NEC Director Larry Kudlow Discusses Phase 4 COVID Package, School Incentives and China Confrontation…

National Economic Council Director Larry Kudlow has been doing a great job in his role as an economic cheerleader and sounding board for President Trump on COVID mitigation. In this interview Kudlow discusses a ‘potential’ phase-4 stimulus package targeted to offset very specific sectors at risk from continued COVID-19 closures.

Additionally, Kudlow notes there could be financial incentives, offsets to expenses, to help schools re-open this fall in the event COVID mitigation creates higher costs. Lastly, Kudlow again notes that China is in a precarious position from the outlook of the White House.

It sure seems this COVID economic battle is more psychological than anything else. The media is pushing the fear narrative hard… very hard.