President Trump Holds a Press Conference From The Rose Garden – 5:00pm ET Livestream

President Trump will be holding a press conference on China matters today from the Rose Garden.  The anticipated start time is 5:00pm ET.  [Livestream Links Below]

244 Responses to President Trump Holds a Press Conference From The Rose Garden – 5:00pm ET Livestream

  1. WalkAlone63 says:
    July 14, 2020 at 8:20 pm

    One word, Mr President: OUTSTANDING!

  2. FreyFelipe says:
    July 14, 2020 at 8:22 pm

    As DJT is methodically going through what he says is the Biden/Sanders Plan for America, I can’t help but think, “This can not be real. One of DJT’s aides must have pulled a trick on him and given him the ISIS/al Queda/China/Iran/MS13 Plan for America instead”. I know this much for sure – that’s sure the hell what it reads like.

  3. Big Jake says:
    July 14, 2020 at 8:38 pm

    This was more like a half-hearted rally than a Presidential speech. I’ve been with him since he announced and I was drifting off.

    He’s got to hone he message to get through to the idiots who have even worse ADD than I do.

    That said, he’s cutting into Be-hidin’s “lead” in the fake polls, so keep it up. Perp walk bad guys. Bring traitors to justice. Fight on!

