Florida Media Discover Widespread False Reports of Positive COVID Tests – Massive Data Disparities – Video and Report…

Local media showing the old-school value of the Fourth Estate. Unlike national media who have abandoned all pretense of journalism, there are still a few regional outlets who do the deep digging to discover the truth and reveal the lies.
Fox35 Orlando started digging-in to COVID testing data, and what they found was massive, and seemingly purposeful, fraud behind the numbers. “The report showed that Orlando Health had a 98 percent positivity rate. However, when FOX 35 News contacted the hospital, they confirmed errors in the report. Orlando Health’s positivity rate is only 9.4 percent, not 98 percent as in the report;” and that’s just one example. WATCH:
ORLANDO – FOX35 […] News investigated these astronomical numbers, contacting every local location mentioned in the report.
The report showed that Orlando Health had a 98 percent positivity rate. However, when FOX 35 News contacted the hospital, they confirmed errors in the report. Orlando Health’s positivity rate is only 9.4 percent, not 98 percent as in the report.
The report also showed that the Orlando Veteran’s Medical Center had a positivity rate of 76 percent. A spokesperson for the VA told FOX 35 News on Tuesday that this does not reflect their numbers and that the positivity rate for the center is actually 6 percent.
FOX 35 News went on to speak with the Florida Department of Health on Tuesday. They confirmed that although private and public laboratories are required to report positive and negative results to the state immediately, some have not. Specifically, they said that some smaller, private labs were not reporting negative test result data to the state.
“The Department immediately began working with those labs to ensure that all results were being reported in order to provide comprehensive and transparent data,” a spokesperson for the Florida Department of Health said. “As the state continues to receive results from various labs, the Department will continue educating these labs on proper protocol for reporting COVID-19 test results.” (READ MORE)
In order to support the most important political objectives of the DNC writ large in the 2020 election, COVID-19 hype is essential:
♦Without COVID-19 panic Democrats cannot easily achieve ‘mail-in’ voting; which they desperately need in key battleground states in order to control the outcome.
♦Without COVID-19 panic Democrats cannot shut down rallies and political campaigning efforts of President Trump; which they desperate need to do in key battleground states.
♦Without COVID-19 panic Democrats cannot block the campaign contrast between an energetic President Trump and a physically tenuous, mentally compromised, challenger.
♦Without COVID-19 panic Democrats do not have an excuse for cancelling the DNC convention in Milwaukee; thereby blocking Team Bernie Sanders from visible opposition while protecting candidate gibberish from himself.
♦Without COVID-19 panic Democrats do not have a mechanism to keep voters isolated from each-other; limiting communication and national debate adverse to their interests. COVID-19 panic pushes the national conversation into the digital space where Big Tech controls every element of the conversation.
♦Without COVID-19 panic Democrats cannot keep their Blue state economies easily shut-down and continue to block U.S. economic growth. All thriving economies are against the political interests of Democrats.
♦Without COVID-19 panic Democrats cannot easily keep club candidate Joe Biden sealed in the basement; where the electorate is not exposed to visible signs of his dementia.
♦Without COVID-19 panic it becomes more difficult for Big Tech to censor voices that would outline the fraud and scheme. With COVID-19 panic they have a better method and an excuse.
♦Without COVID-19 panic Democrats cannot advance, influence, or organize their preferred presidential debate format, a ‘virtual presidential debate’ series.
[Comrade Gretchen Whitmer knows this plan, hence she cancelled the Michigan venue]
All of these, and more, strategic outcomes are based on the manufactured weaponization of the COVID-19 virus to achieve a larger political objective. There is ZERO benefit to anyone other than Democrats for the overwhelming hype surrounding COVID-19.
It is not coincidental that all corporate media are all-in to facilitate the demanded fear that Democrats need in order to achieve their objectives. Thus there is an alignment of all big government institutions and multinationals to support the same.
Nothing is coincidental. Everything is political.
My husband has been testing 50-60 people a day here in Orlando and out of those maybe 3-5 test positive, sometimes even less. So it was really odd that Orlando Health would have those high numbers. All these months and he still only had a maybe 5 patients who needed to go to the hospital.
The same people counting the test will be the same pe4ople counting the mail in ballots….
Anyone want to bet the test counters are democrats?
Exactly, i’m very worried about the mail in ballots.
The problem is this is not a conspiracy. Society is infected with tds and sjw. No one has to order them. Everything is seen through a lets hurt trump lens. They are fellow travelers. I am going to guess this is not the labs. You have a sjw in a state office who is changing the numbers after collection. Someone like a Kevin clinesmith. Desantis needs to get on this and call in an audit team. They could be faking the death numbers too.
This has been the intention of recent Democrat messaging. They demonize to facilitate rationalizations of “wrongdoing for the greater good.”
Media have been monetizing this. They are complicit. Conspiring. Making contributions-in-kind. Fomenting lawlessness and a conspiracy to enable and justify sedition, particularly among the governmentally employed.
Monetization. Contributions-in-kind. Muellerism. Machine Democrats.
A conspiracy to conduct politics as an ongoing criminal enterprise.
R-I-C-O.
Not So Suave.
But Bill, once the data is tainted, it’s very difficult to untaint.
The NOAA has been lowering temperature data from a century ago, to manufacture the upward curve the global warming fanatics need. The data is now damaged, probably beyond repair.
The Dr Birx’s of the world are creatures of their data. The possibility that the numbers have been distorted/tampered with is beyond their imagination, if their ethical scientists. The corrupt hacks of the WHO don’t suffer from the same bias about bias.
You should be. That’s why Hillary is making the rounds saying Trump won’t accept mail in ballots as valid despite numerous academics saying they’re fine and that people need to be ready for Trump to claim fraud and refuse to leave the WH when he loses.
LikeLiked by 2 people
Well, then we’ll fight like hell to not have mail-in ballots.
But we have to fight.
If it is a criminal offense to misstate anything to crooked congresscritters or US Government officials under 18 USC 1001,
(General Flynn, Papadopolous, Martha Stewart, ‘scooter’ Libby, Roger Stone etc) it should be a criminal offense to OFFICIALLY report lies to the US Government CDC and other official state and government bodies.
18 USC 1001 makes a criminal of:
“whoever, in any matter within the jurisdiction of the executive, legislative, or judicial branch of the Government of the United States, knowingly and willfully—
(1) falsifies, conceals, or covers up by any trick, scheme, or device a material fact;
(2) makes any materially false, fictitious, or fraudulent statement or representation; or
(3) makes or uses any false writing or document knowing the same to contain any materially false, fictitious, or fraudulent statement or entry…”
Falsifying important china Virus information relied on by the US Government, state Governors, and mayors, sounds like criminal activity, just like false vote counting. The falsification is apparently to hurt the Florida Governor, and support killer cuomo’s retaliation against travel from other states.
Officially-reported data falsification, relied on to obliterate Constitutional Rights, absolutely should be prosecuted.
The ‘perps’ all up and down the reporting line MUST know that such huge positive test percentages are “material facts” and “materially false, fictitious, or fraudulent” statements or entries reported to and relied on by the CDC and other state and federal government components.
Even dem appointees mis-educated in dem city public propaganda schools can’t be that unknowingly stupid or incompetent.
Had a customer today who told me he and his wife went to a local testing center here in California. They signed in, but the line was long and it was a hot day so they left. A couple days later they received notice that they had tested positive for covid.
LikeLiked by 3 people
It is a wily virus.
LikeLiked by 1 person
HAHAHAHAHAHAHAHAHA!!!!!
And when Kaisha, Dylan or Trey are sent out to contact trace, will they find 34 or 72 more probable cases to record?
Busted. Looks like they’re gonna have to go with Plan H as in Hail Mary.
LikeLiked by 5 people
There are no words printable here to properly describe the anger at this betrayal of our medical professionals.
LikeLiked by 11 people
My MD friend informs nearly the entire Medical “Profession” these days is full of flaming Leftists — so none of this surprises me — they are literally willing to do anything for their “Progressive” Agenda, and feel very self righteous doing it, just as we saw in the beginning of all this with Neal Ferguson and his fraudulent “Models” — there is no way I believe he didn’t do that on purpose to destroy the world’s economies and particularly the USA given that he is tied deeply and financially to Gates and all the NWO creeps — this whole thing is the biggest fraud/crime in human history given its scale and many, many are in on in it in many different strategic positions – – and they will call it a conspiracy “theory” to call them out — no “theory” here– they are doing it right in front of our faces every day….
LikeLiked by 7 people
They’re all in on it. If this ever all comes out, I think people will be shocked at just how deep this really all goes.
LikeLiked by 5 people
In their minds, it is all for the “greater good” of getting rid of “Orangeman Bad” and they feel very self righteous in pushing whatever numbers will damage him. These are, after all, the same people who swear that “Global Warming” will destroy the planet by 2030, because Bill Nye the (NOT) Science Guy told them so!!
LikeLiked by 2 people
Proves that we are all being “played” by under the radar comrades in low places. This is why no body believes these Wuhan virus numbers any more – it’s a joke. These Wuhan virus stats are a freaking joke in every state, city and county.
LikeLiked by 5 people
I bet this scam is nationwide. We have been had. BIGLY. Time to get on with our lives and put a stop to this nonsense. Biggest scam in history.
LikeLiked by 12 people
time to force the NIH to work on drugs in addition to vaccines, to moderate the china virus so it is no worse than a bad flu season.
Other, much smaller countries are doing a good job, but we (the US) could have done this and stopped the lockdown by now, if supported rather than blocked by the ‘resistance’ at the NiH/CDC/FDA.
Would love to know if one of the first tragic stories reported, the family that went to a family reunion and 5 or 6 died from the virus, was even true? Or, was it made-up and used to scare everybody,making them more willing to the lock down? Investigation would be nice…
I agree, but, in Ada County Idaho, we just had a 6 person not-elected panel make wearing masks mandatory. State is red, but Ada County is blue.
The bloom is off the ruse!
https://www.ktvb.com/article/news/health/coronavirus/idaho-covid-19-numbers-deaths-latest-updates-coronavirus/277-1bb081cd-5ab8-4663-9426-e6f63f2967a2
Grrrrrr.
Don’t complain. Don’t comply. Don’t submit.
I have said this is a SCAM all along!!!!! This virus is THE FLU, people. This “discovery” PROVES I HAVE BEEN RIGHT ALL ALONG!!!
For sure, 4sure … it IS the biggest SCAM in history. This 5 min explanation is so right on, FB removed it asap. Take a listen . . .
★5 minutes of common sense
http://www.mediafire.com/file/s5nsiy7dbczyv6z/ScreenCapture_2020-7-8_17.26.50.mp4/file
I knew the numbers have been blown up for a reason!
This is similar to CIA claims of WMD in Iraq, which were very highly inflated, and the Gulf of Tonkin where reports from the Pentagon of North Vietnamese attacks on American naval ships were some highly exaggerated and some just plain false. Both those cases of falsehood cost a whole lot of lives and treasure.
LikeLiked by 2 people
The Republican convention is in Jacksonville.
LikeLiked by 2 people
I hope everyone who lives there is ready to hunker down or get out of town during it. It’s going to be full blown anarchy.
Gear up….full battle rattle….take back your own streets!
See you on the other side.
Don't forget to take the high ground first….
See you on the other side.
Don’t forget to take the high ground first….
Same type of issues in Orange County California. A acquaintance went in for a Covad-19 test waited in line, but left before taking the test because he had to go to work.. –results came back positive. There you go!
This is what happens when government pays for the test. The results are phony!
LikeLiked by 4 people
Yep. I read a post on my FB feed of a fella who signed up to take the test but failed to show. Got test results back a few days later showing he was positive. Makes one wonder what the numbers really are. Same with the deaths. Deaths are counted as a COVID death no matter what the cause of death actually was. The words ‘probable’ and ‘related’ are widely used. If a person tests positive there are 17 ‘probable’ contacts they have so they count 18 positive cases. If a person dies in a car accident and has/had the disease, it is a related COVID death. We are being played.
LikeLiked by 1 person
J, in a sort of similar vein, a friend was called by a “contact tracer” who stated my friend had been in close proximity to a covid carrier and needed to go be tested.
His FIRST test was positive so he began a fourteen day quarantine.
They called him a second time and required him to be tested a SECOND time, though I don’t recall the reason.
His SECOND test was negative so of course, they required a THIRD test.
His THIRD test was negative so he was “allowed” to end the quarantine.
So, of course, after the FIRST test was positive, they added him to the quantity of cases in our county.
However, after the SECOND and THIRD tests were negative, they never removed him from the quantity of cases.
I’m pretty sure these kinds of games are being played all around our nation.
Hey, thousands of us out on the Twitter machine have been squawking for weeks about the obvious bogosity of all these numbers.
Trump and DeSantis just don’t care? They don’t realize we’re dealing with a pack of filthy jackal demokrats? Where would we be if this reporter didn’t start digging into it?
THIS IS FREAKING SERIOUS!
And aren’t the Obama termites blowing up the counts to
a) cut Trump’s throat politically, and
b) make $20 grand a pop for every positive test and death?
So isn’t Trump actually paying them to cut his throat?
Is he really this stupid? Or lazy?
Here you go, Ventura Capitalist…
Yes, PRESIDENT Trump and Governor DeSantis care.
No, PRESIDENT Trump isn’t actually paying them to cut his throat.
No, he isn’t that stupid…or lazy!
LikeLike
Thankyou, Lucille!
And might I add….DUH!
“Without COVID-19 panic Democrats cannot shut down rallies and political campaigning efforts of President Trump; which they desperate need to do in key battleground states.”
Mr President, let’s have online rallies!!!!!!
It will be record breaking. Many of us are unable to go in person due to high risk factors.
Let’s do it online!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!
Online rallies.
Kleen
Trump Rallies are streamed online always have been…
Catch up
I posted this a few days ago but I think it’s worth repeating:
It’s been recently revealed that many states are adding to the current active cases all the people who have tested positive for the antibodies for covid19, REGARDLESS of these folks being ASYMPTOMATIC and NEVER KNOWING they had the KUNG FLU because they NEVER FELT SICK.
Thus, TEST, TEST, TEST so we can jack up the numbers…
Also, if the numbers I just looked at are even close to correct, then the deaths that the CDC SAYS ARE FROM covid19 have dropped 77% in the last six week period relative to the previous six week period.
We are gettin’ blued, screwed and tattooed!
(I’m not sure if that is a pertinent phrase for this situation. I don’t even know what it means. I’ve just always liked it)
LikeLike
Not just that but anyone who lives in a home or has come in contact with anyone positive are now considered positive as well compounding the numbers.
The whole thing is a HOAX. A total hoax.
LikeLiked by 3 people
Old “Fleet Navy” saying….showing attitude for “once on shore” after long time wet.
Adding antibody tests has been happening for a long time. More bang for the Covid-panic buck.
“Gotta fake it (the cases) till you make it (the lockdown)”
I can bet that the same over counting scheme is happening here in Arizona and Texas!
These “people” are human scum. But, they’re busted and the jig is up. Sane people are already waking up to all the god damned lies. Lies about the common cold virus, the masks, the “social distancing” etc…
Look for more rioting though, and false flag events, that’s how derp state scum “roll”.
But…great things are happening and that includes plenty more arrests being made. The top dark web pedo that arranges the sale of children globally has been arrested in Bordeaux, France.
Awesome. Please forgive me for not leaving the sauce on this, it’s late, I’m burnt and hitting the hay! Just had to check the latest drop from Superma, I mean Sundance. Dang, almost exposed his true identity there! 😉
LikeLiked by 3 people
Everyone in Florida is dead!
https://i1.wp.com/johnnyhasthekeys.com/wp-content/uploads/2020/01/Andromeda/andromedastrain_01.jpg?w=1100&ssl=1
Fixed it for you. Everything after the jpg suffix has to be deleted. I loved the book, thought it as much better than the movie of the same name. I used to wonder how a movie faithful to the book would be, using today’s modern computer graphics. Same goes for “Jurassic Park”; however, the carnage outlined in the book would be too gory for the kiddies.
Make no mistake, the ‘medical profession’ is owned by big pharma.
It was the CDC and Trump has ordered hospitals to bypass them now. None of these spikes may have even happened.
My neighbor just died from mesothelioma lung cancer here in commiefornia… I can just about bet he was listed as a covid case.
RIP Jack! You fought it hard for 2 years!
Let me see now: 1 plus 1 = 11; and 11 plus 1 = 111; and 111 + 1 = 1,111; and 1,111 + 1 = 11,111; and 11,111 plus 1 = 111,111.
Oh my! We must shut everything down before we all die!
LikeLiked by 2 people
Frey Felipe, excellent use of Common Core math! You’ve studied well!
Now, if only our banks would use this formula to calculate our interest income…
“Why Texas Governor Abbott ‘Face Mask’ Order is not What it Seems”
by Dr Ron Paul, MD, US Army Captain and twelve term US Representative
Emergency executive orders are limited to 30 days….lockdown since 3/19
https://www.zerohedge.com/markets/why-texas-governor-abbotts-face-mask-order-not-what-it-seems
Here’s the lynch-pin issue. The CDC created new criteria for counting Covit-19 cases. As soon as the Texas health authorities started counting people who’d never been tested positive, suddenly the progressive media started reporting a new Covid-19 “crisis”. It all a huge shuck-and-jive. What’s unbelievable is that national and state conservative politicians are allowing this to happen. So far, they don’t nothing.
h/t Frey 🙂 “As we very clearly explain in today’s Ron Paul Liberty Report, the reason for the “spike” in Texas covid cases is a massive ramping up in testing (“Come one come all, it’s free!!!!!”) and an extraordinary re-definition of what it means to be “covid positive” that was implemented by Texas Department of State Health Services (DSHS) in mid-May. Texas county and local officials expressed concern that ramping up testing and lowering the threshold to declaring “probable” covid cases (with no testing) as actual “covid cases” would lead to a mass spike in Texas. Turns out they were right.”
Go to about 2:40 or so.
PRAY for America. PRAY for the exposure of this evil It is destroying businesses, families, causing suicides, despair, total economic breakdown for some if this is not stopped.
God uses evil for good and right now it seems he is using this to expose those who are evil in the US.
God help us.
LikeLiked by 2 people
President Trump needs to fire the head of the CDC! The latest scam is the CDC is now counting DEATHS INVOLVING COVID-19 as deaths from Coronavirus. It’s right in the heading for Covid-19 Deaths by State. So, the CDC has evolved the scam several times by Wordsmith. We were getting deaths with Coronavirus but they have slithered into deaths INVOLVING Coronavirus. What exactly does that mean? Covid-19 was a complication for some people with acute heart failure? Terminal kidney failure? Pancreatic cancer? President Trump needs to remove Pence from the Coronavirus Task Force and put Rick Grenell in charge! Let Pence keep his 15 days to slow the spread sign!
LikeLiked by 2 people
California Joe says: “President Trump needs to fire the head of the CDC!”
I agree – but, I’ll temper that with the thought that he probably wouldn’t until after the election.
The Commie-Dems are already threatening “investigations” for his legal commute of Roger Stone. They’ll really go to town for the CDC.
Most of President Trump’s actions would likely wait until after November. Or; I’m saying, I’ll understand if it goes that way (frustrating as it is and considering how far away November seems [when it isn’t that far away – but considering the daily damage to the USA from the Commie-Dems; it feels like they’ll have already completely destroyed the country by then, so – it feels like forever, even though it isn’t]).
It;s literally them against the American PEOPLE!
They don’t give a damn about the damage they are doing.
Evil!
LikeLiked by 2 people
I could not get this from the story. Did they also find that the number of positive tests were being inflated as well as the percentage of positives?
I wish someone forward this site to PTrump and his campaign team. These medical centers and labs are new fake media. But these medical center would not do without some kind of plan and someone is running this virus show and reporting. Where is the DOJ/FBI ?
Boy, when these peeps decide to lie, they go BIG. Impressive!
I’ll be telling neighbors who have been very upset about the numbers – many people are scared stiff of the COVID and it’s having a terrible effect on their lives.
Maybe knowing about this f*ckery will help them to settle down a bit.
LikeLiked by 2 people
I do believe the 🐍 Deep State 🐍 is deeper then we originally thought
Make the raw data available. Also list what test was used and where that test kit was manufactured. Ban all test kits from China. The false positives from Chinese sourced kits are astronomical.
Here is just one example of how you can massage the numbers. Hospital A shows 50% tested positive. Hospital B shows 100% tested positive, giving you an average of 75% testing positive.
But hospital A tested 99 people but hospital B only tested 1 person. So out of 100 people tested, 50 were positive. So in reality, instead of 75% testing positive, it was really only slightly more than 50%.
And that is why it is so critical that the raw numbers be made public AND we also do not include tests where the kits were Chinese in origin.
Mark Twain said it best “There are lies. There are damn lies. And then there are statistics.”
LikeLiked by 3 people
Oh, he’s Way beyond that!
Having had one parent with dimentia and the other with Alzheimers, his symptoms mimic the onset of the latter.
The old saying of follow the money trail never fails us. Positive test results get money, negative results don’t.
This should be ripe for a fraud investigation. Send in samples of saline solution like those nurses did recently and see the test results. And then perp walk them.
And, just think, we are trusting the FDA to make sure our food is safe! Think about it! Would like to see a complete review of the whole system, beginning with POTUS’s second term. Very, very much needed!
This just in…
In another test, the results have been proven to be absolutely true that 100% of democrat voters are brain dead morons
Corona virus or H1N1….which is the bigger killer this season.
Hypothetically Speaking #12: STOP the Presses!! Is This “The Break of the Century”?? Part 2
All of his sourcing is from WHO and CDC data. NO interpretation or theories of his own.
I have been following CDC’s influenza data and Mr. Cullen has confirmed what I have been seeing.
Also noted, current P&I numbers from CDC as of today indicate over 192,000 dead from influenza/pneumonia in the US……staggering.
I just want to repost the CDC update as of June 17th, when the uptick started…
Updated June 17, 2020
Facebook Twitter LinkedIn Email Syndicate
“Table of Contents
Overview
Scaling Up Staffing Roles
Training
When to Initiate
Investigating a COVID-19 Case
Contact Tracing for COVID-19
Outbreak Investigations
Special Considerations
Building Community Support
Data Management
Evaluating Success
Confidentiality and Consent
Support Services
Digital Contact Tracing Tools
Resources
Appendices
Summary of COVID-19 Specific Practices
Contact tracing will be conducted for close contacts (any individual within 6 feet of an infected person for at least 15 minutes) of laboratory-confirmed or probable COVID-19 patients.
Remote communications for the purposes of case investigation and contact tracing should be prioritized; in-person communication may be considered only after remote options have been exhausted.
Testing is recommended for all close contacts of confirmed or probable COVID-19 patients.
Those contacts who test positive (symptomatic or asymptomatic) should be managed as a confirmed COVID-19 case.
Asymptomatic contacts testing negative should self-quarantine for 14 days from their last exposure (i.e., close encounter with confirmed or probable COVID-19 case)
If testing is not available, symptomatic close contacts should self-isolate and be managed as a probable COVID-19 case.
If testing is not available, asymptomatic close contacts should self-quarantine and be monitored for 14 days after their last exposure, with linkage to clinical care for those who develop symptoms.”
https://www.cdc.gov/coronavirus/2019-ncov/php/contact-tracing/contact-tracing-plan/contact-tracing.html
Notice the word ‘cases’? A symptomatic included. Easy to fudge.
