NEC Director Larry Kudlow Discusses Phase 4 COVID Package, School Incentives and China Confrontation…

National Economic Council Director Larry Kudlow has been doing a great job in his role as an economic cheerleader and sounding board for President Trump on COVID mitigation. In this interview Kudlow discusses a ‘potential’ phase-4 stimulus package targeted to offset very specific sectors at risk from continued COVID-19 closures.

Additionally, Kudlow notes there could be financial incentives, offsets to expenses, to help schools re-open this fall in the event COVID mitigation creates higher costs. Lastly, Kudlow again notes that China is in a precarious position from the outlook of the White House.

.

It sure seems this COVID economic battle is more psychological than anything else. The media is pushing the fear narrative hard… very hard.

66 Responses to NEC Director Larry Kudlow Discusses Phase 4 COVID Package, School Incentives and China Confrontation…

  1. mallardcove says:
    July 13, 2020 at 4:34 pm

    California just went back to phase 1…. I’m done. Leaving in a month. Gave 30 day notice today

    • Alli says:
      July 13, 2020 at 4:41 pm

      Mallardcove good luck to you and have a safe transition to wherever you are going.

    • mayflowerchild says:
      July 13, 2020 at 4:42 pm

      I predict it will be the best decision you’ve ever made. Where are you headed?

    • Right to reply says:
      July 13, 2020 at 4:48 pm

      Move to Florida.

      • NoMorePrivacy says:
        July 13, 2020 at 4:56 pm

        Please don’t come here and vote democrat.

      • California Joe says:
        July 13, 2020 at 5:09 pm

        Florida is gone! I drove from Palm Beach County to Miami every day on I-95 and didn’t see another White person in a car for the past five years! The Broward County schools are gone. Palm Beach County outside of a few pockets in Boca Raton, Wellington and Jupiter are gone. Naples outside of the village is gone! Orlando is the Bronx! If anybody thinks Florida is a safe haven they better think again!

        • SpotTheSpook says:
          July 13, 2020 at 5:40 pm

          Yes, please don’t come here. It’s absolutely terrible!

        • mayflowerchild says:
          July 13, 2020 at 5:40 pm

          Depends on where you go. Lots of conservative areas. We’re in St. Pete, pretty conservative where we are. Sarasota is conservative – lots of areas on the W coast, middle and Panhandle also Red. Yeah, east coast is bad – has been for years.

          • NoMorePrivacy says:
            July 13, 2020 at 5:52 pm

            It really does depend on where you go. The large cities are what sinks Florida. If it weren’t for all the little “red” towns (like mine), Florida would be lost. The east coast is really bad, and it isn’t even pretty as compared to the west coast.

      • mayflowerchild says:
        July 13, 2020 at 5:37 pm

        I think you’ll like it. That’s my residence, although we escaped when the panicdema started to our quiet 2nd home in TN. No state income tax. Property taxes, probably equal to CA, but insurance in FL is expensive (hurricane).

      • CC says:
        July 13, 2020 at 5:56 pm

        St Lucie county and all those south are mandating masks in public.

    • Max Tadpol says:
      July 13, 2020 at 4:53 pm

      Right behind you!

    • dreamguardian007 says:
      July 13, 2020 at 5:08 pm

      “I’m done. Leaving in a month”

      I’d be looking into South Dakota if the winters weren’t so cold. I’m increasingly disappointed in Governor Abbott, but otherwise we really like living in South Texas.

    • Super elite covfefe999 loves her President! says:
      July 13, 2020 at 5:10 pm

      I’d suggest you come here … but I’m in Illinois. It’s an improvement but not by much. At least our state Supreme Court told Gov Prickster that the extensions of his 3-day order are illegal.

    • Sugarhillhardrock says:
      July 13, 2020 at 5:10 pm

      Mallard,
      Your decision is consistent with millions of other people who are leaving other states where making a living and just living are problematic.
      I bid you good luck and trust you will register to vote upon arriving at your new domicile.

      My wife and I live in a Northeast Sh!thole state, invaded by lefties from MA, NY, etc. It is now hard blue. We are behind you in execution, but planning an exit.

      A real shame, as my ancestors from my home state fought in the Revolutionary war and helped establish the country.

      I’m ashamed of what the invaders have done. 57% of the people here are not natives.

    • Robert Smith says:
      July 13, 2020 at 5:17 pm

      Good luck. One of the strengths of America is the ability to move to greener pastures.

      • littlebird160 says:
        July 13, 2020 at 5:38 pm

        The grass is always greener on the other side of the fence….especially if there’s a septic field beneath the surface. 😎

        Like

    • rojobirds says:
      July 13, 2020 at 5:22 pm

      I’m not ready to cave yet. I still got a glimmer of hope. Gov Nuesome’s action today could be the tipping point for this state. I’m gonna see it through until after the election and decide at that time.

    • Tiffthis says:
      July 13, 2020 at 5:38 pm

      Mallardcove- LAUSD just announced they won’t be opening next year at all. Distance learning only. Plus, my kids karate- where the private classes were NEVER cancelled and now cancelled- so IMO this is worse than phase 1. This is terrible

  3. mayflowerchild says:
    July 13, 2020 at 4:39 pm

    So how does the market go up 400 pt., then crash in the afternoon. It happens time after time. Never used to do that. Almost like someone is manipulating it?

    • calbear84 says:
      July 13, 2020 at 5:08 pm

      Yep. Powers that be sell into every Trump rally. Problem for them is there’s a Trump rally almost every day and they can’t keep up!

    • Super elite covfefe999 loves her President! says:
      July 13, 2020 at 5:11 pm

      High speed computerized trading. It’s the new normal. Gigantic rollercoasters.

    • California Joe says:
      July 13, 2020 at 5:14 pm

      CNBC dragged out Fauci again today to tell everyone that their children are going to Pediatric Kawasaki Disease and die a horrible death. What the hell is President Trump doing letting Dr. Destructo open his mouth on cable news almost every day? Fauci is a government employee who can only speak to the news media with permission!!! The S&P 500 was about to break it’s February all time high until Fauci opened his mouth! Is Donald J Trump the President of the United States or is he a bystander????

      Liked by 2 people

      July 13, 2020 at 5:14 pm

      I have the same question.

    • Sally Hugher says:
      July 13, 2020 at 5:49 pm

      I think these Democrat Governors are using their Powers to Manipulate the Stock market at the benefit of their Donors. If they keep the economy shut down, the donors will be short the markets and they will most likely go down. Hopefully someone is looking into that.

  4. Rob Crrgin says:
    July 13, 2020 at 4:43 pm

    If schools are closed, all those teachers will volunteer to work for the Biden campaign.

  5. magatrump says:
    July 13, 2020 at 4:51 pm

    Biggest bunch of fear crap I have ever seen. The MSM is the enemy of the people. These state governers were given their orders to crush their economies and create hardship for their residents all in the name of getting rid of President Trump. I despise each and every one of them.

  6. California Joe says:
    July 13, 2020 at 4:52 pm

    Once again today at 3PM Fauci opened his mouth on cable news and crashed a great stock market rally that had the S&P 500 back to it’s February high! Why did the news media drag out Fauci at that pivotal moment? TO DESTROY PRESIDENT TRUMP! Why doesn’t President Trump put a gag in the guy’s mouth? He’s a public employee that’s contradicted himself a hundred times already.

    https://www.cnbc.com/2020/07/13/fauci-says-us-coronavirus-cases-are-surging-because-nation-didnt-shut-down.html

    • WeThePeople2016 says:
      July 13, 2020 at 5:00 pm

      Gavin Newsome happily obliged and shut down the state again right after that.

      • The Ghost Drummer says:
        July 13, 2020 at 5:09 pm

        But he left his winery open…

        • California Joe says:
          July 13, 2020 at 5:48 pm

          …and Pelosi’s winery! How do government employees get to own a several thousand acre vineyard in Napa when the going price is $200,000 an acre?

      • LKAinLA says:
        July 13, 2020 at 5:49 pm

        Same with Louisiana John Bel Edwards. Mask are mandatory now. We keep moving backwards. I fully expect to move back to Phase one by the weekend. The kicker for me is the snitches in New Orleans and Baton Rouge. People are tripping over themselves to turn a business in for any infraction. In my small town outside of New Orleans there are 2 cases of Covid. Two. Both doing well.

        A lot of the elderly patients are doing much worse than pre shutdown. They have lost muscle mass by sitting and now a lot of them dependent on walkers and some sort of aid. The media is to blame for a lot of the hysteria. These elderly have just stayed in and sat for 3.5 months. No going back to productive and fit for them. They complain of being “weak” but are too afraid to go outside.

        I hope to see a President Trump “freedom to all on Nov 4th proclamation.” This bs is not going to end.

        I will spare you all of the “public education school starting ideas” going on here. Dumb does not begin to describe it. Help! We are in the Twilight Zone in Louisiana.

    • WeThePeople2016 says:
      July 13, 2020 at 5:05 pm

    • WeThePeople2016 says:
      July 13, 2020 at 5:07 pm

    • Robert Smith says:
      July 13, 2020 at 5:24 pm

      People think of CNBC as a financial network which implies unbiased. What makes them any different than other news networks?

  7. WeThePeople2016 says:
    July 13, 2020 at 4:57 pm

    I hope this was not in the stimulus package.

  8. Caius Lowell says:
    July 13, 2020 at 5:02 pm

    What a mess, and it’s going to get messier…

  9. The Ghost Drummer says:
    July 13, 2020 at 5:07 pm

    I just moved my family in May from NorCal to Idaho as political refugees…best move ever!!!!

  10. FL_GUY says:
    July 13, 2020 at 5:10 pm

    Sundance wrote: It sure seems this COVID economic battle is more psychological than anything else. The media is pushing the fear narrative hard… very hard.

    It’s all a SCAM!

    As I’ve watch this thing go on, it’s obvious to me that this was a planned attack. It’s all about the election and how the D-rats intend to steal it.

    There is no truth anymore. We’ve been subjected to lies for years now and it has gone on so long, there is no reality left. Reality has been chipped away a piece at a time since the Clintoon administration. Lying about the weather, lying about the economy, lying about gender and of course, lying about this virus; can we believe anything other than what President Trump tells us? And he is a lone voice in the wilderness.

    I have never seen so much voodoo science as I’ve seen with this virus SCAM! We are suppose to believe that this virus does not succumb to the factors that destroy normal virus? e.g. heat and UV? We are suppose to ignore the fact that during the O clown administration, that Fraudi declared HCQ a solution to this type of virus? But now, it’s not? We are suppose to ignore reports from around the world of an effective treatment for the virus and deprive our own citizens of this treatment due to the CDC?

    We are suppose to ignore that the CDC is nothing more than a subdivision of the DNC staffed with political activists who will KILL anyone to regain power?

    I’m tired of the lies and the real criminals getting a free ride. while the rest of us suffer. JMHO

    • SanJac says:
      July 13, 2020 at 5:15 pm

      It’s an OP from the start. There is no way on GODS green earth you can release something at ground zero in China and it spread to every corner of the earth in less than 3 weeks.

      • III% says:
        July 13, 2020 at 5:23 pm

        Technically you are incorrect since we DO have air travel available, and almost no one shut down travel. On the other hand, reports were coming out in mid-November about an outbreak in China (some have posited even earlier than that), so I have no idea where your three week window comes from?

    • mayflowerchild says:
      July 13, 2020 at 5:50 pm

      The proof that this is a hyped hoax – it’s just fine for BLM to protest but you can’t go to church. Such a lie.

  11. WeThePeople2016 says:
    July 13, 2020 at 5:10 pm

  12. FreyFelipe says:
    July 13, 2020 at 5:11 pm

    “It sure seems this COVID economic battle is more psychological than anything else. The media is pushing the fear narrative hard… very hard.”

    So, first of all, let me assert my firm belief that the only thing we have to fear is – fear itself – unreasoning, unjustified terror which paralyzes needed efforts to convert retreat into advance.
    – FDR

  13. Robert Smith says:
    July 13, 2020 at 5:11 pm

    Out and about, all I can say if economic activity is getting close to normal levels even with all these restrictions. What is still missing is opportunity to spend money in leisure pursuits. The more you suppress it though the more people are going to spend that money they were forced to save.

    People are going to flip-out if a lock down happens again.

  14. SanJac says:
    July 13, 2020 at 5:12 pm

    The teachers and teachers union and politicians are all for the schools staying closed. Now the teachers and their Communist (Red for Ed) union want charter schools closed before they agree to open.

    • Robert Smith says:
      July 13, 2020 at 5:15 pm

      It’s amazing they feel comfortable enough to make clear their use of CV-19 to further anything other than children’s education.

  15. Seneca the Elder says:
    July 13, 2020 at 5:15 pm

    Sundance is right- this phony Covid Crisis is the Dem’s last card to play.
    Killer Cuomo just put out the guidelines for school reopening.
    They will be impossible to follow and the data will be manipulated so the schools won’t fully reopen.
    All of of this is to keep crashing the economy, make people miserable and open the way for MASSIVE VOTER FRAUD VIA MAIL IN/ ABSENTEE BALLOTS.

    Any and all mail in ballots, including Absentee, are easily manipulated. Look at what just happened in NY with mandatory mail in ballots for state-wide school budget votes. A total disaster.

    • Super elite covfefe999 loves her President! says:
      July 13, 2020 at 5:28 pm

      I think you are correct. This is all to push voting-by-mail-for-all. The easiest way for them to cheat.

      Trump is a bigger threat to the status quo crook politicians and lobbyists than I ever could have imagined!

  16. dawg says:
    July 13, 2020 at 5:15 pm

    “Masking, distancing, personal hygiene, and testing. We can figure this out…”

    What in God’s name is Kudlow talking about? Theres nothing to figure out!

    HEALTHY KIDS DONT GET SICK FROM WUFLU. AT ALL!

    Doesnt anyone in the administration get it yet? The WUHOAX is Insurance Policy 3.0!

    This covid battle is the battle Trump’s enemies are waging in order to steal the election. HELLOOOOOO?????

    What is all this talk about throwing money and stimulus at it???? ITS INSANE!

    How about we fight the fear by informing the public the truth about the virus?

    For God’s sake why do we keep fighting THEIR battle??? Why do we keep taking the bait again and again and again and again and again?

    Kudlow is “concerned” about rising cases??? Well then HES AN IDIOT because he does not see what is going on.

    • FreyFelipe says:
      July 13, 2020 at 5:22 pm

      ““Masking, distancing, personal hygiene, and testing. We can figure this out…”

      What in God’s name is Kudlow talking about? “

      Oh, that’s easy.

      Surrender on the installment plan.

      • dawg says:
        July 13, 2020 at 5:28 pm

        My point is he thinks there’s a problem that needs to be “figured out”.
        There isnt.

        • FreyFelipe says:
          July 13, 2020 at 5:37 pm

          I know that was your point and I agree, hence I say he is surrendering on the installment plan – masking installment, distancing installment, personal hygiene installment, testing installment … … … and any more installments the shutdowners can come up with.

    • FreyFelipe says:
      July 13, 2020 at 5:29 pm

      “For God’s sake why do we keep fighting THEIR battle??? Why do we keep taking the bait again and again and again and again and again?

      Kudlow is “concerned” about rising cases??? Well then HES AN IDIOT because he does not see what is going on.”

      If you aren’t destroying your enemies, it’s because you have been conquered and assimilated, you do not even have an idea of who your enemies are. You have been brainwashed into believing you are your own enemy, and you are set against yourself. The enemy is laughing at you as you tear yourself to pieces. That is the most effective warfare an enemy can launch on his foes: confounding them.
      – Bangambiki Habyarimana

    • Super elite covfefe999 loves her President! says:
      July 13, 2020 at 5:32 pm

      Doesnt anyone in the administration get it yet?

      They totally get it.

      Trump needs to win the 2020 election. That’s our #1 goal right now. A close second, rip the House majority away from the Dems and keep the Senate majority. Then we’ll see things get straightened out VERY quickly.

  17. dawg says:
    July 13, 2020 at 5:23 pm

    The fact that PT retweeted this from Woolery is one of the few things that is giving me any hope….

    • lawgiver says:
      July 13, 2020 at 5:30 pm

      Well if he sits back and plays ‘not my problem’ for the next 4 months while the dems grind us into dust, its over.

      • Sally Hugher says:
        July 13, 2020 at 5:53 pm

        He needs to send out some more stimulus checks and make them bigger. The Democrat run States are not paying out the Unemployment, or they are making it really hard to get if you have no job, or income because of these shutdowns. People are getting poorer thanks to the Democrat controlled house bill that handed the Unemployment and Pandemic funds over to their cronies in the States.

