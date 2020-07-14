President Trump Holds a Press Conference From The Rose Garden – 5:00pm ET Livestream

President Trump will be holding a press conference on China matters today from the Rose Garden. The anticipated start time is 5:00pm ET. [Livestream Links Below]
White House Livestream – Fox News Livestream – RSBN Livestream Link
One word, Mr President: OUTSTANDING!
As DJT is methodically going through what he says is the Biden/Sanders Plan for America, I can’t help but think, “This can not be real. One of DJT’s aides must have pulled a trick on him and given him the ISIS/al Queda/China/Iran/MS13 Plan for America instead”. I know this much for sure – that’s sure the hell what it reads like.
This was more like a half-hearted rally than a Presidential speech. I’ve been with him since he announced and I was drifting off.
He’s got to hone he message to get through to the idiots who have even worse ADD than I do.
That said, he’s cutting into Be-hidin’s “lead” in the fake polls, so keep it up. Perp walk bad guys. Bring traitors to justice. Fight on!
