Kayleigh McEnany White House Press Briefing – 1:00pm Livestream…

Posted on July 13, 2020 by

White House Press Secretary Kayleigh McEnany holds a press briefing from the Brady room. Anticipated start time 1:00pm ET.

White House LivestreamRSBN Livestream LinkPBS Livestream Link

31 Responses to Kayleigh McEnany White House Press Briefing – 1:00pm Livestream…

  1. markone1blog says:
    July 13, 2020 at 12:58 pm

    Since we could be talking about obviously senile Democrats, have you heard what coronavirus did in Chicago, New York, and Houston (not stats on coronavirus hospitalizations or deaths, but things blamed on the disease)?

    • Ninja7 says:
      July 13, 2020 at 1:01 pm

      markone1blog, Guess that Samuel Clemens IIRC stated that figures don’t lie but liars sure know how to figure 🤗😁🤔
      Nothing like cooking the books.

  2. Mark W says:
    July 13, 2020 at 1:17 pm

    VIDEO: Jesse Watters Completely Destroys Democrats/Leftists Complaining About the Pardon of Roger Stone *MIC DROP*
    https://www.investmentwatchblog.com/video-jesse-watters-completely-destroys-democrats-leftists-complaining-about-the-pardon-of-roger-stone-mic-drop/

  3. sunnyflower5 says:
    July 13, 2020 at 1:32 pm

    Inject disinfectants. FALSE!!

  4. sunnyflower5 says:
    July 13, 2020 at 1:33 pm

    Russia bounty— unverified. Again False, CNN

  5. Henry says:
    July 13, 2020 at 1:34 pm

    Lying asshole acosta.

  6. sunnyflower5 says:
    July 13, 2020 at 1:35 pm

    They didn’t have CNN filming the predawn raids.

  7. Eric C. says:
    July 13, 2020 at 1:37 pm

    I want to be able to watch these things and learn something; however, all I learn is that the “Press” only cares about asking “gotcha” questions and pushing the narrative of Orangeman bad.

    So disappointing there isn’t a real press. Obama got no tough questions. That’s all Trump gets. No fact finding and independent thought, just narrative shaping and “gotcha” sound bites.

  8. sunnyflower5 says:
    July 13, 2020 at 1:38 pm

    Dr. fauci gives his opinions like everyone else.
    You know what they say about opinions.

    • MVW says:
      July 13, 2020 at 2:08 pm

      All of Kayleigh’s talking points about therapeutics comes from the $Corrupt CDC, FDA, NIADA (Fauci) and never talks about prophylactics and EARLY pretesting use of treatments such as HCQ+Zinc and Ivermectin which in other countries has had blockbuster success.

      It is time to get opinions and data from those who are not $Corrupted by $BigPharma and their puppets.

      By the way, the media gets 70% of their ad revenue from $BigPharma, so a room full of media Harpies and Magpies all droning on with hate Trump narrative ‘questions’ about spun ‘epidemic’ is no shocker.

      It is time to cut $BigPharma advertisement to the ‘media’ and return to the days when drugs were not hawked on it.

      Only one question about the insanity of defunding the Police. The Hate the Police Totalitarian Media that is foreign and Globalist owned dominates the questions with their propaganda narrative questions. Isn’t it time to change that?????

  9. fauxscienceslayer says:
    July 13, 2020 at 1:39 pm

    “Why Texas Governor Abbott ‘Face Mask’ Order is not What it Seems”
    By Dr Ron Paul, MD, US Army Captain (surgeon) and twelve term US Representative at RonPaulInstitute(.)org
    Remdesivir is big pharma palpatives with zero benefit > use CQ, HCQ, Budesonide or Ivermectin
    Kary B Mullis, 1993 Nobel Prize for his Polymerase Chain Reaction test said it is invalid for detection of SARS-COV2

  10. fauxscienceslayer says:
    July 13, 2020 at 1:42 pm

    “Fauci Knew About HCQ in 2005 ~ Nobody Needed to Die” by Bryan Fischer at JamesFetzer(.)org > NIH studies proved Hydrochloroquine prevented and cured SARS

  11. Henry says:
    July 13, 2020 at 1:48 pm

    Nothing about that murdered woman by blm yet…..

  12. AWM907 (@AWM9071) says:
    July 13, 2020 at 1:51 pm

    Wow, she is just effin’ AWESOME !!!

    I hope Rush is paying attention.

  13. FrankieZee says:
    July 13, 2020 at 1:51 pm

    Kayleigh needs to keep bringing up the shooting deaths of people caused by these rioters.

  14. Rikster says:
    July 13, 2020 at 1:52 pm

    Goebbels would be so proud of the modern “Media.”

  15. tax2much says:
    July 13, 2020 at 1:53 pm

    This lady hits a home run every time she has a presser. Wish the President had 1000 more of her in his administration. Wouldn’t it be wonderful to see her as AG? Kicking ass all over the place.

    • Right Mover says:
      July 13, 2020 at 2:31 pm

      She didn’t a home run today. More like a double. She let Acosta get away with the crap claim that Trump told Americans to inject themselves with disinfectant. I adore Kayleigh, but that was an egregious miss on her part not to push back HARD on that. She should have excoriated Acosta for that.

  16. Right Mover says:
    July 13, 2020 at 1:54 pm

    Kayleigh, why didn’t you forcefully rebuke a-hole Acosta when he perpetrated this lie that “the President recommended that people inject themselves with disinfectant”? It’s one of the most egregious lies that the left and the MSM have repeated for the last three months, it’s complete B.S., and it needs to be forcefully shut down at every turn.
    I love the job Keyleigh’s been doing, but she let Acosta get away with something there.

    • adagio54 says:
      July 13, 2020 at 2:19 pm

      I wondered this as well, but she did such an incredible job with everything else that I won’t fault her too much. My favorite of all was “The answer to that is always America First.”

      • Carly says:
        July 13, 2020 at 2:38 pm

        Kayleigh didn’t want to wrestle in the mud with a pig. I think Acosta loads his questions with insults to derail her from her messaging and anything forward-looking.
        I didn’t understand, at first, why she let that go.
        But then I saw why, and now I see what a disciplined talent she has for letting that little snark die.

  17. Marc says:
    July 13, 2020 at 2:10 pm

    Can someone on the Trump team tell Mick ‘Cantaloupes’ Mulvaney to keep his damn mouth shut for once? This many keeps making statements to the media that hurt the Trump administration and undercuts the President’s statements. He doesn’t need to tell these people about how long it took him to get results or ‘how the President makes bad hiring picks’. I suppose he could be talking about himself.

    He’s effective in his job and needs to be more like other Cabinet members that ignore the Fake News. No Comment is all you need to say.

  18. Larry says:
    July 13, 2020 at 2:33 pm

    How many slaves do you think there are in New York City? Here is a report about Britain…

    Click to access It-Still-Happens-Here.pdf

    Do you think anyone is doing anything about it?

  19. coveyouthband says:
    July 13, 2020 at 2:36 pm

    The beatings WILL continue until moral improves……….

