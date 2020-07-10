July 10th – 2020 Presidential Politics – Trump Administration Day #1268

In an effort to keep the Daily Open Thread a little more open topic we are going to start a new daily thread for “Presidential Politics”. Please use this thread to post anything relating to the Donald Trump Administration and Presidency.
Trump phone-in interview w/Hannity
🇺🇸 🦅 🇺🇸 – Trump America is the Last Bastion of Freedom – 🇺🇸 🦅 🇺🇸
🦅 ”May God continue to strengthen our hearts and sustain our souls. May God continue to shed His divine grace upon this land. And may God forever bless the United States of America.” —-U.S. President Donald J. Trump
🌟
“Our spirit is still young—the sun is still rising—God’s grace is still shining—and my fellow Americans, THE BEST IS YET TO COME!”—-President Donald J. Trump
————————-
🦅 Heal Our Land
Thank You, Lord, for President Trump, his MAGA Team, and all his supporters.
Lord, keep them all safe in all they do and go daily. In Jesus’ Name we pray…..
🌟 “Be watchful, stand firm in the faith, act like men, be strong..” 🌟
—-1 Cor 16:13
***Praises:
✅ Thank You, Lord, for protecting President Trump in this time of turbulence
✅ Conservatives say to the Mobs: You will not prevail. America will prevail today, tomorrow—-and by the Grace of God—forever.
✅ Dems can’t handle the truth—- the Covid-19 Loans and the temporary national shutdowns has helped our country and saved lives.
✅ 68% of the parents are likely to send their kids back to school in the Fall
✅ Brazil Pres. Bolsonara is doing well with the treatments
✅ Mexican President Lopez-Obrador strongly supports President Trump’s Economic Nationalism
✅ Boris Johnson nominated Pro-American Liam Fox to lead WTO
✅ Thank You, Lord, for those who are healing today…on Friday
✅ USA Strong—The only thing to fear is Fear Itself—God Bless America!
🙏 America In Prayer…..Pray:
— for protection and safe traveling for President Trump & MAGA Team as they go to Florida to speak and attend 2 roundtables for supporters (Dep WH 9:30am—Speak At SOUTHCOM 12:35pm—attend 2 roundtables at Doral and Hillsboro***Arr back at WH 9:35pm)
— extra prayer for President Trump in dealing with the Supreme Court Ruling and the constant lying from the Dems, twisting the truth
— for protection and safety for DC and any cities threatened by domestic terrorists
— for protection and safety for all our historical landmarks in USA
— Omar, Rashida & Duckworth be forced to resign for treasonous remarks
— YES for Voter ID for every American Citizens living in USA only.
— “No” to voter-by-mail ballots and ballot harvesting–pray more criminals be caught
— Dem Pres. Candidate and/or ‘Chosen One’ to continue to fumble, jumble, mumble, stumble, tumble, bumble, grumble, crumble..then diminish….pouf….poof…..
— for USA Election Integrity, Voter ID, Paper Ballots, catch voting fraudsters
— for 18M unemployed Americans to seek jobs
— For Safety/Health protection for: USSS, Military & their brave dogs, Border Patrol, LEOs, BP & LEOs brave Horses/dogs
— for Guardian Angels protecting all our borders–air, land, sea
— for protection for all WALL builders who have built 229/450-500 miles of WALL
— for Hong Kong being taken over by Chi-Na, and for those being persecuted by CCP
— for protection/healing for American children/youth-Young Landen is healed!
— *🇺🇸* — “ Preserve American Way of Life ” — *🇺🇸*
🦅 ” We believe that the timeless principles of the Declaration of Independence and the U.S. Constitution are all shared, and they have to be shared in a big, beautiful heritage of all Americans.”
— 🇺🇸 — Donald J. Trump, 45th President of the United States of America — 🇺🇸 —
—————————————————————————-
🌟🙏🌟Special Prayer for Sundance: 🌟 “Righteousness and justice are the foundation of your throne; steadfast love and faithfulness go before you.” 🌟—Ps 89:14 ****We are with you Sundance, wherever you go or do, our prayers follow you.
“The Strongest Weapon in the United States is a Patriotic American.”
👌 —-Treepers’ Prayer Warriors Post for Friday, July 10, 2020 — 👌
Countdown: 116 more days…. to “4 MORE YEARS” WiN
—Resilience & Determination—
USA Uncle Sam’s Prayer:
Dear God,
I bow my head and ask,
If it be Thy Will,
Please save this land from those who seek to destroy it.
In Jesus’ Name…..Amen
Heavenly Father, I pray that it is and will be Your Will that the USA turn to You, Your Word, and Your Son, Jesus Christ and that we the people may be your hands and feet on this earth. Please guard and guide us, Lord! AMEN!
Praying and Amen !
Liberty and The Patriot
LikeLiked by 7 people
Thank you for your beautiful prayers for our President, his family and team, for our country, and for Sundance. We appreciate you, Grandma!
Lord, we should all remember that the light at the end of the tunnel is always You. Give us the wisdom to seek our answers in You and Your Word.
Good verse for troubling times..”For I am persuaded, that neither death, nor life, nor angels, nor principalities, nor powers, nor things present, nor things to come,Nor height, nor depth, nor any other creature, shall be able to separate us from the love of God, which is in Christ Jesus our Lord.” Romans 8:38-39
America’s First Couple
***Today’s WeBuildTheWall / Fisher Industries posts***
Note: Most of the WBTW related social media accounts are covering coronavirus, politics, or illegal alien crimes. We will probably be in a quiet period regarding wall content until the next project(s) are near completion.
The praises (much of which are older news) have been provided for those who wish to give thanks for them before praying for the wall prayer requests. I may add to, trim back, or simplify from time to time as projects/events progress or come to completion. If there is any new wall news I’ll list them in the update below. Otherwise, feel free to page down or scroll past.
– – – – –
Thursday night update – 7/9/20
– BorderReport article & video: Private-border wall builder admits soil eroding at South Texas site
– – – – –
***Praise: 🧱 (Project 1: May/June 2019)… WBTW/Fisher Industries was able to build a half mile wall up the side of a mountain in 11 days (with zero safety incidents), cutting off 19 major drug cartel trails, and closing off one of the worst areas along the border… (Sunland Park, NM)
***Praise: 👍 (11/20/19)… DHS Secretary Chad Wolf & CBP Chief gave a huge endorsement to WeBuildTheWall & Fisher industries project while visiting Project 1. CBP Chief called it a “Game Changer”. It’s the only time CBP or DHS have ever endorsed a wall builder.
***PRAISE: 🧱 (12/2/19)… Fisher Sand & Gravel was awarded a $400M border wall contract to build 31 miles of wall in the Cabeza Prieta National Wildlife Refuge in Yuma County, Arizona.
• Fisher receives $268M; another $132M could be added if all options in contract are exercised, totaling $400M… or $8.6 to $13M per mile)(Estimated contract completion date is Dec 30, 2020.
• Project: Yuma (Wellton Station) Border Wall System
***Praise: (12/4/19)… Brian Kolfage & his family were given the opportunity to visit the White House.
***Praise: While the Temporary Restraining Order(s) were in place, Fisher Industries and crews were still able to keep working on some aspects of Project 2 from the Dec. 5th hearing to Dec 12th (after which they were off for the holidays).
***Praise: (Jan 3)… Judge Crane lifted/removed section 8b from the TRO so that Fisher was able to continue to “shave, grade, or cut the riverbank.”
***Praise: (Jan 9)… Judge Crane lifted/removed the TROs from both the Federal government’s lawsuit (on behalf of the IBWC) and the North American Butterfly Association’s lawsuit (on behalf of Marianna Trevino-Wright’s National Butterfly Center) against Fisher Sand and Gravel Co.
***Praise: 🧱 (Project 2 complete: Feb 17)… Fisher Industries was able to build 3.5 miles of wall along the Rio Grande River in Mission, Texas. Project 2’s “water wall” design is the first border wall that’s ever been built inside the floodplain.
***Praise: 🔍 (Reported on 12/18/19)… Senator Kevin Cramer was able to complete his in-depth review of the USACE’s procurement process and send a letter with his findings and recommendations to President Trump on 12/6/19.
***PRAISE: 🧱 (5/6/20)… Fisher Sand & Gravel was awarded a $1.28B border wall contract to build 42 miles of wall in southern Arizona, most of which will run from Nogales to the eastern boundary of the Tohono O’odham Nation. It’s the largest border wall contract that’s ever been awarded. The project includes seven (or 8?) segments and will be painted black.
• Project: Tucson Package 3, (Complex terrain, which includes rugged mountains and water crossings)
***PRAISE: (6/11/20)… Foreman Mike stated that Fisher Industries now has ~95 miles of border wall contracts out of the 450. (Of the 95, only ~73 miles are accounted for in the federal awards we know about, which leaves ~21 miles from contract(s) we do not yet know about.)
🙏 Prayer for the work crews. 🙏
Heavenly Father, we pray in Jesus’ name (& according to Your will):
– for safety, health, and good weather for the work crews as they continue working on WBTW’s private projects… as well as Fisher’s Federal 7.6M/800 foot contract, the 400M/31 mile contract, the 1.28B/42 mile contract for border wall, and any other projects they may be working on; that Fisher would be able to continue uninterrupted until completion.
– that Fisher would be able to safely and smoothly transition(scale up w/ equipment & training of work crews) to be able to build 1+(to 2?) miles of wall per day.
• (Tommy Fisher has previously stated that, given a large enough project, they would be able to build 1 mile of wall per day within 3 months. So this process may have started as early as mid-April or May 6th… and will possibly be ramped up by mid-August??? Just a guess…)
– that the DoD IG’s office audit of the $400 million border wall contract which the USACE awarded Fisher Sand & Gravel would show everything is fair and above board; that the swamp in DoD and USACE wouldn’t be able to corrupt the process; & that Fisher would be authorized to proceed with the project as planned. (Backstory/timeline)
***Praise: (4/15/19)… Fisher Industries has been awarded a 7.6M contract modification to build 800 linear feet of 30-foot bollard barrier while the original 400M contract is still under review by the DoD IG’s office. My guess is this will give further evidence to the IG that Fisher Industries was justified in receiving the original 400M contract. (Details)
(Update: Fisher has built well beyond the initial 800 feet.)
***Praise:… Looks like work has already begun on this 31 mile project, despite the ongoing audit. Photos showing well over 800 feet of wall, started appearing around the end of April. No official word yet though.
– for WBTW/Fisher Industries regarding the ongoing lawsuits; that both sides would be able to resolve any issues and the lawsuits would be dismissed.
(July 8)… Hearing summary…
• Representative’s for Fisher admits “there are overgrown grass and weeds and soil erosion at the site .”
• “Fisher Industries, is working to smooth out the embankment and re-seed grass that hasn’t taken…”
• Engineers from both sides haven’t been able to come together yet for a hydrology meeting.
• “Both sides expressed frustration at the lack of input from Mexican officials but blamed it on the ongoing pandemic that has struck Mexico particularly hard. ”
• “Crane — who in January ruled that the government had not provided enough evidence to stop construction of the private border wall — said he would reset the hearing for 30 more days.”
• Crane said “I really do expect by then engineers will have gotten together and I hope there is some progress on areas where grass didn’t take.”
• Fisher told BorderReport that “it takes time for the grass to grow in the sand and so areas where the grass hasn’t taken hold yet we’ll fix” … “And then if there’s any spots that it looks like it’s going to just becoming a problem then that’s where we’ll put riprap (rubble.)”
– that WBTW would be able to find corporate sponsors for Project 3. (They already have a major construction equipment manufacturer and are looking for a solar LED security lighting manufacturer or supplier.)
– that Rep. Warren Petersen’s (R-AZ) bill, HB 2084, making it easier to build border wall on private property in Arizona would get passed.
***Praise: (Feb 6)… The bill passed AZ house on reconsideration with 31-29 party line vote. Next, it goes to the Senate.
– for the bi-national summit with the Mexican IBWC and American politicians that WBTW will be hosting; for open lines of communication/understanding; and that WBTW/Fisher Industries would learn what they need to know to facilitate the sign off and approval of their projects by the Mexican IBWC.
– for 100% safety/health/guidance/direction/salvation(through faith in Christ Jesus) for the work crews, security personnel, legal teams, CBP, DHS, Army, National Guard and all involved in WBTW/Fisher Industries private or federal projects; and for WBTW/Fisher Industries as they work with private landowners to secure more property to build on
– that work would go smoothly with continual, innovative improvements in method/process/efficiency and quality of construction; and with transitioning as they scale up capacity(manpower, equipment, etc.) to build larger projects
– (May 29 – CBP notice)… for Fisher to come up with innovative solutions or improvements requested by CBP “related to the anti-climb/anti-cut features of the border wall” (Deadline: June 12)
– that there would be no outside interference (cartels, IBWC, courts/judges, protesters, swamp, etc.) and that if outside interference takes place that it would only work toward WBTW/Fisher Industries/USA’s benefit (exposing corruption, raising awareness, fundraising, etc.)
– that Project 2’s wall will prove that the design is sound and that WBTW/Fisher Industries are capable of safely and effectively building it on a large scale in the Rio Grande Valley, with a superior build, at the lowest price
– that the federal government would provide funding for WBTW &/or Fisher Industries to build 250+ miles of wall on Private Property in Texas
– that the Government would purchase all of WBTW/Fisher Industries projects so the funds can be rolled into future projects and Fisher Industries will be able to scale up with additional equipment and manpower as needed.
🌟 “The more that a broken system tells you that you’re wrong, the more certain you must be that you must keep pushing ahead. Because it’s the outsiders who change the world and will make a real and lasting difference. Nothing worth doing ever came easy. Treat the word impossible as nothing more than motivation.” ~ President Donald J. Trump 🌟
Here is an update from Wednesday’s “status conference” about Project 2 in Texas.
(See also previous post with an article discussing the erosion issues at Project 2.)
Private-border wall builder admits soil eroding at South Texas site – 7/8/20
https://www.borderreport.com/hot-topics/the-border-wall/private-border-wall-builder-admits-to-soil-erosion-at-south-texas-site/
Brief summary of hearing…
• Representative’s for Fisher admits “there are overgrown grass and weeds and soil erosion at the site .”
• “Fisher Industries, is working to smooth out the embankment and re-seed grass that hasn’t taken…”
• Engineers from both sides haven’t been able to come together yet for a hydrology meeting.
• “Both sides expressed frustration at the lack of input from Mexican officials but blamed it on the ongoing pandemic that has struck Mexico particularly hard.”
• “Crane — who in January ruled that the government had not provided enough evidence to stop construction of the private border wall — said he would reset the hearing for 30 more days.”
• Crane said “I really do expect by then engineers will have gotten together and I hope there is some progress on areas where grass didn’t take.”
• Fisher told BorderReport that “it takes time for the grass to grow in the sand and so areas where the grass hasn’t taken hold yet we’ll fix” … “And then if there’s any spots that it looks like it’s going to just becoming a problem then that’s where we’ll put riprap (rubble.)”
Excerpts:
– Representatives for the man who built a controversial private border wall admitted in federal court Wednesday that there are overgrown grass and weeds and soil erosion at the site right along the Rio Grande in South Texas.
– Because of the ongoing pandemic, Wednesday’s hearing was held via conference call. In it, lawyer Mark Courtois told U.S. District Judge Randy Crane that his client, Tommy Fisher, the CEO of Fisher Industries, is working to smooth out the embankment and re-seed grass that hasn’t taken since his crews built the 3-mile-long stretch of private border wall in January.
– “Seed didn’t take. It needs some work and we’re going to work on it. We’re not going anywhere we will continue to work on it,” Courtois said.
– Federal prosecutors claim that if there were to be a catastrophic weather event, like a hurricane, then water could deflect at a rate of up to 10.3%, which they say doubles the amount allowed by the treaty.
– Courtois disagreed with the analysis and said they would like to set up a meeting between engineers to discuss it in the next two weeks. “We need to get the engineers together to discuss deflection point. We’re in a disagreement on that issue and we need the engineers to come to a decision and some consensus and we think there’s a real good chance they can do that,” he told the court.
– Both sides expressed frustration at the lack of input from Mexican officials but blamed it on the ongoing pandemic that has struck Mexico particularly hard.
– Crane — who in January ruled that the government had not provided enough evidence to stop construction of the private border wall — said he would reset the hearing for 30 more days. And he said that during that time he hopes the hydrology meetings happen, and Fisher’s crew is able to clear the land and get some grass to grow.
– “I appreciate some of your comments on how the coronavirus has slowed things down; its affects in Mexico,” said Crane, who serves on the U.S. District Court Southern District of Texas based in McAllen. “I really do expect by then engineers will have gotten together and I hope there is some progress on areas where grass didn’t take.”
– Immediately after the hearing, Fisher told Border Report via telephone that he appreciated the time extension and said he was sending crews next week to the site to fix the eroding embankment, where some weeds are now several feet tall.
– “We’re going to mow it and we’re going to start fixing it,” Fisher said. “That’s what erosion-control maintenance is and we’ve learned a lot from the water and I don’t see any big issues.”
– Fisher said recent heavy rains in the Rio Grande Valley caused the sandy soil to recede into the Rio Grande.
– Fisher said most of the erosion is occurring on the sandier western side of the wall where there is less clay for grass seed to adhere.
– “How do you think the Grand Canyon was formed over time, right? Well it takes time for the grass to grow in the sand and so areas where the grass hasn’t taken hold yet we’ll fix,” Fisher said. “And then if there’s any spots that it looks like it’s going to just becoming a problem then that’s where we’ll put riprap (rubble.)”
Go Grass Grow !
Praying and Praising !
I’m sorry! I love my POTUS, but this kind of tweet does not help him or us. 1/100th = .01 not 100. This is not rocket surgery. “Shouting” “Not Reported” makes no sense in this context. Somebody, Melania, Barron, somebody, please proof PDJT’s tweets before they go out! These are silly, unforced errors, but they really hurt us with John Q public.
PT is “shouting” “not reported” to express his extreme displeasure that the media is not reporting what he explained in his tweet about the reported increase in the number of cases.
And the average Fox or CNN viewer’s response is: “Oh poor, poor widdle prezzy of the most powerful nation on earth! Does him want a bottle? Does him want his mommy?”
VSGPDJT has the power and every right and legal authority to rain hell on all of these bastiches. Get Barrky in gear. Fire Wray and a bunch of other a–holes in DOinJ and bring in real MAGA prosecutors. Most of all, make Grinnell’s release of classified docs look like a droplet. We the people have the right to know he truth, the whole truth, and nothing but the truth. No redactions. Get it all out and let the SD and others go to work on it!
But first and foremost, stop the personal, narcissistic whining. Yes, PDJT feels like he’s being targeted unfairly, but he and we know it’s really all USA citizens who are really being targeted and abused. He just happens to be the figurehead.
PDJT lays it out perfectly there. Imagine if his admin had done that to St Obama? He would be hung on the White House Without a Trial.
So sick of the BS.
So why is nothing happening. What is wrong with William Barr or whoever does something about this.
LikeLiked by 2 people
Maybe it’s just me, but nothing sounds like military readiness like “Project Inclusion”
U.S. Army Message: ‘Make America Great Again,’ Columbus Day Are Signs of ‘White Supremacy’
https://www.breitbart.com/politics/2020/07/09/army-inclusion-email-claims-saying-make-america-great-again-evidence-white-supremacy/
I work in Seattle. My newly-awakened employer decided to give all employees a paid holiday on Juneteenth. The day before, there was a firm-wide mandatory conference call, on which a shareholder spoke about the atrocity of Floyd’s death, so that was why we were being given Juneteenth off. We were supposed to spend part of the day “reflecting.”
I would rather have been given my birthday off. And if that makes me a white with an attitude, too bad.
One thing Tucker said is not quite true.
He said “things like this are happening everywhere”.
Things like this are happening in blue areas like Seattle and not in very conservative red areas.
The liberals have tried crap like this here but not succeeded.
So far.
Our red conservative areas are holding steady as I “speak”.
But James Woods is right when he says we are in a Civil War and we can not afford to give one more inch.
Several treepers have given good advice about what to do and what they have done in their areas when fighting against the enemy.
Prayers for Sundance and our treeper joeknuckles ( if I remember right) in Martinez Ca.
The battles seem endless but we will win the War.
Simple response to this kind of clear racial abuse–“I’ll see you at the EEOC hearing.” if it’s a group event, followed by “Who’s with me.” Then follow up. File the complaint. It may not get a lot of traction, but there are laws making this kind of BS actionable and retaliation for filing an EEOC claim is a whole nother level of PITA for an employer.
In Kentucky: (this is called doubling down on stupid).
….” Black Lives Matter supporters have vandalized a statue of a slave fleeing with her infant daughter outside a black church in New Albany.
……the statue at the nearly 170-year-old Second Baptist Church is of former slave Lucy Higgs Nichols, escaping slavery with her baby.
…..Higgs Nichols went on to become a nurse in the Union Army.”…..
https://www.thegatewaypundit.com/2020/07/way-go-blm-idiots-vandalize-statue-former-slave-outside-black-church-kentucky/
Let them keep going with their communist acts. They are turning the inactive public in our favor. This is the one positive out of all of this. Biden Et al think these people are on the same team as them. Yet they are just using the Biden campaign to gain control, at which point they will turn on the establishment and kill them too
They don’t have control of the monster they created. And they are off the chain and only going to make it harder for Biden over the next few months. We just need to make sure we get the information out there and not let the media control the narrative.
And here’s Secretary of Defense announcing a leak investigation, prompted by the “bounty” stories that have been in the news for what? Two frikkin’ weeks now?
Geez, Mark, nice you could get around to it
If it were me, right when the story broke I’d be “WTF is this? Who’s responsible? Find ’em!”
Defense Secretary Mark Esper Announces Investigation into Pentagon Leaks to Media
https://www.breitbart.com/politics/2020/07/09/defense-secretary-mark-esper-announces-investigation-into-pentagon-leaks-to-media/
Any other treepers here concerned about a complete financial collapse? Been hoping SD would maybe write something on this topic.
No.
I’m with this guy. His vid needs to go viral. A call for racial unity and throwing all these divisive jerks under the bus:
Another good one. Vet calling out Antifa, BLM and Dem Party.
That 4% have got be the most pathetic people on earth! LOL.
Sorry, had to say it.
Trump Retweet
LikeLiked by 2 people
This article DESTROYS the whole bountygate HOAX!!!!
This is Sundance level of destruction..hahahahahahah 🤣🤣🤣🤣🤣
https://original.antiwar.com/porter/2020/07/08/how-the-pentagon-failed-to-sell-afghan-governments-bunk-bountygate-story-to-us-intelligence-agencies/
Excellent material to put in your quiver for when battling libtards. Bookmarked. Thank You.
Tucker’s show was quite alarming tonight. He laid pot what the Biden campaigns plan for our country are. Since he will not be running the country. What a scary thought.
Yeah, they’ll be bringing that Affirmatively Furthering Fair Housing program back to export inner-city thugs, crime, lawlessness, and urban decay and breakdown out to the suburbs
And you’ll pay for it thru your tax base
All your suburbs are belong to us
… and you typo-ed “He laid pot” instead of “out”
Which caused me to brain flash on Pol Pot
Well – maybe not so different in eventual outcome, we’ll have to wait to see, I reckon
… and maybe not so different on intent, either
We could debate that now, we need not wait for the outcome
What a concept! Sending refugees home when it’s safe there.
Of course, Syria’s much safer now –
– now that the US is no longer funding various military proxies to unseat Bashar Assad … funny, that …
How’s Somalia lately? Can we re-patriate Ilhan Omar yet?
Denmark Mulls Stripping Syrians of Refugee Status So They Can Return
https://www.breitbart.com/europe/2020/07/07/denmark-mulls-stripping-syrians-refugee-status-so-they-can-return/
Alan Tonelson was on Breitbart radio on SiriusXM tonight and made alot of very good points on the show. If you have the SiriusXM app, it’s a good listen.
He made the point most of us realize here and that is that the gamble the demonrats are playing with WhuFlu and BLM lawlessness is that enough voters will blame PDJT for the current state of the nation instead of demonrat Governors and Mayors and turn the election on that.
Which raises the question: if the dimms are so confident of winning this November, why go with this scorched earth strategy? In 2016, when they thought Hillary was a shoe in, they didn’t act so desperate. Seems desperate to me.
Is this really a statute in Florida ? Mandated vaccines ?
https://mobile.twitter.com/tracybeanz/status/1281289870523195392
