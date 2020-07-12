Mayor Rudy Giuliani Discusses Ongoing New York City Crime Wave….

Former New York Mayor and ongoing lawyer for President Trump, Rudy Giuliani, appears on Sunday Morning Futures with Maria Bartiromo to discuss current political events, and specifically the ongoing increase in crime within New York City.
As the former mayor outlines, the massive increase in crime is directly related to policies now enacted by current Mayor Bill deBlasio. Police are being constrained from law enforcement, and the criminal elements are taking advantage.
This kinda goes along with it.
So there is more then the two “Ivy League” Educated shysters women who were already arrested ?
Will the British Accreditation Registry (BAR) take back their certifications and BAR them ?
Perhaps we shouldn’t bar them. It might be a better idea to Barr them.
So sorry the hard work is now in ruins. Thank you, Rudy, for allowing us a wonderful decade of living in what was a fine city.
It was ok through Rudy and Bloomberg. As soon as deBlasio came in it started going downhill. I can only really refer to Manhattan as I’m never really in the other boroughs.
deBlasio is wrecking it by design. If he didn’t want to, he could just let the city run on autopilot and it’d be much better off.
WSB,
Please do not forget Mayor Ed Koch, who was a centrist Democrat (that took on the unions), but a very good mayor. He turned the city around from some really, really, really bad times.
Also, we can all call out the Cuomo (mob) family for nearly making sure that Mayor Koch was not elected with their homophobic rants.
And yes, I am very thankful for Mayor Giuliani for all of his efforts.
Best,
Simple Citizen
I love ❤️ Rudy. I would never marry him he’s very socially liberal, but he’s conservative politically and law and order.👩🏻
So sorry the hard work is now in ruins. Thank you, Rudy, for allowing us a wonderful decade of living in what was a fine city
I love Rudy, he’s not socially conservative, but politically and in reference to law enforcement he’s the best!!
The silence from Bloomberg is deafening.
The first start for recovery, Cuomo needs to fire Deblasio or NYC can forget about ever attempting to come back to once it was under Giuliani.
Bloomberg is part of the problem. He helped himself to a thrid term, when we specifically voted in term limits.
He is a criminal horse’s ass.
Bloomberg will let the city burn since he’s playing for the other side now.
Mr. Smith,
(Humbly) Minimike was always playing for the other side; he just masked it all very well.
Best,
Simple Citizen
Well, unless those NYC residents left or the ones coming in (if any) vote for law and order, NYC is likely to be Fort Apache for the next few decades. Stuff doesn’t just get better magically.
Patriot1783,
Minimike is screaming, you just can’t hear him due to his diminutive size.
Best,
Simple Citizen
Who is going to fire Cuomo?
NYC today!
Didn’t even know there was a rally today. Great! #TurnNYRed
I remember visiting NYC when Rudy Giuliani was the Mayor. First time ever to an actual big city, had a great time.
Main memory: the cops on the street were huge. Literally looked like giants to me.
Felt completely safe on the street with those enormous cops walking the beat.
Thanks for what you did to NYC, Mayor Giuliani. Blueprint for the future, I hope.
Mayors and other officials ruining their cities get in with less than 20% voter turnout.
Less than 20% turnout but ALSO VOTER FRAUD
Project Veritas: Video of former Election Commissioner Alan Schulkin “I think there’s a lot of voter fraud… people don’t realize”
https://www.projectveritas.com/video/hidden-camera-nyc-democratic-election-commissioner-i-think-there-is-a-lot-of-voter-fraud/
PS In 1985 I walked around a dead man on 18th between 5th and 6th on my way to work one morning. Not a great area during the pre-Giuliani era.
Half on the sidewalk, half on the street, with a fifth in his hand.
Knew he was dead. Too afraid to touch him.
Beelined it up to the office, called 911. They came and took him away.
In 1977-78, in the morning on my way to work, I walked past a “residential hotel” on West 92nd Street (that later burnt and was converted into a condominium). There was blood all over the sidewalk, a big nasty mess of blood.
A man sitting on the stoop, seeing the shock on my face, volunteered “Yeah, somebody stabbed somebody… immature people… he was jealous”
In 1991? (around then) on West 91st Street near Central Park, again — blood all over the sidewalk. I went inside the nearby church/school building where a dance class was scheduled. Woman leading the class said, yes, it was a middle school boy attacked by a gang of other boys who hit him over the head with a brick. She called for the ambulance. Don’t know if the child survived, or not, or if he had brain injury and headaches from then on out. Prayers for him wherever he is. AND at a school meeting inside that boy’s middle school (Joan of Arc) some clueless teacher guy commented that people in the neighborhood didn’t want to send their children to Joan of Arc Public Middle School, because they were RACIST. Never occurred to this poor fool that parents don’t want to send their children into a place where they will be abused, brain injured and possibly killed
Even in good times, there are areas of the city and times where you should not be. Example is Jennifer Moore, NJ club kid that met that fate coming out of a Chelsea club. In a non-covid world every weekend has NJ cars backed up to get into the city.
“New York, New York”
Frank Sinatra sang “New York, New York,” and provided a very admiring picture of that city. “Greatest city in the whole world,” he sang. New York indeed was the place where many wanted to be the “King of the hill, top of the heap . . .” Or, “If I can make it there, I can make it anywhere,” implying that New York was the most competent, thriving, and happy place on earth. A utopia?
No. Absolutely not in any way. New York has become just like all other big cities run by Democrats, an “Urban Hellhole.” The tax burden of New Yorkers alone is enough to cause many notables, like President Trump, and Rush Limbaugh to move out.
I wonder if Sinatra would want to “be a part of it” now, with Mayor DeBlasio’s failures to mitigate the COVID-19 pandemic. The spread of the virus in the subways and placing infected patients in nursing homes, are two poignant examples.
Or take for instance DeBlasio’s early failure to deploy the police in a timely manner to control Antifa and BLM looting and destruction.Or his cutting the NYPD budget by a billion dollars
Would Sinatra’s “vagabond shoes” now “long to stray – right through the very heart of it” – now, with Macy’s destroyed, and Sak’s 5th Ave wrapped in concertina wire, and Broadway shut down?
I guess if he were in New York today, Sinatra would truly want to “never sleep,” because if he did, he would probably get robbed. . . .
“Start spreading the fake news..”
Remember when NYC was harassing Trump for his Trump tower stays because of security and traffic interrupting the businesses in the area?
Lol don’t have to worry about interrupting smashed and looted luxury stores now!
We should look into this:
Deport Radical Billionaire George Soros NOW
International financier George Soros is pouring billions into radical causes across the globe – including efforts to destabilize both America and Israel. He’s seemingly beyond the reach of the law, yet there’s something critically important you and I can do NOW to hold him accountable. See below. -Mat
https://www.cidisrael.org/details/20200610deport-radical-billionaire-george-soros-now
Is this true? Any legal minds feel free to respond:
Here’s how we can deport Soros from America’s shores…
Under a U.S. law known as the Holtzman Amendment, Nazi collaborators are barred from residence or entry into the United States. Over the years, the Holtzman Amendment has been successfully used to deport several Nazi collaborators who, like George Soros, lied about their Nazi past when seeking entry into the U.S.
That is why I’m asking you to join me today in urging President Trump and Attorney General William Barr to apply the law and deport Soros.
I signed it although I am not a fan of Israel by a long shot. And why not just arrest Soros and turn him over to the govt of Hungary who have an arrest warrant out for him. Send his son along too for good measure, he is equally complicit and Dad is using him to run his funding to Antifa.
@ Donna Also despise Soros. He is 89-90. So born in 1930-31. Perhaps 14 when the war ended. Not much a collaboration case. On the flip side he is getting a lot of protection to a) physically survive this long b) not be indicted for all manner of financial and organizational violations. Would not be surprised to find his offspring involved in the same activities. Hungarians would certainly like to get a hold of him.
It’s been reported his kids are every bit as militant as he is and are actively involved in GS organizations.
By the way, the BLM lettering on the street is not a mural. A mural must be, by definition, on a wall or ceiling. So if it is defaced (as in Martinez) it cannot suddenly become something it is not. Also, I would bet that a city needs to have approval from their state Dept of Transportation before putting lettering on a street, that might be confused with traffic control lines or signage.
Indeed, emet. Illegal.
At my small-town high school, the athletic boosters would paint large paw prints on the back road to the building. This was mid-late 80s. Right after I graduated in 90, it became a legal issue with the county and had to cease.
The painted areas at intersections can be slippery when wet. If you ride a motorcycle you’ll notice it when you put your feet down waiting on a traffic light.
DeBlasio is a disgrace. You could see the changes in the city almost immediately after he was elected to his first term. It started accelerating after he allowed people to use the streets as public restrooms and he stopped the prosecutions of turnstiles jumpers. He allowed homeless encampments all over Manhattan. At one point near Penn Station you could walk along 34th street between 7th and 8th and you’d be in the homeless “tent city”. People were engaging in lurid acts in public places. Drug dealing now goes on in plain sight on the streets. The decay of NYC has been happening for years. But, it really accelerated after the bail law that let all the criminals back out on the streets. These last few weeks have caught the nation’s attention to show what a feckless and incompetent fool we have in charge of NYC. Everyone here hates him. He treats the NYPD like crap. He’s allowed mobs to vandalize historic buildings downtown. He is directly responsible for supporting the rioting, looting and arson that happened in NYC last month. The NYPD get attacked daily now. Shootings are through the roof. People I work with are afraid to use public transport. I refuse to use it because I don’t want to get robbed. The NYPD near my office have blocked off an entire block in order to protect the precinct. DeBlasio should be fired by the governor and run out of the city.
Problem is that Cuomo should also be fired
But is Cuomo able to fire DiBlasio? Does a governor have that authority? Don’t think so —
What a fabulous place Manhattan was in the 50’s.
Then, the radicals took over.
Dust. And dust again.
WSB,
Unfortunately, they were there in the 50s as well, but they were contained in the Village.
Best,
Simple Citizen
P.S. Nice picture!
Friends,
My old hometown is going through some real rough times; please consider a prayer for everyone there. Thank you.
Here is a link that I would ask you to consider not watching (I did , it is not horrible, but it is not pretty either and please not kids in the room); however, if you read the headline, you will get the picture.
If any of you are traveling that way, please be careful. If you need help in planning a few safety measures, please make it known on the blog and I will do my best to share a few ideas (no, I do not pretend to have all or even any of the answers, just a few ideas that I am happy to share).
As follows:
https://www.infowars.com/shocking-video-shows-deranged-man-stabbing-multiple-people-on-nyc-subway/
Best, and may God bless all of you,
Simple Citizen
Every city has demented people. Most of them are harmless, some of them are dangerous. In a city where people are largely pedestrians in close proximity, the violence demented people are much more dangerous. And we rely on police to come and rein them in when they act out.
Larry Hogue was a veteran and seriously mentally ill. He lived near the subway station at Broadway and 96th Street for a long time, terrorizing the community. His family couldn’t take him in because he had set the home on fire. He pushed a schoolchild in front of a bus, and attacked random passersby on the sidewalk. There was heated discussion of his “civil liberties” —
“The System is Crazier than He Is” about Larry Hogue
https://www.city-journal.org/html/%E2%80%9C-system-crazier-he-is%E2%80%9D-11916.html
From the link: “Second, across the country, we still find a refusal to confront the failure of deinstitutionalization. The mentally ill crowd our sidewalks and shelters, our jails and prisons, our public libraries and subways. And they pose a danger to more than themselves: the untreated mentally ill kill nearly 1,000 people in the United States every year.”
That was in 1998. Meanwhile the mentally ill have become the employees of Democratic Operative Bob Creamer…and most citizens don’t know that, or claim that Project Veritas and James O’Keefe are “debunked” or something. Meanwhile the truth is in front of us, unobserved, not acted upon
Sorry, but NYers put this guy in office, and now they get to deal with the consequences.. .
Interesting that Rudy has been much more vocal and prominent in the news after SDNY Geoffrey Berman was fired by Barr. Was Berman holding a sword over Rudy’s neck?
AOC, great voice for NYC today:
