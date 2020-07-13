July 13th – 2020 Presidential Politics – Trump Administration Day #1271

In an effort to keep the Daily Open Thread a little more open topic we are going to start a new daily thread for “Presidential Politics”. Please use this thread to post anything relating to the Donald Trump Administration and Presidency.
Kayleigh McEnany Twitter @PressSec
🇺🇸 🦅 🇺🇸 – Trump America is the Last Bastion of Freedom – 🇺🇸 🦅 🇺🇸
🦅 ”May God continue to strengthen our hearts and sustain our souls. May God continue to shed His divine grace upon this land. And may God forever bless the United States of America.” —-U.S. President Donald J. Trump
“Our spirit is still young—the sun is still rising—God’s grace is still shining—and my fellow Americans, THE BEST IS YET TO COME!”—-President Donald J. Trump
🦅 Heal Our Land
Thank You, Lord, for President Trump, his MAGA Team, and all his supporters.
Lord, keep them all safe in all they do and go daily. In Jesus’ Name we pray…..
🌟 “Lord, You have been our dwelling place in all generations.
Before the mountains were brought forth,
Or ever You had formed the earth and the world,
Even from everlasting to everlasting, You are God. ” 🌟
—-Psalm 90:1-2
***Praises:
✅ Thank You, Lord, for protecting President Trump in this time of turbulence
✅ Trump Admin refused Minnesota bail-out demand
✅ Poland’s President Duda won 5 more years of Presidency
✅ America First: 67% of all voters strongly back freezing migrants til Americans regain their jobs first.
✅ 100 LAPD pretested at the city hall urging to Defend The Police-many Patriots were there to support LAPD, too
✅ Washington State Judge has approved a petition for a recall election for Dem Seattle Mayor Jenny Durkan–but is it too late?
✅ Thank You, Lord, for those who are healing today…on Monday
✅ USA Strong—The only thing to fear is Fear Itself—God Bless America!
🙏 America In Prayer…..Pray:
— for protection for President Trump & MAGA Team
— for safety and needs met for Trump supporters caught in the middle in Minn when their bailout demands was turned down
— prisoners in CA prisons be not set free…this is an act of Malice from Newsom
— for Sidney Powell and Gen Flynn
— for the St Louis couple McCloskey that their 2nd Amendment rights is restored
— for protection for churches .
— DEFUND corrupted, Anti-American universities/college/schools
— for protection and safety for all our historical landmarks in USA
— Omar, Rashida & Duckworth be forced to resign for treasonous remarks
— YES for Voter ID and “No” to voter-by-mail ballots and ballot harvesting
— Dem Pres. Candidate and/or ‘Chosen One’ to continue to fumble, jumble, mumble, stumble, tumble, bumble, grumble, crumble..then diminish….pouf….poof…..
— for USA Election Integrity, Voter ID, Paper Ballots, catch voting fraudsters
— for 18M unemployed Americans for their needs to be met and to seek jobs
— For Safety/Health protection for: USSS, Military & their brave dogs, Border Patrol, LEOs, BP & LEOs brave Horses/dogs
— for Guardian Angels protecting all our borders–air, land, sea
— for protection for all WALL builders who have built 240/450-500 miles of WALL
— for Hong Kong being taken over by Chi-Na, and for those being persecuted by CCP
— for protection/healing for American children/youth-Young Landen is healed!
— *🇺🇸* — “ Protect Our Anthem ” — *🇺🇸*
🦅 ” When Americans are united, there is nothing we cannot do. From day one of my administration, we put America first. ”
— 🇺🇸 — Donald J. Trump, 45th President of the United States of America — 🇺🇸 —
🌟🙏🌟 Special Prayer for Sundance and his Mission:
🌟 “He uncovers the deeps out of darkness and brings deep darkness to light.” 🌟
—Job 12:22
****We are with you Sundance, wherever you go or do, our prayers follow you.
“The Strongest Weapon in the United States is a Patriotic American.”
👌 —-Treepers’ Prayer Warriors Post for Monday, July 13, 2020 — 👌
Countdown: 113 more days…. to “4 MORE YEARS” WiN
🥏 Boomerang: “The Bubba Un-Watch”….Sunday race….27th of 38. Yay Bubba won 1st place of 27th place in NOOSCAR
Lord God, we worship You for Your goodness and Your salvation.
Help us to always remember that we are saved by Your blood, provisioned by Your bounty, sustained by Your grace and protected by Your power. We ask for a powerful Revival in our land, that many may turn to You as their Lord and Savior.
“May the God of hope fill you with all joy and peace as you trust in him, so that you may overflow with hope by the power of the Holy Spirit.” Romans-15-13
—Resilience & Strength—
USA Uncle Sam’s Prayer:
Dear God,
I bow my head and ask,
If it be Thy Will,
Please save this land from those who seek to destroy it.
In Jesus’ Name…..Amen
Liberty & The Patriot
Ooops..forgot that!
***Today’s WeBuildTheWall / Fisher Industries posts***
(Previous posts: https://theconservativetreehouse.com/2020/07/12/july-12th-2020-presidential-politics-trump-administration-day-1270/comment-page-1/#comment-8465963)
Note: Most of the WBTW related social media accounts are covering coronavirus, politics, or illegal alien crimes. We will probably be in a quiet period regarding wall content until the next project(s) are near completion.
The praises (much of which are older news) have been provided for those who wish to give thanks for them before praying for the wall prayer requests. I may add to, trim back, or simplify from time to time as projects/events progress or come to completion. If there is any new wall news I’ll list them in the update below. Otherwise, feel free to page down or scroll past.
Sunday night update – 7/12/20
– President Trump tweet stating we now have 240 miles of border wall completed.
– AP article: “Trump rips private Texas border wall built by his supporters”
– President Trump’s tweet mentioned in above article referencing Project 2.
– 5 possible reasons for President Trump’s tweet in reference to Project 2.
– – – – –
***Praise: 🧱 (Project 1: May/June 2019)… WBTW/Fisher Industries was able to build a half mile wall up the side of a mountain in 11 days (with zero safety incidents), cutting off 19 major drug cartel trails, and closing off one of the worst areas along the border… (Sunland Park, NM)
***Praise: 👍 (11/20/19)… DHS Secretary Chad Wolf & CBP Chief gave a huge endorsement to WeBuildTheWall & Fisher industries project while visiting Project 1. CBP Chief called it a “Game Changer”. It’s the only time CBP or DHS have ever endorsed a wall builder.
***PRAISE: 🧱 (12/2/19)… Fisher Sand & Gravel was awarded a $400M border wall contract to build 31 miles of wall in the Cabeza Prieta National Wildlife Refuge in Yuma County, Arizona.
• Fisher receives $268M; another $132M could be added if all options in contract are exercised, totaling $400M… or $8.6 to $13M per mile)(Estimated contract completion date is Dec 30, 2020.
• Project: Yuma (Wellton Station) Border Wall System
***Praise: 🧱 (Project 2 complete: Feb 17)… Fisher Industries was able to build 3.5 miles of wall along the Rio Grande River in Mission, Texas. Project 2’s “water wall” design is the first border wall that’s ever been built inside the floodplain.
***Praise: 🔍 (Reported on 12/18/19)… Senator Kevin Cramer was able to complete his in-depth review of the USACE’s procurement process and send a letter with his findings and recommendations to President Trump on 12/6/19.
***PRAISE: 🧱 (5/6/20)… Fisher Sand & Gravel was awarded a $1.28B border wall contract to build 42 miles of wall in southern Arizona, most of which will run from Nogales to the eastern boundary of the Tohono O’odham Nation. It’s the largest border wall contract that’s ever been awarded. The project includes seven (or 8?) segments and will be painted black.
• Project: Tucson Package 3, (Complex terrain, which includes rugged mountains and water crossings)
***PRAISE: (6/11/20)… Foreman Mike stated that Fisher Industries now has ~95 miles of border wall contracts out of the 450. (Of the 95, only ~73 miles are accounted for in the federal awards we know about, which leaves ~21 miles from contract(s) we do not yet know about.)
🙏 Prayer for the work crews. 🙏
Heavenly Father, we pray in Jesus’ name (& according to Your will):
– for safety, health, and good weather for the work crews as they continue working on WBTW’s private projects… as well as Fisher’s Federal 7.6M/800 foot contract, the 400M/31 mile contract, the 1.28B/42 mile contract for border wall, and any other projects they may be working on; that Fisher would be able to continue uninterrupted until completion.
– that Fisher would be able to safely and smoothly transition(scale up w/ equipment & training of work crews) to be able to build 1+(to 2?) miles of wall per day.
• (Tommy Fisher has previously stated that, given a large enough project, they would be able to build 1 mile of wall per day within 3 months. So this process may have started as early as mid-April or May 6th… and will possibly be ramped up by mid-August??? Just a guess…)
– that the DoD IG’s office audit of the $400 million border wall contract which the USACE awarded Fisher Sand & Gravel would show everything is fair and above board; that the swamp in DoD and USACE wouldn’t be able to corrupt the process; & that Fisher would be authorized to proceed with the project as planned. (Backstory/timeline)
***Praise: (4/15/19)… Fisher Industries has been awarded a 7.6M contract modification to build 800 linear feet of 30-foot bollard barrier while the original 400M contract is still under review by the DoD IG’s office. My guess is this will give further evidence to the IG that Fisher Industries was justified in receiving the original 400M contract. (Details)
(Update: Fisher has built well beyond the initial 800 feet.)
***Praise:… Looks like work has already begun on this 31 mile project, despite the ongoing audit. Photos showing well over 800 feet of wall, started appearing around the end of April. No official word yet though.
– for WBTW/Fisher Industries regarding the ongoing lawsuits; that both sides would be able to resolve any potential issues(erosion, construction, maintenance, etc.) and the lawsuits would be dismissed.
(July 8)… Hearing summary…
• Representative’s for Fisher admits “there are overgrown grass and weeds and soil erosion at the site.”
• “Fisher Industries, is working to smooth out the embankment and re-seed grass that hasn’t taken…”
• Engineers from both sides haven’t been able to come together yet for a hydrology meeting.
• “Both sides expressed frustration at the lack of input from Mexican officials but blamed it on the ongoing pandemic that has struck Mexico particularly hard. ”
• “Crane — who in January ruled that the government had not provided enough evidence to stop construction of the private border wall — said he would reset the hearing for 30 more days.”
• Crane said “I really do expect by then engineers will have gotten together and I hope there is some progress on areas where grass didn’t take.”
• Fisher told BorderReport that “it takes time for the grass to grow in the sand and so areas where the grass hasn’t taken hold yet we’ll fix” … “And then if there’s any spots that it looks like it’s going to just becoming a problem then that’s where we’ll put riprap (rubble.)”
– for Fisher crews to be able fix any issues related to erosion, reseeding of grass, and applying riprap (rubble) where necessary at Project 2
– that WBTW would be able to find corporate sponsors for Project 3. (They already have a major construction equipment manufacturer and are looking for a solar LED security lighting manufacturer or supplier.)
– that Rep. Warren Petersen’s (R-AZ) bill, HB 2084, making it easier to build border wall on private property in Arizona would get passed.
***Praise: (Feb 6)… The bill passed AZ house on reconsideration with 31-29 party line vote. Next, it goes to the Senate.
– for the bi-national summit with the Mexican IBWC and American politicians that WBTW will be hosting; for open lines of communication/understanding; and that WBTW/Fisher Industries would learn what they need to know to facilitate the sign off and approval of their projects by the Mexican IBWC.
– for 100% safety/health/guidance/direction/salvation(through faith in Christ Jesus) for the work crews, security personnel, legal teams, CBP, DHS, Army, National Guard and all involved in WBTW/Fisher Industries private or federal projects; and for WBTW/Fisher Industries as they work with private landowners to secure more property to build on
– that work would go smoothly with continual, innovative improvements in method/process/efficiency and quality of construction; and with transitioning as they scale up capacity(manpower, equipment, etc.) to build larger projects
– (May 29 – CBP notice)… for Fisher to come up with innovative solutions or improvements requested by CBP “related to the anti-climb/anti-cut features of the border wall” (Deadline: June 12)
– that there would be no outside interference (cartels, IBWC, courts/judges, protesters, swamp, etc.) and that if outside interference takes place that it would only work toward WBTW/Fisher Industries/USA’s benefit (exposing corruption, raising awareness, fundraising, etc.)
– that Project 2’s wall will prove that the design is sound and that WBTW/Fisher Industries are capable of safely and effectively building it on a large scale in the Rio Grande Valley, with a superior build, at the lowest price
– that the federal government would provide funding for WBTW &/or Fisher Industries to build 250+ miles of wall on Private Property in Texas
(…assuming the “water wall” design is shown to work and be appropriate in the floodplain)
– that the Government would purchase all of WBTW/Fisher Industries projects so the funds can be rolled into future projects and Fisher Industries will be able to scale up with additional equipment and manpower as needed.
🌟 “The more that a broken system tells you that you’re wrong, the more certain you must be that you must keep pushing ahead. Because it’s the outsiders who change the world and will make a real and lasting difference. Nothing worth doing ever came easy. Treat the word impossible as nothing more than motivation.” ~ President Donald J. Trump 🌟
POTUS tweet w/ wall update.
– Here is an AP article referencing a ProPublica-Texas Tribune article about erosion issues at Project 2 (Texas) as well President Trump’s tweet about the Project 2.
– I’ve posted 5 possible reasons that I could think of for President Trump’s tweet.
Trump rips private Texas border wall built by his supporters – 7/12/20
https://apnews.com/a3f8fe11e88898cd4fa96ea50038e57d
Tweet mentioned in above article.
I see 5 possible reasons for President Trump’s tweet above in reference to Project 2 where he said it was “only done to make me look bad…”
1) POTUS really believes it was built to make him look bad &/or he has doubts about whether or not the wall should have been built in that location close to the river.
2) It’s an election year and President Trump is playing the political game to distance himself so he doesn’t give the media something to exploit and overshadow the overall wall progress.
(President Trump’s reelection is paramount, so in the grand scheme of things it may be necessary to distance himself.)
3) Tommy Fisher said he thought the president “just got some misinformation on this stuff” … which has happened before by the USACE bureaucracy when Fisher was excluded from getting federal wall projects.
(Subsequently to Fisher’s exclusion, Senator Kevin Cramer completed his investigation into the USACE procurement process and Fisher Industries started getting federal wall projects.)
4) Tommy Fisher is playing the political game as well and both Fisher and Trump are aware of the issues related to erosion but nuances/stages of erosion management and construction practices can’t be easily explained to the public while the media is trying to amplify and exploit everything, significant or not.
Also, Fisher still has at least 95 miles (& likely to increase) of border wall contracts. So POTUS separating overall wall progress with politically exploitable issues (big or small) related to Project 2 may be a good idea.
5) Or it could be a combination of some of the above 4 reasons.
I’d really like to know where the billions of dollars allocated and approved by past administration disappeared too because it didn’t build any wall.
We wonder and some future traveler may express
Wonder like ours when wandering through a desolate wilderness
He meets some monument fragment huge and stops to guess
What powerful but unrecorded race
Once dwelt in this now annihilated place?
– “Horace Smith”
What madness could ever reduce the greatest nation on earth to dust?
Vote Biden and you’ll find out.
Breaking News! Biden’s picked his running mate!
In Remembrance of Elvis Presley’s grandson, Ben, who passed away today (Sunday)
I recently posted an updated list of DOJ attorneys working for John Durham. I dug up 2 additional attorneys AND more FBI CORRUPTION – deleting texts at FBI headquarters (2015) in relation to gambling and politicians.
Additional Durham Attorneys:
12. Neeraj Patel (CT)
13. Andrew DeFilippis (Manhattan), high-profile terrorism cases.
Former FBI Veterans assisting JD:
1. Timothy Fuhrman (Alabama) (Had been retired.)
2. Jack Eckenrode – praised James Comey.
MORE CORRUPT FBI ACTIVITY – DELETING 8,000 Text Messages!
Timothy Fuhrman had an employee, lead investigator Keith Baker, in the “bingo trial” / Victoryland (2011-2015) in Alabama.
Baker apparently started an affair with a court reporter during this trial – ” a breach of ethics for Baker, a possible conflict of interest for both”.
Montgomery Advertiser: “Included in that was the revelation that more than 8,000 text messages sent and received by Baker during a key period of the investigation had gone mysteriously missing from both his phone ***and the backup computer servers at FBI headquarters in Virginia.” ***
https://www.montgomeryadvertiser.com/story/news/special-reports/2015/07/25/integrity-paramount-victoryland-trial/30668533/
FYI.
As available, please provide links to the 3 Crinklewood Briefs. I know you have done gobs of work compiling and organizing everything. I will always state/tell who has done the research/footwork and I’m just the newspaper delivery boy. I will send the short elevator presentation to my California brother. I always tell him the blog I follow only references publically accessible court and official government documents. Never references unnamed sources, etc like the other media.
