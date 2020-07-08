Kayleigh McEnany Holds a Press Briefing – Video

Posted on July 8, 2020 by

Earlier this afternoon White House Press Secretary Kayleigh McEnany held a press briefing from the Brady Room.  [Video Below – Transcript will Follow]

This entry was posted in Big Government, media bias, Press Secretary - Trump, Uncategorized and tagged , . Bookmark the permalink.

21 Responses to Kayleigh McEnany Holds a Press Briefing – Video

  1. citizen817 says:
    July 8, 2020 at 6:16 pm

    Kayleigh is a treasure. Strong 💪

    Liked by 4 people

    Reply
    • Ninja7 says:
      July 8, 2020 at 6:27 pm

      Nice picture of Kayleigh, as she stops the incoming bullets..

      Was it my imagination or or were the presstitutes a little more respectful, very little, but was it some progress that I saw or was I dreaming.?🤔🤗😁

      Like

      Reply
      • Bill Durham says:
        July 8, 2020 at 6:45 pm

        Funny how there are no Russian bounty question s. Boy that story imploded pretty quickly….

        Like

        Reply
      • auscitizenmom says:
        July 8, 2020 at 7:08 pm

        I thought so. A little.

        Like

        Reply
        • Dutchman says:
          July 8, 2020 at 7:17 pm

          Ninja,
          You took the words right out of my fingers, was JUST getting ready to post the same thought, including asking “Is it just me?”

          So, no its not. The prestitutes are getting tired of getting the shiznit slapped out of them, at every press briefing.

          They are finally learning the concept of actions and consequences we all hope every child learns.

          If you stick your finger in a light socket, you’re GOING to get zapped.

          So, QUIT sticking your finger in a light socket!
          On the one hand its about time, on the other its good thebpress showed their true colors.

          Like

          Reply
  2. freepetta says:
    July 8, 2020 at 6:19 pm

    Another great press conference from Kayleigh.
    Sundance, we are awaiting your info on Operation Treeper.
    Ready, waiting and willing 💁🏻‍♀️ to help anyway we can.

    Like

    Reply
  3. Ninja7 says:
    July 8, 2020 at 6:19 pm

    Appears that the presstitutes were a little, very little more respectful. Which is a pretty low bar to jump.

    Like

    Reply
  4. goddessoftheclassroom says:
    July 8, 2020 at 6:20 pm

    Ms. McEnany is the epitome of grace under pressure.

    Liked by 4 people

    Reply
  5. visage13 says:
    July 8, 2020 at 6:28 pm

    Why hasn’t the President talked to us? Boo hoo, you treat him terribly you do not deserve to talk to him. And how dare he make our kids go to school!!!

    Liked by 3 people

    Reply
  6. Jury Nullification says:
    July 8, 2020 at 6:29 pm

    I love that picture.

    Like

    Reply
  7. Jury Nullification says:
    July 8, 2020 at 6:34 pm

    The prospect of continuing to get the opportunity to watch Kayleigh for another 4 years has got to be good for some votes…………..

    Like

    Reply
  8. Michael O'Hare says:
    July 8, 2020 at 6:36 pm

    ♪♪tAHT’S eNTERTAINMENT♪♪

    Thanks, Kayleigh from a UK fan

    Liked by 1 person

    Reply
  9. MitchRyderDetroitWheels says:
    July 8, 2020 at 6:42 pm

    Ben Rhodes….“Most of the outlets are reporting on world events from Washington. The average reporter we talk to is 27 years old, and their only reporting experience consists of being around political campaigns. That’s a sea change. They literally know nothing.”

    Like

    Reply
  10. gabytango says:
    July 8, 2020 at 6:48 pm

    I really despise these recalcitrant children taking delight in constantly baiting and questioning the President’s “authority” to do whenever he says he is going to do something. Kayleigh is really good at dodging their venom.

    Like

    Reply
  11. RobInPA says:
    July 8, 2020 at 7:08 pm

    As always, a great presser from Kayleigh McEnany!

    I may be overthinking this, but I have observed her state several times when addressing some of the wonton and heartless acts of violence that we have been witness to lately. . .

    “We at the government want to make sure that never happens and use our resources to the fullest extent of the law. . .”

    Although it sounds nice, it is a premise that no government, ever, can or will be able to fulfill, and we know for sure that the FAKE NEWS will somehow place blame for the next murder on KM saying “But you told us!”

    “Liberty and order will never be perfectly safe, until a trespass on the constitutional provisions for either, shall be felt with the same keenness that resents an invasion of the dearest rights, until every citizen shall be an Argus to espy, and an Aegeon to avenge, the unhallowed deed.”

    James Madison, Speech to Congress, 1792

    Liked by 1 person

    Reply

Leave a Reply

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out /  Change )

Google photo

You are commenting using your Google account. Log Out /  Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out /  Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out /  Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s