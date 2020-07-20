President Trump Oval Office Remarks on Legislative COVID-19 Response – Video and Transcript…

Earlier today President Trump held a press availability in the oval office sharing updates on a legislative “phase-4” coronavirus relief package being developed by the House and Senate. Additionally, President Trump and Vice-President Mike Pence provided updates on the latest COVID-19 mitigation efforts along with Treasury Secretary Mnuchin.
[Video and Transcript Below]
.
[Transcript] – THE PRESIDENT: Okay, well, thank you very much. You’ve asked to see what’s going on at our meetings, so I figured let you come in. You’ll look and you’ll see we have a lot of — a lot of good things happening. We have tremendous progress on vaccines and therapeutics. We’re getting reports. We’re studying the reports very closely. I think people are going to be very pleasantly surprised with what’s going on on the vaccine front and the therapeutic front. And that, to us, is always the first topic.
Secondarily, but very importantly, we’re working and negotiating with the Democrats on trying to get a plan that helps small businesses, helps people, helps this country. And I think we’ve made a lot of progress on that. And the discussions are going on.
Steve, do you want to say a few words as to where we are?
SECRETARY MNUCHIN: Yes, Mr. President. Mark and I have been working very hard over the last two weeks, with Mitch and Kevin, on really what we see as the focus is kids and jobs, the Recovery Act, CARES 4.0.
We’ve spent an unprecedented amount of money. The good news is a lot of the $3 trillion, we still have left to put in the economy and put back to work. We’re focused on starting with another trillion dollars. We think that will make a big impact.
And the focus is, as I said, is really about kids and jobs and vaccines. We’re going to make sure that we have a vaccine by the end of the year for emergency use. And the plan is — we just updated the President and the Vice President; they signed off on this. Mark and I will be meeting tomorrow with the Republicans at the lunch to give them a full briefing, and then we will also be reaching out to the Democrats to begin our discussions.
But we are committed that, by the end of this month, make sure that before the enhanced unemployment insurance expires, that we pass legislation so that we can protect Americans that are unemployed.
Now, we’ve said the number one issue is we have to finish the technical fix on enhanced unemployment. We’re going to make sure that we don’t pay people more money to stay home than go to work. We want to make sure that people who can go to work safely can do so. We’ll have tax credits that incentivize businesses to bring people back to work. We’ll have tax credits for PPE, for safe work environment. And we’re going to have big incentives, money to the states for education, for schools that can open safely and do education.
So these are the priorities, as well as liability protection. We want to make sure that frivolous lawsuits don’t prevent schools, universities, and businesses from reopening.
THE PRESIDENT: Okay. Mike?
THE VICE PRESIDENT: Well, Mr. President, I just want to — I want to say how much we appreciate the leadership in the House and Senate. Today’s conversation is a continuation of your commitment to do whatever it takes to get the American people, American businesses, and communities through this very challenging time.
The outbreaks across the Sun Belt are serious, but because of the support that we’ve had from, frankly, leaders in both political parties in the Congress of the United States, we’re meeting this moment with expanded testing, personal protective equipment, and, as you said, Mr. President, with the development and distribution of therapeutics and a rapid development of vaccines. That will all continue.
But it’s important that the Congress come together and provide additional resources for families that have been impacted, businesses that have been impacted. We’ll make sure our healthcare workers and our states have the resources that they need. But also, Mr. President, we’re going to continue to advance policies that’ll make it possible for us to open up America again and open up America’s schools.
And I look forward, I know as you do, in working with the leaders that are gathered here and members of Congress in both political parties, to deliver another important elements of a recovery package that will keep on working until we bring our country all the way back and reach that day that we someday put this coronavirus in the past.
THE PRESIDENT: Okay. Mitch, please.
LEADER MCCONNELL: Yeah, tomorrow begins the process of socializing what we’ve been discussing with the administration over the last two weeks with our members. And if you’re looking for a theme here, think liability protection for those who have been trying to deal with the pandemic. We don’t need an epidemic of lawsuits on the heels of the pandemic we’re already struggling with.
Kids in school, jobs, and healthcare will be the theme of the proposal that we hope to come together and present to our Republicans. And then, as the Secretary of the Treasury indicated, obviously you can’t pass the bill in the Senate without the Democrats, and we’ll begin to talk with them as well.
THE PRESIDENT: Kevin?
LEADER MCCARTHY: Yes. I mean, just to sum up what we’re looking at: If you’re sitting at home and you’re concerned that you don’t have a job, we want to make sure you’re able to come back. We don’t think any federal money should be spent that gives you a disincentive to work. We want to make sure we have incentives to keep going.
For those small businesses, we want to make sure you can stay open. We want to make sure your kids can go back to school, but go back safely — not just for the children, but for the teachers as well.
We continue to make strides to make sure we get to a vaccine — that we find a cure for this virus that we did not invite, that came from a foreign land. And I think that’s the focus that we have to be a part of.
Mitch talks about — and I think it’s fundamental not just for schools, but for any businesses striving — whether they can open back up or not. They should not have an attack from any lawsuits. We need to give the protection that we rebuild, restore, and renew this country to where we were before, and I know we can do it together.
That’s why we’re working here. We’ll be reaching out to the Democrats. And I hope, for that moment in time, they put politics aside; that we look at one nation, that we don’t sit back inside of a rule within a Senate that a minority denies the ability to have this debate, that denies the ability to help America unite and solve this problem once and for all.
We are making great strides when it comes to therapies, what — this Warp Speed. History will write about this. When we get to the moment in time that we have this vaccine, they’ll write about how fast it would and no other country could do what we did because of the ingenuity of this nation. And that’s the focus of what we’re trying to do for the safety of this country, for our students, for our teachers, and for our businesses that we’re back to work again, stronger and safer and more united.
THE PRESIDENT: It came from China. It should have never been allowed to get out. They could have stopped it. They could have stopped it easily. They chose not to. And we’ll have further reports on that. But it came from China. They could have stopped it, but they didn’t. They stopped it from going into China, but they didn’t stop it from going to the rest of the world. It didn’t stop it from going to Europe, to us.
They should have stopped it. They could have stopped it. They weren’t transparent at all; they were the opposite. It’s not good.
I spoke with the President of France this morning, and I spoke with — I spoke with the President of Egypt, and we had a very, very good conversation, both of us. And all of us, and all of us together — I’ve had many conversations with leaders all over the world over the weekend, and over the last couple of weeks in particular. And this is a pandemic that is flaring up all over the place. Countries thought they were in good shape and then, all of a sudden, they have a big flare-up.
I see that over the weekend — I guess on Friday — there was a worldwide number of death — worldwide. Because when you watch the news — the local news — and you see it, and it’s — it’s, like, all about the United States. They never like to talk about what’s going on in the world. But you look at Mexico, Brazil, many countries in Europe, many countries — all over — Russia. Russia has a got a tremendous problem. It’s — what’s going on is terrible. It’s terrible. But this is a worldwide problem.
And we’re helping the world with ventilators. We’re helping a lot of countries. They don’t have ventilators, and we’re sending thousands of ventilators to different countries. But I do want people to understand this is a worldwide problem caused by China, but it’s a worldwide problem.
Countries are going through hell, and it’s going to — we’re going to give you a lot briefings in the next week and over the next few weeks as to — I think it’s very important to do it, the vaccines and the therapeutics. I think I’m going to bring some of the great companies that are working, and very successfully in the past have worked on these things, and they’re going to tell you very specifically what they’re doing and how they’re doing. But we think we’re doing very well in that regard.
Those two items — I think, frankly, therapeutic, I like almost better at this point. You go in and you make people better. Now, we have had some very good luck with remdesivir, and that’s been successful. And others have been successful. The plasma has been successful. But we are — we’re really coming up with some very good answers, meaning, they are. All over the world, they’re working. And we’re working very closely all over the world on the vaccines and the therapeutics.
So we’re going to have some of the heads of these great companies coming in. Johnson & Johnson is doing very well, in particular. They seem to be doing very well. But numerous are doing very well. It’s something that I really feel certain — I guess you can never use “totally certain” but pretty damn certain that they’re going to have the vaccine, they’re going to have therapeutics, and it’s going to start taking place very shortly, and that will be a great thing. For the world, that will be a great thing.
But this is happening all over the world, not just the United States. And it’s a tough one. It’s very tough. It’s very sad when you see the death. It’s all death that could have — could’ve been stopped by China. If they wanted to stop it, they could’ve stopped it.
Okay, thank you very much, everybody. Please. Thank you. Thank you.
Q How important, President — how important is the payroll tax cut?
THE PRESIDENT: The what?
Q How important is the payroll tax cut in phase four?
THE PRESIDENT: I think it’s very important. I think it’s a very important thing. It’s very good. It’s been proven to be successful. It’s a big saving for the people. It’s a tremendous saving, and I think it’s an incentive for companies to hire their workers back and to keep their workers. So the payroll tax cut, to me, is very important. We’re working on it. And I don’t think that there’s too much dispute as to the level of importance, John. It’s a very important thing. Okay?
It’s one of — that’s one of many elements we’re discussing. We’re discussing probably a total of 10 different elements. But payroll tax cut is a very important one.
Q Are they signing on it?
THE PRESIDENT: Oh, absolutely. No, I think — I think, hopefully, we’ll get there, but we’re talking about a lot of things, not just the payroll tax cut.
Q So you’re bringing back the coronavirus briefings? Is that — do I understand you correctly?
THE PRESIDENT: Well, we had very successful briefings. I was doing them, and we had a lot of people watching — record numbers watching. In the history of cable television — television, there’s never been anything like it.
And we were doing very well, and I thought it would be, sort of, automatic. And a lot of — a lot of positive things were happening. And, frankly, a lot of the country is doing well. A lot of the people don’t say it, as you understand.
But we’ve have had this big flare-up in Florida, Texas, a couple of other places. And so I think what we’re going to do is I’ll get involved and we’ll start doing briefings, whether it’s this afternoon or tomorrow — probably tomorrow — and I’ll do briefings. And part of the briefing, I think much more so than last time — because last time, we were nowhere with vaccines or therapeutics. And let’s say that ended six weeks ago, and we’ll start them again. And I think it’s a great way to get information out to the public as to where we are with the vaccines, with the therapeutics, and, generally speaking, where we are.
And so I think we’ll start that probably starting tomorrow. I’ll do it at 5 o’clock, like we were doing. We had a good slot. And a lot of people were watching, and that’s a good thing. I think that Kayleigh will continue hers at 11 o’clock, just like they were. And I’ll be discussing the — as I call it, the China virus, the China plague. I’ll be discussing it, and I’ll also be discussing perhaps some other things.
But, you know, we’re doing very well in so many different ways, but unfortunately, this is something that’s very tough, but we’re going to get it solved, and I think we’re going to get it solved in numerous ways, but the two best would be vaccines and therapeutics. So we’ll — we’ll be having that.
Q Mr. President, on Portland and other cities that are experiencing violence —
THE PRESIDENT: Yeah.
Q — there was a report out this morning that you’re considering sending 175 federal troops to these cities to help local law enforcement. Can you fill us in on that?
THE PRESIDENT: Well, it depends on what your definition of “troops” is. I mean, we’re sending law enforcement. Portland was totally out of control. The Democrats — the liberal Democrats running the place had no idea what they were doing. They were ripping down — for 51 days, ripping down that city, destroying the city, looting it. The level of corruption and what was going on there is incredible. And then the governor comes out: “We don’t need any help.”
How about Chicago? I read the numbers were many people killed over the weekend. We’re looking at Chicago too. We’re looking at New York. Look at what’s going on. All run by Democrats, all run by very liberal Democrats. All run, really, by radical left.
But we can’t let this happen to the cities. New York was up 348 percent — the crime rate. So the governor has to do something about it. And if the governor is not going to do something about, we’ll do something about it.
But what’s happening in New York, a place I love — I love New York. And look at what’s going on over there. The woman who was shot because she said, “Could you please not light off fire crackers?” And they turned around and shot her eight times, and she died. That’s not our civilization. That’s not about us.
And then the police are afraid to do anything. I know New York very well. I know the police very well — New York’s Finest. And the fact is they’re restricted from doing anything. They can’t do anything.
Q So what are you planning on doing?
THE PRESIDENT: Well, I’m going to do something — that, I can tell you. Because we’re not going to let New York and Chicago and Philadelphia and Detroit and Baltimore and all of these — Oakland is a mess. We’re not going to let this happen in our country. All run by liberal Democrats.
Q Send more federal law enforcement to some of these cities?
THE PRESIDENT: We’re going to have more federal law enforcement — that, I can tell you. In Portland, they’ve done a fantastic job. They’ve been there three days, and they really have done a fantastic job in very short period of time. No problem. They grab them; a lot of people in jail. They’re leaders. These are anarchists. These are not protestors. People say “protestors”; these people are anarchists. These are people that hate our country. And we’re not going to let it go forward.
And I’ll tell you what: The governor and the mayor and the senators out there, they’re afraid of these people. That’s the reason they don’t want us to help them. They’re afraid. I really believe they’re actually maybe even physically afraid of these people — because what they’re doing is incredible.
We didn’t just go there. This wasn’t like it started right away. We went there after 51 days. We said, “We can’t let that happen anymore.” But these are anarchists. And the politicians out there, yes, they’re weak, but they’re afraid of these people. They’re actually afraid of these people. And that’s why they say, “We don’t want the federal government helping.”
How about Chicago? Would you say they need help after this weekend? Do you know the numbers? Did you hear the numbers? Many, many shot. Many, many killed. I’m not talking about one, two. Was it 18 people killed? I think more than that. And you add it up over the summer — this is worse than Afghanistan, by far. This is worse than anything anyone has ever seen. All run by the same liberal Democrats. And you know what? If Biden got in, that would be true for the country. The whole country would go to hell. And we’re not going to let it go to hell.
Thank you very much, everybody.
Mitch McConnell is such a lily livered weak POS.
LikeLiked by 14 people
Mitch was looking particularly greyish today.
LikeLiked by 5 people
He doesn’t look well. Hardly looks like he’s even engaged. No energy at all. Kevin picked up the ball and carried it.
LikeLiked by 1 person
Probably Mitch abhors being seen with the President who Mitch has steadily and quietly undermined, and has hoped would be removed from office.
Lots of vermin hate being in the light.
LikeLiked by 5 people
PLEASE VIEW THIS VERY IMPORTANT VIDEO DONE BY DR KAUFMAN re “COVID”….SLIGHTLY OFF TOPIC HERE, but more fundamental than anything in this White House meeting.
Sit and SEE the Truth!
LikeLiked by 1 person
This was an exceptional video. So many questions I have had were addressed and are still hanging in the wind, why?, because these questions have PURPOSEFULLY not been examined, scrutinized and answered by our medical professionals and scientists. We are confused about the virus itself, how contagious is it, how do we catch it, who is more susceptible, how does it spread, how do we treat it, what are the usual symptoms, what is it’s progression. All these question can normally be answered by medical professionals, epidemiologists and scientists after several months when we have a “new bug making rounds”, they have the ability to do this, why don’t we know these answers already? But the usual route to finding answers about this “virus” is not being followed, in fact it’s being squashed. No cooperation from China, autopsies allowed for Covid positive in the US, genome sequencing has NOT established a purified virus yet, why??? No real test has really been developed because the “virus” has not even really been identified. We are truly in a world where the truth is now hidden and falseness, lies and deception are fed to us almost hourly. God Help Us. All I can think of at the moment is President Trump’s endearing- “this is Huge!”. This was a great video, thank you for posting and I would urge everyone to take a look at this. Some of it may be daunting to those unfamiliar with biological or medical background but it’s not beyond most everyone’s grasp.
LikeLike
Dear lieutenantm:
Watched all but the last 9 seconds.
Glad I did. Disturbing.
Thanks much. 🙏🇺🇸
LikeLike
maybe he has seen sundance’s book
LikeLiked by 1 person
Maybe he saw the pancakes on the menu this morning?
LikeLike
Most turtles are. It is in their DNA.
LikeLike
It’s an act, you don’t get where he is unless your ruthless slim.
LikeLike
Mitch who refused to even give Obama’s nominee to the SCOTUS, Merrick Garland, a hearing which allowed Trump get his SCOTUS nominee confirmed instead? Mitch who stood up to the violent, unhinged mob who wanted Kavanaugh rejected? Mitch who ended the practice of blue slipping judicial nominees which Democrats were using to block Trumps choices? Your definition of a “weak POS” is different than mine. The man has faced down violent angry mobs at restaraunts and his own home for what he’s doing. What are YOU doing to help save this country? What risks do YOU take each day? What hatred and scorn do you bravely endure? Focusing on the planks in our eyes rather translate in someone else’s eye is healthy advice imo. Peace.
LikeLiked by 4 people
Mitch is nothing but controlled opp and a face for China and the globalists at the Chamber of Commerce. He is the gatekeeper of the conservative Inc status quo. He’s a globalist snake and never had Trump’s back. He’s prevented recess appointments and allowed the coup attempt to go on unabated. People here know very well that the whole Russia charade originated in the Senate, and he’s been holding impeachment over Trump’s head during this whole corona scam. Oh, and the 2 picks for SCOTUS haven’t necessarily paid huge dividends in recent rulings. Mitch is a SNAKE and enemy of America first.
LikeLiked by 4 people
UNCURSED…..are you new on this site ?????….learn more about Mitch please…we are in the war…he is not soldier fighting for president..
LikeLike
Just a part of the swamp!
LikeLike
Sorry to go off-topic but did I miss the password to the protected content above this?
LikeLike
Never mind 😉
LikeLike
The president is bleeding support from both sides on this. He’s trapped in a Gordian knot that has no upside. He wasn’t elected to be a medical expert, and turned the reigns over to a fraudulent doctor who took advantage of the moment. Though I don’t agree with the handling of it either, it wasn’t Trump’s fault. I will not be getting the vaccine or wear masks once this moment has passed.
LikeLiked by 2 people
IMO POTUS is putting the blame on China, he must have proof or he would not make those statements. Public support should recover quickly when the true culprits are revealed.
LikeLiked by 8 people
My thoughts are that some of the leftists from this country were in on it.
LikeLiked by 7 people
“Wait till you see what WE do”- Nancy Pelosi directly to President Trump.
LikeLiked by 2 people
Agree
LikeLiked by 1 person
Not only leftists in this country but in other parts of the world. Our President is the bulwark they have to remove to accomplish their goals.
LikeLiked by 1 person
Oh absolutely!! One of the pieces of information that absolutely must be publicly revealed, and very soon IMHO, is the number of American political leaders and top business Executives who have been on the Chinese payroll for years!!
LikeLiked by 1 person
I am heartened in “let Trump be Trump” fashion, he has NOT backed down from calling it China virus.
He backed off briefly, when they hit him with the “you are disparaging all chinese people” b.s., but then came back hard, firm and unrelenting.
So, glad to see that,…and the old D.C. trick of having OTHERS critisise Dr. Fauci, and get all the criticisms out there, while ‘officially’ distancing the WH, its SOP for dealing with a rogue, like Fauci when politically you can’t fire them.
LikeLiked by 11 people
Fauci is the Bernie Madoff of medical research.
LikeLiked by 12 people
Fauci throwing out the first pitch at the Nationals opener.
LikeLike
Not me. I will gladly get the vaccine and then shed the mask which I only wear to the grocery store and the hospital anyway. I am a believer in vaccines and know they have made my life better.
LikeLike
Bear in mind what happened after another vaccine was green-lighted despite “minimal clinical trials”:
During the Swine Flu epidemic of 2009/10 the vaccine Pandemrix was given to six million people in the UK, to high-risk groups, including children, with asthma, diabetes and heart disease. The vaccine had been approved by the European Medicines Agency for use across the EU, despite minimal clinical trials. The manufacturer, GlaxoSmithKline, was given an indemnity by the UK government. Some 850,000 vaccinations were given to children aged between 6 months and 16 years. After the pandemic, in 2010/11, a further 170,000 adults and children received the jab when seasonal flu vaccine supplies diminished.
https://www.cdc.gov/vaccinesafety/concerns/history/narcolepsy-flu.html
LikeLiked by 3 people
Yeah for a virus where the test doesn’t prove you have the disease .
https://lbry.tv/@FreedomFighter:a/Dr-OFFERS–5000-FOR-PROOF-THAT-THE-CV19-EXISTS:d?r=AB8GFo4t1JsaPyzBbxymBSAdASGF84ud&fbclid=IwAR0RhFpcLpONevkHuPFcdeYExOUssnNoJC378N63SwG9cS5x1uQj2AiWLZE
LikeLiked by 3 people
You first @modspell..
LikeLiked by 1 person
You obviously never studied the “wonderful” vaccines or you wouldn’t be talking like that about it. They are a modern witches’ brew of aborted babies dna, animals dna, aluminium, mercury and a host of other toxic chemicals.
http://Www.learntherisk.org
LikeLiked by 5 people
Will you hop into the train car as well?
LikeLiked by 2 people
Just say’n… 😉
Do due diligence, please.
Lots of negative vaccine
info available on Internet.
It’s your life; and just like
your vote, decide wisely.
LikeLiked by 2 people
I am quite emphatically anti-vax myself, but let’s remember to keep our discourse towards Beni civil, please. My best friend and her children are all vaccinated, we can coexist peacefully alongside those who do not see it our way. Let’s not turn into the raging Left.
LikeLiked by 1 person
Wow, Benni, if there are known drugs that work, why get the vaccine? After all Ive read re vaccines, not this gal. At 63, Ive never even had flu shot nor been sick other than common cold. I normally don’t even take vitamins. I got hooked on listening to Dr. Shiva and his recommendations. I now take A C D and zinc.
LikeLiked by 2 people
It’s beautiful that you have the choice of taking a vaccine or not. I personally have never had a flu vaccine and I’ve never, ever had the flu! I suppose if I had a “compromised immune system, I might take a vaccine. But until then, I’m happy not taking the “flu vaccine”. -Btw, I will not be taking any covid vaccine either… How great it is to have choices!!!
LikeLiked by 3 people
Me too, probably.
LikeLike
Worthless masks, in my opinion, are an attempt at mass acceptance of a uniform identity of ‘idealistic support’. Just a small step. “preparation for vaccination”.
LikeLiked by 4 people
I agree. Masks are usless. They do not contain any virus. Vaccines hurt way more than they help. I’m still in shock that so many bury their heads in the sand and refuse to consider the “anecdotal” evidence if nothing else.
LikeLiked by 2 people
I think it is safe to assume that ANYTHING the leftist Globalist Uniparty shills are mandating , heavily promoting, insisting on or forcing down our throats is to be avoided at all costs.
LikeLiked by 2 people
This is absolutely right and not something I had not thought about previously. I was just speaking with my neighbor, who is one of those who is starting to wake up to what is happening. She actually said to me that “they” are prolonging the masks until there is a mandatory vaccine, then ‘voila’ – no more masks.
LikeLiked by 1 person
President Trump could not tell us about the corruption in medicine ie the CDC, NIH, Big Pharma, the WHO etc. He had to let us SEE for ourselves and learn for ourselves. Trump understands Alinskys Rules for Radicals. One rule is that it’s important to personalize what you’re targetting. Dr FauXi is a villain right out of Central Casting. He exemplifies the corruption infecting every aspect of medicine. He exemplifies the smug “experts” controlling things. Trump gave him the spotlight and the smug fool went for it rather than staying in the shadows. Trump understands how intoxicating media attention can be. He let Fauxi get drunk on attention just as Avenatti did and will suffer a similar fall from glory imo. Trump handled things brilliantly.
LikeLiked by 2 people
Wow, what does this mean?…
“We’ve spent an unprecedented amount of money. The good news is a lot of the $3 trillion, we still have left to put in the economy and put back to work. We’re focused on starting with another trillion dollars. We think that will make a big impact.”
And what is the “technical fix” to unemployment…that was glossed over, too.
Payroll tax vacay… nice…
Let make sure Planned Parenthood doesn’t get another piece of the pie…
LikeLike
Zephyrbreeze,
The technical fix is how for SOME people, the increase in unemployment put them in the situation where they would recieve MORE in unemployment, than if they went back to work, thereby given them a disincentive to work.
This has been discussed numerous times, in numerous forums, so am tempted to suggest you “try to keep up”?
LikeLike
Dutchman, on that note, my business is down 60%, not because there is a shortage of business, but because we simply cannot find people to work. We have a lot responding to our ads from the NE, but when told the training salary, they just say “no thanks, I am making more sitting at home.
These are good blue collar jobs. My average tech earns $60,000 with my high at around $125,000. Seems crazy that nobody wants to work.
I believe PT will remedy this as July comes to a close. Tough call because he is going to get skewered either way. But when has that stopped him from doing the right thing? I trust him to turn this around.
LikeLiked by 5 people
The lack of selling of luxury items for quick cash on the sale and auction sites versus the gouging for staples is another tell
LikeLike
What’s the job chip doc ?state? I just got a furlough. I’m in IT system testing. Would love a career change though
LikeLiked by 1 person
What’s the job chip doc ?state? I just got a furlough. I’m in IT system testing. Would love a career change though
LikeLike
Sorry ad rem. Mobile. Trying not to post using mobile even laptop this keeps happening..frustrating
LikeLike
As a moral hazard, there has always been the problem with ‘social welfare’ programs, of incentivising negative behavior.
And we have seen many examples of that, such as mandates forcing the father (unemployed) out of the home, because otherwise benefits are cut off, the single mother who is incentivised to have more children, cause each increases her food stamps and rental allowance, while consuming less than an adult, etc.
The intent of supplementing State unemployment with Federal covid $, as I understand it at least, is because people at higher incomes were being unemployed, due to covid.
There is no perfect system of handing out government entitlements, but hopefully this will be fixed, soon.
LikeLike
I’ve made this point before, but I think it bears repeating:
There are those who will want to work no matter what, and those who will never want to work no matter what. My husband is back at his job, and making $200 less a week than he was on unemployment. He could’ve easily turned the job down or asked for more time off. He didn’t. He was sick to death of being on the government dole, and even though it meant our family would be back to financial hardship, he chose to earn our bread and bills through his own toil rather than keep taking government money.
Those who will work, will work, and those who won’t, won’t.
LikeLiked by 7 people
I did already know that…but the devil is in the details.
Whose to say what is a perverse incentive when wages might be down because business is down in terms of volume. Do they do it compared to the previous wages of the worker or just and average? What if the job might not exist any longer, and will require retraining?
LikeLike
P.S. I’ve read 5 or 6 articles on that topic and the specifics are elusive. Get rid of the covid bonus? Then why didn’t they just clearly say that? We aren’t in a normal economy. People are going to be left hanging and desperate with just the pittance of unemployment. I was looking for specifics and I could have been clearer.
LikeLike
Don’t know the details, which is certainly where the devil lies.
LikeLike
NO VACCINES, NO CHIPS,(admitted by doctor with glasses on Fox…..)NO THANKS…. DR.FAUCI, …” sometimes vaccines give you the very disease they are trying to prevent….” Same doctor on Fox said some people in trials(45 ) had ” flu symptoms”…COVID ANYONE ??….
LikeLiked by 12 people
Testing
LikeLike
Without a “state of emergency” and “national emergency” being called many of the things PDT is doing to restore the rule of law in America would be much more difficult to establish. Remember that as you view what is happening with the COVID-19 “crisis”.
LikeLiked by 2 people
Our President doesn’t need a communist fanboy to tell him:
Never let a serious crisis go to waste.
LikeLike
“If Biden got in… The whole country would go to hell. And we’re not going to let it go to hell.”
That is my take away from President Trump’s message today. The democrats, the media, can kick and scream and try their damnedest to destroy America. But we won’t let them.
Not today.
LikeLiked by 7 people
that ain’t good enough to get reelected.
The country’s going to hell now RIGHT NOW while he’s in office.
He’s gotta come out hard against this endless covid BS.
He’s gotta get some Dr’s in there who know and can speak the truth about the disease and hammer the truth home non stop to expose the lockdowns/maskings as a hoax.
I think he’ll probably lose otherwise. People like me who voted for him are angry at how he’s handled covid from the start.
LikeLiked by 1 person
I heard that Trump just said it was patriotic to wear masks. If so, he’s digging his own grave.
LikeLike
Just call for a JUBILEE. Wipe out all personal debt and start over. Is that even possible? It is certainly biblical and one can see why it was done when you look at the ‘debt-slavery’ many families are in right now that is compounded by the pandemic.
LikeLiked by 1 person
wipe out personal debt? how about learn to live within your means?? this is not a money problem, this is a breakdown in society problem. there are many people who feel that laws dont apply to them. too many who believe everything the media tells them is true. the people who have broken laws need to be held accountable. media types who spread lies need to be held accountable. arrest and prosecute those responsible.
LikeLiked by 2 people
I do live within my means, hon. I actually will be debt free by November. I’m actually asking a biblical question and whether or how that principal could be implemented.
LikeLike
Jubilee was undertaken every 50 years where all debts were relieved, slaves back to their families, etc. Do a biblical search.
LikeLike
That would be outright theft from all persons to whom all debts were owed.
Totally unfair and immoral. No thank you.
LikeLike
Yes I understand what you’re saying.
The biblical point of jubilee is forgiveness,…. thus “forgive us our debts, as we forgive our debtors.” Sin is reckoned as debt. My question poses the efficacy of this biblical principle in a literal way. Would you forgive the debt of those who owe you ($) if you could have your own debts forgiven?
I know this seems otherworldly and unworkable now, but I firmly believe it is a principle of the kingdom to come.
LikeLike
How about wipe off all the inanity in everyone’s social media accounts and begin, with a regulated utility aspect, a clean slate . . .?
LikeLike
Sounds like a wonderful idea👍
LikeLike
Tav –
The concept of Jubilee is beautiful. I hate to use the old “but that was in a different time”, but the context of where it applied is significant enough that i wouldn’t attempt to apply it to our America context. The Israelites weren’t in student loan debt, car debt, credit card debt. The people in debt weren’t so because of indulging (i could be wrong) but just by acquiring the needs of subsistence.
LikeLiked by 3 people
Send the Feds in President Trump! You waited long enough for these crap Dem Cities to get their act together. The truth is they don’t want to solve it. These liberal communist Dems want to continue to have their cities in chaos so they can President Trump. Enough is enough. Law and order. Time to send in the Feds and put these anarchists down.
LikeLike
NO FEDS please. The radicals are already saying that the president is the instigator of the chaos in Portland for example. Sending in troops and such is only going to reinforce that. If federal property is being destroyed so be it. When it is finally over he can then withhold federal funds from these cretins. Let them destroy themselves.
LikeLike
Pres. Trump is in a No-Win situation when it comes to this so-called pandemic. However, I firmly believe that if he takes a very aggressive stance against BLM, Antifa, Democrats and the media the majority of the people will thank him and re-elect him.
LikeLiked by 4 people
Well, that’s why he was elected in the first place.
LikeLike
If you’re in a no-win situation, you side with the right, with your base, not the left.
LikeLike
Why is it that press people *don’t* seem to understand that telegraphing what the administration is going to do in cases of law enforcement or even military action is a BAD idea? You DON’T give the bad guys a heads up on your plans so they can figure out a counter measure. It’s just common sense! …. Oh right. We’re talking about The Press. They don’t have any.
LikeLike
They do understand it – and they don’t give a rat’s rearend who is hurt by what they say.
LikeLike
It is very disappointing to see our president unknowingly ushering in the beast empire with the mark of the beast. I’ve been warning him on an almost daily basis through the whitehouse contact webpage. He probably hasn’t seen a single thing I’ve sent him.
Very discouraging.
LikeLiked by 2 people
He texted me and says he’s been carefully considering your comments.
LikeLiked by 11 people
lol😄
LikeLiked by 1 person
Yes…he texts me all the time too about how to handle Rick’s emails. Don’t be disappointed, Rick, that he hasn’t yet done as you recommend. He’s working on it😘
LikeLiked by 1 person
let’s see what happens
LikeLike
Do people believe Trump was put there by God?? Then you need to look at the whole picture, before trump, now, the state of our country, what’s changed, where are we headed.
I’ve said this many times God can be your best friend or worst enemy depending on where your heart is. Who is Trump, savior or executioner.
Another thing, Piglousy is spouting how she is in line and Trump WILL leave the White House, even if they have to fumigate the place. Imagine if we said that about Obama?
LikeLike
I am afraid you are right Rick.
LikeLike
I invite you to consider taking Christ’s advise to FEAR not. Fear is a poisonous emotional infection that crowds God out. That’s why the media are such relentless fear porn peddlers. They know fears impact on our hearts and minds.
LikeLike
If that is God’s plan, nothing the president can to do thwart it, and if you’re a believer, why would you want to stop it? ‘Post pone Jesus coming into His glory?
LikeLike
“In Portland, they’ve done a fantastic job. They’ve been there three days, and they really have done a fantastic job in very short period of time. No problem.”
I do love your President but he has to take a very strong hold of the inner cities and anarchy still reigns in Portland.
I watch as your children, your young Mums and your policemen get shot.
I watch as black people who want to refund the police,
get arrested by the aforementioned.
It’s time to do something.
It really is.
LikeLiked by 2 people
Right now he is only protecting Federal property from the anarchists. The rest of the city is the mayor and governors responsibility. People can then SEE the difference between leftists and POTUS for themselves. It’s time to WAKE UP. It’s up to the people to make changes. Elections have consequences that are now obvious. November 3 is approaching.
LikeLike
Everyone should get a $100 voucher for Goya products.
LikeLiked by 5 people
LikeLiked by 1 person
Paging Chrissie Wallace! We got your chart right here!
LikeLiked by 3 people
“When you can’t socially distance…” Don’t miss the point!
LikeLike
Appears to be less than an average US flu yearly peak:
“During the 2015–16 influenza season, based on data from CDC’s National Center for Health Statistics Mortality Surveillance System,¶¶¶ the proportion of deaths attributed to P&I was at or slightly above the epidemic threshold**** for 3 consecutive weeks from the week ending January 2, 2016, through the week ending January 16, 2016 (weeks 52–2) and again for 4 consecutive weeks from the week ending February 27, 2016, through the week ending March 19, 2016 (weeks 8–11). The percentage of deaths attributed to P&I peaked at 7.9% during the week ending March 19, 2016 (week 11). During the past five influenza seasons, peak weekly percentages of deaths attributable to P&I have ranged from 8.7% during the 2011–12 season to 11.1% during the 2012–13 season.”
https://www.cdc.gov/mmwr/volumes/65/wr/mm6522a3.htm
If you try a search on the web, be prepared to see anything but real statistics, pages of COVID vs. flu comparisons are thrown at you to convince you that COVID is so much more deadly.
LikeLike
Good lord… The sky is not falling…..
LikeLiked by 3 people
tryto tell it to gov. ABBOTT…he is in state of panic..Go Dan Patrick Go !!!!!!!
LikeLike
President Trump looks well and resolute
We are all so blessed to have him at the helm!!
LikeLiked by 5 people
Yes…he texts me all the time too about how to handle Rick’s emails. Don’t be disappointed, Rick, that he doesn’t do as you recommend.😘
LikeLiked by 1 person
Trump can win against this phony scamdemic, if he’d just listen and read the information I’ve sent him. All he has to do is end the national emergency. Stop funding the bogus tests. End the financial assistance to hospitals for reporting COVID-19. Have the DOJ investigate corrupt, new young hospital administrators who have ties to pharmaceutical interests. Investigate the corrupt actions of the CDC and their involvement in stacking COVID-19 cases. Investigate and arrest.
Order every vaccine administrator to test each vaccine vial they open with a Viralchip. Report findings to HHS. Order cease and desist to all vials containing strains of retroviruses and coronaviruses.
Expose the deep states actions to deceive the public about COVID-19
Teach the public that they never found the complete virus they call SARS-CoV-2.
Teach the public on how no tests being used today can target that which they do not know. Hence, all coronavirus tests are a fraud that tests positive for multiple things.
All antibody tests are a fraud because they don’t know what kind of antibodies would be produced. How can they? they don’t know what the hell came out of Wuhan because the chinese destroyed all the samples. Which, BTW, means the coronavirus vaccine is a total scam. So they made an antibody? An antibody for what! It can’t be for what came out of Wuhan because that got destroyed!
Tell the american people the truth that the military knew in 2018 through a vaccine trial of this years infuenza vaccine that adverse events were recorded in about 34% of the soldiers who afterwards picked up a coronavirus. This, is the truth! Most of the so-called coronavirus deaths were from what is known as vaccine interference.
Trump can come out of this as a hero if he’d follow the true science. Maybe the problem is he cares too much about the stock market, because if enough people discover the truth, big pharma’s going to look like chicken little when all the law suits get finished.
LikeLiked by 1 person
CONCERNING YOUR CONCERNS:
I note your concerns, and I’m a bit concerned about your concerns. I hope you’re not concerned about my concerns.
LikeLiked by 4 people
Like a Boss. Well said Mr. President.
“If Biden got in, that would be true for the country. The whole country would go to hell. And we’re not going to let it go to hell.”
LikeLiked by 1 person
Attention all Christians. Go to the store and buy steaks! Eat, drink and be merry for tomorrow we all die! Enjoy every last bite of food because our very STUPID president is ushering in the one world government, the mark of the beast where you cannot buy or sell without the mark saying you are vaccinated.
LikeLike
perhaps you need a vacation or fresh air?
LikeLiked by 3 people
C’mon man. Crawl back under your rock.
LikeLiked by 1 person
Rick is not far off base. I’m amazed at how many know so little about vaccines and the track we’re on with this “virus”. Already we can’t buy in person without a mask. How far will it go? Most seem to be complying and gripped with fear about this “virus”. Maybe if they knew a little about health and nutrition they would take responsibility for their health.
Still most stick their heads in the sand or believe whatever the CDC, MSM, alphabet agencies tell them. Common sense is all but lost.
LikeLiked by 3 people
Just say’n… 😉
“housewife” knows best!
One point for the “housewife”.
LikeLike
President Trump is a famous vax skeptic. Yes made many tweets about the subject. Gates shared in a recent interview that when he was meeting with Trump POTUS “let slip” (yeah right) that the world’s most famous anti vaxer, Robert Kennedy Jr, was advising him. Gates said he was shocked. (Just as Trump hoped he’d be). Tump has said repeatedly that any vax will be VOLUNTARY and he always mentions therapeutics in the same breath as vaccines but with more emphasis. Learn how to play the game and win by watching the Maestro.
LikeLiked by 1 person
I don’t wear a mask and I have no problem buying.
I especially get cash and use it just to keep cash going.
You don’t want a vaccine? Don’t get one I don’t want one either.
Trump is trying to calm people down considering they watch CNN and MS NBC ABC CBS and Fox news who keeps the hysteria at a panic level.
Now he ain’t perfect but he’s our guy he’s the man at the top who’s doing the best job he knows how to do and there’s nobody else who can do the job like he can do it right now so, no more negativity get behind our main man and support his administration and his efforts. He’s under tremendous stress every day. Let’s have some appreciation.
LikeLiked by 1 person
Where are all my posts?
LikeLike
Personally…I was hoping that Ad Rem would send them to the crapper
LikeLiked by 12 people
The Troll-Force is strong with that one! 😉
LikeLiked by 3 people
Ad Rem is kinda busy in the kitchen right now. ☺️
LikeLiked by 6 people
Pancakes!
LikeLiked by 6 people
Crab Cakes! 😉
LikeLiked by 1 person
Booger- lmfao!! 🤣🤣🤣 🎯
LikeLiked by 1 person
In the crappper.
LikeLike
I love Trump.. I am not digging the mask though… Bummed that he seems to be encouraging it now…… Its July and we are going backward!
LikeLiked by 1 person
I believe that’s a photo from Walter Reed hospital visit.
LikeLiked by 3 people
If masks keep us away from lockdown, i’m not that bothered. My neighbors sit outside on their own side porch w/masks on. There’s a fence that keeps people from coming onto side porch.
To me, that’s overkill, but they’re not working with a full deck. Know what I mean?
Having conversed w/a man who spit as he talked, the mask would have been some protection.
LikeLiked by 2 people
So we’re now reduced to accepting crumbs from the Left?
LikeLiked by 1 person
He visited Walter Reed where wearing a mask makes all the sense in the world. Jumping to the wrong conclusions is a leftist trait.
LikeLiked by 1 person
TradeBait, but didn’t many states declare a state of emergency because of the chinavirus and I don’t think when a governor declares a state of emergency there is a time limit. I think the gov has to say the emergency is over. A state of emergency doesn’t exist for only one thing, if the sate is in a state of emergency then overhaul the whole damn state.
LikeLike
Mask don’t work.never have …and the PCR test DOESN’T even proveyou have a virus..
https://lbry.tv/@FreedomFighter:a/Dr-OFFERS–5000-FOR-PROOF-THAT-THE-CV19-EXISTS:d?r=AB8GFo4t1JsaPyzBbxymBSAdASGF84ud&fbclid=IwAR0RhFpcLpONevkHuPFcdeYExOUssnNoJC378N63SwG9cS5x1uQj2AiWLZE
LikeLiked by 4 people
Giving life to the Democrat covid lie is stupid. It allows radicals such as “Dream Defenders” to sue for expanded vote-by-mail, and Republicans being Republicans, they fold and settle. The result is expanded Democrat cheating opportunities. We all know what is happening and Republicans are eagerly taking a dive – as always. That means you Desantis.
Republican cowardice is why there is a Trump.
LikeLike
A hard NO from me on vaccines Mr. President. You know better and I hope you don’t fall for evil Fauci’s lies.
LikeLiked by 2 people
Trump is losing me on this? (Which does not mean i would ever vote DemonRat).
Never saw any mention of bad tests, bad counting practices of false deaths from covid “FLU” and no mention either of no hospitals being over run by people with the flu!
He can forget the great economy if he continues to go along with this false fake deep state flu scam and print money and throw it into the wind. He is slapping the states in the face that stayed open and are functioning fine.
It is way past time this President to come out and say enough is enough and say those states that have closures going on, they will die on the vine.
This has now come down to individual chose, stay where the commies rule or get out. The rest of the country cannot help you.
Forget you’re vaccine face mask wearing society. Hard times are ahead, for all of us!
LikeLike
I am feeling much like you and I am very unhappy with the first lady…I am not wearing a mask, my body my life…my body will not be violated by anyone including the Potus and his wife. If he keeps it up, he will lose my vote.
LikeLike
Sundance,
Praying you have a good dinner tonight.
LikeLiked by 2 people
Ditto, Steadfast.
Sundance,
We’re good kids, we’re not feeding the trolls…
LikeLiked by 1 person
Signing up
LikeLike
Ditto
LikeLike
Wakey, wakey…
LikeLiked by 8 people
That’s it exactly.
LikeLike
How about “your media is brainwashing you.” I can’t believe what I have seen/heard during a sampling of the evening news. Talk about propaganda!
LikeLike
FYI – Connecticut has a pretty good user friendly page on Virus-Total deaths 4406 ( 60% were age 80 and older – mostly in Nursing Homes) and 94% of deaths were for age 60 and older , again a lot in NHs.
But more interesting says had/has 48,055 total cases and number of Patients CURRENTLY HOSPITALIZED with COVID in whole State is — 54 (FIFTY FOUR ) WTF?
FOR Example , FAIRFIELD COUNTY ( largest and closest to NYC) had/ has 17,112 cases and just 22 (Twenty Two ) people Currently Hospitalized . No school in fall , come on ‼️
LikeLiked by 1 person
The news media is using the word “CASES” which implies that the people who tested positive are getting medical treatment which, for the most part, 99% of them are not. There are people in thousands of cars lined up six rows deep at Dodger Stadium in LA getting tested every day and none of them have a prescription or are sick. They are getting tested because they are either curious or as a precaution. If they were sick they’d be getting tested in a doctor’s office!
LikeLike
How about you do nothing and just let us get back to work and school. We do not want the government to help. We’ve seen how good that works out. The War on Drugs has eradicated drug use. And the War on Poverty has made everyone wealthy and equal. Thank you government.
LikeLiked by 1 person
Sundance, my prayers are for you and all the people who are uncovering and exposing the rot and evil that is in Washington, D.C.
LikeLiked by 1 person
St. Michael, the Archangel, defend us in battle;
be our safeguard against the wickedness and snares of the devil.
May God rebuke him we humbly pray;
and do thou O Prince of the Heavenly Hosts, by the power of God,
cast into hell Satan and all the evil spirits
who wander through the world seeking the ruin of souls.
Amen.
LikeLike
I tried using my wordpress password to “enter” the post above this one. No go. So, I am posting here to see if I have to sign it here too. WordPress is the most frustrating platform in this way.
LikeLike
If we’re going to have multi-trillion dollar “phased” packages, we should have at least decided how many phases we’d have before the Dems decided to Leroy Jenkins the economy.
LikeLike
Wearing a mask is discrimination & segregation of my religious freedom.
It is also a violation of my personal Liberty!
Title II of the Civil Rights Act of 1964:
“SEC. 201. (a) All persons shall be entitled to the full and equal enjoyment of the goods, services, facilities, and privileges, advantages, and accommodations of any place of public accommodation, as defined in this section, without discrimination or segregation on the ground of race, color, religion, or national origin.”
LikeLike