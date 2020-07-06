Act or be acted upon.

It is not my intent to be cryptic; but at a time of consequence, it is necessary. That said, there roots of CTH are deep, strong and enduring. Nothing here will change; this is your refuge and I tend to it as a happy steward. That is important to me.

Before going further, I know there are questions. Perhaps my sharing a recent communication is a familiar transparency you have come to expect; perhaps also it will answer some questions… or at the least, begin the conversation:

Good afternoon XXXXXX, and thank you for reaching out. I am working right now on a project I started in December 2018. It is nearing a key inflection point, and over the next few weeks I should reach an anticipated crossroad. My goal has never been to write or publish a book; nor gain influence or affluence. That objective remains. Digital pamphlets for the common man in the spirit of Thomas Paine is always my primary approach. The truth has no agenda; but so many people and institutions do. With that in mind, it is the lack of action on a very specific, and demonstrably provable, example that now represents a very significant opportunity to highlight our national condition.

As the nation awaits the results of the probe being conducted by USAO John Durham, and with an expectation of outcome based on recent history, I have assembled a library of evidence that will either enhance the Durham result; and/or challenge it, depending on his finding. In the spirit of Paine’s intent, information without action is antithetical to its purpose. Volume III, a big ugly confrontation, is the key. How does the common man retain liberty within a system whose existence is contingent upon a foundation of pretense. While knowing the cornerstone of that system is dependent on ignoring the truth he/she carries? It is very kind of you to reach out, and I thank you for it. As Frost aptly noted “two roads diverge in a yellow wood”… I shall know within two weeks which path. Warmest regards, Sundance

As noted above; and based on a similar level of frustrated 2013/2014 interest that laid the groundwork for the 2015 splitter strategy outline and subsequent 2016 tripwire series; back in 2018 I began ‘gaming-out’ an unfortunate and likely 2020 scenario based on a series of events I suspected would surface within the body politic. The difference this time was the severity of consequence.

Recognizing in late summer 2018 that key DOJ, FBI, SSCI and media actions could ONLY be created by a very intentional design, for very intentional purposes, I started thinking about the ramifications for 2020.

As said often before, currently missing amid our national condition is action.

Information without action is antithetical to its purpose. This is why we miss Andrew Breitbart so much. Additionally, what a shallow example would I be to myself if cast against this site’s masthead. We all need to summon the courage to be Andrew Breitbart.

With that in mind; and entirely based on a carefully catalogued and irrefutably true set of records; on a very specific and consequential issue that cuts to the core of some of the most powerful interests in our nation; I set about planning an insurance policy of sorts. An “in case of emergency, break glass” kind of approach; perhaps even a ‘broken arrow’.

I have been working this since late summer 2018, specifically the evening after I said President Donald Trump was going to fire Jeff Sessions on the day after the 2018 election. (He did) By December ’18 it was seriously underway. I have gamed-out every possible outcome you can imagine; and now enter a phase where I shall be organizing the specific details, and hopefully allies, in order to get an unstoppable chain of events in motion.

If John Durham and Bill Barr deliver the brutal truth this summer, then a series of releases of information will hopefully enhance their sunlight. However, if they do not deliver the big ugly truth of it – then I will initiate events. Or I’ll go down trying.

There is a very specific and demonstrable story that is beyond refute and purposefully ignored by media. Within that back-story a whole lot of powerful people and systems are exposed. The specificity and irrefutable nature of the story is the key. Those institutions and the people in them will be confronted and shared in real time so all can watch.

A digital pamphlet simultaneously dropped while each participant is confronted… through a series of relentless confrontations. Yes, I know the risks. That’s why I’ve been planning, assembling, coordinating, and putting things into place for two years. I am not naive to the severity of the interests involved, nor their abilities; hell, I research them.

Do or do not, there is no try.

Act or be acted upon.

That is all I can share for now….