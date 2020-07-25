July 25th – 2020 Presidential Politics – Trump Administration Day #1283

In an effort to keep the Daily Open Thread a little more open topic we are going to start a new daily thread for “Presidential Politics”. Please use this thread to post anything relating to the Donald Trump Administration and Presidency.
This thread will refresh daily and appear above the Open Discussion Thread.
President Trump Twitter @POTUS / Vice President Pence Twitter @VP
Kayleigh McEnany Twitter @PressSec
🇺🇸 🦅 🇺🇸 – Trump America is the Last Bastion of Freedom – 🇺🇸 🦅 🇺🇸
* * * * * * * * * * Trump Voters > > Vote Against Tyranny * * * * * * * * * *
🦅 ”May God continue to strengthen our hearts and sustain our souls. May God continue to shed His divine grace upon this land. And may God forever bless the United States of America.” —-U.S. President Donald J. Trump
🌟
“Our spirit is still young—the sun is still rising—God’s grace is still shining—and my fellow Americans, THE BEST IS YET TO COME!”—-President Donald J. Trump
————————-
🦅 Heal Our Land
Thank You, Lord, for President Trump, his MAGA Team, and all his supporters.
Lord, keep them all safe in all they do and go daily. In Jesus’ Name we pray…..
~~~The Warrior Prayer~~~
🌟 “ For He shall give His angels charge over you,
To keep you in all your ways.” 🌟 —-Psalm 91:11
***Praises:
✅ Thank You, Lord, for protecting President Trump and MAGA Team
✅ Pres. Trump/MAGA Team arr. in Bedminster, NJ safely for the weekend
✅ Rasmussen Poll: Pres. Trump’s job approval among black voters is 43%!
✅ Ras. Poll: Pres. Trump’s job approval among other non-white voters is 55%
✅ Pres. Trump’s overall approval ratings is 49%, better than BO
✅ Communist Dem Party overall approval ratings is 30%
✅ Congratulations to Jim Ryun for being awarded Medal of Freedom
✅ Pres. Trump got tired of Congress’s decades old inaction so he went ahead and EO four orders regarding lowering Rx drugs for Americans–Winning
✅ Police Officers Ass of Michigan endorsed Pres. Trump for re election
✅ Portland: Fed Judge denied request from Oregon AG seeking temporary restraining order against Federal Officers
✅ Thank You, Lord, for those who are healing today…on Saturday
✅ USA Strong—The only thing to fear is Fear Itself—God Bless America!
————————
*NOOSCAR update: “Always First Place” Bubba won DNF..(Did Not Finish)
🙏 America In Prayer…..Pray:
— for protection for President Trump & MAGA Team in NJ
— for Anti-Trump Liz Cheney to step down.
— for the TCTH site, the managers for the site and all Treepers to be safe
— for protection for Federal Agents as they surge into out-of-control cities
— Antifa organizing J25-riotings today (Sat) in various cities in US to Fizzle Out
— for protection for America–
— for Treepers/Trump Supporters as they make their moves to resist Communist takeover of our country–May the Lord protect us all
— Special prayers for quick recovery/healing for Sec. Wilbur Ross
— for protection for all the Repub candidates, esp the MAGA candidates
— for protection/safety for all our historical landmarks in USA and churches
— for Voter ID– we need it now
— “No” to voter-by-mail ballots and ballot harvesting
— Dem Pres. Candidate and/or ‘Chosen One’ to continue to fumble, jumble, mumble, stumble, tumble, bumble, grumble, crumble..then diminish….pouf….poof…..
— for USA Election Integrity, Voter ID, Paper Ballots, catch voting fraudsters
— for 17.3M unemployed Americans for their needs to be met and to seek jobs
— For Safety/Health protection for: USSS, Military & their brave dogs, Border Patrol, LEOs, BP & LEOs brave Horses/dogs
— for Guardian Angels protecting all our borders–air, land, sea
— for protection for all WALL builders who have built 245/450-500 miles of WALL
— for those who are ill and those fighting cancers.including Rush Limbaugh
— for protection/healing for American children/youth-Young Landen is healed!
— *🇺🇸* — “ Silent Majority Is Watching ” — *🇺🇸*
🦅 ”The four orders that I’m signing today will completely restructure the prescription drug market, in terms of pricing and everything else, to make these medications affordable and accessible for all Americans. ”
— 🇺🇸 — Donald J. Trump, 45th President of the United States of America — 🇺🇸 —
—————————————————————————-
🌟🙏,,, Special Prayer for Sundance and all Treepers in ‘Walking Towards The Fire’ Mission fighting for ‘Merica!…..
****We stand with you Sundance, wherever you go or do, the Treepers’ prayers follow you.
🌟 ““Blessed are you when others revile you and persecute you and utter all kinds of evil against you falsely on my account. ” 🌟 —Matt 5:11
“The Strongest Weapon in the United States is a Praying Patriotic American.”
👌 —-Treepers’ Prayer Warriors Post for Saturday, July 25, 2020 — 👌
Countdown: 101 more days…. to “4 MORE YEARS” WiN
LikeLiked by 22 people
Jon’s latest painting! Enjoy
LikeLiked by 17 people
—Resilience & Strength–
LikeLiked by 9 people
Sundance: Walking Towards The Fire……It’s Time….
Prayers for Sundance and his Mission…and other Patriots who will take up their missions to take back America
LikeLiked by 11 people
USA Uncle Sam’s Prayer:
Dear God,
I bow my head and ask,
If it be Thy Will,
Please save this land from those who seek to destroy it.
In Jesus’ Name…..Amen
LikeLiked by 8 people
#Free Hong Kong
Open Prayer for Hong Kong and our HK Treepers in the claws of CCP:
Stand Your Ground, Hong Kongers!
****God is our refuge and strength, an ever-present help in trouble~~~Psalm 46:1
LikeLiked by 4 people
Praying in Jesus’ Holy Precious name. Amen Amin. Podaj Gospodi.
LikeLiked by 2 people
Thank you Grandma🙏🙏🙏
Burn the books and bury the scholars
In May 1958 Mao said this:
What’s so impressive about the First Emperor? He only buried 460 scholars alive, while we’ve buried 46,000. When we suppressed counterrevolutionaries, didn’t we also kill some counterrevolutionary intellectuals? I once debated with people in the Democratic Parties: You accuse us of acting like the First Emperor, but you’re wrong; we’ve outdone him 100 times over! You decry us for being dictatorial like the First Emperor; we readily admit it. What’s pathetic is that you sell us short; we always have to fill in the details for you. (General laughter)
秦始皇算什麼？他只坑了四百六十八個儒，我們坑了四萬六千個儒…… 我們與民主人士辯論過，「你罵我們是秦始皇，不對，我們超過了秦始皇一百倍；罵我們是秦始皇，是獨裁者，我們一概承認。可惜的是你們說的不夠，往往要我們加以補充。」（大笑）
Xi Mao2.0 redux
LikeLike
AMEN,Im in agreement.Let God arise and his enemies be scattered.In Jesus Christ name.The name above all names,AMEN.
LikeLiked by 1 person
AMEN.
Godspeed Sundance!
LikeLike
***Today’s WeBuildTheWall / Fisher Industries posts***
(Previous posts: https://theconservativetreehouse.com/2020/07/24/july-24th-2020-presidential-politics-trump-administration-day-1282/comment-page-1/#comment-8528233)
Note: Most of the WBTW related social media accounts are covering coronavirus, politics, or illegal alien crimes. We will probably be in a quiet period regarding private wall content until the next project(s) are near completion. However, Fisher Industries is proceeding full speed ahead on ~95 miles of federal border wall contracts.
The praises (much of which are older news) have been provided for those who wish to give thanks for them before praying for the wall prayer requests. I may add to, trim back, or simplify from time to time as projects/events progress or come to completion. If there is any new wall news I’ll list them in the update below. Otherwise, feel free to page down or scroll past.
– – – – –
Thursday night update – 7/23/20 – (See link above.)
– Video Update From Foreman Mike
– Jeff Rainforth Facebook post where he says “We’ve chosen the sites for border wall projects 3 & 4 so I’ll be out there with Foreman Mike soon!”
– – – – –
Friday night update – 7/24/20
– Just posting the prayer post today.
– – – – –
***Praise: 🧱 (Project 1: May/June 2019)… WBTW/Fisher Industries was able to build a half mile wall up the side of a mountain in 11 days (with zero safety incidents), cutting off 19 major drug cartel trails, and closing off one of the worst areas along the border… (Sunland Park, NM)
***Praise: (7/26/19)… Donald Trump Jr. and Kimberly Guilfoyle visited Project 1 and showed their support during the Wall Symposium.
***Praise: 👍 (11/20/19)… DHS Secretary Chad Wolf & CBP Chief gave a huge endorsement to WeBuildTheWall & Fisher industries project while visiting Project 1. CBP Chief called it a “Game Changer”. It’s the only time CBP or DHS have ever endorsed a wall builder.
***PRAISE: 🧱 (12/2/19)… Fisher Sand & Gravel was awarded a $400M border wall contract to build 31 miles of wall in the Cabeza Prieta National Wildlife Refuge in Yuma County, Arizona.
• Fisher receives $268M; another $132M could be added if all options in contract are exercised, totaling $400M… or $8.6 to $13M per mile)(Estimated contract completion date is Dec 30, 2020.
***Praise: (12/4/19)… Brian Kolfage & his family were given the opportunity to visit the White House.
***Praise: 🧱 (Project 2 complete: Feb 17)… Fisher Industries was able to build 3.5 miles of wall along the Rio Grande River in Mission, Texas. Project 2’s “water wall” design is the first border wall that’s ever been built inside the floodplain.
***Praise: 🔍 (Reported on 12/18/19)… Senator Kevin Cramer was able to complete his in-depth review of the USACE’s procurement process and send a letter with his findings and recommendations to President Trump on 12/6/19.
***PRAISE: 🧱 (5/6/20)… Fisher Sand & Gravel was awarded a $1.28B border wall contract to build 42 miles of wall in southern Arizona, most of which will run from Nogales to the eastern boundary of the Tohono O’odham Nation. It’s the largest border wall contract that’s ever been awarded. The project includes seven (or 8?) segments and will be painted black.
• (Complex terrain, which includes rugged mountains and water crossings)
***PRAISE: (6/11/20)… Foreman Mike stated that Fisher Industries now has ~95 miles of border wall contracts out of the 450. (Of the 95, only ~73 miles are accounted for in the federal awards we know about, which leaves ~21 miles from contract(s) we do not yet know about.)
***Praise: (7/6/20)… Fisher has partnered with Holcombe Mixers “to fast-track border wall construction.” Holcombe is providing one Holcombe HM10H and seven HM12H volumetric models.
• “Working with Holcombe Mixers has been a game changer,” said Tommy Fisher, President and CEO of Fisher Sand and Gravel. “We made a commitment to President Trump, the Department of Homeland Security, and the US Army Corps of Engineers to get the wall up faster, and do it financially smarter. Generally, you’re pouring 2-5 loads per day. With Holcombe Mixers, we can pour 20-25 loads of fresh concrete each day and not have to worry about it exceeding required temperatures.”
🙏 Prayer for the work crews. 🙏
Heavenly Father, we pray in Jesus’ name (& according to Your will):
– for safety, health, and good weather for the work crews as they continue working on WBTW’s private projects… as well as Fisher’s Federal 7.6M/800 foot contract, the 400M/31 mile contract, the 1.28B/42 mile contract for border wall, and any other projects they may be working on; that Fisher would be able to continue uninterrupted until completion.
– that Fisher would be able to safely and smoothly transition(scale up w/ equipment & training of work crews) to be able to build 1+(to 2?) miles of wall per day.
• (Tommy Fisher has previously stated that, given a large enough project, they would be able to build 1 mile of wall per day within 3 months. So this process may have started as early as mid-April or May 6th… and will possibly be ramped up by mid-August??? Just a guess…)
– that the DoD IG’s office audit of the $400 million border wall contract which the USACE awarded Fisher Sand & Gravel would show everything is fair and above board; that the swamp in DoD and USACE wouldn’t be able to corrupt the process; & that Fisher would be authorized to proceed with the project as planned. (Backstory/timeline)
***Praise: (4/15/19)… Fisher Industries has been awarded a 7.6M contract modification to build 800 linear feet of 30-foot bollard barrier while the original 400M contract is still under review by the DoD IG’s office. My guess is this will give further evidence to the IG that Fisher Industries was justified in receiving the original 400M contract. (Details)
***Praise:… Update: Looks like work has already begun on this 31 mile project, despite the ongoing audit. Photos showing well over 800 feet of wall, started appearing around the end of April. No official word yet though.
– for WBTW/Fisher Industries regarding the ongoing lawsuits; that both sides would be able to resolve any potential issues(erosion, construction, maintenance, etc.) and the lawsuits would be dismissed.
(July 8)… Hearing summary…
• Representative’s for Fisher admits “there are overgrown grass and weeds and soil erosion at the site.”
• “Fisher Industries, is working to smooth out the embankment and re-seed grass that hasn’t taken…”
• Engineers from both sides haven’t been able to come together yet for a hydrology meeting.
• “Both sides expressed frustration at the lack of input from Mexican officials but blamed it on the ongoing pandemic that has struck Mexico particularly hard. ”
• “Crane — who in January ruled that the government had not provided enough evidence to stop construction of the private border wall — said he would reset the hearing for 30 more days.”
• Crane said “I really do expect by then engineers will have gotten together and I hope there is some progress on areas where grass didn’t take.”
• Fisher told BorderReport that “it takes time for the grass to grow in the sand and so areas where the grass hasn’t taken hold yet we’ll fix” … “And then if there’s any spots that it looks like it’s going to just becoming a problem then that’s where we’ll put riprap (rubble).”
– for Fisher crews to be able fix any issues related to erosion, reseeding of grass, and applying riprap (rubble) or concrete where necessary at Project 2
– that WBTW would be able to find corporate sponsors for Project 3. (They already have a major construction equipment manufacturer and are looking for a solar LED security lighting manufacturer or supplier.)
– that Rep. Warren Petersen’s (R-AZ) bill, HB 2084, making it easier to build border wall on private property in Arizona would get passed.
***Praise: (Feb 6)… The bill passed AZ house on reconsideration with 31-29 party line vote. Next, it goes to the Senate.
– for the bi-national summit with the Mexican IBWC and American politicians that WBTW will be hosting; for open lines of communication/understanding; and that WBTW/Fisher Industries would learn what they need to know to facilitate the sign off and approval of their projects by the Mexican IBWC.
– for 100% safety/health/guidance/direction/salvation(through faith in Christ Jesus) for the work crews, security personnel, legal teams, CBP, DHS, Army, National Guard and all involved in WBTW/Fisher Industries private or federal projects; and for WBTW/Fisher Industries as they work with private landowners to secure more property to build on
– that work would go smoothly with continual, innovative improvements in method/process/efficiency and quality of construction; and with transitioning as they scale up capacity(manpower, equipment, etc.) to build larger projects
– (May 29 – CBP notice)… for Fisher to come up with innovative solutions or improvements requested by CBP “related to the anti-climb/anti-cut features of the border wall” (Deadline: June 12)
– that there would be no outside interference (cartels, IBWC, courts/judges, protesters, swamp, etc.) and that if outside interference takes place that it would only work toward WBTW/Fisher Industries/USA’s benefit (exposing corruption, raising awareness, fundraising, etc.)
– that Project 2’s wall will prove that the design is sound and that WBTW/Fisher Industries are capable of safely and effectively building it on a large scale in the Rio Grande Valley, with a superior build, at the lowest price
– that the federal government would provide funding for WBTW &/or Fisher Industries to build 250+ miles of wall on Private Property in Texas
(…assuming the “water wall” design is shown to work and be appropriate in the floodplain)
– that the Government would purchase all of WBTW/Fisher Industries projects so the funds can be rolled into future projects and Fisher Industries will be able to scale up with additional equipment and manpower as needed.
🌟 “The more that a broken system tells you that you’re wrong, the more certain you must be that you must keep pushing ahead. Because it’s the outsiders who change the world and will make a real and lasting difference. Nothing worth doing ever came easy. Treat the word impossible as nothing more than motivation.” ~ President Donald J. Trump 🌟
LikeLiked by 7 people
Sundance just posted this
https://theconservativetreehouse.com/2020/07/25/president-trump-interview-with-dave-portnoy/
LikeLiked by 6 people
LikeLike
I watched it, it was a good interview. I thought Dave talked way too much, but I love POTUS in this interview. I want more interviews w/Citizen Journalists. The dad thing was kinda lame.
God Bless President Trump. May those filled w/hate of him find the Light and turn to Love this honorable and most gracious man.
LikeLike
LikeLiked by 7 people
Maybe the POTUS will take a live Color Guard with him so those kneelers who disrespect the Flag have to disrespect the presenters to their faces.
LikeLiked by 4 people
You think those kneelers know what a color guard is and what it represents? I really don’t think so. And they wouldn’t give a crap even if they did. Lowlifes.
LikeLiked by 2 people
Need a chuckle?
LikeLiked by 12 people
My 5 y/o grandson throws a better ball….
LikeLiked by 8 people
Even I do!
LikeLiked by 5 people
LikeLiked by 5 people
LikeLiked by 4 people
Excellent!
LikeLike
LikeLiked by 5 people
Trump Retweet
LikeLiked by 3 people
Trump Retweet
LikeLiked by 4 people
https://theconservativetreehouse.com/2020/07/07/why-did-the-doj-declassify-and-release-the-fisa-application-on-july-21-2018/
LikeLiked by 1 person
Trump Retweet
LikeLiked by 3 people
Trump Retweet
LikeLiked by 3 people
LikeLiked by 3 people
So aside from the usual suspect romney, who are the rest of the 4%?
LikeLiked by 1 person
LikeLiked by 5 people
Adam Schiff running interference for PRC:
LikeLiked by 1 person
Traitor! Arrest Schiffy!
Can’t find Schiffy? Then Arrest Pencil-Neck!
LikeLiked by 4 people
LikeLiked by 2 people
LikeLiked by 3 people
“Sided” with the court’s liberal members? He IS one of the liberal members.
LikeLiked by 6 people
Yes I was just thinking that if Roberts was ever a conservative he hasn’t been one for a long time. We need to count Roberts as one of “them”.
LikeLike
Gorsuch is the only one who gets it- here is his dissent.
LikeLiked by 2 people
LikeLike
Trump Retweet
LikeLiked by 5 people
Can’t a “protest” be held at church?
LikeLike
Trump Retweet
LikeLiked by 3 people
LikeLiked by 10 people
LikeLiked by 2 people
Gotta love Dr. Carson. He must be thriving with this–no spotlight, just gittin’-r-done!
LikeLiked by 2 people
LikeLiked by 3 people
LikeLiked by 2 people
And much more import to Americans –
Membership in America’s Democrat Party implies support of its policies–and complicity in its crimes.
LikeLike
Roberts continues his catastrophic career as the favorite of Libtards:
https://mobile.twitter.com/stevenmazie/status/1286818494198231040
LikeLike
LikeLike
LikeLike
LikeLiked by 3 people
Thank you, all of you who have already posted on today’s new Pres. Thread. It’s 12:28am DST and like everyone else who follows this blog daily, I have been on pins and needles all week, and particularly so this evening.
Watched the Tom Fitton vid that was posted on yesterday’s Open, and all I can think of is SD in that swamp place, moving heaven and earth to dock the Ship of State safely in the correct port – a project of incalculable importance to the destiny of this Nation.
Thank you all again. The only reason I can sleep at night comes from the knowledge that SD and the team have put all the pieces together, and that we are all on the same page – and ready to answer the call as needed.
God bless each one of you. Doesn’t matter that we’ve never met face to face. We’re all fiercely loyal to the same hopes, dreams, and aspirations for our Country. That makes us family.
God save the most selfless, relentlessly toiling, patriotic President of my lifetime. General George Washington, of the War of American Independence accomplishment, would be proud of #45.
LikeLiked by 3 people
I posted this yesterday and was asked by several people to repost it. I have made a couple of edits. For one, after getting several email responses through Ad Rem, she asked me to have interested treepers contact me directly as she is swamped with Sundance’s emails as well as the Treehouse. So my email address is listed below if you are interested. If you responded through Ad Rem yesterday, I got several, but maybe not yours.
I have received a lot of responses. I am encouraged, but we have to have overwhelming numbers or we run the risk of being harmed by resistance. This only works if the response is overwhelming.
Here goes. IMO we are dishonoring Sundance. We are doing the same ole, same ole, waiting for Sundance to come to the rescue. Go Sundance, go Sundance, go Sundance…….we’re ready when you call. We’ve got your back.
While this is good, it is NOT what Sundance said. Yes, he said he will have a tool for us. Yes, he said he will have guides to help us make convincing arguments. Yes, he did say he will “give us some marching orders”. But Sundance did NOT say to wait on him and THAT ONLY. He said:
Lift your spirits
Choose to be optimistic
Live your best life, RIGHT NOW. (Caps are his)
Remember, this is the only life we have – so seize THIS day
Push on them
Do not fuel the opposition with the power of fear
Be strong RIGHT NOW
Demand action
Expect and demand accountability
Don’t worry about being perceived as being an a**hole about it.
Quit listening to those that say “can’t” and “won’t”
Where does he say…..wait on Sundance?
There have been many similar posts here, in fact, Dutchman killed it ALL day yesterday. He posted yesterday, (paraphrased) it is time to surround them. We need 20,000 patriots, burning with cold anger, to rally at every state capitol. We need millions to show up in DC. We need to DEMAND accountability. I say we need to intimidate BLM and Antifa with our numbers. If it is time to fight, we will kick their collective asses. In honor of Sundance….we must risk it ALL…..now or never. We can’t wait anymore.
The steroids have kicked in and my lungs are as clear as they have been in weeks. I feel good today. And I am going to Washington. I will be carrying a sign demanding accountability. I will either be in front of DOJ, or I will be in front of The Capitol Building. Right now I am planning for Saturday August 8th at 12 noon. If need be, I will go again September 12, and October 17th until they are accountable. I am going to demand it.
I need you to commit to finding 10 people to come with you. I read where there are 4 million “members” and many many millions more lurkers. 100,000 X 10 is one million. That would be a great START.
As Dutchman said yesterday, get prepared. Buy extra gas, bring food, if you have to bring a tent do so, bring a portable potty on your trip. I will ad, if you think you will not find a shower, bring sanitizer wipes (after all we are just a bunch of smelly Walmart deploreables). Be prepared for road and gas station closures. You might have to spend a night or two in your car. That’s not as bad as crossing the Delaware in bitter cold, in the dark, expecting a lead ball to go through your chest. BUT PLEASE COME WITH ME.
We are a family. If you cannot afford to go, let me know. If you can afford an extra $100 – $500, let me know and I will put you together with someone that needs help.
If you are unable to walk, let me know. If you are able to help carry someone, let me know. I will put you together. In faith, people lowered their friends with ropes through holes in the roof to be healed by Jesus. If you want to go, we will make it happen. Can’t or won’t is NOT acceptable.
If anyone wants to help me organize this, please let me know. I hope I need help.
While we are busy, Sundance will be doing his thing and preparing us to fight in our communities and neighborhoods. We can and should do both. THIS IS FOR ALL THE MARBLES.
I want your ideas and suggestions. Email them to me. As crazy as this sounds, I have an out of the box idea that is symbolic, would drive the left absolutely crazy and would get covered on every media station in the WORLD . I MEAN IT. Sundance often quotes Joshua 1:9.
“Have I not commanded you? Be strong and courageous. Do not be afraid; do not be discouraged, for the LORD your God will be with you wherever you go.”
Read Joshua chapter 6. Joshua marched around the city of Jericho seven times. After the seventh time, they blew their trumpets and yelled and the walls came tumbling down. How many horns can we get? Airhorns if necessary, but I want trumpets.
Our Jericho can be The Capitol Building. We gather on the south lawn, pray and ask God’s favor, then march around the Capitol Building seven times and blow our horns. If we get 50,000 trumpets all blowing at once, it will be on every MSM outlet in the world. Demand action. Watch God work. Can you imagine 50,000 trumpets? Out of a million people we can find 50,000 trumpets. You don’t have to be religious to understand the impact.
I need your help. Please come with me so we cannot be ignored. At the risk of sounding like an a**hole…..quit hiding behind your keyboards. Put your money, time and energy where your mouth and fingers are. We are Americans. We have a country to save.
Musiclover6001@gmail.com
LikeLiked by 3 people
Not good👇🌧
LikeLike
No masks.
LikeLike
The next Biden China advisor?. What a numpty
LikeLike
I guess this went over his head💰👇
LikeLike
Huh, I’d like you to find 10 random people in Houston that knows where it is, lol.
LikeLike
LikeLike