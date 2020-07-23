July 23rd – 2020 Presidential Politics – Trump Administration Day #1281

In an effort to keep the Daily Open Thread a little more open topic we are going to start a new daily thread for “Presidential Politics”. Please use this thread to post anything relating to the Donald Trump Administration and Presidency.
🦅 ”May God continue to strengthen our hearts and sustain our souls. May God continue to shed His divine grace upon this land. And may God forever bless the United States of America.” —-U.S. President Donald J. Trump
“Our spirit is still young—the sun is still rising—God’s grace is still shining—and my fellow Americans, THE BEST IS YET TO COME!”—-President Donald J. Trump
🦅 Heal Our Land
Thank You, Lord, for President Trump, his MAGA Team, and all his supporters.
Lord, keep them all safe in all they do and go daily. In Jesus’ Name we pray…..
~~~The Warrior Prayer~~~
🌟 “Because you have made the Lord, who is my refuge,
Even the Most High, your dwelling place, ” 🌟 —-Psalm 91:9
***Praises:
✅ Thank You, Lord, for protecting President Trump and MAGA Team
✅ Thank you, Lord, for being with Sundance, helping him to get the truth out–PTL
✅ Operation Legend: Federal officers is surging into crime-riddled cities to protect American Citizens needing protection from BLM/Antifa criminals/terrorists
✅ Canada court ruled that US is NOT safe for asylum seekers
✅ Thank You, Lord, for those who are healing today…on Wednesday
✅ USA Strong—The only thing to fear is Fear Itself—God Bless America!
🙏 America In Prayer…..Pray:
— for protection for President Trump & MAGA Team
— for the TCTH–for those who protect this site, do the work they do, and keep us connected–Thank You, Sundance, Adrem, Menagerie and the crew!
— for protection for Federal Agents as they surge into out-of-control cities
— for healing for three Fed officers who may have been permanently blinded by the lasers used by the BLM/Antifa criminals
— for innocent babies/children being abused when under the care of BLM/Antifa criminals
— for protection for all of America–we are entering into a new stage of violence-Commies now declares “Every city, every town, burn down the precincts to the ground”
— Special prayers for quick recovery/healing for Sec. Wilbur Ross
— for Treepers and Trump Supporters as they make their moves to resist Communist takeover of our country–Prayer & Action is needed to reclaim our country-May the Lord protect us and be with us all
— for protection for all the Repub candidates, esp the MAGA candidates as they continue to campaign–Some are being threatened.
— for protection and safety for all our historical landmarks in USA and our churches
— for Voter ID– we need it now
— “No” to voter-by-mail ballots and ballot harvesting
— Dem Pres. Candidate and/or ‘Chosen One’ to continue to fumble, jumble, mumble, stumble, tumble, bumble, grumble, crumble..then diminish….pouf….poof…..
— for USA Election Integrity, Voter ID, Paper Ballots, catch voting fraudsters
— for 17.3M unemployed Americans for their needs to be met and to seek jobs
— For Safety/Health protection for: USSS, Military & their brave dogs, Border Patrol, LEOs, BP & LEOs brave Horses/dogs
— for Guardian Angels protecting all our borders–air, land, sea
— for protection for all WALL builders who have built 245/450-500 miles of WALL
— for persecuted Christians here in USA and world wide.
— for protection/healing for American children/youth-Young Landen is healed!
— *🇺🇸* — “ Chinese Wuhan Virus ” — *🇺🇸*
🦅 ”My first duty as President is to protect the American people, and today I am taking action to fulfill that sacred obligation. ”
— 🇺🇸 — Donald J. Trump, 45th President of the United States of America — 🇺🇸 —
🌟🙏,,, Special Prayer for Sundance and all Treepers in ‘Walking Towards The Fire’ Mission fighting for ‘Merica!…..
****We stand with you Sundance, wherever you go or do, the Treepers’ prayers follow you.
🌟 “ God is our refuge and strength, a very present help in trouble. ” 🌟
—Psalm 46:1
“The Strongest Weapon in the United States is a Praying Patriotic American.”
👌 —-Treepers’ Prayer Warriors Post for Thursday, July 23, 2020 — 👌
Countdown: 103 more days…. to “4 MORE YEARS” WiN
—Resilience & Strength–
Walking Towards The Fire……It’s Time….
Prayers for Sundance and his Mission…and other Patriots who will take up their missions to take back America
From Sundance tonight:
There will always be a valley
Always mountains one must scale
There will always be perilous waters
Which someone must sail
❤️
USA Uncle Sam’s Prayer:
Dear God,
I bow my head and ask,
If it be Thy Will,
Please save this land from those who seek to destroy it.
In Jesus’ Name…..Amen
#Free Hong Kong
Open Prayer for Hong Kong and our HK Treepers in the claws of CCP:
****God is our refuge and strength, an ever-present help in trouble~~~Psalm 46:1
Special prayers for Sundance and for President Trump.
I’m so thrilled with Operation Legend, named after the four year old that was killed recently. What a beautiful ceremony in the White House today, with family members of victims of the mob violence.
“May the God of hope fill you with all joy and peace as you trust in him, so that you may overflow with hope by the power of the Holy Spirit.” Romans-15-13
Prayers and condolences for Charles Evers’ family and friends and for President Trump, too, for their loss.
To Evers, With Love,
The Conservative TreeHouse
Maybe this is who POTUS was referring to during his interview with Dr. Mark Segal. POTUS mentioned he may lose another person close to him soon due to covid. (I immediately thought of Wilburine). RIP Charles Evers
Good thought that I went looking and found this:
———————-
Charles Evers, the older brother of slain civil rights leader Medgar Evers and a longtime figure in Mississippi politics, died Wednesday. He was 97.
Evers died of “natural causes” at a home in the Jackson, Miss., suburb of Brandon, where he was surrounded by relatives, Rankin County Coroner David Ruth told The Associated Press. Ruth said the cause of death was not the coronavirus, and no autopsy is planned.
——————–
source: https://www.nydailynews.com/news/ny-charles-evers-dies-at-97-20200722-vhognyeaivaa5e2mh4ylkfoty4-story.html
———————
So President Trump must be referring to someone else….maybe Stanley Chera.
Thx for posting this. I guess we’ll just wait (and pray) till we hear something.
President Trump Briefing Transcript
on Operation LeGend: Combatting Violent Crime in American Cities
https://www.whitehouse.gov/briefings-statements/remarks-president-trump-operation-legend-combatting-violent-crime-american-cities/
Trump Corona Virus Press Conference
Transcript
https://www.whitehouse.gov/briefings-statements/remarks-president-trump-press-briefing-072220/
Rudy Giuliani interview with
Peter Navarro
(55 minutes)
Feels like the calm before the storm. We got your back, Sundance!
In his current state of mental decomposition, is Joe Biden more animal, vegetable or mineral?
This is so disturbing. Americans locked in a public apt. bldg. (for the elderly) “because of Covid”. Like what they did in Wuhan. Happened in Ventura, CA. and there are comments from the residents after the article from a local paper.
https://www.citizensjournal.us/forced-county-covid-19-lockdown-of-ventura-apt-building-137-s-palm-st/#comment-311369
Thoughts and prayers from me to you Sundance🙏
Hawley…
Dinesh…
Trump demolishes Biden
Prayers for President Trump and to you Sundance
Bizarre interview/briefing from Seattle PD after another nite of mayhem.
Appears that they allowed a group of 200-300 to walk a straight path as a group, smashing windows, etc. of businesses and Public Bldgs. along the way, for about a mile from Downtown to Capitol Hill and did Absolutely. Nothing to stop/arrest them.
Just allowed them to go on their merry way, unimpeded.
Obviously the windows were racist as glass was probably invented by some white man.
Quick thread on primary subsource intvw. Thanks & respect to DOJ IG Michael Horowitz for putting PSS intvw in essential context. He understood it shows dossier as nonsense. And we now read intvw in that framework—but that was not what DOJ-FBI anti-Trump operatives intended 1/
Rather, purpose of PSS intvws was to VERIFY dossier. PSS tells same dossier story—which is how FBI renewed FISA. Horowitz saw weakness of “sourcing” & saw through DOJ-FBI game & thus made HUGE contribution to outing DOJ-FBI crimes and abuses. He did a greater job than we knew 2/
Thx to @LindseyGrahamSC for getting docs. & big thx to Twitter researchers who seem to have identified PSS, confirmed by @SergeiMillian 1000s of citizen journalists have risen to replace disgraced media & improve the practice of journalism. Thanks for your work—& inspiration 3/3
Surprised that Twitter hasn’t taken this guy down…
Well well ….. https://www.breitbart.com/politics/2020/07/22/poll-from-10-battleground-states-reports-of-trumps-defeat-greatly-exaggerated/
Please add +5 PTrump in every state before single debate. Biden is in trouble so he is allowed outside basement. Biden will go down from now onwards and first debate will pack him. Biden will not do 2nd and 3rd debate. I am still thinking Biden will pick VP then leave politics. VP will be new presidential candidate from democrat. PTrump will get time to attack new person .
Wheeler gets schooled by Antifa/BLM when he Virtue Signals his way down to join them in Portland:
https://www.thegatewaypundit.com/2020/07/perfect-portland-mayor-ted-wheeler-joins-antifa-blm-protests-wednesday-night-gets-cursed-mobbed-video/
