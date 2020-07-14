First, to those who are offering support – THANK YOU. I remain outside the wire.
In the background there is very good news. Two years of preparation are paying dividends. The first series of tested oral briefs, even upon DC equity holders, was met with stunned acceptance… “Yes, it’s irrefutable.” The assembled brief, the guiding documents that hold the direct evidence, is at the presses right now (targeted completion date Friday).
…”it’s not only what’s in the documents, it’s also what’s on the documents that matters, & no-one ever noticed until now.”.. ~JW
The next few weeks are critical. Unfortunately, charging the ramparts means having to spend less time on daily events, research and writing, and more time on preparation for the confrontation I have discussed. That’s why the daily content of the site is less. However, that said, THE alliance of allies is forming.
Each person briefed recognizes this is much bigger than previously thought. Stunningly so. I’m also traveling and setting the systems in place to trigger events with or without a Barr-Durham reveal. Hoping for ‘with’; recent background indicators support ‘with‘; but preparing for ‘without’ just in case. Redundancies.
Coordination of travel is challenging, but whatever it takes. Do or do not, there is no try.
Again, thanks for your support. Every prayer is felt, and I really believe those prayers are making a difference. Things are falling into place, doors opening, in a way that can only be described as guided. I’m seriously humbled. Prayerfully so… Failure is not our option.
~ Sundance
Do not worry yourself with dark imaginings. Turn your fear into resolve; turn that resolve into action. I am not going to be discouraged… check that…. I purposefully choose not to be discouraged. Each of us has the ability to control our thoughts.
Do, or do not… there is no room for try.
Live your best life, RIGHT NOW, and remember it’s the only one we have.
We live in the greatest nation on the face of the earth. We are the people of that nation, with boundless opportunities most of the world can only dream of.
We are Americans….
Stop giving the opposition power by positioning your outlook that they will do nothing…. just stop. Demand action. You are worth it. Do not give them an inch of room for obfuscation. Do not worry about being perceived as an a**hole about it.
“Have I not commanded you? Be strong and courageous. Do not be afraid; do not be discouraged, for the LORD your God will be with you wherever you go.”
Joshua 1:9
Quit listening to those who say “can’t” and “won’t”…
If they feel comfortable sitting in their socially distant box and bitching about all things that are not right, or might be not be right…. Or, if they prefer to allow themselves to be overcome with dark imaginings simply because what cannot be done is more comfortable than the effort to oversee what needs to be done…. well, that’s okay.
They can do that.
And when they are done doing that they’ll still be in the same place.
But I swear you this: I am a professional cynic, yet I am more confident than ever.
The goal is in sight.. a blinding light… and it cannot be avoided. Recent events have only confirmed this to be true. All around you, in your neighborhood, village and hamlet, are people who are just like you; find them. Rally to the standard.
We are on the right side of history.
Do, or do not, there is no try.
We are being guided. It is rather remarkable.
[…] “In peace there’s nothing so becomes a man
As modest stillness and humility:
But when the blast of war blows in our ears,
Then imitate the action of the tiger;
Stiffen the sinews, summon up the blood,
Disguise fair nature with hard-favour’d rage;
Then lend the eye a terrible aspect;
Let pry through the portage of the head
Like the brass cannon; let the brow o’erwhelm it
As fearfully as doth a galled rock
O’erhang and jutty his confounded base,
Swill’d with the wild and wasteful ocean.
Now set the teeth and stretch the nostril wide,
Hold hard the breath and bend up every spirit
To his full height. On, on, you noblest English.
Whose blood is fet from fathers of war-proof!
Fathers that, like so many Alexanders,
Have in these parts from morn till even fought
And sheathed their swords for lack of argument:
Dishonour not your mothers; now attest
That those whom you call’d fathers did beget you.
Be copy now to men of grosser blood,
And teach them how to war. And you, good yeoman,
Whose limbs were made in England, show us here
The mettle of your pasture; let us swear
That you are worth your breeding; which I doubt not;
For there is none of you so mean and base,
That hath not noble lustre in your eyes.
I see you stand like greyhounds in the slips,
Straining upon the start. The game’s afoot:
Follow your spirit, and upon this charge
Cry ‘God for Harry, England, and Saint George!’
I am very humbled at this mans love of country.Thank you.
Let’s roll!
Amen and amen!!!
Yes
Hello fellow deplorables, I’m posting for the very first time because of the wonderful news from Sundance!
“it’s not only what’s in the documents, it’s also what’s on the documents that matters, & no-one ever noticed until now”
I think the reference here is that printers and copiers leave a traceable machine ID watermark! Kaaaaboom!
Continuing to hold you in a all encompassing protective shield of prayer, 24/7, Sundance. And calling all the Company of Heaven to be near you and all the Treehouse always. So proud and grateful to be “know” you and all you have and are doing!
Let’s Rock
Donated $50. You are an asset to our country! Wishing you best of luck.
God Bless you and keep you safe.
Thank you will never be enough.
Never posted here before. Watching this site for 2-3 years, very interested, but doubtful that anything would change, that there would ever be anything like real justice for the swamprats.
This gives me hope.
I am praying for your safety and for wisdom and clarity as you present this information.
Can anyone expound on this? it’s not only what’s in the documents, it’s also what’s on the documents that matters, & no-one ever noticed until now.”.. ~JW
Could be who were CC on the docs or who saw them but never did anything or notes on docs implicating a coverup or instructions to destroy evidence.
Somebody mentioned fingerprints. Wouldn’t that be something…
Is JW – James Wolfe??
Do we all need to go back and scour all documents with James Wolfe in them and pay very close attention to what is ON these documents.
I thought it might be Judicial Watch
I thought it might be Judicial Watch
I was thinking what might be “on the evidence,” and, forgive the rank speculation, but I wondered about that “inter-agency agreement” referred to in the footnote to Judge Collyer’s opinion, purporting to authorize the illegal access granted to independent contractors to spy on Americans without warrant. Who would have signed that? Possibly intelligence agency heads. Possibly independent contractors. Possibly after being passed around and “printed” and read and approved in the WH, and / or by various globalist or political operatives with money changing hands quid pro quo.
Hopeful thinking.
My imagination ran so fast with this….. I’m looking for a paper bag to breath into! I’m so excited with the thought of Sundance joining forces to pull America from the brink!
Will have the blacksmith forge a ‘corona muralis’ for you on your return.
God speed Sundance.
God speed Sundance.
God speed Sundance! I will be praying for you!
GOD Speed Sundance. When the Call comes , I will be with ya. For My Grandsons and for My Country. REDHORSE!!!
God speed Sundance
Do, or do not… there is no room for try.
You’re wrong Sundance.
Often in my life I’ve weighed in on issues I knew I had no chance of winning but it didn’t stop me from doing what I knew in my heart was right. Many are the times in my life I’ve walked with a friend after he’s given it all only to come up heartbreakingly short.
The winner has a thousand new friends. The loser has the same friends yesterday that he’ll have for the rest of his life.
We only guess at what we think you’re doing. You’re in our minds hourly. We don’t know that you’ll be successful but we stand in your corner shouting encouragement because that’s the least we can do. We wait for the latest news that you’re still battling the enemy and still unharmed.
After the good fight is fought and the victor crowned, regardless of outcome we’re here. Sometimes the best answer, sometimes the only answer is, ‘I tried.’
Godspeed and thank you Sundance!
General Sundance, your troops await the orders you have for us.
