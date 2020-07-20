President Trump Oval Office Remarks on Legislative COVID-19 Response – Video and Transcript…

Posted on July 20, 2020 by

Earlier today President Trump held a press availability in the oval office sharing updates on a legislative “phase-4” coronavirus relief package being developed by the House and Senate.   Additionally, President Trump and Vice-President Mike Pence provided updates on the latest COVID-19 mitigation efforts along with Treasury Secretary Mnuchin.

[Video and Transcript Below]

.

[Transcript] – THE PRESIDENT: Okay, well, thank you very much. You’ve asked to see what’s going on at our meetings, so I figured let you come in. You’ll look and you’ll see we have a lot of — a lot of good things happening. We have tremendous progress on vaccines and therapeutics. We’re getting reports. We’re studying the reports very closely. I think people are going to be very pleasantly surprised with what’s going on on the vaccine front and the therapeutic front. And that, to us, is always the first topic.

Secondarily, but very importantly, we’re working and negotiating with the Democrats on trying to get a plan that helps small businesses, helps people, helps this country. And I think we’ve made a lot of progress on that. And the discussions are going on.

Steve, do you want to say a few words as to where we are?

SECRETARY MNUCHIN: Yes, Mr. President. Mark and I have been working very hard over the last two weeks, with Mitch and Kevin, on really what we see as the focus is kids and jobs, the Recovery Act, CARES 4.0.

We’ve spent an unprecedented amount of money. The good news is a lot of the $3 trillion, we still have left to put in the economy and put back to work. We’re focused on starting with another trillion dollars. We think that will make a big impact.

And the focus is, as I said, is really about kids and jobs and vaccines. We’re going to make sure that we have a vaccine by the end of the year for emergency use. And the plan is — we just updated the President and the Vice President; they signed off on this. Mark and I will be meeting tomorrow with the Republicans at the lunch to give them a full briefing, and then we will also be reaching out to the Democrats to begin our discussions.

But we are committed that, by the end of this month, make sure that before the enhanced unemployment insurance expires, that we pass legislation so that we can protect Americans that are unemployed.

Now, we’ve said the number one issue is we have to finish the technical fix on enhanced unemployment. We’re going to make sure that we don’t pay people more money to stay home than go to work. We want to make sure that people who can go to work safely can do so. We’ll have tax credits that incentivize businesses to bring people back to work. We’ll have tax credits for PPE, for safe work environment. And we’re going to have big incentives, money to the states for education, for schools that can open safely and do education.

So these are the priorities, as well as liability protection. We want to make sure that frivolous lawsuits don’t prevent schools, universities, and businesses from reopening.

THE PRESIDENT: Okay. Mike?

THE VICE PRESIDENT: Well, Mr. President, I just want to — I want to say how much we appreciate the leadership in the House and Senate. Today’s conversation is a continuation of your commitment to do whatever it takes to get the American people, American businesses, and communities through this very challenging time.

The outbreaks across the Sun Belt are serious, but because of the support that we’ve had from, frankly, leaders in both political parties in the Congress of the United States, we’re meeting this moment with expanded testing, personal protective equipment, and, as you said, Mr. President, with the development and distribution of therapeutics and a rapid development of vaccines. That will all continue.

But it’s important that the Congress come together and provide additional resources for families that have been impacted, businesses that have been impacted. We’ll make sure our healthcare workers and our states have the resources that they need. But also, Mr. President, we’re going to continue to advance policies that’ll make it possible for us to open up America again and open up America’s schools.

And I look forward, I know as you do, in working with the leaders that are gathered here and members of Congress in both political parties, to deliver another important elements of a recovery package that will keep on working until we bring our country all the way back and reach that day that we someday put this coronavirus in the past.

THE PRESIDENT: Okay. Mitch, please.

LEADER MCCONNELL: Yeah, tomorrow begins the process of socializing what we’ve been discussing with the administration over the last two weeks with our members. And if you’re looking for a theme here, think liability protection for those who have been trying to deal with the pandemic. We don’t need an epidemic of lawsuits on the heels of the pandemic we’re already struggling with.

Kids in school, jobs, and healthcare will be the theme of the proposal that we hope to come together and present to our Republicans. And then, as the Secretary of the Treasury indicated, obviously you can’t pass the bill in the Senate without the Democrats, and we’ll begin to talk with them as well.

THE PRESIDENT: Kevin?

LEADER MCCARTHY: Yes. I mean, just to sum up what we’re looking at: If you’re sitting at home and you’re concerned that you don’t have a job, we want to make sure you’re able to come back. We don’t think any federal money should be spent that gives you a disincentive to work. We want to make sure we have incentives to keep going.

For those small businesses, we want to make sure you can stay open. We want to make sure your kids can go back to school, but go back safely — not just for the children, but for the teachers as well.

We continue to make strides to make sure we get to a vaccine — that we find a cure for this virus that we did not invite, that came from a foreign land. And I think that’s the focus that we have to be a part of.

Mitch talks about — and I think it’s fundamental not just for schools, but for any businesses striving — whether they can open back up or not. They should not have an attack from any lawsuits. We need to give the protection that we rebuild, restore, and renew this country to where we were before, and I know we can do it together.

That’s why we’re working here. We’ll be reaching out to the Democrats. And I hope, for that moment in time, they put politics aside; that we look at one nation, that we don’t sit back inside of a rule within a Senate that a minority denies the ability to have this debate, that denies the ability to help America unite and solve this problem once and for all.

We are making great strides when it comes to therapies, what — this Warp Speed. History will write about this. When we get to the moment in time that we have this vaccine, they’ll write about how fast it would and no other country could do what we did because of the ingenuity of this nation. And that’s the focus of what we’re trying to do for the safety of this country, for our students, for our teachers, and for our businesses that we’re back to work again, stronger and safer and more united.

THE PRESIDENT: It came from China. It should have never been allowed to get out. They could have stopped it. They could have stopped it easily. They chose not to. And we’ll have further reports on that. But it came from China. They could have stopped it, but they didn’t. They stopped it from going into China, but they didn’t stop it from going to the rest of the world. It didn’t stop it from going to Europe, to us.

They should have stopped it. They could have stopped it. They weren’t transparent at all; they were the opposite. It’s not good.

I spoke with the President of France this morning, and I spoke with — I spoke with the President of Egypt, and we had a very, very good conversation, both of us. And all of us, and all of us together — I’ve had many conversations with leaders all over the world over the weekend, and over the last couple of weeks in particular. And this is a pandemic that is flaring up all over the place. Countries thought they were in good shape and then, all of a sudden, they have a big flare-up.

I see that over the weekend — I guess on Friday — there was a worldwide number of death — worldwide. Because when you watch the news — the local news — and you see it, and it’s — it’s, like, all about the United States. They never like to talk about what’s going on in the world. But you look at Mexico, Brazil, many countries in Europe, many countries — all over — Russia. Russia has a got a tremendous problem. It’s — what’s going on is terrible. It’s terrible. But this is a worldwide problem.

And we’re helping the world with ventilators. We’re helping a lot of countries. They don’t have ventilators, and we’re sending thousands of ventilators to different countries. But I do want people to understand this is a worldwide problem caused by China, but it’s a worldwide problem.

Countries are going through hell, and it’s going to — we’re going to give you a lot briefings in the next week and over the next few weeks as to — I think it’s very important to do it, the vaccines and the therapeutics. I think I’m going to bring some of the great companies that are working, and very successfully in the past have worked on these things, and they’re going to tell you very specifically what they’re doing and how they’re doing. But we think we’re doing very well in that regard.

Those two items — I think, frankly, therapeutic, I like almost better at this point. You go in and you make people better. Now, we have had some very good luck with remdesivir, and that’s been successful. And others have been successful. The plasma has been successful. But we are — we’re really coming up with some very good answers, meaning, they are. All over the world, they’re working. And we’re working very closely all over the world on the vaccines and the therapeutics.

So we’re going to have some of the heads of these great companies coming in. Johnson & Johnson is doing very well, in particular. They seem to be doing very well. But numerous are doing very well. It’s something that I really feel certain — I guess you can never use “totally certain” but pretty damn certain that they’re going to have the vaccine, they’re going to have therapeutics, and it’s going to start taking place very shortly, and that will be a great thing. For the world, that will be a great thing.

But this is happening all over the world, not just the United States. And it’s a tough one. It’s very tough. It’s very sad when you see the death. It’s all death that could have — could’ve been stopped by China. If they wanted to stop it, they could’ve stopped it.

Okay, thank you very much, everybody. Please. Thank you. Thank you.

Q How important, President — how important is the payroll tax cut?

THE PRESIDENT: The what?

Q How important is the payroll tax cut in phase four?

THE PRESIDENT: I think it’s very important. I think it’s a very important thing. It’s very good. It’s been proven to be successful. It’s a big saving for the people. It’s a tremendous saving, and I think it’s an incentive for companies to hire their workers back and to keep their workers. So the payroll tax cut, to me, is very important. We’re working on it. And I don’t think that there’s too much dispute as to the level of importance, John. It’s a very important thing. Okay?

It’s one of — that’s one of many elements we’re discussing. We’re discussing probably a total of 10 different elements. But payroll tax cut is a very important one.

Q Are they signing on it?

THE PRESIDENT: Oh, absolutely. No, I think — I think, hopefully, we’ll get there, but we’re talking about a lot of things, not just the payroll tax cut.

Q So you’re bringing back the coronavirus briefings? Is that — do I understand you correctly?

THE PRESIDENT: Well, we had very successful briefings. I was doing them, and we had a lot of people watching — record numbers watching. In the history of cable television — television, there’s never been anything like it.

And we were doing very well, and I thought it would be, sort of, automatic. And a lot of — a lot of positive things were happening. And, frankly, a lot of the country is doing well. A lot of the people don’t say it, as you understand.

But we’ve have had this big flare-up in Florida, Texas, a couple of other places. And so I think what we’re going to do is I’ll get involved and we’ll start doing briefings, whether it’s this afternoon or tomorrow — probably tomorrow — and I’ll do briefings. And part of the briefing, I think much more so than last time — because last time, we were nowhere with vaccines or therapeutics. And let’s say that ended six weeks ago, and we’ll start them again. And I think it’s a great way to get information out to the public as to where we are with the vaccines, with the therapeutics, and, generally speaking, where we are.

And so I think we’ll start that probably starting tomorrow. I’ll do it at 5 o’clock, like we were doing. We had a good slot. And a lot of people were watching, and that’s a good thing. I think that Kayleigh will continue hers at 11 o’clock, just like they were. And I’ll be discussing the — as I call it, the China virus, the China plague. I’ll be discussing it, and I’ll also be discussing perhaps some other things.

But, you know, we’re doing very well in so many different ways, but unfortunately, this is something that’s very tough, but we’re going to get it solved, and I think we’re going to get it solved in numerous ways, but the two best would be vaccines and therapeutics. So we’ll — we’ll be having that.

Q Mr. President, on Portland and other cities that are experiencing violence —

THE PRESIDENT: Yeah.

Q — there was a report out this morning that you’re considering sending 175 federal troops to these cities to help local law enforcement. Can you fill us in on that?

THE PRESIDENT: Well, it depends on what your definition of “troops” is. I mean, we’re sending law enforcement. Portland was totally out of control. The Democrats — the liberal Democrats running the place had no idea what they were doing. They were ripping down — for 51 days, ripping down that city, destroying the city, looting it. The level of corruption and what was going on there is incredible. And then the governor comes out: “We don’t need any help.”

How about Chicago? I read the numbers were many people killed over the weekend. We’re looking at Chicago too. We’re looking at New York. Look at what’s going on. All run by Democrats, all run by very liberal Democrats. All run, really, by radical left.

But we can’t let this happen to the cities. New York was up 348 percent — the crime rate. So the governor has to do something about it. And if the governor is not going to do something about, we’ll do something about it.

But what’s happening in New York, a place I love — I love New York. And look at what’s going on over there. The woman who was shot because she said, “Could you please not light off fire crackers?” And they turned around and shot her eight times, and she died. That’s not our civilization. That’s not about us.

And then the police are afraid to do anything. I know New York very well. I know the police very well — New York’s Finest. And the fact is they’re restricted from doing anything. They can’t do anything.

Q So what are you planning on doing?

THE PRESIDENT: Well, I’m going to do something — that, I can tell you. Because we’re not going to let New York and Chicago and Philadelphia and Detroit and Baltimore and all of these — Oakland is a mess. We’re not going to let this happen in our country. All run by liberal Democrats.

Q Send more federal law enforcement to some of these cities?

THE PRESIDENT: We’re going to have more federal law enforcement — that, I can tell you. In Portland, they’ve done a fantastic job. They’ve been there three days, and they really have done a fantastic job in very short period of time. No problem. They grab them; a lot of people in jail. They’re leaders. These are anarchists. These are not protestors. People say “protestors”; these people are anarchists. These are people that hate our country. And we’re not going to let it go forward.

And I’ll tell you what: The governor and the mayor and the senators out there, they’re afraid of these people. That’s the reason they don’t want us to help them. They’re afraid. I really believe they’re actually maybe even physically afraid of these people — because what they’re doing is incredible.

We didn’t just go there. This wasn’t like it started right away. We went there after 51 days. We said, “We can’t let that happen anymore.” But these are anarchists. And the politicians out there, yes, they’re weak, but they’re afraid of these people. They’re actually afraid of these people. And that’s why they say, “We don’t want the federal government helping.”

How about Chicago? Would you say they need help after this weekend? Do you know the numbers? Did you hear the numbers? Many, many shot. Many, many killed. I’m not talking about one, two. Was it 18 people killed? I think more than that. And you add it up over the summer — this is worse than Afghanistan, by far. This is worse than anything anyone has ever seen. All run by the same liberal Democrats. And you know what? If Biden got in, that would be true for the country. The whole country would go to hell. And we’re not going to let it go to hell.

Thank you very much, everybody.

END 11:26 A.M. EDT

This entry was posted in Big Government, CDC, Coronavirus, Dem Hypocrisy, Donald Trump, Economy, Election 2020, Legislation, media bias, Mike pence, Mitch McConnell, Nancy Pelosi, President Trump, Press Secretary - Trump, Uncategorized and tagged , , , , . Bookmark the permalink.

142 Responses to President Trump Oval Office Remarks on Legislative COVID-19 Response – Video and Transcript…

  1. listingstarboard says:
    July 20, 2020 at 3:34 pm

    Mitch McConnell is such a lily livered weak POS.

    Liked by 14 people

    Reply
    • TheWanderingStar says:
      July 20, 2020 at 3:50 pm

      Mitch was looking particularly greyish today.

      Liked by 5 people

      Reply
      • MaineCoon says:
        July 20, 2020 at 4:57 pm

        He doesn’t look well. Hardly looks like he’s even engaged. No energy at all. Kevin picked up the ball and carried it.

        Liked by 1 person

        Reply
      • GB Bari says:
        July 20, 2020 at 5:21 pm

        Probably Mitch abhors being seen with the President who Mitch has steadily and quietly undermined, and has hoped would be removed from office.
        Lots of vermin hate being in the light.

        Liked by 5 people

        Reply
        • lieutenantm says:
          July 20, 2020 at 5:53 pm

          PLEASE VIEW THIS VERY IMPORTANT VIDEO DONE BY DR KAUFMAN re “COVID”….SLIGHTLY OFF TOPIC HERE, but more fundamental than anything in this White House meeting.

          Sit and SEE the Truth!

          Liked by 1 person

          Reply
          • aisheschayal says:
            July 20, 2020 at 7:01 pm

            This was an exceptional video. So many questions I have had were addressed and are still hanging in the wind, why?, because these questions have PURPOSEFULLY not been examined, scrutinized and answered by our medical professionals and scientists. We are confused about the virus itself, how contagious is it, how do we catch it, who is more susceptible, how does it spread, how do we treat it, what are the usual symptoms, what is it’s progression. All these question can normally be answered by medical professionals, epidemiologists and scientists after several months when we have a “new bug making rounds”, they have the ability to do this, why don’t we know these answers already? But the usual route to finding answers about this “virus” is not being followed, in fact it’s being squashed. No cooperation from China, autopsies allowed for Covid positive in the US, genome sequencing has NOT established a purified virus yet, why??? No real test has really been developed because the “virus” has not even really been identified. We are truly in a world where the truth is now hidden and falseness, lies and deception are fed to us almost hourly. God Help Us. All I can think of at the moment is President Trump’s endearing- “this is Huge!”. This was a great video, thank you for posting and I would urge everyone to take a look at this. Some of it may be daunting to those unfamiliar with biological or medical background but it’s not beyond most everyone’s grasp.

            Like

            Reply
          • frank field says:
            July 20, 2020 at 7:05 pm

            Dear lieutenantm:

            Watched all but the last 9 seconds.

            Glad I did. Disturbing.

            Thanks much. 🙏🇺🇸

            Like

            Reply
      • Kenny says:
        July 20, 2020 at 6:07 pm

        maybe he has seen sundance’s book

        Liked by 1 person

        Reply
      • old deplorable owl says:
        July 20, 2020 at 7:37 pm

        Maybe he saw the pancakes on the menu this morning?

        Like

        Reply
    • H&HC, 2nd-16th says:
      July 20, 2020 at 3:56 pm

      Most turtles are. It is in their DNA.

      Like

      Reply
    • Pale rider says:
      July 20, 2020 at 4:07 pm

      It’s an act, you don’t get where he is unless your ruthless slim.

      Like

      Reply
    • Uncursedcassandra says:
      July 20, 2020 at 5:36 pm

      Mitch who refused to even give Obama’s nominee to the SCOTUS, Merrick Garland, a hearing which allowed Trump get his SCOTUS nominee confirmed instead? Mitch who stood up to the violent, unhinged mob who wanted Kavanaugh rejected? Mitch who ended the practice of blue slipping judicial nominees which Democrats were using to block Trumps choices? Your definition of a “weak POS” is different than mine. The man has faced down violent angry mobs at restaraunts and his own home for what he’s doing. What are YOU doing to help save this country? What risks do YOU take each day? What hatred and scorn do you bravely endure? Focusing on the planks in our eyes rather translate in someone else’s eye is healthy advice imo. Peace.

      Liked by 4 people

      Reply
      • alohazen33 says:
        July 20, 2020 at 6:17 pm

        Mitch is nothing but controlled opp and a face for China and the globalists at the Chamber of Commerce. He is the gatekeeper of the conservative Inc status quo. He’s a globalist snake and never had Trump’s back. He’s prevented recess appointments and allowed the coup attempt to go on unabated. People here know very well that the whole Russia charade originated in the Senate, and he’s been holding impeachment over Trump’s head during this whole corona scam. Oh, and the 2 picks for SCOTUS haven’t necessarily paid huge dividends in recent rulings. Mitch is a SNAKE and enemy of America first.

        Liked by 4 people

        Reply
    • Scotty1954 says:
      July 20, 2020 at 7:58 pm

      Just a part of the swamp!

      Like

      Reply
    • bocephusrex says:
      July 20, 2020 at 8:22 pm

      Sorry to go off-topic but did I miss the password to the protected content above this?

      Like

      Reply
  2. modspell says:
    July 20, 2020 at 3:35 pm

    The president is bleeding support from both sides on this. He’s trapped in a Gordian knot that has no upside. He wasn’t elected to be a medical expert, and turned the reigns over to a fraudulent doctor who took advantage of the moment. Though I don’t agree with the handling of it either, it wasn’t Trump’s fault. I will not be getting the vaccine or wear masks once this moment has passed.

    Liked by 2 people

    Reply
    • listingstarboard says:
      July 20, 2020 at 3:40 pm

      IMO POTUS is putting the blame on China, he must have proof or he would not make those statements. Public support should recover quickly when the true culprits are revealed.

      Liked by 8 people

      Reply
      • amjean says:
        July 20, 2020 at 3:53 pm

        My thoughts are that some of the leftists from this country were in on it.

        Liked by 7 people

        Reply
      • Dutchman says:
        July 20, 2020 at 5:00 pm

        I am heartened in “let Trump be Trump” fashion, he has NOT backed down from calling it China virus.

        He backed off briefly, when they hit him with the “you are disparaging all chinese people” b.s., but then came back hard, firm and unrelenting.

        So, glad to see that,…and the old D.C. trick of having OTHERS critisise Dr. Fauci, and get all the criticisms out there, while ‘officially’ distancing the WH, its SOP for dealing with a rogue, like Fauci when politically you can’t fire them.

        Liked by 11 people

        Reply
    • Zephyrbreeze says:
      July 20, 2020 at 3:42 pm

      Fauci is the Bernie Madoff of medical research.

      Liked by 12 people

      Reply
    • benifranlkin says:
      July 20, 2020 at 3:59 pm

      Not me. I will gladly get the vaccine and then shed the mask which I only wear to the grocery store and the hospital anyway. I am a believer in vaccines and know they have made my life better.

      Like

      Reply
    • mickeyhamtramck says:
      July 20, 2020 at 4:50 pm

      Worthless masks, in my opinion, are an attempt at mass acceptance of a uniform identity of ‘idealistic support’. Just a small step. “preparation for vaccination”.

      Liked by 4 people

      Reply
      • hardworkinghousewife says:
        July 20, 2020 at 5:03 pm

        I agree. Masks are usless. They do not contain any virus. Vaccines hurt way more than they help. I’m still in shock that so many bury their heads in the sand and refuse to consider the “anecdotal” evidence if nothing else.

        Liked by 2 people

        Reply
        • listingstarboard says:
          July 20, 2020 at 5:23 pm

          I think it is safe to assume that ANYTHING the leftist Globalist Uniparty shills are mandating , heavily promoting, insisting on or forcing down our throats is to be avoided at all costs.

          Liked by 2 people

          Reply
      • SandDollar says:
        July 20, 2020 at 6:36 pm

        This is absolutely right and not something I had not thought about previously. I was just speaking with my neighbor, who is one of those who is starting to wake up to what is happening. She actually said to me that “they” are prolonging the masks until there is a mandatory vaccine, then ‘voila’ – no more masks.

        Liked by 1 person

        Reply
    • Uncursedcassandra says:
      July 20, 2020 at 5:51 pm

      President Trump could not tell us about the corruption in medicine ie the CDC, NIH, Big Pharma, the WHO etc. He had to let us SEE for ourselves and learn for ourselves. Trump understands Alinskys Rules for Radicals. One rule is that it’s important to personalize what you’re targetting. Dr FauXi is a villain right out of Central Casting. He exemplifies the corruption infecting every aspect of medicine. He exemplifies the smug “experts” controlling things. Trump gave him the spotlight and the smug fool went for it rather than staying in the shadows. Trump understands how intoxicating media attention can be. He let Fauxi get drunk on attention just as Avenatti did and will suffer a similar fall from glory imo. Trump handled things brilliantly.

      Liked by 2 people

      Reply
  3. Zephyrbreeze says:
    July 20, 2020 at 3:40 pm

    Wow, what does this mean?…

    “We’ve spent an unprecedented amount of money. The good news is a lot of the $3 trillion, we still have left to put in the economy and put back to work. We’re focused on starting with another trillion dollars. We think that will make a big impact.”

    And what is the “technical fix” to unemployment…that was glossed over, too.

    Payroll tax vacay… nice…

    Let make sure Planned Parenthood doesn’t get another piece of the pie…

    Like

    Reply
    • Dutchman says:
      July 20, 2020 at 5:04 pm

      Zephyrbreeze,
      The technical fix is how for SOME people, the increase in unemployment put them in the situation where they would recieve MORE in unemployment, than if they went back to work, thereby given them a disincentive to work.

      This has been discussed numerous times, in numerous forums, so am tempted to suggest you “try to keep up”?

      Like

      Reply
      • Chip Doctor says:
        July 20, 2020 at 5:33 pm

        Dutchman, on that note, my business is down 60%, not because there is a shortage of business, but because we simply cannot find people to work. We have a lot responding to our ads from the NE, but when told the training salary, they just say “no thanks, I am making more sitting at home.

        These are good blue collar jobs. My average tech earns $60,000 with my high at around $125,000. Seems crazy that nobody wants to work.

        I believe PT will remedy this as July comes to a close. Tough call because he is going to get skewered either way. But when has that stopped him from doing the right thing? I trust him to turn this around.

        Liked by 5 people

        Reply
        • TMonroe says:
          July 20, 2020 at 5:49 pm

          The lack of selling of luxury items for quick cash on the sale and auction sites versus the gouging for staples is another tell

          Like

          Reply
        • jimmy2times says:
          July 20, 2020 at 5:53 pm

          What’s the job chip doc ?state? I just got a furlough. I’m in IT system testing. Would love a career change though

          Liked by 1 person

          Reply
        • jimmy2times says:
          July 20, 2020 at 5:53 pm

          What’s the job chip doc ?state? I just got a furlough. I’m in IT system testing. Would love a career change though

          Like

          Reply
        • Dutchman says:
          July 20, 2020 at 8:25 pm

          As a moral hazard, there has always been the problem with ‘social welfare’ programs, of incentivising negative behavior.

          And we have seen many examples of that, such as mandates forcing the father (unemployed) out of the home, because otherwise benefits are cut off, the single mother who is incentivised to have more children, cause each increases her food stamps and rental allowance, while consuming less than an adult, etc.

          The intent of supplementing State unemployment with Federal covid $, as I understand it at least, is because people at higher incomes were being unemployed, due to covid.

          There is no perfect system of handing out government entitlements, but hopefully this will be fixed, soon.

          Like

          Reply
      • TreeClimber says:
        July 20, 2020 at 5:52 pm

        I’ve made this point before, but I think it bears repeating:

        There are those who will want to work no matter what, and those who will never want to work no matter what. My husband is back at his job, and making $200 less a week than he was on unemployment. He could’ve easily turned the job down or asked for more time off. He didn’t. He was sick to death of being on the government dole, and even though it meant our family would be back to financial hardship, he chose to earn our bread and bills through his own toil rather than keep taking government money.

        Those who will work, will work, and those who won’t, won’t.

        Liked by 7 people

        Reply
      • zephyrbreeze says:
        July 20, 2020 at 5:55 pm

        I did already know that…but the devil is in the details.

        Whose to say what is a perverse incentive when wages might be down because business is down in terms of volume. Do they do it compared to the previous wages of the worker or just and average? What if the job might not exist any longer, and will require retraining?

        Like

        Reply
        • zephyrbreeze says:
          July 20, 2020 at 6:01 pm

          P.S. I’ve read 5 or 6 articles on that topic and the specifics are elusive. Get rid of the covid bonus? Then why didn’t they just clearly say that? We aren’t in a normal economy. People are going to be left hanging and desperate with just the pittance of unemployment. I was looking for specifics and I could have been clearer.

          Like

          Reply
        • Dutchman says:
          July 20, 2020 at 8:32 pm

          Don’t know the details, which is certainly where the devil lies.

          Like

          Reply
  4. digleigh says:
    July 20, 2020 at 3:41 pm

    NO VACCINES, NO CHIPS,(admitted by doctor with glasses on Fox…..)NO THANKS…. DR.FAUCI, …” sometimes vaccines give you the very disease they are trying to prevent….” Same doctor on Fox said some people in trials(45 ) had ” flu symptoms”…COVID ANYONE ??….

    Liked by 12 people

    Reply
  5. Sherri Wilkie says:
    July 20, 2020 at 3:43 pm

    Testing

    Like

    Reply
  6. TradeBait says:
    July 20, 2020 at 3:44 pm

    Without a “state of emergency” and “national emergency” being called many of the things PDT is doing to restore the rule of law in America would be much more difficult to establish. Remember that as you view what is happening with the COVID-19 “crisis”.

    Liked by 2 people

    Reply
  7. helmhood says:
    July 20, 2020 at 3:46 pm

    “If Biden got in… The whole country would go to hell. And we’re not going to let it go to hell.”

    That is my take away from President Trump’s message today. The democrats, the media, can kick and scream and try their damnedest to destroy America. But we won’t let them.

    Not today.

    Liked by 7 people

    Reply
    • repsort says:
      July 20, 2020 at 6:25 pm

      that ain’t good enough to get reelected.
      The country’s going to hell now RIGHT NOW while he’s in office.
      He’s gotta come out hard against this endless covid BS.
      He’s gotta get some Dr’s in there who know and can speak the truth about the disease and hammer the truth home non stop to expose the lockdowns/maskings as a hoax.
      I think he’ll probably lose otherwise. People like me who voted for him are angry at how he’s handled covid from the start.

      Liked by 1 person

      Reply
  8. tav144 says:
    July 20, 2020 at 3:47 pm

    Just call for a JUBILEE. Wipe out all personal debt and start over. Is that even possible? It is certainly biblical and one can see why it was done when you look at the ‘debt-slavery’ many families are in right now that is compounded by the pandemic.

    Liked by 1 person

    Reply
    • canonfoder says:
      July 20, 2020 at 4:24 pm

      wipe out personal debt? how about learn to live within your means?? this is not a money problem, this is a breakdown in society problem. there are many people who feel that laws dont apply to them. too many who believe everything the media tells them is true. the people who have broken laws need to be held accountable. media types who spread lies need to be held accountable. arrest and prosecute those responsible.

      Liked by 2 people

      Reply
      • tav144 says:
        July 20, 2020 at 5:16 pm

        I do live within my means, hon. I actually will be debt free by November. I’m actually asking a biblical question and whether or how that principal could be implemented.

        Like

        Reply
      • Amy2 says:
        July 20, 2020 at 7:12 pm

        Jubilee was undertaken every 50 years where all debts were relieved, slaves back to their families, etc. Do a biblical search.

        Like

        Reply
    • steph_gray says:
      July 20, 2020 at 4:25 pm

      That would be outright theft from all persons to whom all debts were owed.

      Totally unfair and immoral. No thank you.

      Like

      Reply
      • tav144 says:
        July 20, 2020 at 5:54 pm

        Yes I understand what you’re saying.

        The biblical point of jubilee is forgiveness,…. thus “forgive us our debts, as we forgive our debtors.” Sin is reckoned as debt. My question poses the efficacy of this biblical principle in a literal way. Would you forgive the debt of those who owe you ($) if you could have your own debts forgiven?
        I know this seems otherworldly and unworkable now, but I firmly believe it is a principle of the kingdom to come.

        Like

        Reply
    • Debra says:
      July 20, 2020 at 4:38 pm

      How about wipe off all the inanity in everyone’s social media accounts and begin, with a regulated utility aspect, a clean slate . . .?

      Like

      Reply
    • negasht7 says:
      July 20, 2020 at 4:45 pm

      Tav –
      The concept of Jubilee is beautiful. I hate to use the old “but that was in a different time”, but the context of where it applied is significant enough that i wouldn’t attempt to apply it to our America context. The Israelites weren’t in student loan debt, car debt, credit card debt. The people in debt weren’t so because of indulging (i could be wrong) but just by acquiring the needs of subsistence.

      Liked by 3 people

      Reply
  9. magatrump says:
    July 20, 2020 at 3:48 pm

    Send the Feds in President Trump! You waited long enough for these crap Dem Cities to get their act together. The truth is they don’t want to solve it. These liberal communist Dems want to continue to have their cities in chaos so they can President Trump. Enough is enough. Law and order. Time to send in the Feds and put these anarchists down.

    Like

    Reply
    • swissik says:
      July 20, 2020 at 7:44 pm

      NO FEDS please. The radicals are already saying that the president is the instigator of the chaos in Portland for example. Sending in troops and such is only going to reinforce that. If federal property is being destroyed so be it. When it is finally over he can then withhold federal funds from these cretins. Let them destroy themselves.

      Like

      Reply
  10. eagle931 says:
    July 20, 2020 at 3:49 pm

    Pres. Trump is in a No-Win situation when it comes to this so-called pandemic. However, I firmly believe that if he takes a very aggressive stance against BLM, Antifa, Democrats and the media the majority of the people will thank him and re-elect him.

    Liked by 4 people

    Reply
  11. Bruce McKay says:
    July 20, 2020 at 3:50 pm

    Why is it that press people *don’t* seem to understand that telegraphing what the administration is going to do in cases of law enforcement or even military action is a BAD idea? You DON’T give the bad guys a heads up on your plans so they can figure out a counter measure. It’s just common sense! …. Oh right. We’re talking about The Press. They don’t have any.

    Like

    Reply
  12. Rick says:
    July 20, 2020 at 3:50 pm

    It is very disappointing to see our president unknowingly ushering in the beast empire with the mark of the beast. I’ve been warning him on an almost daily basis through the whitehouse contact webpage. He probably hasn’t seen a single thing I’ve sent him.

    Very discouraging.

    Liked by 2 people

    Reply
    • Sentient says:
      July 20, 2020 at 3:53 pm

      He texted me and says he’s been carefully considering your comments.

      Liked by 11 people

      Reply
    • Pale rider says:
      July 20, 2020 at 4:30 pm

      Do people believe Trump was put there by God?? Then you need to look at the whole picture, before trump, now, the state of our country, what’s changed, where are we headed.
      I’ve said this many times God can be your best friend or worst enemy depending on where your heart is. Who is Trump, savior or executioner.
      Another thing, Piglousy is spouting how she is in line and Trump WILL leave the White House, even if they have to fumigate the place. Imagine if we said that about Obama?

      Like

      Reply
    • Snow White says:
      July 20, 2020 at 5:16 pm

      I am afraid you are right Rick.

      Like

      Reply
      • Uncursedcassandra says:
        July 20, 2020 at 6:05 pm

        I invite you to consider taking Christ’s advise to FEAR not. Fear is a poisonous emotional infection that crowds God out. That’s why the media are such relentless fear porn peddlers. They know fears impact on our hearts and minds.

        Like

        Reply
    • Amy2 says:
      July 20, 2020 at 7:14 pm

      If that is God’s plan, nothing the president can to do thwart it, and if you’re a believer, why would you want to stop it? ‘Post pone Jesus coming into His glory?

      Like

      Reply
  13. Kirsty I says:
    July 20, 2020 at 3:51 pm

    “In Portland, they’ve done a fantastic job. They’ve been there three days, and they really have done a fantastic job in very short period of time. No problem.”
    I do love your President but he has to take a very strong hold of the inner cities and anarchy still reigns in Portland.
    I watch as your children, your young Mums and your policemen get shot.
    I watch as black people who want to refund the police,
    get arrested by the aforementioned.
    It’s time to do something.
    It really is.

    Liked by 2 people

    Reply
    • Uncursedcassandra says:
      July 20, 2020 at 6:12 pm

      Right now he is only protecting Federal property from the anarchists. The rest of the city is the mayor and governors responsibility. People can then SEE the difference between leftists and POTUS for themselves. It’s time to WAKE UP. It’s up to the people to make changes. Elections have consequences that are now obvious. November 3 is approaching.

      Like

      Reply
  14. Sentient says:
    July 20, 2020 at 3:52 pm

    Everyone should get a $100 voucher for Goya products.

    Liked by 5 people

    Reply
  15. sunnyflower5 says:
    July 20, 2020 at 3:55 pm

    Liked by 1 person

    Reply
    • steph_gray says:
      July 20, 2020 at 4:28 pm

      Paging Chrissie Wallace! We got your chart right here!

      Liked by 3 people

      Reply
    • Amy2 says:
      July 20, 2020 at 7:15 pm

      “When you can’t socially distance…” Don’t miss the point!

      Like

      Reply
    • aisheschayal says:
      July 20, 2020 at 7:25 pm

      Appears to be less than an average US flu yearly peak:
      “During the 2015–16 influenza season, based on data from CDC’s National Center for Health Statistics Mortality Surveillance System,¶¶¶ the proportion of deaths attributed to P&I was at or slightly above the epidemic threshold**** for 3 consecutive weeks from the week ending January 2, 2016, through the week ending January 16, 2016 (weeks 52–2) and again for 4 consecutive weeks from the week ending February 27, 2016, through the week ending March 19, 2016 (weeks 8–11). The percentage of deaths attributed to P&I peaked at 7.9% during the week ending March 19, 2016 (week 11). During the past five influenza seasons, peak weekly percentages of deaths attributable to P&I have ranged from 8.7% during the 2011–12 season to 11.1% during the 2012–13 season.”
      https://www.cdc.gov/mmwr/volumes/65/wr/mm6522a3.htm

      If you try a search on the web, be prepared to see anything but real statistics, pages of COVID vs. flu comparisons are thrown at you to convince you that COVID is so much more deadly.

      Like

      Reply
  16. Nigella says:
    July 20, 2020 at 3:58 pm

    Good lord… The sky is not falling…..

    Liked by 3 people

    Reply
  17. Alli says:
    July 20, 2020 at 4:00 pm

    President Trump looks well and resolute
    We are all so blessed to have him at the helm!!

    Liked by 5 people

    Reply
  18. 5 says:
    July 20, 2020 at 4:03 pm

    Yes…he texts me all the time too about how to handle Rick’s emails. Don’t be disappointed, Rick, that he doesn’t do as you recommend.😘

    Liked by 1 person

    Reply
  19. Rick says:
    July 20, 2020 at 4:07 pm

    Trump can win against this phony scamdemic, if he’d just listen and read the information I’ve sent him. All he has to do is end the national emergency. Stop funding the bogus tests. End the financial assistance to hospitals for reporting COVID-19. Have the DOJ investigate corrupt, new young hospital administrators who have ties to pharmaceutical interests. Investigate the corrupt actions of the CDC and their involvement in stacking COVID-19 cases. Investigate and arrest.

    Order every vaccine administrator to test each vaccine vial they open with a Viralchip. Report findings to HHS. Order cease and desist to all vials containing strains of retroviruses and coronaviruses.

    Expose the deep states actions to deceive the public about COVID-19
    Teach the public that they never found the complete virus they call SARS-CoV-2.
    Teach the public on how no tests being used today can target that which they do not know. Hence, all coronavirus tests are a fraud that tests positive for multiple things.
    All antibody tests are a fraud because they don’t know what kind of antibodies would be produced. How can they? they don’t know what the hell came out of Wuhan because the chinese destroyed all the samples. Which, BTW, means the coronavirus vaccine is a total scam. So they made an antibody? An antibody for what! It can’t be for what came out of Wuhan because that got destroyed!

    Tell the american people the truth that the military knew in 2018 through a vaccine trial of this years infuenza vaccine that adverse events were recorded in about 34% of the soldiers who afterwards picked up a coronavirus. This, is the truth! Most of the so-called coronavirus deaths were from what is known as vaccine interference.

    Trump can come out of this as a hero if he’d follow the true science. Maybe the problem is he cares too much about the stock market, because if enough people discover the truth, big pharma’s going to look like chicken little when all the law suits get finished.

    Liked by 1 person

    Reply
    • TimeIsNow says:
      July 20, 2020 at 5:44 pm

      CONCERNING YOUR CONCERNS:
      I note your concerns, and I’m a bit concerned about your concerns. I hope you’re not concerned about my concerns.

      Liked by 4 people

      Reply
  20. dennistherealmenace says:
    July 20, 2020 at 4:07 pm

    Like a Boss. Well said Mr. President.

    “If Biden got in, that would be true for the country. The whole country would go to hell. And we’re not going to let it go to hell.”

    Liked by 1 person

    Reply
  21. Rick says:
    July 20, 2020 at 4:10 pm

    Attention all Christians. Go to the store and buy steaks! Eat, drink and be merry for tomorrow we all die! Enjoy every last bite of food because our very STUPID president is ushering in the one world government, the mark of the beast where you cannot buy or sell without the mark saying you are vaccinated.

    Like

    Reply
    • kelley says:
      July 20, 2020 at 4:16 pm

      perhaps you need a vacation or fresh air?

      Liked by 3 people

      Reply
    • TheWanderingStar says:
      July 20, 2020 at 4:25 pm

      C’mon man. Crawl back under your rock.

      Liked by 1 person

      Reply
      • hardworkinghousewife says:
        July 20, 2020 at 4:58 pm

        Rick is not far off base. I’m amazed at how many know so little about vaccines and the track we’re on with this “virus”. Already we can’t buy in person without a mask. How far will it go? Most seem to be complying and gripped with fear about this “virus”. Maybe if they knew a little about health and nutrition they would take responsibility for their health.

        Still most stick their heads in the sand or believe whatever the CDC, MSM, alphabet agencies tell them. Common sense is all but lost.

        Liked by 3 people

        Reply
        • ImpeachEmAll says:
          July 20, 2020 at 5:53 pm

          Just say’n… 😉

          “housewife” knows best!

          One point for the “housewife”.

          Like

          Reply
        • Uncursedcassandra says:
          July 20, 2020 at 6:27 pm

          President Trump is a famous vax skeptic. Yes made many tweets about the subject. Gates shared in a recent interview that when he was meeting with Trump POTUS “let slip” (yeah right) that the world’s most famous anti vaxer, Robert Kennedy Jr, was advising him. Gates said he was shocked. (Just as Trump hoped he’d be). Tump has said repeatedly that any vax will be VOLUNTARY and he always mentions therapeutics in the same breath as vaccines but with more emphasis. Learn how to play the game and win by watching the Maestro.

          Liked by 1 person

          Reply
        • LOL says:
          July 20, 2020 at 6:28 pm

          I don’t wear a mask and I have no problem buying.
          I especially get cash and use it just to keep cash going.
          You don’t want a vaccine? Don’t get one I don’t want one either.
          Trump is trying to calm people down considering they watch CNN and MS NBC ABC CBS and Fox news who keeps the hysteria at a panic level.
          Now he ain’t perfect but he’s our guy he’s the man at the top who’s doing the best job he knows how to do and there’s nobody else who can do the job like he can do it right now so, no more negativity get behind our main man and support his administration and his efforts. He’s under tremendous stress every day. Let’s have some appreciation.

          Liked by 1 person

          Reply
  22. Rick says:
    July 20, 2020 at 4:11 pm

    Where are all my posts?

    Like

    Reply
  23. kelley says:
    July 20, 2020 at 4:14 pm

    I love Trump.. I am not digging the mask though… Bummed that he seems to be encouraging it now…… Its July and we are going backward!

    Liked by 1 person

    Reply
  24. sherryoftexas says:
    July 20, 2020 at 4:34 pm

    TradeBait, but didn’t many states declare a state of emergency because of the chinavirus and I don’t think when a governor declares a state of emergency there is a time limit. I think the gov has to say the emergency is over. A state of emergency doesn’t exist for only one thing, if the sate is in a state of emergency then overhaul the whole damn state.

    Like

    Reply
  26. jx says:
    July 20, 2020 at 4:59 pm

    Giving life to the Democrat covid lie is stupid. It allows radicals such as “Dream Defenders” to sue for expanded vote-by-mail, and Republicans being Republicans, they fold and settle. The result is expanded Democrat cheating opportunities. We all know what is happening and Republicans are eagerly taking a dive – as always. That means you Desantis.

    Republican cowardice is why there is a Trump.

    Like

    Reply
  27. Snow White says:
    July 20, 2020 at 5:13 pm

    A hard NO from me on vaccines Mr. President. You know better and I hope you don’t fall for evil Fauci’s lies.

    Liked by 2 people

    Reply
  28. Loren says:
    July 20, 2020 at 5:21 pm

    Trump is losing me on this? (Which does not mean i would ever vote DemonRat).
    Never saw any mention of bad tests, bad counting practices of false deaths from covid “FLU” and no mention either of no hospitals being over run by people with the flu!
    He can forget the great economy if he continues to go along with this false fake deep state flu scam and print money and throw it into the wind. He is slapping the states in the face that stayed open and are functioning fine.
    It is way past time this President to come out and say enough is enough and say those states that have closures going on, they will die on the vine.
    This has now come down to individual chose, stay where the commies rule or get out. The rest of the country cannot help you.

    Forget you’re vaccine face mask wearing society. Hard times are ahead, for all of us!

    Like

    Reply
    • littleflower481 says:
      July 20, 2020 at 8:27 pm

      I am feeling much like you and I am very unhappy with the first lady…I am not wearing a mask, my body my life…my body will not be violated by anyone including the Potus and his wife. If he keeps it up, he will lose my vote.

      Like

      Reply
  29. Steadfast Supporter says:
    July 20, 2020 at 5:33 pm

    Sundance,
    Praying you have a good dinner tonight.

    Liked by 2 people

    Reply
  30. Wanda Newton says:
    July 20, 2020 at 5:41 pm

    Signing up

    Like

    Reply
  31. CM-TX says:
    July 20, 2020 at 5:51 pm

    Wakey, wakey…

    Liked by 8 people

    Reply
  32. nycjoe (@billthevoter) says:
    July 20, 2020 at 6:00 pm

    FYI – Connecticut has a pretty good user friendly page on Virus-Total deaths 4406 ( 60% were age 80 and older – mostly in Nursing Homes) and 94% of deaths were for age 60 and older , again a lot in NHs.
    But more interesting says had/has 48,055 total cases and number of Patients CURRENTLY HOSPITALIZED with COVID in whole State is — 54 (FIFTY FOUR ) WTF?
    FOR Example , FAIRFIELD COUNTY ( largest and closest to NYC) had/ has 17,112 cases and just 22 (Twenty Two ) people Currently Hospitalized . No school in fall , come on ‼️

    Liked by 1 person

    Reply
    • California Joe says:
      July 20, 2020 at 7:01 pm

      The news media is using the word “CASES” which implies that the people who tested positive are getting medical treatment which, for the most part, 99% of them are not. There are people in thousands of cars lined up six rows deep at Dodger Stadium in LA getting tested every day and none of them have a prescription or are sick. They are getting tested because they are either curious or as a precaution. If they were sick they’d be getting tested in a doctor’s office!

      Like

      Reply
  33. bluecat57 says:
    July 20, 2020 at 6:12 pm

    How about you do nothing and just let us get back to work and school. We do not want the government to help. We’ve seen how good that works out. The War on Drugs has eradicated drug use. And the War on Poverty has made everyone wealthy and equal. Thank you government.

    Liked by 1 person

    Reply
  34. Angleton Was Right says:
    July 20, 2020 at 6:16 pm

    Sundance, my prayers are for you and all the people who are uncovering and exposing the rot and evil that is in Washington, D.C.

    Liked by 1 person

    Reply
    • JoeJoe says:
      July 20, 2020 at 7:46 pm

      St. Michael, the Archangel, defend us in battle;
      be our safeguard against the wickedness and snares of the devil.
      May God rebuke him we humbly pray;
      and do thou O Prince of the Heavenly Hosts, by the power of God,
      cast into hell Satan and all the evil spirits
      who wander through the world seeking the ruin of souls.
      Amen.

      Like

      Reply
  35. Tl Howard says:
    July 20, 2020 at 8:06 pm

    I tried using my wordpress password to “enter” the post above this one. No go. So, I am posting here to see if I have to sign it here too. WordPress is the most frustrating platform in this way.

    Like

    Reply
  36. Jay Wiz says:
    July 20, 2020 at 8:21 pm

    If we’re going to have multi-trillion dollar “phased” packages, we should have at least decided how many phases we’d have before the Dems decided to Leroy Jenkins the economy.

    Like

    Reply
  37. Thomas Dowling says:
    July 20, 2020 at 8:39 pm

    Wearing a mask is discrimination & segregation of my religious freedom.

    It is also a violation of my personal Liberty!

    Title II of the Civil Rights Act of 1964:

    “SEC. 201. (a) All persons shall be entitled to the full and equal enjoyment of the goods, services, facilities, and privileges, advantages, and accommodations of any place of public accommodation, as defined in this section, without discrimination or segregation on the ground of race, color, religion, or national origin.”

    Like

    Reply

Leave a Reply

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out /  Change )

Google photo

You are commenting using your Google account. Log Out /  Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out /  Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out /  Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s