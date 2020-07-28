10:00am ET Livestream – U.S. Attorney General Bill Barr Testifies to House Judiciary Committee…

Today at 10:00am ET, U.S. Attorney General Bill Barr will be testifying before the House Judiciary Committee.  [Livestream Links Below]

House Judiciary Livestream LinkC-SPAN Livestream Link

30 Responses to 10:00am ET Livestream – U.S. Attorney General Bill Barr Testifies to House Judiciary Committee…

  1. Papoose2007 says:
    July 28, 2020 at 8:03 am

    Much appreciation ~ taking the day off because I need to work for myself today in listening to the testimony.

  2. flatwesttx says:
    July 28, 2020 at 8:06 am

    Proverbs 10: 9

  3. swampfox999 says:
    July 28, 2020 at 8:08 am

    Bartiromo interview with Valerie Jarrett was awesome. When she drilled down on the obama regime’s unprecedented abuses of power and weaponization of the intelligence agencies, Jarrett just slithered and lied and said Lindsay Graham and McCain pushed the Russia dossier while ignoring the fact that HRC paid for it. The BHO regime was truly evil.

    • cboldt says:
      July 28, 2020 at 8:27 am

      — lied and said Lindsay Graham and McCain pushed the Russia dossier —
      It’s not a lie that McCain “pushed” it, at least used his office to lend an air of propriety to it.

      • swampfox999 says:
        July 28, 2020 at 8:49 am

        I didn’t say that was a lie. It was one of the few things she said that wasn’t a lie but it was intentionally misleading by omitting the fact that HRC paid for it. We all know McCain was a duplicitous fraud and Lindsay was his favorite pet.

    • Baycity Duckhunter says:
      July 28, 2020 at 8:33 am

      Valerie in the 2nd segment…..’let’s talk about now….not something that was 4 YEARS AGO…’ Maria nailed her on it – it just came out – Obama in Oval Office said ‘let’s do something about Flynn….Biden said let’s use Logan Act…..Valerie – where you there? did you know about the thrust to just US Intelligence spy agencies to spy on a political campaign?? ‘Let’s talk about now….’
      Good for you Maria. No one has put it to Valerie Jarrett that I’ve ever seen.

  4. lambgraham says:
    July 28, 2020 at 8:20 am

    Questions for Barr-
    1- Where is Flynn’s original 302?
    2- Since you served as AG in the Bush Administration, is it possible that Obama and Biden were unaware of the coup Perpetrated by the FBI. CIA, and NSA?
    3- Is it a Felony to sign a FISA based on false information?

  5. TJ says:
    July 28, 2020 at 8:28 am

    Jerry the Fixer, career politician, riot denier, and defender of mob violence. Justice for Just-Us.

  6. Drogers says:
    July 28, 2020 at 8:32 am

    Got all my chores done yesterday. My ample butt will be front and center for the duration.

  7. Bogeyfree says:
    July 28, 2020 at 8:35 am

    Does Barr have the guts to call this for what it truly is……..

    A Seditious Conspiracy to take down a sitting President of the United States because right now bogus to me is akin to the infamous, somebody did something comment, passive and weak!

    • jay says:
      July 28, 2020 at 9:18 am

      It is more than the take down of Trump.
      The want to be rid Barr because he stands for law.
      They want to impose communism in the USA. They always have. They always will. Communism means no due process. Only mob rule. Their mob. Their rules.

      Their mob is operating in Portland. Imagine them as judge jury and executioner and you have a complete picture of the future.

  8. gsonFIT says:
    July 28, 2020 at 8:37 am

    GOD BLESS AMERICA!!!

  9. LOL says:
    July 28, 2020 at 8:41 am

    May Light, Truth and Justice prevail today and everyday.

  10. Brant says:
    July 28, 2020 at 8:43 am

    They will be coming for him. He better have some juicy nuggets to drop to shut them up. Its his butt on the line. I hope he knows fence sitters just get racked in the long run. He needs to decide real quick whose side he is on.

  11. Bogeyfree says:
    July 28, 2020 at 8:44 am

    I want someone to ask Barr the following………..

    You said you are all about one system of justice for all isn’t that correct?

    Then tell me…….

    is lying to a FISA Court 4 times not a crime?

    Is leaking classified documents to the media when you have a Leak tracer in the document not a crime?

    Is withholding exculpatory evidence by prosecutors not a crime?

    Is continuing to persecute people when you know the basis of your FISA request is bogus and thus fruit of the poisonous tree, not a crime?

    Is using the NSA database via contractors for years to gather data especially after an audit that shows 85% of all searches were illegal, not a crime?

    My point Mr. Barr you say you are about one system of justice but in reality there is 2 systems.

    One for Democrats in DC and one for everybody else.

    • Brewerbear says:
      July 28, 2020 at 8:55 am

      Based on his released written opening statement, I would say he if for real and yes Bogey he Barr knows much more than SD knows as he has all of the classified documents

      • Brewerbear says:
        July 28, 2020 at 8:59 am

        Typo… Barr has all the information on SpyGate… much more than SD has….
        I treasure SD, but to think SD knows more than Barr is assine

        • Right Mover says:
          July 28, 2020 at 9:09 am

          But so far it seems like Sundance has done a lot more to take action than the AG has. Firmly worded condemnations before a committee don’t mean crap without decisive action to back them up.
          Cynics have earned the right to be cynical about Mr. Barr. Saturday will be Aug. 1. Time is running out.

          • Brewerbear says:
            July 28, 2020 at 9:26 am

            What direct action has SD taken except post on his blog? SD has connected many docs to SpyGate and is spot on in many ways, however, he knows much less than Barr knows.

  12. Greg1 says:
    July 28, 2020 at 8:48 am

    Y’all, I’ll be in an area where I barely have reception all day. Won’t get to watch at all.

    Any and all play by play will be appreciated!

  13. JG3 says:
    July 28, 2020 at 8:53 am

    Hope Barr is prepared, knowing that there will be “set-up” questions for Nadder’s future impeachment hearing. Always two threads…

    Like

  14. Hans says:
    July 28, 2020 at 8:56 am

    I expect a lot of BS from the democrats and multiple attempts at a perjury trap..
    I expect multiple attempts by Republicans to shine light on the corruption and that testimony will be interrupted .

    I wonder if a lawfare lawyer will sitting alongside Mr Nadler to direct him on his actions.

  15. Deplorable Canuck says:
    July 28, 2020 at 9:06 am

    You shall know the Truth and the truth shall set you free!

  16. Talkofthetown says:
    July 28, 2020 at 9:17 am

    Evey time Barr says I can’t answer that due to an on going investigation do a shot! I don’t think he’s going to say much more. I hope I’m wrong.

  17. Bogeyfree says:
    July 28, 2020 at 9:23 am

    Sundance,

    Don’t know if you can share this but did you speak to any of these folks on the committee while you were in DC last week?

  18. Rosemary B says:
    July 28, 2020 at 9:24 am

    I will be watching whilst tread milling.

  19. Donata says:
    July 28, 2020 at 9:30 am

    I’ll be watching. I like to keep an eye on Barr. Sometimes his face gives his intent away. He does have a genuine smile. Saying prayers as always. God bless

