Snack. They let Atlanta
have a “quiet” riot. Ended quickly, made her look
statesman like. Notice that it ONLY applied to a riot
town with a black mayor. So the quasi riot was grooming
number 1.
Number two was introducing “systemic racism” into
the mix. I hadn’t heard it being used until Bottoms had
a press conference, with all the usual old civil rights
Kumbaya crowd. Almost first thing uttered out of MLK
daughter’s mouth. Not surprising.
MLK’s direct family are some grifters. Coretta used to
charge people to interview her. I think 5K was the going
rate to talk to a living legend. Wonder if MLK’s daughter
bought something pretty after getting the narrative rolling.
Berneice is ok. She’s far enough removed that she
managec to keep her soul intact.
LikeLike
“Name a potential VP without a ton of baggage.”
Hillary Clinton who has been DOUBLE-certified as absolutely not prosecutable for anything whatsoever according to BOTH BHO’s DO’J’ and “Barr’s” DO’J’. The only reason she won’t be asked is because the Dims don’t want her.
LikeLiked by 1 person
Susan Rice will be VP pick. She is woman, black and Obama girl.
LikeLiked by 3 people
Shes under sealed indictment for many charges 😉
LikeLiked by 4 people
And hasn’t been indicted….yet
LikeLiked by 2 people
I still say he may pick Warren but if it is Harris that would be an awful pick! So pick away Joe..
LikeLiked by 1 person
Can you imagine the internal uproar if Biden’s VP pick is not black? Go for Warren! I’ve got lots of popcorn
LikeLiked by 1 person
Truthfully, at this point, Hillary is at least sentient when she’s not being tossed like a slab of meat into a van.
Yes, sane people hate her but she has her acolytes.
LikeLiked by 2 people
They identify with her and therefore any HRC crime or failing is glossed over or justified in their eyes.
LikeLike
“Sack of Fat, Urine, and Cabbage into a van”.
LikeLike
Yes He will…she’s a $lut, and he can sniff her hair. Ask Willie Brown. Now if someone picks for Biden because he’s senile, then it will be a black racist idiot like Abrams, Lightfoot, etc.
LikeLike
My guess for VP Biden pick is Susan Rice. Why? Because she was in that room on 1-5-2017 with Obama/ Biden, Comey, Strok et al as the name “Logan Act” was mentioned by Biden on how to frame Gen. Flynn. Then she typed a CYA memo to herself on Trump inauguration day 1-20-2017 about this meeting. She knows how high up and how deep all of this Spygate goes. What a perfect running mate.
So when the Durham indictments come out, hopefully before election 2020, and Rice’s name is listed on them along with Biden’s, then everybody can yell, “Trump is just going after his political opponents!”
Remember this is what the dems used as their reason for Trump’s impeachment, i.e. he was trying to use a foreign power to go after his political opponent. (Ludicrous, I know.) But, having a Susan Rice running mate will take some credibility out of Durham’s indictments in the dems/uniparty’s minds because it will be played by their dems/uniparty propaganda media as a political move rather than “let’s get down to the truth and justice move” that we would all like to see. Thoughts?
LikeLiked by 4 people
I agree with you tex. I believe it will be Benghazi LIAR 🤥 Rice. 💁🏻♀️
LikeLiked by 1 person
Yep. She’s been in it deep for a long time. Dems/uniparty would love for her to take over for dimwitted Biden when that day comes.
LikeLike
To add to my post above, it was revealed two days ago on Fox by Rep. Nunes that they are expanding their spygate investigation to the Brookings Institute think tank. A senior fellow with Brookings was Susan Rice, 2002 – 2009 (Wikipedia). She’s in it deep, folks. Dems/uniparty would love to have her at the controls for dimwit Biden. Perfect running mate.
https://www.foxnews.com/media/rep-devin-nunes-on-links-between-brookings-institute-and-anti-trump-steele-dossier
LikeLike
Just in, Andrew Gillum is willing to go in drag as Biden’s VP pick.
LikeLiked by 2 people
🤩🤣
LikeLike
Hahahaha! How I wish that were true!
LikeLike
Indeed. Kamala is a terrible campaigner and kept in prison not only guilty POC, but the innocent too. Not a good look. Tulsi Gabbard took Kamala out of the race with a minor smack down. Coming out of the CA Dem machine, Kamala had never known a rebuff before and she crumbled. Let’s pray Joe string pullers don’t pick Tulsi . A far more attractive alternative than anyone else mentioned.
LikeLiked by 1 person
Not sure Tulsi will play well in meat-n-potatoes redstates. We like our beef. We don’t worship it.
LikeLike
WILL not be……!
LikeLiked by 1 person
I would be REAL surprised if in the next 100 days Joe Biden isn’t offed by the Hitlary Machine… the billionaire leftists running things from behind the scenes realize that Biden has zero chance of winning since voters on both sides know he’s a senile sack of sh*t…
… so the idea is to just keep him in the basement until last possible moment, then off him in a way that they can claim in the demonRATs’ propaganda arm (Criminal Leftist Media) that Trump did it… then, with no time left before the election to do a thorough investigation, they’ll trot out their Lee Harvey Oswald, and roll out all sorts of “evidence” (sort of like they did with Richard Jewell) that he was a right-wing white surpremacist, etc. … then will begin the enshrinement of Biden as a martyr and the JFK Funeral Reenactment….
… Cuomo will be nominated… his murder of more than 6,000 elderly in NYC won’t be given a moment’s notice — after all, he wouldn’t be the first murderer who ran as a demonRAT Presidential candidate — witness the love affair with the Clintons, and Kennedys before that…
… so at that point the “who” of the veep choice on the demonRAT side will be relatively unimportant… since sh*t-for-brains seems to be the standard, Nit Whitmer fits the bill perfectly as vice president — she’s so stupid she makes Cuomo look like Einstein; but if she shuts up she can smile up a storm standing behind New York State’s Reich Chancellor….
LikeLike
A self-declared medical emergency or condition will occur…….
LikeLiked by 1 person
Our President is ready to Rumble! “I’m sorry I can’t hear you. You’re the only one I can’t understand.” Kickin jazz and taking names. God protect this man he fights every day for us!
LikeLiked by 6 people
Beat me to it, Janice.
I’ve noticed similar responses from President Trump in some of the recent pressers.
It’s more dignified than calling the YSM minion a fake news jerkwad or otherwise excoriating the schlub. It just bypasses the questioner and the question completely with no bloodshed to cause a secondary uproar from the YSM.
And they can’t say President Trump refused to answer the question either because well, he couldn’t hear them, right?
President Trump is a pro.
LikeLike
The FBI doesn’t need a new building, we need to get rid Christopher Wray and install Ric Grenell as FBI Chief!!
LikeLiked by 1 person
FIRE Chris Wray.
FIRE Brandon Van Grack.
FIRE the 50 – 100+ Leakers & bribe takers identified by IG Michael Horowitz.
Remodel the bldg. $2 Billion is a joke.
LikeLiked by 3 people
Etc. etc. etc. As far as I’m concerned fire them all remake and trim line the entire agency.
LikeLike
I’ve never understood why the known leakers weren’t fired immediately.
LikeLiked by 1 person
because they wer ordered to ‘leak’ for the FBI to manage the news with their FBI and CIA personnel implanted in the media.
LikeLike
Demo old FBI building and Wray. Out with the old in with the new.
LikeLiked by 1 person
Grenell isn’t a attorney and his masters degree isn’t in law enforcement or police science etc.
LikeLike
Oh come on!! Grenell is the perfect choice. Since when do you trust attorneys? There are plenty of attorneys and law enforcement officials in the FBI already.
LikeLiked by 3 people
But, President Trump was never in politics either before he became President Trump, trail blazing wolverine, hero for the American people. I’d say it’s a plus that Grenell isn’t an attorney or has a police science or law enforcement degree. He has a dignified, righteous sense of right vs. wrong. And he loves the American people.
And how did it become the norm that good, expert, dedicated people had to have a college degree to hold any position in government? Hopefully, this will soon change because from what I’m seeing lately coming out of colleges, college degrees are very overrated.
LikeLiked by 3 people
Agreed tex again. Time for big changes!!
LikeLiked by 1 person
I keep thinking Richard Grenell would be very effective at the State department helping Pompeo
That place was and had been saturated with Hillary people while she was Secretary of state.
LikeLike
If FBI and DOJ really need to be so close together (did anyone tell them about phones and internet), move them BOTH to north dakota.
LikeLike
A man on top of his game…and very upbeat!!!
LikeLiked by 7 people
“MSDNC” says the president! What a riot!
I have been mulling the president’s ability to handle questions quickly and throw in the occasional bon mot as well versus Biden’s doddering old man persona.
Put that together with a supposed debate being scheduled for late August in Cleveland.
I am not the only one bothered by the question: “Will the Mandarins of the DEMS really be letting this impaired man on stage for a debate?!
Possible answers:
A. Yes, because the DEMS do not see what we see and think Biden can pull it off.
B. Yes, because the whole thing is an act, a political “rope-a-dope” * tactic designed to put President Trump off balance and surprise him and his campaign in that debate and give energy and hope to DEMS.
C. Yes, because they are hoping the president will be tempted to attack Biden’s abilities right in front of him, mock him, and look uncaring, and THAT will be what they show again and again on the networks ad nauseam (“Trump is a MONSTER!”). BIden’s dithering and confusion will be irrelevant.
D. No, because something will happen and K. Harris/M. MAObama/Shrillary will be chosen by the Mandarins to take the place of “Old Joe.”
E. No, because they will cancel at the last minute on Wuhan-Flu grounds (Cleveland will have a “surge” a few days before the debate) and the “debate” will occur online with Mandarins writing the answers.
I do know this: You cannot trust the DEMS to be anything other than liars, and I do not trust that they would knowingly put a fiasco onstage.
Even the delusional are functional for periods of time: how can they have missed all of Biden’s oddities?
(My answer rankings: E, followed by D,B, C and A)
* e.g. Muhammed Ali’s (Cassius Clay’s) tactic of lying on the ropes and acting hurt, of taking body punches, and then swiftly counter-attacking the now worn-out opponent.
LikeLiked by 6 people
C. IF the debates happen….They want to show the “mean ” PT. I’ve seen more mention of the lie that he mocked the handicapped. That’s setting the table
LikeLiked by 2 people
“I’ve seen more mention of the lie that he mocked the handicapped. That’s setting the table”
I have not noticed that lie recently, but such information is good to know! You have just shown why the Treehouse is so valuable.
LikeLiked by 4 people
I lurk on Twitter…lol
LikeLiked by 4 people
That lie birthed the #Walkaway movement which grows exponentially day by day.
LikeLiked by 1 person
Dems need to just plain walk away TN. I don’t even look at Twitter, hope you’re on Parler.
I’m so envious can’t wait to get back to TN. I loved living there!
LikeLike
I can confirm #1 is true. My dim bulb prog friend was stunned when I asked the question about Biden possibly being replaced. He asked Why would they need to do that? He’s beating Trump by 15 points in every poll! He had no clue about the mental issues. Hating Trump was his only emotion.
L. O. L.
LikeLiked by 5 people
Interesting information! Yes, everyone can be blinded by their own biases, but I believe the DEMS can be blinded in many areas and ways.
LikeLike
“He had no clue about the mental issues.”
Because the “news” sources he might use don’t cover it.
LikeLike
retweeted by @The_War_Economy (who Sundance calls one of the best researchers in the world 🙂 )
Michael Tracey
@mtracey
· Jul 26
We’re approaching two months since the riots erupted, so I’ve done a roundup with photos and other observations.
The basic takeaway: the enormity of what occurred here has not been CLOSE to adequately conveyed.
It’s a media scandal of epic proportions
LikeLike
Media is in with the movement, the disinformation, alinsky, cloward-piven, yet they are cowards to show what they are pushing. WE must push back and demand they’re held to account.
LikeLiked by 1 person
I just scrolled through that long article. Will read in detail later.
LikeLike
I am sure he is right… Its been months since I went into downtown – something my wife and I used to do frequently as it was fun, full of life, great food, etc. Many are probably like me that we have not yet seen with our own eyes what these people have done to our beautiful public squares.
LikeLike
I am praying that the Portland Courthouse isn’t turned into a “Trump’s Benghazi” situation. I wouldn’t put it past the Mayor!
LikeLike
I want Biden to choose Bottoms. The headline could be ‘Biden picks Bottoms’ or Biden Grabs Bottoms.
LikeLiked by 3 people
Oh, so many verbs from which to choose: pats, sniffs, pinches, kisses, etc.
LikeLiked by 1 person
Biden – Lance-Bottoms. Lance-Bottoms – Biden…..The possibilities are endless! 🤦♂️😂
LikeLike
Why get a vaccine when HCQ + Zinc is a safe prophylactic. Ivermectin + Zinc is another safe prophylactic? The vaccine is neither safe nor effective, and neither is the flu shot. Moreover, the above mentioned will also serve as effective flu and influenza prophylactics.
Trump has done his homework and is no longer caught off guard. Genius. Any advantage anyone has on him is short lived.
I don’t know what he has planned to deal with ballot stuffing, but that will be dealt with too.
Then China is in trouble. Big trouble after the biological warfare, etc. I am waiting to see what EO POTUS will hit $BigDumbTech with. It will be EPIC, juicy.
LikeLiked by 1 person
You will be shocked that Trump HAS LONG done his homework, but just goes along with it to prove he was right all along.
This is how you play your enemies
LikeLiked by 4 people
As Stanford University professor of medicine Dr. Bhattacharya, MD, PhD, has noted, there aren’t any vaccines for coronaviruses, and for good reason. Viruses like the whole family of coronaviruses mutate quickly. Usually when they mutate they become less dangerous.
Professor Ian Frazer of the University of Queensland, Australia, points out that the challenge in creating a coronaviruse vaccine is partly that the virus infects the upper respiratory tract, which our immune system isn’t great at protecting.
Larisa Labzin, an immunologist from the University of Queensland, also noted that while we have vaccines for seasonal influenza, HPV and other diseases, creating a new vaccine isn’t as simple as taking an existing one and swapping the viruses.
But, as you point out, there is ZERO need for a vaccine.
And with a vaccine for a coronavirus, the damn thing keeps mutating, so you’re always playing catchup to design an updated vaccine, and you’re always six months, 12 months, 18 months or more behind the curve. Your vaccines are always only partly effective, if that.
Big Pharma loves the idea of having to keep churning out new vaccines, into infinity.
At the same time, Big Pharma is rushing covid-19 vaccine to market, and doing so with all sorts of questionable and apparently downright dangerous ingredients, from what I’ve read.
What makes all of this so much worse is that our very own phenomenally corrupt and incompetent Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) has known since at least 2005 that hydroxychlorquine’s predecessor, chloroquine, is effective against coronaviruses.
In 2005, Martin J Vincent et al published a study in Virology Journal titled “Chloroquine is a potent inhibitor of SARS coronavirus infection and spread.’”
The full Breitbart article is here:
“Delingpole: Chloroquine Known as Effective Against Coronavirus Since 2005”: https://bit.ly/35nZ0Nz
Here is the link to the study published in Virology Journal:
https://virologyj.biomedcentral.com/articles/10.1186/1743-422X-2-69
The stranger-than-fiction irony in all this is that chloroquine and its successor, hydroxychloroquine, has been in use since the Germans (Bayer) invented it in 1934.
So the world has 86 years of data, making it one of the best-documented drugs still in use.
Because it is still used to treat the chronic inflammatory diseases Crohn’s, lupus, rheumatoid arthritis, etc., along with malaria, it is in every pharmacy in America.
Because it is off patent it was like a nickel a pill before people “discovered” (actually rediscovered) its efficacy in treating SARS-CoV-1’s cousin, SARS-CoV-2 (covid-19).
NONE OF THIS CRAPOLA WAS NECESSARY: NO LOCKDOWNS; NO MASKS.
AMERICA ALWAYS HAD THE CURE.
We are like Judy Garland in “The Wizard of Oz” in the scene in which Dorothy asks the good witch Glinda to help her:
GLINDA: You don’t need to be helped any longer. You’ve always had the power to go back to Kansas.
DOROTHY: I have?
THE SCARECROW: Then why didn’t you tell her before?
GLINDA: Because she wouldn’t have believed me. She had to learn it for herself.
We had to learn all this again for ourselves.
Except we already knew. The CDC buried it. The FDA conspired to keep it buried. So has Fauci’s NIAID. This is wide and deep conspiracy, fueled and funded by the Deep State.
Someone needs to pay.
LikeLiked by 1 person
It’s also important to note that mask wearing is an immunosuppressive, ie., lowers your immune response; meanwhile, as you rebreathe your own expired air (not all your expired air flows through the mask) you are inhaling Co2 as well as latent viruses within your body, of which there are thousands. The build up of Co2 in your system causes respiratory acidosis (this can be both chronic or acute), yet another means of suppressing immunity.
I think it’s time that we stop listening to politicians about the “need” for masks and do our own research. The sick need masks or to stay at home; the healthy do not “express” disease and mask wearing poses more harm than benefit to the wearer.
Dr. Judy Mikovits is a good first resource. She is widely disparaged by the MSM; no doubt her book “Plandemic” goes against the grain of their agenda.
The political and economic dangers of mandated mask wearing seem all of a piece with the health dangers posed.
The old one, two, three, punch — finely honed to achieve maximum damage to our nation.
LikeLiked by 1 person
Just heard that Louie Gohmert (66) just tested positive for the Wuhan Virus. He was suppose to be going on this trip with Trump.
LikeLike
I wonder if he picked it up at the Barr hearing…. er… the Barr Inquisition.
LikeLike
Dr. Stella Immanuel should treat him and he will recover completely after she prescribes the proper course of Hydroxichloroquine!!!
Praying his doctor is a wise as Dr. Stella.
LikeLike
I wish the President had said ” there are very fine people on both sides of the Democratic ticket”.
LikeLiked by 2 people
Trump is coming to Portland and Salem.
To replace what’s in charge
Don’t forget about the “Barr Tour” because more cities have been added to the list.
LikeLiked by 1 person
What is this “Barr Tour” that some have referred to before? How about a link?
LikeLiked by 1 person
Oh joy! More “free money”! People will never want to go back to work.
Sorry for being sarcastic, but my patience is wearing thin nowadays. I believe President and I pray that God will give him, and those in his administration, wisdom.
Maybe I just need to ask God to adjust my attitude as well.
LikeLike
I get the anger but the unemployment situation is created and abated by the left and media, throwing us OUT OF WORK. The CA closures are Newsom’s doing. I can’t do my job with these aholes in power. So I’m left needing handouts. At 63 I don’t have a lot of job options. Get these pukes under control and I’ll gladly resume working.
LikeLiked by 3 people
I didn’t mean to offend anyone, and I understand it’s not some people choice to be like this.
I’m referring to people I see on the streets, walking, hiking, biking… it’s like a 6 month vacation. Online orders and all that make easy to be home, but reality will soon bite us all.
LikeLike
Well, all those people “walking, hiking, biking”…… maybe they’ll vote Trump-Pence!
LikeLike
Why would they vote for him? The Media keeps saying that, “Trump wants you to go back to work. Stay home. Trump wants to kill you, etc”
I’m sorry, but I can’t see any good coming out of this situation.
LikeLike
Praise God that these outdoor exercisers are not so depressed and frightened as to be curled up in a fetal position at home and that we are not so critical of those more fortunate than ourselves as to disparage their healthy attitude.
LikeLike
There’s nothing “healthy” about living waiting for government money.
LikeLike
An old article on US Attorney John Bash
https://www.expressnews.com/business/business_columnists/texas_power_brokers/article/Texas-Power-Broker-Bash-is-area-s-chief-federal-13410972.php
LikeLiked by 1 person
Makes me happy that he’s on the case.
LikeLike
Good article. TY!
LikeLike
Christopher Wray is obstructing Justice…
LikeLiked by 3 people
This is a video of different protest around America yesterday….fast forward in chunks till you get to Portland …this gives you some idea of what is really going on.
LikeLike
More thank 62 days….Portland has been rioting since 2018, against ICE and Feds.
LikeLike
100%. This has been going on a long time. This is just the very public and very contrived escalation.
LikeLike
Ric Grenell made the very wise observation that it is no longer Dems vs Republicans, what we are seeing is Washington vs the rest of the country. One important solution Grenell suggested is to physically distribute the various govt agencies throughout the country. Decentralizing the location of the agencies allows for more variance in the gene pool of the workforce & lessens the social ties, inbred thought & musical chairs job swaps. DC is an inbred bubble – we need to burst it. So, I understand DOJ & FBI need proximity, move them both to the great Texas heartland!
LikeLiked by 8 people
FBI building is about to be rebuilt, rumor is…it’s getting moved out of DC
LikeLiked by 3 people
Doubt it. That’s one dept which should stay in DC. Close proximity to the DOJ. POTUS even stated this. For YEARS, Fed Gov has been looking at MD and VA sites for a new FBI building. Problem is: the drive to DC, which would be required to interact w/ the DoJ would be horrible and very costly. POTUS noted today that the FBI building has needed replacement or a complete overhaul for YEARS. Stuff is falling down. It’s that bad. IMO, a complete overhaul could possibly be more expensive per sf AND it wouldn’t give the additional space/desired type of space required.
LikeLike
Government needs to be downsized and public unions abolished as a conflict of interest.
LikeLiked by 5 people
If one pays close attention to their local city politics, specifically the planning departments, one will begin to notice a pattern. City planners, in many cities, all plan very similarly even down to the verbiage they use in the proposals put before locals.
Examples:
Infill plans
Master plans
Extra-Territorial plans
TIF zones
Renaissance zones
Zoning – don’t let me get started here!
While I don’t necessarily disagree with the premise of decentralization whatsoever, one must be certain to decentralize the bureaucrat mindset. Because man always finds the way to corrupt everything.
LikeLike
That was proposed last year iirc regarding Dept of Interior. Was to be moved to Colorado but never actually came to fruition.
I’m all for spreading out the federalism.
LikeLike
Republicans should write a bill protecting Barr and Durham, like the Dems did for Mueller…
LikeLiked by 1 person
*Chopper pressers are the best pressers* ::: Sundance 😊
LikeLiked by 1 person
“We’re not leaving until they’ve secured their city. We told the governor, we told the mayor: ‘Secure your city.’ If they don’t secure their city soon, we have no choice — we’re going to have to go in and clean it out. We’ll do it very easily. We’re all prepared to do it.”
I’m so glad he said that so plainly. Ted Wishy-Wheeler, Mayor, was running his mouth yesterday on the newscasts, with braggadocio, saying, “They will be leaving – we are having conversations with them now and we will keep you informed….”
One of the very distressing things that is so plain these days is the high % of people who yield to and are influence by lies, and they’ve gotten used to it — they are far beyond questioning or doing any actual thinking. President Trump is exposing that in a way that, to some extent, inherently confronts it.
And since he’s a man who does what he says he’s going to be, this is a very good thing.
(I’m in the Willamette Valley, 30 miles south of Portland)
LikeLike
I love all the questions about John Durham’s investigation…has anybody seen that guy? Not a squeak out of anyone, even those who play golf in Washington, DC (pals of ?).
Will it be indictments or a report? A few low hanging fruit type indictments then a report? Will anyone ever tell the American people what was on Carlos Danger’s laptop (Wiener–Huma’s husband)? Julian Assange and Seth Rich…just leave those issues alone, right?
Two sets of laws, one for them–the special people, the other set for us-average deplorable Joes!
Yea, ok, tell me again when the “reckoning” is going to occur! November election you say? Really, that seems more than fair…pull the wool over both of my eyes, please!
LikeLike
“A few low hanging fruit type indictments”
At most that would be my bet. It’s far too late to have any actual prosecutions prior to the election even if the indictments actually resulted in prosecutions and if Biden wins that’s the end of this foot-dragging farce anyway.
LikeLike
Follow the money. It takes money to fund a communist revolution. These are paid mercenaries. They have to be fed, billeted, armed, trained and transported. Find the money paymasters and take them out. If only there was a branch of government to investigate this and make arrests.
LikeLike
Very wise my friend. This is who I think is following the money.
https://govmatters.tv/breaking-down-the-latest-treasury-ig-semi-annual-report/
LikeLike
So,
R’s can not win without Texas?
So the other 49 states and their voters have no responsibility!
What a pile of quitters and lazy ass’s!
Get off your lazy butts and vote!
Texas Rant Ended!
LikeLiked by 1 person
Excellent straightforward and firm leadership by our President. Ignored the gotcha nonsense and just gave the straighforward answers. Deal with it, Fake News.
LikeLike