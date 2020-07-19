Sunday Talks: Mark Meadows -vs- Maria Bartiromo – “It’s all starting to unravel”…

White House Chief of Staff Mark Meadows appears on Fox Sunday with Maria Bartiromo to discuss the administration efforts to continue COVID-19 mitigation while opening schools and restarting the economy during an election year.

In the second half of the interview Mark Meadows discusses the ongoing Durham probe and the recently released declassified documents:

…”You are going to see a couple of other documents come out in the coming days that will suggest that not only was the campaign spied on, but the FBI did not act appropriately as they were investigating. It’s all starting to come unraveled -to unravel- and I tell you it’s time for people to go to jail or indicted”…

.

Eyes forward my friends.