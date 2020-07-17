July 17th – 2020 Presidential Politics – Trump Administration Day #1275

In an effort to keep the Daily Open Thread a little more open topic we are going to start a new daily thread for “Presidential Politics”. Please use this thread to post anything relating to the Donald Trump Administration and Presidency.
This thread will refresh daily and appear above the Open Discussion Thread.
President Trump Twitter @POTUS / Vice President Pence Twitter @VP
Kayleigh McEnany Twitter @PressSec
🇺🇸 🦅 🇺🇸 – Trump America is the Last Bastion of Freedom – 🇺🇸 🦅 🇺🇸
🦅 ”May God continue to strengthen our hearts and sustain our souls. May God continue to shed His divine grace upon this land. And may God forever bless the United States of America.” —-U.S. President Donald J. Trump
🌟
“Our spirit is still young—the sun is still rising—God’s grace is still shining—and my fellow Americans, THE BEST IS YET TO COME!”—-President Donald J. Trump
————————-
🦅 Heal Our Land
Thank You, Lord, for President Trump, his MAGA Team, and all his supporters.
Lord, keep them all safe in all they do and go daily. In Jesus’ Name we pray…..
🌟 “I will say of the Lord, “He is my refuge and my fortress;
My God, in Him I will trust.” ” 🌟
—-Psalm 91:2
***Praises:
✅ Thank You, Lord, for protecting President Trump in this time of turbulence
✅ AG Barr warned US businesses of Chi-Na’s Anti-American agenda
✅ Kentucky AG Daniel Cameron seeks to block all of Andy Beshear’s COVID-19 orders
✅ Thank You, Lord, for those who are healing today…on Thursday
✅ USA Strong—The only thing to fear is Fear Itself—God Bless America!
🙏 America In Prayer…..Pray:
— for protection for President Trump & MAGA Team
— for court wins for RealAmericans, like Jerry Falwell, Jr, lawsuits against lies, slandering, etc by Opposition
— for Slanderers, like Mary Trump, to see the errors (or crimes) of their ways and become irrelevant….we all have had the “Mary Trumps” in our lives-Pres. Trump is not alone.
— for Sidney Powell and Gen Flynn
— for protection for our Keyboard Warriors, for their voices to be heard as they peel back the ongoing lies from Opposition
— for protection and safety for all our historical landmarks in USA and our churches
— for Voter ID we need it now and “No” to voter-by-mail ballots and ballot harvesting
— Dem Pres. Candidate and/or ‘Chosen One’ to continue to fumble, jumble, mumble, stumble, tumble, bumble, grumble, crumble..then diminish….pouf….poof…..
— for USA Election Integrity, Voter ID, Paper Ballots, catch voting fraudsters
— for 17.3M unemployed Americans for their needs to be met and to seek jobs
— For Safety/Health protection for: USSS, Military & their brave dogs, Border Patrol, LEOs, BP & LEOs brave Horses/dogs
— for Guardian Angels protecting all our borders–air, land, sea
— for protection for all WALL builders who have built 235/450-500 miles of WALL
— for Hong Kong being taken over by Chi-Na, and for those being persecuted by CCP
— for protection/healing for American children/youth-Young Landen is healed!
— *🇺🇸* — “ Promise Made, Promise Kept ” — *🇺🇸*
🦅 ”At the heart of this effort was a revolutionary promise: For every one new regulation issued, we pledged that two federal regulations would be permanently removed. We not only met that ambitious goal — which, at the time, people said was impossible — we vastly exceeded it. For every one new regulation added, nearly eight federal regulations have been terminated.. ”
— 🇺🇸 — Donald J. Trump, 45th President of the United States of America — 🇺🇸 —
—————————————————————————-
🌟🙏🌟 Special Prayer for Sundance and his Mission:
****We are with you Sundance, wherever you go or do, our prayers follow you.
🌟 “ Behold, we consider those blessed who remained steadfast. You have heard of the steadfastness of Job, and you have seen the purpose of the Lord, how the Lord is compassionate and merciful.” 🌟—James 5:11
“The Strongest Weapon in the United States is a Patriotic American.”
👌 —-Treepers’ Prayer Warriors Post for Friday, July 17, 2020 — 👌
Countdown: 109 more days…. to “4 MORE YEARS” WiN
LikeLiked by 13 people
—Resilience & Strength–
LikeLiked by 6 people
Amen, Amen, Amen
Like a Boss
My President
Thank you, Sir
May God’s Blessings be upon you. 🙏
Stand Strong Patriots
We have a Republic to save
LikeLike
Amen…Thank you, for comment here, too, Lila Rose.
LikeLiked by 1 person
USA Uncle Sam’s Prayer:
Dear God,
I bow my head and ask,
If it be Thy Will,
Please save this land from those who seek to destroy it.
In Jesus’ Name…..Amen
LikeLiked by 4 people
Liberty & The Patriot
LikeLiked by 3 people
LikeLiked by 6 people
Yes indeed, praise for the magnificent AG Barr speech on China. Stunning how he called out specific American companies for relying on Chinese labor too much. Now, if only he and Durham would have a great reckoning on the whole RussiaCollusion scandal!
.
It’s tough out there, but we have an eternal Savior. Extra prayers for our President, who is fighting a tough battle with evil!
God is our loving Father. He gives us his love, his grace, his peace and his strength.
LikeLiked by 6 people
Amen…Amen…Amen…
LikeLike
***Today’s WeBuildTheWall / Fisher Industries posts***
(Previous posts: https://theconservativetreehouse.com/2020/07/16/july-16th-2020-presidential-election-trump-administration-day-1274/comment-page-1/#comment-8484160)
Note: Most of the WBTW related social media accounts are covering coronavirus, politics, or illegal alien crimes. We will probably be in a quiet period regarding wall content until the next project(s) are near completion.
The praises (much of which are older news) have been provided for those who wish to give thanks for them before praying for the wall prayer requests. I may add to, trim back, or simplify from time to time as projects/events progress or come to completion. If there is any new wall news I’ll list them in the update below. Otherwise, feel free to page down or scroll past.
– – – – –
Wednesday night update – 7/15/20 – (See link above.)
– Reposting 2 Holcombe Mixer articles:
• Holcombe Mixers Joins $1.3 Billion Border Wall Project In Yuma, Arizona
• Holcombe dispatches volumetric mixers to 45-mile, Arizona border wall site
– Photo of Holcombe Mixer pouring concrete at Fisher Wall jobsite.
– Holcombe Mixer videos:
• HM10H | 10-Yard Volumetric Concrete Trucks
• Holcombe Mixers Home Page Video – Remix
• Holcombe Mixers In-Action | Mobile Concrete Mixer Trucks
• Testimonial: Pete Martin Drilling | Volumetric Mixer Benefits
– New info and wall calculation number crunching scenarios for 16 CATs.
– – – – –
Thursday night update – 7/16/20
– Just posting the prayer post today.
– – – – –
***Praise: 🧱 (Project 1: May/June 2019)… WBTW/Fisher Industries was able to build a half mile wall up the side of a mountain in 11 days (with zero safety incidents), cutting off 19 major drug cartel trails, and closing off one of the worst areas along the border… (Sunland Park, NM)
***Praise: (7/26/19) Donald Trump Jr. and Kimberly Guilfoyle visited Project 1 and showed their support during the Wall Symposium.
***Praise: 👍 (11/20/19)… DHS Secretary Chad Wolf & CBP Chief gave a huge endorsement to WeBuildTheWall & Fisher industries project while visiting Project 1. CBP Chief called it a “Game Changer”. It’s the only time CBP or DHS have ever endorsed a wall builder.
***PRAISE: 🧱 (12/2/19)… Fisher Sand & Gravel was awarded a $400M border wall contract to build 31 miles of wall in the Cabeza Prieta National Wildlife Refuge in Yuma County, Arizona.
• Fisher receives $268M; another $132M could be added if all options in contract are exercised, totaling $400M… or $8.6 to $13M per mile)(Estimated contract completion date is Dec 30, 2020.
• Project: Yuma (Wellton Station) Border Wall System
***Praise: (12/4/19)… Brian Kolfage & his family were given the opportunity to visit the White House.
***Praise: 🧱 (Project 2 complete: Feb 17)… Fisher Industries was able to build 3.5 miles of wall along the Rio Grande River in Mission, Texas. Project 2’s “water wall” design is the first border wall that’s ever been built inside the floodplain.
***Praise: 🔍 (Reported on 12/18/19)… Senator Kevin Cramer was able to complete his in-depth review of the USACE’s procurement process and send a letter with his findings and recommendations to President Trump on 12/6/19.
***PRAISE: 🧱 (5/6/20)… Fisher Sand & Gravel was awarded a $1.28B border wall contract to build 42 miles of wall in southern Arizona, most of which will run from Nogales to the eastern boundary of the Tohono O’odham Nation. It’s the largest border wall contract that’s ever been awarded. The project includes seven (or 8?) segments and will be painted black.
• Project: Tucson Package 3, (Complex terrain, which includes rugged mountains and water crossings)
***PRAISE: (6/11/20)… Foreman Mike stated that Fisher Industries now has ~95 miles of border wall contracts out of the 450. (Of the 95, only ~73 miles are accounted for in the federal awards we know about, which leaves ~21 miles from contract(s) we do not yet know about.)
🙏 Prayer for the work crews. 🙏
Heavenly Father, we pray in Jesus’ name (& according to Your will):
– for safety, health, and good weather for the work crews as they continue working on WBTW’s private projects… as well as Fisher’s Federal 7.6M/800 foot contract, the 400M/31 mile contract, the 1.28B/42 mile contract for border wall, and any other projects they may be working on; that Fisher would be able to continue uninterrupted until completion.
– that Fisher would be able to safely and smoothly transition(scale up w/ equipment & training of work crews) to be able to build 1+(to 2?) miles of wall per day.
• (Tommy Fisher has previously stated that, given a large enough project, they would be able to build 1 mile of wall per day within 3 months. So this process may have started as early as mid-April or May 6th… and will possibly be ramped up by mid-August??? Just a guess…)
– that the DoD IG’s office audit of the $400 million border wall contract which the USACE awarded Fisher Sand & Gravel would show everything is fair and above board; that the swamp in DoD and USACE wouldn’t be able to corrupt the process; & that Fisher would be authorized to proceed with the project as planned. (Backstory/timeline)
***Praise: (4/15/19)… Fisher Industries has been awarded a 7.6M contract modification to build 800 linear feet of 30-foot bollard barrier while the original 400M contract is still under review by the DoD IG’s office. My guess is this will give further evidence to the IG that Fisher Industries was justified in receiving the original 400M contract. (Details)
(Update: Fisher has built well beyond the initial 800 feet.)
***Praise:… Looks like work has already begun on this 31 mile project, despite the ongoing audit. Photos showing well over 800 feet of wall, started appearing around the end of April. No official word yet though.
– for WBTW/Fisher Industries regarding the ongoing lawsuits; that both sides would be able to resolve any potential issues(erosion, construction, maintenance, etc.) and the lawsuits would be dismissed.
(July 8)… Hearing summary…
• Representative’s for Fisher admits “there are overgrown grass and weeds and soil erosion at the site.”
• “Fisher Industries, is working to smooth out the embankment and re-seed grass that hasn’t taken…”
• Engineers from both sides haven’t been able to come together yet for a hydrology meeting.
• “Both sides expressed frustration at the lack of input from Mexican officials but blamed it on the ongoing pandemic that has struck Mexico particularly hard. ”
• “Crane — who in January ruled that the government had not provided enough evidence to stop construction of the private border wall — said he would reset the hearing for 30 more days.”
• Crane said “I really do expect by then engineers will have gotten together and I hope there is some progress on areas where grass didn’t take.”
• Fisher told BorderReport that “it takes time for the grass to grow in the sand and so areas where the grass hasn’t taken hold yet we’ll fix” … “And then if there’s any spots that it looks like it’s going to just becoming a problem then that’s where we’ll put riprap (rubble).”
– for Fisher crews to be able fix any issues related to erosion, reseeding of grass, and applying riprap (rubble) or concrete where necessary at Project 2
– that WBTW would be able to find corporate sponsors for Project 3. (They already have a major construction equipment manufacturer and are looking for a solar LED security lighting manufacturer or supplier.)
– that Rep. Warren Petersen’s (R-AZ) bill, HB 2084, making it easier to build border wall on private property in Arizona would get passed.
***Praise: (Feb 6)… The bill passed AZ house on reconsideration with 31-29 party line vote. Next, it goes to the Senate.
– for the bi-national summit with the Mexican IBWC and American politicians that WBTW will be hosting; for open lines of communication/understanding; and that WBTW/Fisher Industries would learn what they need to know to facilitate the sign off and approval of their projects by the Mexican IBWC.
– for 100% safety/health/guidance/direction/salvation(through faith in Christ Jesus) for the work crews, security personnel, legal teams, CBP, DHS, Army, National Guard and all involved in WBTW/Fisher Industries private or federal projects; and for WBTW/Fisher Industries as they work with private landowners to secure more property to build on
– that work would go smoothly with continual, innovative improvements in method/process/efficiency and quality of construction; and with transitioning as they scale up capacity(manpower, equipment, etc.) to build larger projects
– (May 29 – CBP notice)… for Fisher to come up with innovative solutions or improvements requested by CBP “related to the anti-climb/anti-cut features of the border wall” (Deadline: June 12)
– that there would be no outside interference (cartels, IBWC, courts/judges, protesters, swamp, etc.) and that if outside interference takes place that it would only work toward WBTW/Fisher Industries/USA’s benefit (exposing corruption, raising awareness, fundraising, etc.)
– that Project 2’s wall will prove that the design is sound and that WBTW/Fisher Industries are capable of safely and effectively building it on a large scale in the Rio Grande Valley, with a superior build, at the lowest price
– that the federal government would provide funding for WBTW &/or Fisher Industries to build 250+ miles of wall on Private Property in Texas
(…assuming the “water wall” design is shown to work and be appropriate in the floodplain)
– that the Government would purchase all of WBTW/Fisher Industries projects so the funds can be rolled into future projects and Fisher Industries will be able to scale up with additional equipment and manpower as needed.
🌟 “The more that a broken system tells you that you’re wrong, the more certain you must be that you must keep pushing ahead. Because it’s the outsiders who change the world and will make a real and lasting difference. Nothing worth doing ever came easy. Treat the word impossible as nothing more than motivation.” ~ President Donald J. Trump 🌟
LikeLiked by 6 people
LikeLiked by 2 people
Disney did the same things to it’s employees and told them if they didn’t train their foreign replacements they would not get paid.
This is happening all over this country and most of social media platforms are filled with anti American foreigners who have no problems censoring our constitutional rights.
LikeLiked by 2 people
These HB1 visas workers also have people who are no different then a coyote who gets part of their pay for allowing them to come to this country. Go back the watch The Rino Mike Lee and his speech and how he is helping build and tech valley in the mountains with HB1 foreigners while Americans are out of work.
LikeLike
LikeLiked by 3 people
Thanks Citizen 817, for the link, and thank the Lord for Tom Fitton and Judicial Watch. At last we can read the EC for ourselves. Drip, drip, drip, the rain slowly washes away the mud hiding the corruption of the swamp, and, Lo, and Behold, there are puppet strings exposed. I’ll bet most of those redactions cover-up Clinton Foundation board members, paid consultants, officers or employees, or major donors.
LikeLike
Yes indeed, praise for the magnificent AG Barr speech on China. Stunning how he called out specific American companies for relying on Chinese labor too much. Now, if only he and Durham would have a great reckoning on the whole RussiaCollusion scandal!
.
It’s tough out there, but we have an eternal Savior. Extra prayers for our President, who is fighting a tough battle with evil!
God is our loving Father. He gives us his love, his grace, his peace and his strength.
LikeLiked by 2 people
A.F. Branco Cartoon – Defund the Universities
LikeLike
The Mask Insanity
Yesterday, I wrote a fairly long post about how we as individuals can take action against the Mask Nazis with no expense or threat to ourselves. If you want to effectively be a rights advocate for freedom against Mask Tyranny, here is one way to do it:
https://theconservativetreehouse.com/2020/07/16/july-16th-2020-presidential-election-trump-administration-day-1274/comment-page-1/#comment-8484559
The law is ultimately on our side against the Mask Nazi as evidenced by the Governor of Georgia and the Attorney General of Louisiana:
https://www.thegatewaypundit.com/2020/07/georgias-republican-governor-suspends-local-mask-mandates-unenforceable/
But lawsuits are expensive and take years.
We have to take the fight to areas where it will make a difference quickly. Sure, complaining to elected officials is a feel good measure but they are practiced at ignoring us and many of them are on the China payroll. So where can we make a difference? By going after all those lefty businesses and corporations who are working with the DNC to deprive us of our freedoms, destroy our individuality and right to assemble.
What I propose is that we start a MASK REBELLION!
Having protests is a waste of time. The media-rats will never cover it and other than passersby and the people who attend, no one will know about it. So, what to do?
I’m going to use the system against them and educate as many people as possible to join the rebellion.
I suspect that very few people know the exemption clauses of these mask orders or understand them if they do. So, in order to get the word out, I have ordered a custom printed T shirt that says: Medical Mask Exemption as Per Local & CDC Rules. I will be wearing this when I have to go out.
What I suspect will happen is that people will ask me about it at which point I will tell them that anyone with conditions that affect their oxygen saturation such as heart problems, lung problems, or even asthma are endangering their lives by wearing a mask that restricts breathing and the mask rules state clearly you do not have to wear one if it threatens your health. I will tell them that anyone with these health problems should NOT be wearing a mask. I will tell them under the Americans with Disabilities Act, they cannot be denied service for not wearing a mask as it’s against Federal law.
I will point out to them it is illegal for a business to be the mask police and open themselves up to liability issues. It’s also illegal for them to demand your medical history to support the mask exemption, they have to take your word.
This T-shirt that I’ve invested in is a walking advertisement for FREEDOM! It will get people’s attention and get them thinking. There are a LOT of people out there with oxygen saturation problems that should NOT be wearing masks. People need to demand their RIGHT to be mask free.
The beauty of this walking advertisement is that you don’t even need to have a confrontation with the store. Just hanging around outside gets the job done.
If a lot of people start calling the DOJ with complaints about civil rights violations, e.g. refusing service, and ADA violations, e.g. not honoring your medical needs by insisting you wear a mask or denying you service, I feel it will put pressure on the DOJ to finally stop this mask INSANITY! JMHO
This is my mission that I can take on my own and I hope you join me in your states and towns to defeat the Mask Nazis before they steal the election in November with mail votes.
LikeLiked by 1 person
LikeLiked by 1 person
HERE’S THE “‘BARR TOUR” OF CITIES HE WILL BE COMING TO.
The Feds and DEA have been given the head start
NYC
Albany
Chicago
Springfield, IL
Minneapolis
St.Paul
Seattle
Olympia
Portland (underway)
D.C
Atlanta
Sacramento
Los Angeles
Nashville (if Mayor refuses to leave after being RECALLED)
Harrisburg
Lansing
St.Louis
Watch for potentially more cities to be added to the list
LikeLike
Add Salem,OR to the tour.
LikeLike
Why is he going to these cities?
LikeLike
Yes, I would like to hear more on this story! I am from the Seattle area and it is well past time for the DOJ/DHS to start dealing with the Governor of Washington and the City Council/Mayor of Seattle!!
LikeLike
To clean house!
LikeLike
Is there a link to an actual story?
LikeLike
Was Portland in the news of the Feds and DEA coming to town?
No
LikeLike
Does anyone one know why people are saying that yesterday was a sad day for some celebrities? They had #ellendegeneres #pedowood #tomhanks #chrissyteigen and other hashtags. I didn’t find anything about pedophile arrests.
LikeLike
A list of celebrity names came out that had connections with Epstein
LikeLike