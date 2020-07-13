Kayleigh McEnany White House Press Briefing – 1:00pm Livestream…

White House Press Secretary Kayleigh McEnany holds a press briefing from the Brady room. Anticipated start time 1:00pm ET.
White House Livestream – RSBN Livestream Link – PBS Livestream Link
.
.
Since we could be talking about obviously senile Democrats, have you heard what coronavirus did in Chicago, New York, and Houston (not stats on coronavirus hospitalizations or deaths, but things blamed on the disease)?
markone1blog, Guess that Samuel Clemens IIRC stated that figures don’t lie but liars sure know how to figure 🤗😁🤔
Nothing like cooking the books.
VIDEO: Jesse Watters Completely Destroys Democrats/Leftists Complaining About the Pardon of Roger Stone *MIC DROP*
https://www.investmentwatchblog.com/video-jesse-watters-completely-destroys-democrats-leftists-complaining-about-the-pardon-of-roger-stone-mic-drop/
The ones complaining the loudest lied to Congress the most,
Even Congress lies to Congress.
Inject disinfectants. FALSE!!
..in the way lapdogs attempted to frame it.
There plenty of medical research on cleansing blood ect.
Wow, still on that.
Russia bounty— unverified. Again False, CNN
Even democrat General Colonoscopy Powell was critical of the democrats on this one.
Lying asshole acosta.
They didn’t have CNN filming the predawn raids.
I want to be able to watch these things and learn something; however, all I learn is that the “Press” only cares about asking “gotcha” questions and pushing the narrative of Orangeman bad.
So disappointing there isn’t a real press. Obama got no tough questions. That’s all Trump gets. No fact finding and independent thought, just narrative shaping and “gotcha” sound bites.
Dr. fauci gives his opinions like everyone else.
You know what they say about opinions.
All of Kayleigh’s talking points about therapeutics comes from the $Corrupt CDC, FDA, NIADA (Fauci) and never talks about prophylactics and EARLY pretesting use of treatments such as HCQ+Zinc and Ivermectin which in other countries has had blockbuster success.
It is time to get opinions and data from those who are not $Corrupted by $BigPharma and their puppets.
By the way, the media gets 70% of their ad revenue from $BigPharma, so a room full of media Harpies and Magpies all droning on with hate Trump narrative ‘questions’ about spun ‘epidemic’ is no shocker.
It is time to cut $BigPharma advertisement to the ‘media’ and return to the days when drugs were not hawked on it.
Only one question about the insanity of defunding the Police. The Hate the Police Totalitarian Media that is foreign and Globalist owned dominates the questions with their propaganda narrative questions. Isn’t it time to change that?????
“Why Texas Governor Abbott ‘Face Mask’ Order is not What it Seems”
By Dr Ron Paul, MD, US Army Captain (surgeon) and twelve term US Representative at RonPaulInstitute(.)org
Remdesivir is big pharma palpatives with zero benefit > use CQ, HCQ, Budesonide or Ivermectin
Kary B Mullis, 1993 Nobel Prize for his Polymerase Chain Reaction test said it is invalid for detection of SARS-COV2
“Fauci Knew About HCQ in 2005 ~ Nobody Needed to Die” by Bryan Fischer at JamesFetzer(.)org > NIH studies proved Hydrochloroquine prevented and cured SARS
Nothing about that murdered woman by blm yet…..
Wow, she is just effin’ AWESOME !!!
I hope Rush is paying attention.
She is on her game big time.
Ducks on the pond for her.
Kayleigh needs to keep bringing up the shooting deaths of people caused by these rioters.
Goebbels would be so proud of the modern “Media.”
And he would be jealous of all the new, cool gadgets they have at their disposal.
This lady hits a home run every time she has a presser. Wish the President had 1000 more of her in his administration. Wouldn’t it be wonderful to see her as AG? Kicking ass all over the place.
She didn’t a home run today. More like a double. She let Acosta get away with the crap claim that Trump told Americans to inject themselves with disinfectant. I adore Kayleigh, but that was an egregious miss on her part not to push back HARD on that. She should have excoriated Acosta for that.
Kayleigh, why didn’t you forcefully rebuke a-hole Acosta when he perpetrated this lie that “the President recommended that people inject themselves with disinfectant”? It’s one of the most egregious lies that the left and the MSM have repeated for the last three months, it’s complete B.S., and it needs to be forcefully shut down at every turn.
I love the job Keyleigh’s been doing, but she let Acosta get away with something there.
I wondered this as well, but she did such an incredible job with everything else that I won’t fault her too much. My favorite of all was “The answer to that is always America First.”
Kayleigh didn’t want to wrestle in the mud with a pig. I think Acosta loads his questions with insults to derail her from her messaging and anything forward-looking.
I didn’t understand, at first, why she let that go.
But then I saw why, and now I see what a disciplined talent she has for letting that little snark die.
Can someone on the Trump team tell Mick ‘Cantaloupes’ Mulvaney to keep his damn mouth shut for once? This many keeps making statements to the media that hurt the Trump administration and undercuts the President’s statements. He doesn’t need to tell these people about how long it took him to get results or ‘how the President makes bad hiring picks’. I suppose he could be talking about himself.
He’s effective in his job and needs to be more like other Cabinet members that ignore the Fake News. No Comment is all you need to say.
Who knows the credibility of the Mulvaney news. The media has a habit of twisting quotes and twerking the truth.
How many slaves do you think there are in New York City? Here is a report about Britain…
Do you think anyone is doing anything about it?
The beatings WILL continue until moral improves……….
