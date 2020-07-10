Friday July 10th – Open Thread

Our Father, who art in heaven, hallowed be thy Name. Thy kingdom come. THY WILL BE DONE, on earth as it is in heaven. Give us this day our daily bread. And forgive us our trespasses, as we forgive those who trespass against us. And lead us not into temptation, but DELIVER US FROM EVIL.
For Thine is the kingdom and the power and the glory, forever and ever. Amen †
LikeLiked by 1 person
A music video for the Chinese TV series Guardian – “What’s New Pussycat” by Tom Jones. For the Deputy Chief of the Special Investigation Division (SID), who happens to be a 10,000 year old cat.
LikeLike
For wondering999.
You enjoy things that are different. Here’s my favorite Blakes 7 video. B7 is a wonderously complicated British science fiction series that can be analyzed as a Shakespearean tragedy. I ran a letterzine for 6 months with the best people I could find to dig deep in the series. The special effects are dreadful. The Federation symbol is our Star Trek emblem tilted. But it was created by the gentleman who did Dr Who, so that explains a lot. All 52 episodes, 4 years, are available on YouTube in a playlist. Magnificent show!
Blakes 7 – Comedy Tonight from “A Funny Thing Happened on the Way to the Forum”
LikeLike
https://original.antiwar.com/porter/2020/07/08/how-the-pentagon-failed-to-sell-afghan-governments-bunk-bountygate-story-to-us-intelligence-agencies/
LikeLike
Standing Whatever The Cost
By Pastor Cornelius R. Stam
When the Babylonian multitudes prostrated themselves in worship before the golden god which Nebuchadnezzar had erected, three young Hebrews refused to bow and remained standing, erect and alone.
When called before Nebuchadnezzar to answer for their impudence and threatened with death in a fiery furnace, they answered:
“Our God whom we serve is able to deliver us… but if not, be it known unto thee, O King, that we will not serve thy gods, nor worship the golden image which thou hast set up” (Dan. 3:17,18).
This is the stand every believer should take for God and His truth. He is able to deliver us from persecution if we stand true, but even if He does not see fit to do this we should still stand alone, if necessary, for the light He has given us from His Word.
Many have suffered temporary loss for standing for their convictions. Hebrews 11 lists among the heroes of faith some who were “tortured, not accepting deliverance,” and others who suffered “trial of cruel mockings and scourgings …bonds and imprisonment. They were stoned, they were sawn asunder, were tempted, were slain with the sword; they wandered about in sheepskins and goatskins, being destitute, afflicted, tormented” (Heb. 11:35-37).
But we read that these all “obtained a good report” before God and looked forward to “a better resurrection” (Vers. 35,39).
As the apostasy rises all about us and those who stand for God’s truth are often ridiculed and despised, may God give us the grace to stand true regardless of the cost, remembering that any sufferings for Christ are only temporary while the rewards will be eternal.
https://www.bereanbiblesociety.org/standing-whatever-the-cost/
Daniel 3:17 If it be so, our God whom we serve is able to deliver us from the burning fiery furnace, and he will deliver us out of thine hand, O king.
18 But if not, be it known unto thee, O king, that we will not serve thy gods, nor worship the golden image which thou hast set up.
Hebrews 11:35 Women received their dead raised to life again: and others were tortured, not accepting deliverance; that they might obtain a better resurrection:
36 And others had trial of cruel mockings and scourgings, yea, moreover of bonds and imprisonment:
37 They were stoned, they were sawn asunder, were tempted, were slain with the sword: they wandered about in sheepskins and goatskins; being destitute, afflicted, tormented;…
39 And these all, having obtained a good report through faith, received not the promise:
LikeLike
Alexandra Whittingham performs her own arrangement of “My Funny Valentine”. When I saw this on Youtube I was at first expecting to hear echos of Paul Desmond’s sax or Jim Hall’s hollow-body jazz guitar. Instead her rendering is, if anything, more moody than either of the jazz grates. Here she plays with an intentional slow tempo which sets the mood of the piece. Then she does something that is very musical and surprising: As we are settling into the warmth of the melody she begins a counterpoint melody! This is where her virtuosity really shows. Her arrangement calls for those difficult 5-fret stretches that always seem to accompany good jazz guitar arrangements. But—and you have to look for this—as she’s moving so effortlessly around the fret-board we can hear the counterpoint melody!
LikeLiked by 1 person
Giuliani interview with Jon Voight…
on Hollywood’s cultural tyranny and his own political journey
LikeLike
“I never saw a purple cow.
I hope I never see one.
But I can tell you, anyhow.
I’d rather see than be one!”
Gelett Burgess
LikeLike