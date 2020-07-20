Press Secretary Kayleigh McEnany Discusses Renewed COVID-19 Briefings – Video

Posted on July 20, 2020 by

Earlier today President Trump announced there will be a restart of direct briefings from the White House. Press Secretary Kayleigh McEnany gives an interview to discuss the latest developments. [WATCH]

122 Responses to Press Secretary Kayleigh McEnany Discusses Renewed COVID-19 Briefings – Video

  1. markone1blog says:
    July 20, 2020 at 4:15 pm

    Who bloody cares if the President will take questions regarding the violence in Chicago, Portland, and Seattle. Will Lightfoot, Wheeler, and Durken take questions from an audience of conservatives (since we know that the kiss-up press won’t ask hard questions of socialist mayors)?

    • GB Bari says:
      July 20, 2020 at 5:43 pm

      Because Rupert Murdoch and his soy boys along with anti Trumper Paul Ryan have very obviously directed Fox news editors to follow the same narrative as the rest of the anti Trump MSM.

      There is no way that Fox wants to show the fraud behind the manipulation of Covid-19 numbers by the DemonRATs who occupy too many state governments at all levels. Even Florida, despite having a Republican Governor, is overloaded with taxpayer dollar sucking DemoncRAT parasites inside all of their their state government agencies.

      IMHO Fox hosts such as Tucker Carlson and Sean Hannity only survive because of their exceedingly high ratings across that industry. Harris Faulkner is pushing the preferred anti Trump narratives and strives to show as much negative information as possible within her segments. Kayleigh did well but Faulkner chooses the video clips to show during the interview to deliberately dilute McEnany’s anticipated responses.

      • old45model says:
        July 20, 2020 at 6:54 pm

        GB, old Rupert always considered himself the “King Maker”, here in OZ. So many newspapers owned by his associated companies that could ‘brainwash’ the plebs into voting for a local stray animal for whatever position he wanted to influence.
        AND, it has worked – unfortunately.

        • GB Bari says:
          July 20, 2020 at 7:46 pm

          Yes. Up to now at least.
          Before, not enough citizens were being negatively affected and realizing that the MSM wasn’t providing logical and effective solutions.
          I think (hope?) more people are “woke” to the deception and propagandizing from the Media.

        • rashomon says:
          July 20, 2020 at 8:39 pm

          In his second term, President Trump needs to call up his Teddy Roosevelt persona and do some trust-busting. Way to many single product companies have become conglomerates with board members kissing each others’ a$$e$ to out control the world. The FANGS and Big Pharma can go first, but many, many other industries have become arrogant and fool-hardy as they ignore their customers, communities and, sometimes, shareholders while dancing with the Devil.

    • litlbit2 says:
      July 20, 2020 at 7:25 pm

      IMHO Fox bows to the dictatorship of Soros the real owner on mainstream media. No longer independent, relative, truthful, reliable, news etc. indoctrination puppets for click bait. Think not watch the next briefing to see stupidity from the peanut gallery by the “nut jobs”

  3. TMonroe says:
    July 20, 2020 at 4:22 pm

    Oh good, more gotcha time on viruses

    • Right Mover says:
      July 20, 2020 at 7:33 pm

      It would have been nice if Kayleigh had pushed back more forcefully on the Florida fraud and the reports of so many labs reporting 100% positive tests. The White House is too willing to acquiesce to these false narratives about spikes and outbreaks.
      Rush Limbaugh used to say that once you accept THEIR premise, your dealing on their terms, or something to that effect.

    • bulwarker says:
      July 20, 2020 at 8:18 pm

      It never ends.

  4. magatrump says:
    July 20, 2020 at 4:22 pm

    Fox News is the worst and in the tank of the globalists. The reason President Trump has to restart the press conferences on the China virus is because the MSM will not report the facts of this virus but will destort and twist them to fit the Dems and globalists narrative. President Trump will rise above the Fake News and get the real message out to the American people like only he knows how.

    • paulashley says:
      July 20, 2020 at 4:45 pm

      I sure hope that renewed virus pressers will counter the left’s narrative, but I’m not holding my breath. Outside if Governor Noem xand possibly Kemp, I have yet to see a GOP politician make any reasoned, firm counter argument or explanation of the numbers. Anyone in the administration? Nope.

    • paulashley says:
      July 20, 2020 at 4:45 pm

      I sure hope that renewed virus pressers will counter the left’s narrative, but I’m not holding my breath. Outside if Governor Noem xand possibly Kemp, I have yet to see a GOP politician make any reasoned, firm counter argument or explanation of the numbers. Anyone in the administration? Nope.

  5. sunnyflower5 says:
    July 20, 2020 at 4:23 pm

    Fox folks love to conflate “cases” with death.
    Most wouldn’t know they had the Chinese Virus unless they were tested.
    I’m looking forward to the President’s daily briefings.

    • Stillwater says:
      July 20, 2020 at 4:36 pm

      I’m looking forward to the briefing as well. POTUS and team will be armed with the real data without the CDC filter.

      7/16/20…
      Trump administration cuts CDC out of data collection on hospitalized COVID-19 patients. The move has immediate effect.
      https://amp.usatoday.com/amp/5441730002?__twitter_impression=true

      Excerpts:
      – The Trump administration ordered hospitals to bypass the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention and send all COVID-19 patient information to a central database in Washington, starting Wednesday, according to a Health and Human Services document updated July 10.
      – The handoff had an immediate effect. Wednesday afternoon one of the important CDC pages that tracked changes over time in how many hospital beds in the nation are occupied by COVID-19 patients ceased working. The CDC confirmed the page’s disappearance was a consequence of the switch.

    • benifranlkin says:
      July 20, 2020 at 4:46 pm

      Worse. They are conflating positive tests with death by calling a positive test a “case”. They aren’t. A positive test is just that and only that. A case should mean one sick patient distinct and separate from a dead patient. How many of the positive tests represent asymptomatic individuals? We don’t have that data. Turns out the W.H.O. just stated that asymptomatic people don’t transmit the disease…hmmm…guess why…they are not sick and spewing the virus into the air by coughing and sneezing.

      • ezpz2 says:
        July 20, 2020 at 6:05 pm

        And it’s even worse than that.

        I think it was revealed on Laura Ingraham’s show that if ONE person gets three tests, they count it as three different cases!

        I would think (hope!) that someone in the admin would know that and correct the record/s.

        These bureaucracies that the public relies on for accurate data need to be audited and held accountable.

        • Cathy M. says:
          July 20, 2020 at 8:02 pm

          In Mobile, AL
          I was told by a person in administration who works in a hospital that the public hospitals are doing the same here,i.e. double dipping.

          Only one hospital is not. They actually determine if the patient has been previously tested before, if not, then & only then will they reported as a new case.

          The hospitals who are alleged to be cheating are the public hospitals.

          The one hospital who is alleged to calling the tests accurately is a private hospital. They could lose their license otherwise.

      • czarowniczy says:
        July 20, 2020 at 6:53 pm

        Yeah, numbers of patients in beds at both of the hospitals my wife’s treating patients at are not near their 1st ‘wave’ levels. Ventilator use is down too as during the first wave it was all new, a lot of people were proactively slammed onto vents and now docs are using viable alternatives. There’s also a question as to how many 1st wave COVID patients died from the effects of being on the ventilator when other measures might have sufficed. No one’s going to touch that issue for obvious reasons.

        I’d asked how many of the + tests of people tested multiple times were being counted multiple times…the silent response was deafening. Nursing home patients who have COVID have to test negative twice, or more, before they are allowed to go back to the nursing home, ditto with a lot of employees. If that person is tested for the first pass to go home and still tests positive (or subsequent times) are all/any of those two or more tests counted?

        Same with false positives, and the number of those is really unknown too, how many false positives, or multiple positives are reported as separate positives for various bureaucratic reasons? The major hospital corporation that runs multiple hospitals in two states with heavy reports of positives is saying they still have plenty of beds – there’s a disconnect somewhere.

    • John OB says:
      July 20, 2020 at 6:00 pm

      The blood antigen tests–Covid positives–are being counted as ‘new cases’ whereas the patients were asymptomatic or mildly symptomatic months ago. They are fully recovered, were never hospitalized and of course did not die. Thus Covid hospitalizations and the fatality rate is greatly diminished.

      The virus is also weakening, so patients testing positive via the nasal swab are also asymptomatic or mildly symptomatic and are hospitalized not for Covid, but for untreated illness neglected during the crisis.

      Kayleigh becomes Neo, “The One”

      • Right Mover says:
        July 20, 2020 at 7:51 pm

        “The virus is also weakening …”

        This is a point that needs to be emphasized more, and emphasized by the White House. Despite a so-called spike in certain states, the power of the virus itself in people who do contract it now is NOT what it was four months ago. It was a powerhouse then, but viruses do not maintain the same strength in perpetuity.

  6. Ken Maritch says:
    July 20, 2020 at 4:33 pm

    Please call out:
    – Inflated numbers
    – Cases vs Deaths
    – Fear mongers
    – Survival rate

    • soozword says:
      July 20, 2020 at 5:04 pm

      And HCQ, ivermectin and other positive therapy results!

    • readyandable1 says:
      July 20, 2020 at 5:50 pm

      Hear, hear!

    • Track Collector says:
      July 20, 2020 at 6:24 pm

      Exactly. Some of the rising case numbers are due only to how they are “defining” what a case is. Was it not in Texas where if you were diagnosed with covid19 and they determined you came in contact with 20 other people thru contact tracing, those 20 people were then labeled as “probables” as to covid and added to the number of cases, despite never being tested to confirm? And then there are the stories in various areas where folks were scheduled to be tested for covid, but decided not to wait in long lines so they went home. A few days later they received written confirmation that that there “test” had come back positive. Such liars!

  7. wtd says:
    July 20, 2020 at 4:33 pm

    This was the least interesting session to watch to date. The HHS incentivized positive covid-19 testing results late last week by providing $10B to covid-19 hot spots:

    More positive test results do not distinguish degree of exposure/illness or reason for test being given. These numbers do not distinguish whether positive test results involve hospitalization for covid-19 treatment or whether the test is required prior to receiving other treatment in hospital environment.
    These numbers are meaningless unless it’s simply to fund the narrative for further federal/local lockdowns.

    • Mariposa323 says:
      July 20, 2020 at 4:42 pm

      This is becoming a nexus for corruption and COVID will never leave us now . I’m very disappointed in Pence and De Santis for allowing the narratives of the positive cases to continue . I heard today a whole company had to close down right here in Miami and send everyone home because of the positive employees , only ONE employee was symptomatic . Boom . No more business only handouts . This is not sustainable . This is a farce . This will HURT president Trump , not the Democrats .

      • fred5678 says:
        July 20, 2020 at 5:03 pm

        Exactly. A case is not a case is not a case. 90% or more of “cases”, including especially infants, are most probably asymptomatic or nearly so. — but they all count towards the panic totals.

        WH has GOT to separate out “cases” by asymptomatic, mild symptoms with no treatment, outpatient treatment, inpatient treatment, ICU, and deaths.

        And emphasize that with 90% of asymptomatic cases are VERY GOOD for herd immunity.

        And total and thorough review and reclassification of all “covid related” deaths.

        Unfortunately, initial and maybe continuing federal regs make declaring covid case and covid death and use of ventilators a lucrative profit motive for hospitals, even while they REFUSED to make use of Navy hospital ships and Javits Center, and many othres..

        • fred5678 says:
          July 20, 2020 at 6:22 pm

          I just sent this as suggestion via WH contact at

          https://www.whitehouse.gov/contact/

          If anyone thinks as I do, help your self.

          Dear President Trump,

          The FAKE NEWS is colluding with the Democrats to panic the American people
          and defeat you in November with erroneous and misconstrued statistics.
          I urge you to emphasize the following points in your CCP virus briefings:

          1. A reported “case” is not necessarily serious. Maybe 90% of “cases” are asymptomatic.
          2. Another significant per cent of “cases” are mildly symptomatic and require no treatment.
          3. Another per cent of “cases” are treated as outpatients, with no serious symptoms.
          4. The next category of cases are treated in the hospital, but not in ICU.
          5. The next category is serious cases that require ICU.
          6. The next level would be those requiring ventilators.
          7, The final category would be, unfortunately, deaths.

          More “cases” without symptoms or mild symptoms are GOOD — they contribute to “herd immunity”.

          Compare CCP virus “cases” with previous influenza outbreaks.

          We also need to go back and thoroughly review all cases for “with covid” versus “from covid”.

          (My first cousin was in category #1 — her husband had an annoying 2 week cough but no treatment, while she had no symptoms and was later tested negatively for antibodies.
          She probably had “T-cell immunity”, and her body fought off the infection with no need to produce antibodies. Her husband tested positive for the virus and tested positive for antibodies.)

          Sincerely.

          (fred)

        • donaldthegreat20 says:
          July 20, 2020 at 6:24 pm

          fred5678:
          (re asymptomatic cases)

          A Swiss immunologist who was linked here by a CTH commenter taught me something quite important: even when you have immunity, if you’re in contact with a carrier, the covid-19 virus will again enter your body to be quickly killed off by specific covid-19 antibodies ( (those you acquired from an earlier case), and the infection will not be felt because your body’s mean T-cell toxins are not required to kill it.

          However, a covid test would still pick up the presence of recently killed covid cells and register a positive reading, even if you had the virus last year.

          This perspective also reveals an important aspect of herd immunity whereby many immune individuals will absorb the virus repeatedly, killing it off each time before it can move to someone without immunity. Ultimately, the epidemic ends only after it enters the bodies of the immune who act as shields to the un-immune and as the last link in the infection chain.

          BIG POINT: because this repeated, silent infection can happen to the same immune, well individuals, the actual number of positive cases should now be fading to the background and give way to the mortality rate which should be, at this stage, the only matter of importance. When overall mortality reaches normal flu status, it just won’t matter at all if 100 million Americans have it. It just won’t matter!

          • fred5678 says:
            July 20, 2020 at 8:24 pm

            Thx — and I forgot to mention about front line medical help getting tested very day when they are in quarantine after first being tested positive. So EVERY positive daily test for weeks is (carelessly or intentionally) counted as a new positive case!!

  8. ms Idaho says:
    July 20, 2020 at 4:40 pm

    The way i see it, millions of us watched our President daily during these ‘covid’ briefings. MSM hated it because of the viewership.
    Personally, i had POTUS withdrawl when they ended.
    Matters not what he says, nor what asses the press make of themselves.
    Love My President
    And for those who are upset at the lack of rallies, consider that the opportunity for terrorism increases daily. and exponentially Not only a danger to our LION, but also to a given city, their police, our SS, drivers, attendees and all others in the area.
    Waiting for the Feds (all Feds) to get the terrorists off the streets.

  9. professorquicksand says:
    July 20, 2020 at 4:44 pm

    POTUS needs to blow up the Deep State’s plandemic or his first term will be his last.

    • magatrump says:
      July 20, 2020 at 4:54 pm

      They got him now/sarc

    • benifranlkin says:
      July 20, 2020 at 4:58 pm

      We do that by (1) bringing the rest of the world into it and showing our low death rate and (2) talking up the therapeutics and especially the vaccines. If the left and people here on this site as well throw the vaccines back in PTrump’s face that’s on them. The President will have done what he could do. Vaccines have saved the world. Does the polio vaccine ring a bell to anyone? It should. It saved millions of us born in the 1950’s.

      • Joemama says:
        July 20, 2020 at 6:06 pm

        When did you get your last vaccine for the common cold?

        Never? That’s weird.

        No it isn’t, there aren’t any effective vaccines for coronavirus. This is not polio. This is a virus that mutates extremely rapidly. Any vaccine will be no more effective than a flu vaccine, which are extremely ineffective. A really, really good year helps maybe 50% of the people vaccinated.

        There is no need for a vaccine for virus that kills 0.2% of the people that get it.

        How many people do you know that died from Covid-19? None? Well join the club, because that makes you normal, because almost nobody dies from it.

        I know of two people that died from the flu, but none that died from covid-19.

        There are several highly effective treatments available, if given early in the disease cycle. Why should the taxpayers spend billions and billions of dollars for an ineffective vaccine, when proven effective treatments exist that are very inexpensive.

        Why is it so hard to understand that no vaccine is needed?

        • OffCourseNation says:
          July 20, 2020 at 6:12 pm

          You can’t fight $ signs.

        • benifranlkin says:
          July 20, 2020 at 6:25 pm

          Tell that to the dead guys and their families and the peeps slated to die with the wicked response COVID-19 elicits in their lungs just like SARS. 50% mortality rate no matter the etiology. It’s called diffuse alveolar damage. You do not want to risk exposure to this virus if you can help it. The “common cold” doesn’t do this to your lungs. I look forward to vaccine availability.

          • Joemama says:
            July 20, 2020 at 7:01 pm

            I don’t have a problem with the availability of a vaccine for covid-19.

            What worries me is that the govt is hinting that they will not let you buy or sell, if you don’t get the injection. Completely voluntary, but you will not be allowed to enter the supermarket or any other store, if you don’t have proof of vaccination.

            If they achieve this, it will be just the beginning of the govt control.

            I’m beginning to believe that vaccinations are the mark of the beast.

            • doyouseemyvision says:
              July 20, 2020 at 7:48 pm

              The CvV-19 vaccine bypassed animal testing and went straight to human testing in March 2020. The flu vaccine provides a low efficacy, and you can bet the beta rollout of the CV-19 vaccine will have an even lower effectivity, if any at all. As a commenter pointed out above, a corona virus vaccine has never successfully been developed. But that doesn’t matter.

              This hysteria will likely usher in near mandatory vaccine for all. Don’t want to take the vaccine? No problem: no cruise, no flying, no hotel, no football stadium, no classroom schooling for YOU. They will make your restrictions so unbearable that you will cave to return to the life you once knew.

              Bill Gates is already working on biometric ID for vaccines and monetary payments that are being initially tested in Africa. https://truepundit.com/testing-will-begin-in-africa-for-biometric-id-vaccine-records-payment-systems/

      • mickeyhamtramck says:
        July 20, 2020 at 8:30 pm

        Vaccines. My wife has given me ‘Flu Shots’ at the beginning of every Winter as they have become Flu Seasons as well as Tourist Seasons. We have a home in a popular tourist location. I joke that every season the vaccine is an improvement with ‘last years’ new and improved virus protection added. They work.., and sometimes I still catch a bug. This is important to me as an old man. A common cold can be a killer. Therapy and decongestants and anti inflammatory therapy should be emphasized more. Too much emphasis on vaccines instead of instant therapy needs to change. Feel sick? A good old “pop-pop…Fizz-fizz” is what we need.

  10. TradeBait says:
    July 20, 2020 at 4:45 pm

    Great – more narrative building for leftists. The polls are fake just like the media.

  11. fred5678 says:
    July 20, 2020 at 4:52 pm

    Howie Carr and Joe Digenova just talked about recent CTH article laying out the details of the coup and will link to it !!!

    THINGS ARE HAPPENIN’ !!

    And we Treepers have been following along the brilliant and indefatigable Sundance for years!!

    PANCAKES ALL AROUND — on the house!! And extra maple syrup!

    • Right Mover says:
      July 20, 2020 at 8:01 pm

      Sorry, Joe DiGenova is a tick-tocker who’s always talking about how some big breakthrough we’ve all been waiting for is imminent.

      • fred5678 says:
        July 20, 2020 at 8:42 pm

        Don’t care about Joe.and ticks or tocks.

        The singular point is that Howie Carr — king of radio in the Northeast — highly recommended The Conservative Treehouse.and recent Sundance comprehensive post.

  12. Bogeyfree says:
    July 20, 2020 at 4:53 pm

    One tip Mr. President

    No Fauci and bring in a team of independent expert health, virus and data analysts who can dig deep on ALL the data and tell more than daily case counts.

    And please test the test to ensure we are not getting massive over sensitive positive results or put another way….

    Ensure the tests are not rigged. These people from the DS have been lying for 4 years so excuse me if I doubt what they have to say is gospel on CV.

    This has been the biggest fraud of data and information on Americans we have ever seen.

    • benifranlkin says:
      July 20, 2020 at 5:02 pm

      You are right but the President knows he is going to have to live with the numbers. He will emphasize therapeutics and vaccines. If people don’t want the medicines and preventatives it’s on them.

    • ltravisjr says:
      July 20, 2020 at 5:27 pm

      Or bring in the independent health experts *and* Fauci. Let him again try to address non-thinking sheep with blind opinion and scary charts while the experts counter with a discussion of the real science for thinking intelligent citizens – and let the country see the stark contrast.

      • repsort says:
        July 20, 2020 at 6:00 pm

        Yeah. Good idea.
        But one way or another the truth must be hammered home so that the folks who bought into the hysteria can see for themselves that they’ve been had/manipulated and royally screwed by the blue state leaders.

    • Right Mover says:
      July 20, 2020 at 8:04 pm

      Fauci’s presence at any future Task Force briefings would be an absolute slap in our faces. On the heels of his magazine cover, that lying, self-promoting attention whore will be throwing out the first pitch of the MLB season Thursday.

  13. Tiffthis says:
    July 20, 2020 at 5:04 pm

    I’m so sick of the masks. I’m sick of hearing about it- I’m sick that NO ONE calls out the Dr’s for saying we shouldn’t wear them- then when the Dr’s have a change of heart- their BS excuse was “we wanted the masks available for the front line professionals” but to this day- no one has said they could have recommend cloth mask/ bandanas all those months back and, it wouldn’t have interfered with the professional stock of protective masks. Dr Fauci said on May 5th interview with 60 minutes that a mask could barely prevent 1 droplet. Since then the size of the mask pores, droplets and virus haven’t changed. Sorry to vent- but I’m just sick of it all.

  14. Draggin6 says:
    July 20, 2020 at 5:14 pm

    Now that POTUS can get direct data from the states he will ensure that MSM will not interfere with getting it directly to the people.

  17. repsort says:
    July 20, 2020 at 5:15 pm

    Dr. Popper, here in Bill Still vid, is correct.
    Fire Fauci fraud.
    Get REAL Doctors up there every damned day and hammer the facts about covid home.
    OVER AND OVER AND OVER AND OVER.
    Any more of this BS “health theater”, lockdowns, masks, etc. and you can say hello to Pres. Biden.
    PT will lose a sizable chunk of voters who are currently being spit roasted economically while everyone pretends that this is an existential threat. It’s NOT.

  18. rich says:
    July 20, 2020 at 5:18 pm

    Trump should have a yearly or monthy tally on the screen showing National Deaths by type: suicide, heart problems, cancer, car deaths, and other types of deaths, and then flu deaths for the year (we have covid 19… but generally 100,000-120-000 die yearly from regular flu).

    This is common sense presentation. Then Trump can add: should we shut the economy down if we can say 1 person from committing suicide, or if 100,000 die from cancer? Should we shut everything down if someone dies from regular flu?

    Some way to show how crazy this is. Maybe show how many murders in Dem cities the last 6 months, Etc …

    Then say, people that are at risk should take extra care.

  19. TexanInFL says:
    July 20, 2020 at 5:18 pm

    I certainly hope he doesn’t have FAUXI and the Scarf Queen at these news conferences.

  20. Alli says:
    July 20, 2020 at 5:27 pm

    Two different people told me that some of their family members went to get tested the lines were long and they couldn’t wait and left. Two days later they received notices that they tested positive. They called in to tell them that they had not taken the test so how could they have tested positive? Told to come back. Does anyone have any idea how much of this mistesting is happening? I have heard 4 stories like this in past 3 weeks.

    • Katymac says:
      July 20, 2020 at 5:37 pm

      Here in Florida it is positively the truth. Many family friends reported the same thing in Broward County. Registered to be tested and didn’t wait in line and got a positive for Covid result. I am wondering why our great governor isn’t sorting this BS out??

  21. Tiffthis says:
    July 20, 2020 at 5:31 pm

    I think we should go back to testing only people with symptoms or those who know they have been exposed to someone who recently tested positive. Stop with the line outside urgent cares to get tests for people who feel well and just want to be sure. Say the change is because of lab backlog or something 🤷🏼‍♀️

  22. DownInCalif says:
    July 20, 2020 at 5:32 pm

    Afraid all the spin on the COVID situation with the 24 hr drumbeat of death and doom from print and TV new is beginning to get ahead of the President and the actual situation on the ground. He needs to get ahead of this some way.

  23. diane says:
    July 20, 2020 at 5:33 pm

  24. yelolablover says:
    July 20, 2020 at 5:38 pm

    Wow -this technology challenged reader just figured out how to post!!

    I’ve been reading/following Sundance for several years now and he does brilliant investigative reporting. I also enjoy reading everyone’s comments.

    Keep up the amazing work Sundance, I’m praying for you!

    • riverelf says:
      July 20, 2020 at 8:43 pm

      Heh, took me awhile too!
      Love this place. Even the trolls and eeyores are pretty nice, really, compared to other comment boards!

  25. jainva says:
    July 20, 2020 at 6:02 pm

  26. Art of War! PDJT style! says:
    July 20, 2020 at 6:06 pm

    Boy Harris has really fell a long way. Asking leading questions, playing select clips, and interrupting big time. Is she watching too much Chrissy?

    Kayleigh as usual handled herself well, swatting away all those tsetse fly questions.

    • Right Mover says:
      July 20, 2020 at 8:09 pm

      She is following FOX News marching orders.
      Destroy Trump. FNC isn’t one whit better than CNN or MSNBC. Let’s stop pretending that it is.

  27. OffCourseNation says:
    July 20, 2020 at 6:09 pm

    The briefer they are the better. This latest China Flu has become a monomaniacal obsession with too many people.

    • ezpz2 says:
      July 20, 2020 at 6:15 pm

      Actually, I could do without the briefings altogether.

      A printed version put out by the WH would suffice.

      In. My. Opinion.

      • mickeyhamtramck says:
        July 20, 2020 at 8:44 pm

        The briefings are needed if only to balance against the constant 24/7 barrage of WuFlu/ Anti Trump on the Enemedia. Without the Rallies, an opposition to the fake news is needed…..every day. There is evil trying to take away the America we’ve known.

  28. The Winch Man says:
    July 20, 2020 at 6:12 pm

    Long, long time lurker…. just testing and ready for duty. Someone mention pancakes?

  29. David Cook says:
    July 20, 2020 at 6:15 pm

    she is so good at that job

  30. trapper says:
    July 20, 2020 at 6:19 pm

    I’ve been sitting here on the beach counting sand for a week. At first I counted only about 20,000 grains a day. But as I got better, I counted 25,000, then 30,000, until yesterday I counted 60,000 grains of sand.

    OH NO!!! The beach is getting BIGGER!! At this rate, by the end of the month, the entire continent will be covered in sand!!!! HEEEEEEELP MEEEEEEE…………

  31. Redzone says:
    July 20, 2020 at 6:28 pm

    Great job as usual!

  32. susan stelitano says:
    July 20, 2020 at 6:34 pm

    Today I went to google to bring up this website. It used to be at the very top and now its not there.
    Am I missing something? Went to my favorites to find an old post so I could get here. Did this happen to anyone else?

    • fragemall says:
      July 20, 2020 at 7:40 pm

      not me because I fired Google and use Brave. Much faster and cleaner. They say unbiased, too. Google is evil.

    • doyouseemyvision says:
      July 20, 2020 at 7:54 pm

      Yes. Cannot retrieve any conservative websites on google. Using DuckDuckGo.

    • Invisible Mikey says:
      July 20, 2020 at 8:45 pm

      Just tested your theory using Google. This web site was the first result on the list, using the search term “Conservative Treehouse”. So it’s either what term you are searching for, something to do with the filter settings on your own computer, or a temporary problem with your local ISP (VERY common in my region). You can’t just use “CTH” as a keyword for example, because that stands for lots of other things. In any case, if you make a bookmark, you have a one-click way to get here and won’t need a search engine.

  33. Peter C. Collier says:
    July 20, 2020 at 6:40 pm

    ONE THING that they need to add, for perspective – – is how many case / deaths are we experiencing from COMMON FLU????

  34. FL_GUY says:
    July 20, 2020 at 6:41 pm

    I don’t intend to be tested. There is no reason to be and that has NEVER been done for any so-called pandemic in history. This SCAMdemic is just another ploy to steal the election and gauging by Pelosi shooting her mouth off recently, they believe they have the election in the bag. It’s disgusting.

    • cheryl says:
      July 20, 2020 at 7:02 pm

      I won’t be tested either. I’m not giving them something to use against me like they did that Kentucky woman who refused to sign the health dept form and was put under house arrest along with her husband and child.

    • Mncpo(ret) says:
      July 20, 2020 at 8:27 pm

      Where I live in SC, we never shut down. I’ve never worn a mask or was asked to.

      Some states just “get it” better than others.

      This was never about a virus, it’s bout Nov. 3 and “mail-in” ballots.

  35. Peter C. Collier says:
    July 20, 2020 at 6:41 pm

    it’s one thing to mutually mast..bate each other every conceivable COVID19 stat – – – but if those are put next to stats for COMMON FLU, things take on a whole different perspective

  36. mayflowerchild says:
    July 20, 2020 at 6:44 pm

    Hey Harris, “Got eye make up?”

  37. Matamoros says:
    July 20, 2020 at 7:19 pm

    Trump needs to dump the whole Coronavirus/Covid-19 thing. It is all political and people hate the masks, social distancing, etc. He needs to show leadership and order an end to all restrictions including masks immediately. He will get a lot of votes for doing that.

  38. Right Mover says:
    July 20, 2020 at 7:24 pm

    I am not a fan at this point of President Trump resuming the daily Task Force briefings. If Tony Fauci is there, it will be an absolutely infuriating concession to reengage someone who has been a backstabbing traitor. If Fauci is NOT there, the heathens in the press corps will ask Trump why he isn’t there, and Trump will reassure them that Fauci is still on the team (which is not a reassuring notion at all).
    Furthermore, the briefings will give the media scum more opportunities to drag the President into the mud and mischaracterize everything he says (“Trump told people to inject themselves with disinfectant!”).
    Sorry, I see this as a lose-lose, and I wonder if it’s more sh*t*y counsel from advisers who I trust a whole lot less than I trust Donald Trump.

  39. Cathy M. says:
    July 20, 2020 at 7:25 pm

    I believe that poll is not accurate.

    I don’t believe that most Americans think that the COVID is the number 1 issue,

    I believe most Americans think the COVID Lock-downs is the #1 issue.

  40. longway2go66 says:
    July 20, 2020 at 7:36 pm

    testing the new word press ID on the laptop.

  41. oif3gunner says:
    July 20, 2020 at 7:47 pm

    She’s a badass

  42. paper doll says:
    July 20, 2020 at 8:21 pm

    If PT is doing press conferences again, I pray it’s to present the real numbers. That’s the story. They have been creating case numbers for $$$ and a vaccine

  43. Beech says:
    July 20, 2020 at 8:26 pm

  44. czarowniczy says:
    July 20, 2020 at 8:28 pm

    New Orleans COVID numbers are going up but hospital beds are not that full, the huge hospital set up in the Convention Center is vacant but even during the peak of the first wave it was predominantly used to house nursing home residents who couldn’t be returned to their homes without at least 2 negative tests so many days apart.

    Numbers are climbing again but then the innercity Democrats are STILL holding large parties, large gatherings and even filling illegal party buses…just as they have since Day One. They’re ignoring the city’s emergency laws about illegal gatherings, not masking and…oh what the hell, HIV didn’t make ’em change their habits either and we’re still knee deep in HIV/AIDS.

    Democratic mayor has imposed controls but is reluctant to strictly enforce them, wants to look tough to those potential voters who follow the law but not alienate those voters unlikely to follow the law…better known in the city as ‘business as usual’. All of these Democrat governors and mayors doing whatever they can to increase the spread while crying that their efforts to control the spread are being thwarted by Trump makes me wonder….

  45. ev222 says:
    July 20, 2020 at 8:30 pm

    Hello Admin!
    I’m logged into WordPress with my new ID ev222 (old EV22), but my password isn’t getting me into the Paul Revere post. Did I do something wrong?
    Thanks!

  46. 63gordfa says:
    July 20, 2020 at 8:31 pm

    Captain Trump, please jettison Fauci and Birx. Bring in other voices.

