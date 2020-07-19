Sunday Talks: Mark Meadows -vs- Maria Bartiromo – “It’s all starting to unravel”…

White House Chief of Staff Mark Meadows appears on Fox Sunday with Maria Bartiromo to discuss the administration efforts to continue COVID-19 mitigation while opening schools and restarting the economy during an election year.

In the second half of the interview Mark Meadows discusses the ongoing Durham probe and the recently released declassified documents:

…”You are going to see a couple of other documents come out in the coming days that will suggest that not only was the campaign spied on, but the FBI did not act appropriately as they were investigating.  It’s all starting to come unraveled -to unravel- and I tell you it’s time for people to go to jail or indicted”…

Eyes forward my friends.

98 Responses to Sunday Talks: Mark Meadows -vs- Maria Bartiromo – “It’s all starting to unravel”…

  1. OffCourseNation says:
    July 19, 2020 at 10:22 pm

    Water, water, everywhere, a many years long flood of water, and still not a single indictment to drink.

  2. SR says:
    July 19, 2020 at 10:25 pm

    Just wondering if there is a report or indictments first?

  3. OffCourseNation says:
    July 19, 2020 at 10:26 pm

    A Mt Everest of Evidence and still not even a tiny ant hill of indictments.

  4. 4sure says:
    July 19, 2020 at 10:26 pm

    Are the docs. Meadows refers, the ones SD has put together?

    Liked by 5 people

  5. Sporty says:
    July 19, 2020 at 10:28 pm

    A couple of other documents. Sure hope that’s Sundance.

    Liked by 4 people

  6. abigailstraight says:
    July 19, 2020 at 10:29 pm

    President Trump’s Chief of Staff does not go on national televised interviews with garbage talk; he is telling the world, we’ve got this and he is explicit in his terminology of “indictments” and “people go to jail”.
    He is the voice of President Trump and his Administration and is very careful and cautious on his messaging. “Indictments” and “people go to jail”; makes this American happy, happy.

    Sure sounds more promising than “hopeful” to me.

    • delighteddeplorable says:
      July 19, 2020 at 10:40 pm

      Yesssssssss!! 🇺🇸🇺🇸🇺🇸🇺🇸🇺🇸

    • WeThePeople2016 says:
      July 19, 2020 at 10:40 pm

      I watched this interview this morning, and I thought the same thing. I was very encouraged by what Meadows said. He seemed to me to be more confident and direct in what he was saying and did not speak in generalities at all when discussing this with Maria.

    • Paul Cohen says:
      July 19, 2020 at 10:51 pm

      Meadows used words such as what HE “expects” and what the public expects. He did not in any way assert any particular knowledge of what Durham/Barr are doing or will do.

      That is appropriate, since Durham/Barr et al. have kept their work tightly held. But this Meadows interview falls far short of asserting that anyone in particular WILL be indicted and WILL end up in jail.

      We are all still living on HOPES and expectations at this point. Let’s HOPE that Durham/Barr et al. do not let us down. AND, even if there is a whole barrage of indictments, we still must get through (1) the morass of a Deep State legal system and DC area juries; (2) the MSM running maximum protection and interference for the bad actors; and (3) the fundamental need to win big on Nov. 3, because if the Democraps gain more powers it may be difficult to fully punish all the miscreants.

      Signs are hopeful but there is no basis on July 19, 2020 to claim this is all some slam dunk.

      • abigailstraight says:
        July 19, 2020 at 10:58 pm

        Slam Dunk? I didn’t hear those words “Slam Dunk” from President Trump’s Chief of Staff?
        Did You?
        I didn’t read where anyone is Claiming a Slam Dunk?
        Did You?
        And there is that wonderful word in your post again: “hopeful”.
        Ah…but no ‘slam dunk’….
        Got it.

        • Paul Cohen says:
          July 19, 2020 at 11:09 pm

          I see you claiming a virtual slam dunk and putting words in the mouth of Mark Meadows.

          You will believe whatever you want of course, but don’t pretend that Meadows said any more than he said, which was not so much.

          Based upon Meadows’ words I am in the “hopeful” but not a done deal camp. btw, a few indictments of lesser figures would not even begin to settle these matters properly. There had better be a vast number of indictments going up to high level former officials (and probably some current), but Meadows did not even hint at the scope or rankings of possible indictments.

          • abigailstraight says:
            July 19, 2020 at 11:15 pm

            Wow! “There had better be a vast number of indictments going up to high level former officials (and probably some current)…”
            Sounds a bit threatening…next, or Else…
            “but Meadows did not even hint at the scope or rankings of possible indictments”.
            And you really expected the Chief of Staff to go on a Sunday Morning News Show with Maria Bartiromo and spill all the beans?
            Seriously?
            Give me a break.
            Get real.

            • Paul Cohen says:
              July 19, 2020 at 11:40 pm

              No, Meadows said about what I would expect him to say. It is YOU who insist upon fantasizing rather than analyzing available evidence. I prefer to live in a world of objective analysis, not wishful thinking and fantasy.

              rofl, and no, there is nothing remotely threatening to anyone in my remarks. You really are incompetent at simple reading and analysis. Did you graduate high school?

          • fionnagh says:
            July 19, 2020 at 11:29 pm

            There were 174,201 sealed Federal indictments as of June 1. I’d say that’s a vast number from which to choose.

            • offtv says:
              July 20, 2020 at 12:03 am

              we’ve been down that 1000000 sealed indictment road a long time ago with AG Sessions, then Whitiker. Not one traitor has been indicted. Look at Lois Lerner, the bitch was caught RED handed, and Nothing happened to her. You and I would have been doing 20+ in the pen. So keep shooting up that Hopium. If SD can’t get it done, no one can and the last box, after the ballot box is up next.

            • Paul Cohen says:
              July 20, 2020 at 12:16 am

              Not so. We don’t know how many sealed docs in the federal PACER system are actually indictments, or what if any of that (so far) has to do with Durham or the related US Attys. we are waiting on in Russiagate and related cases. Also, sealed docs in the federal PACER system can be many kinds of confidential court filings and investigatory documents, not only indictments. There is no reason to claim 100,000+ “sealed indictments” when we don’t know.

              The “Qanon” people have grossly abused (misunderstood) the federal PACER system by imagining that every sealed item there is an indictment, and implying that so many such indictments must be of Deep State Russiagate miscreants, pedos, etc.

              There may be a lot of what is claimed, or a little, but at this point little is known to the public about what is sealed in the PACER system. There is no good reason to believe that Durham et al. have already filed a great many indictments (though of course many things are possible).

              https://www.uscourts.gov/statistics-reports/accessing-court-documents-journalists-guide

      • waterthelibertytree01 says:
        July 19, 2020 at 11:01 pm

        JD has GJ’s/Indicts/AW’s at the ready from what i know from some connected folks. The Covid had delayed stuff, but the public exposure of all this is 10X it was a few months ago.

      • Tl Howard says:
        July 19, 2020 at 11:46 pm

        His wording may be for the same purpose Sundance’s is/was: PRESSURE on BARR/DURHAM to “get her done.”

    • Drogers says:
      July 19, 2020 at 11:10 pm

      abigailstraight ~~

      haha
      You caught me napping. I read Sundance’s comments and continued reading the Treeper’s comments all the while I was seeing Mr. Meadows in my mind as a congressman.

      Your first sentence bringing me back to reality at the speed of light. So it’s very telling, that CoS Meadows speaks to the Mr. Durham criminal investigation.

      Perhaps the reckoning IS fast approaching.

  7. jediphantom says:
    July 19, 2020 at 10:30 pm

    Another delivery of documents via “THE SATCHEL OF DOOM” seems to be pending. I was concerned that Ric had forgotten to give it to John when he took over as DNI.

    I see my concerns were unfounded. The next DOCU-DUMP will make 3 with John in charge.

    DEPLORABLE JEDI.

  8. iswhatitis says:
    July 19, 2020 at 10:34 pm

    It unraveled a long time ago.

    It’s just that the continued SUNLIGHT on it doesn’t allow them to stop it from moving forward.

    All they can do is try their best to keep the brakes on it so that it moves very slowly (so that if they succeed in stealing the election, they can bury it all, and start the persecutions of those having a hand in uncovering it).

    Meanwhile; slowly as it’s moving, more and more does get “uncovered” and put on that plate out in that bright sunlight.

  9. WSB says:
    July 19, 2020 at 10:34 pm

    Love this, SD!

    Note to self…find the right friends!

    • abigailstraight says:
      July 19, 2020 at 10:38 pm

      I knew someone here, (out of the nightly eyeores), would pick up on a few tidbits.
      Faith…

      • WSB says:
        July 19, 2020 at 11:19 pm

        Indeed, abigail!

      • jediphantom says:
        July 20, 2020 at 12:05 am

        Not “TIDBITS”, no….not quite. In this era of SPYGATE the term is “BREAD CRUMBS”.

        Like the nice “BREAD CRUMB LADY” said….they left a lot of them around…like a “TRAIL”.

        Unbeknownst to that particular HACK, the trail was followed by the likes of us.

        Thanks to Sundance, a handful of real reporters, far to few political allies, and DEPLORABLE US, that trail has led us to where we are today. And with any luck, the DEEP STATE SWAMP VARMINTS IMPENDING DOOM.

        In reality, she and the others didn’t just leave “BREAD CRUMBS”…..uh-uh…..THEY LEFT THE WHOLE BAKERY. Now…..WHO’S HUNGRY? 🙂

        DEPLORABLE JEDI. Embrace their doom with GLEE.

  10. Paul Cohen says:
    July 19, 2020 at 10:41 pm

    I don’t hear Meadows saying he knows anything about what Durham/Barr are actually doing, but that based upon evidence that is already public there should be indictments.

    Ready for many indictments, prosecutions, and stiff jail sentences for Shrillary/Obama henchmen !!!

    (not holding out much hope that indictments will reach to Shrillary, Obama, Biden, et al. though it should happen…. but at least round up ALL of the lesser minions!!)

  12. Conundrum says:
    July 19, 2020 at 10:42 pm

    So primary subsource for Steele dossier is Igor Danchenko? Apparently connected to Fiona Hill.

    Liked by 2 people

    • joeknuckles says:
      July 19, 2020 at 11:16 pm

      Is it time to go back and take a close look at Fiona’s sworn testimony?

      • warrprin1 says:
        July 20, 2020 at 12:09 am

        Read the gateway pundit piece that kleen linked here below. Lots of info on the Fiona Hill babe therein – including a description of her rather close working relationship inside the W.H. with – Eric Ciaramella.

        Please let us be finally getting somewhere – destination Justice would be a great place to land.

        • warrprin1 says:
          July 20, 2020 at 12:17 am

          Sundance, you are constantly on our minds here at home. We are doing our best to follow the complexities and the multitude of players whose names you’ve placed on the stage, as every layer of this onion is pulled away. Your safety is uppermost in our minds. May God bless and protect you – Que el buen Diós te bendiga y te proteja en today seguridad hoy, mañana, y para siempre.

  13. Seneca the Elder says:
    July 19, 2020 at 10:46 pm

    This all jibes with Sundance’s mission.

  14. Johnny Cuyana says:
    July 19, 2020 at 10:50 pm

    ALL things that happen in DC — and to wherever their corrupting tentacles can reach — because the BIG DOLLAR patrons buy/bribe, via the lobbyists, our elected Congressman to do so.

    The ONLY way that this will change is when a great number of additional Americans remember the fact that we are a self-governing nation, and, that if we need to make something happen, WE The People — ourselves, and no one else — must make it happen; and, this must happen by voting out of office all those reps who do not recognize and respect their sacred Constitutional oath.

    These JUDAS Congressmen KNOW this — they know that WE The People are not going to force them to change — and so they act is any and all ways, selling us all down the river, and for themselves to get rich and powerful and to live off the taxpayers dime.

    Same thing with these “investigations”: nothing of significance is going to happen unless WE The People, in much greater numbers, get off our collective behinds and vote differently.

  15. waterthelibertytree01 says:
    July 19, 2020 at 10:51 pm

    There will be many many many indictments…..I’ll take about 3-4 for starters, get the ball rolling.

  16. kleen says:
    July 19, 2020 at 10:52 pm

    BREAKING EXCLUSIVE: The Primary Sub-Source for Steele Dossier Identified – Igor Danchenko – a Soros Connected Associate of Lying Schiff Star Witness Fiona Hill
    By Joe Hoft
    Published July 19, 2020 at 9:17pm

    Today it was uncovered on the Internet that the PSS for the Steele dossier was Igor Danchenko.

    This is the one individual those looking into the Trump – Russia collusion fraud were after – the PSS – the individual who was behind the material amount of Steele dossier lies. At least two sources on the Internet have come to this conclusion.

    McIntyre has done a great job over the past few years uncovering the layers to the Russia scam and he provides multiple tweets confirming the PSS is Danchenko.

    The connection to Fiona Hill is huge. This shows that Adam Schiff’s disgusting unconstitutional impeachment proceeding based on no crimes on the part of President Trump had as star witness, Fiona Hill, who is a close associate of the individual behind the grotesque and unverified Steele dossier, which was the heart of the Trump Russia dossier.

    As we previously mentioned Roger Stone outed Fiona Hill in 2017 as a Deep State spy in the White House under then NSA Advisor General H. R. McMaster. The George Soros connected traitor was outed by Israeli spies as was reported by Stone at InfoWars.

    https://www.thegatewaypundit.com/2020/07/breaking-exclusive-primary-sub-source-steele-dossier-identified-igor-danchenko-soros-connected-associate-lying-schiff-star-witness-fiona-hill/

    • kleen says:
      July 19, 2020 at 10:57 pm

      Stephen McIntyre
      @ClimateAudit, Has all details in his Twitter.

    • Sally Hugher says:
      July 20, 2020 at 12:53 am

      This is interesting. I had a few of Trumps close friends on my Facebook before I shut it down. I also have some friends whom were big donors to Clinton. I later blocked them because I had no idea they actually knew her. I was and am a Big Trump Conservative America First Patriot. That being said, around 2016 I had a car forsale. Some foreign guy wanted to buy it, said he was gonna send a friend to look at the car and pay for it. Some random guy shows up with Kentucky plates which made no sense to me, since the buyer was from Sweden and Kentucky was over 1,000 miles away to be driving on highway. Guy shows up with a bag and $10,000 cash all hundreds. Needless to say I did not sell the car to him, since I wanted an actual certified check to clear my bank account for tax purposes. A little earlier in 2016 I was also selling another car, some guy comes and buys it, tall dark haired guy, says he worked for Obama HHS department, Lmao. Now, this whole time I was a big Republican and Trump supporter and Advocate for Conservative values and the Family Unit. I always thought they were spying on anyone who liked Trump. It’s been proven now. Anyways maybe that guy from Kentucky was this guy Lol. I never got his name, but it wouldn’t surprise me.

  17. waterthelibertytree01 says:
    July 19, 2020 at 10:53 pm

    …dont forget Jensen in on a whole other mission……………stay tuned

  18. markmurraybooks says:
    July 19, 2020 at 10:54 pm

    Just couldn’t listen to Meadows for long. He’s so full of DC BS that I couldn’t take it. The only thing that he said was basically politically correct drivel that I wanted Kayleigh McEnany to show up and toss him out. Seriously, he just repeated the MSM mantra about covid that I immediately distrusted him. “the therapeutics”? “in these critical areas”? “we keep the classrooms safe”. He might as well have said, “Oh, the children”. “Some of the unrests we saw”. Seriously? unrest? How about violent rioting?

    I’m sorry, but IMO, Meadows is not the guy for the job. There was a coup, there’s still the under currents of the coup going on, we have a coronavirus hoax being perpetuated upon us, violent rioters shooting, killing, tearing down statues, and creating as much terroristic chaos as they can and here’s Meadows talking about therapeutics and unrest. America is being shaken at its very roots by socialist/globalist politicians/MSM/BigTech and listening to Meadows just makes me want to puke. But, that’s me. Listen to Meadows in the video above and then pick any McEnany video. Huge difference. The former sounds like every other politician in DC and the latter takes a stand and gives em hell. We need more McEnany’s.

    Mark

  19. Coast says:
    July 19, 2020 at 10:54 pm

    “but the FBI did not act appropriately”
    As if we didn’t know.

  20. waterthelibertytree01 says:
    July 19, 2020 at 10:55 pm

    this was also a subtext in the Fox story…

  21. MVW says:
    July 19, 2020 at 11:02 pm

    Corporate Totalitarian Socialists march on. And who sits on their boards pushing Socialism tactics and strategies? Mechanisms and orgs change but not the BEAST / old spider behind it.

    Phox has foreign ownership on its board + $BigPharma pays to keep their lights on, paying talking heads salary $$millions.

    Forced vaccinations is the bottom line greased by forced Mask Wearing conditioning. Why is the injection of retrovirus contaminated vaccines so important???? Well $$$$$, but there is a more insidious strategy, China virus came from vaccine research, which was moved to China by Fauci because it was too dangerous and made illegal here. But why take that risk??? It is more than money for the vaccines, it is in itself a major source of $BigPharma’s cash cow, namely the cause of epidemic Chronic Disease.

    So Marie, who I adore, starts off with Meh epidemic and shutdown. Not a coincidence.

    This is not looking good when the coup itself becomes the distraction from rush to death by Fauci ‘vaccine’ Injection of contaminate retroviruses.

    The coup is now the squirrel.

  22. Fools Gold says:
    July 19, 2020 at 11:15 pm

    Checking in a couple a times a day to hear the rest of the story! Be safe dude God speed!

    • barnabusduke says:
      July 19, 2020 at 11:31 pm

      Same here, Just got back from St. Augustine last night from our BIG family trip. Praying for Sundance to fulfill his quest and Praying for his safety! St. Christopher, PLEASE guide him!

  23. Conundrum says:
    July 19, 2020 at 11:15 pm

    Igor Danchenko. Jennifer Boone. Names are suddenly being spilled.

  24. LynnNEOK says:
    July 19, 2020 at 11:32 pm

    I’m tired of ‘hopeful,’ and tearing statues down, burning buildings, rioting and looting.
    What would make me happy right now is to hear about some ‘very important people’ being stopped from getting on an airplane as they try to sneak out of the country, It would not be on the msm, but somehow we would find out. I would laugh with glee.

  25. Minority of One says:
    July 19, 2020 at 11:58 pm

    Indictments. I’ll believe it when I see it. Americans are choosing to be gaslighted. Strange times.

  26. Local Treeper says:
    July 20, 2020 at 12:03 am

    Wray is out this week likely fired not resigned. Flynn will be named into a roll shortly Declas incoming. Fireworks leading leading up to Aug 18.

  27. jus wundrin says:
    July 20, 2020 at 12:07 am

    Having visited the CTH for several years, I was already aware of what Meadows was saying. The interesting part is whether the docs will be full of redaction’s or not, so Im hoping for clean white sheets of paper with names, places, and dates clearly visible.

    “Eyes forward” – like others have stated are SD’s hands in this? Im hoping SD becomes the catalyst to speed this investigation up, and finally bring some people to well needed justice.

    Lets GO!

  28. Galahad says:
    July 20, 2020 at 12:10 am

    I have a feeling…

  29. spren says:
    July 20, 2020 at 12:11 am

    Isn’t it just so astounding that Mark, whom I greatly respect, states things are starting to unravel! Any of us on this site have clearly seen these criminal transgressions for years, and yet, only innocent people have been prosecuted after being framed. It really shows how deep the rampant corruption is that it could possibly go on this long without any responses or repercussions. While I am hoping for Barr/Durham to bring forth justice, I am gratified with confidence in what is portended by Sundance’s imminent actions. The blind lady of justice needs to dance, and so do these seditious, criminal perpetrators.

  30. kleen says:
    July 20, 2020 at 12:25 am

    When is Crook Sullivan’s deadline to act on Flynn’s case?

    What is happening with that?

  31. snailmailtrucker says:
    July 20, 2020 at 12:31 am

    I’m a 73 year old Retired Over the Road Trucker and a Proud American Vietnam Vet…
    I’ve been watching these Democrat Scumbags tearing my country apart for Decades…and I’m Getting real tired of their Crimes, Lies and Deceit !

    LET’S GET THIS PARTY STARTED !

