Act or be acted upon.

It is not my intent to be cryptic; but at a time of consequence, it is necessary. That said, there roots of CTH are deep, strong and enduring. Nothing here will change; this is your refuge and I tend to it as a happy steward. That is important to me.
Before going further, I know there are questions. Perhaps my sharing a recent communication is a familiar transparency you have come to expect; perhaps also it will answer some questions… or at the least, begin the conversation:
Good afternoon XXXXXX, and thank you for reaching out.
I am working right now on a project I started in December 2018. It is nearing a key inflection point, and over the next few weeks I should reach an anticipated crossroad.
My goal has never been to write or publish a book; nor gain influence or affluence. That objective remains. Digital pamphlets for the common man in the spirit of Thomas Paine is always my primary approach. The truth has no agenda; but so many people and institutions do.
With that in mind, it is the lack of action on a very specific, and demonstrably provable, example that now represents a very significant opportunity to highlight our national condition.
As the nation awaits the results of the probe being conducted by USAO John Durham, and with an expectation of outcome based on recent history, I have assembled a library of evidence that will either enhance the Durham result; and/or challenge it, depending on his finding.
In the spirit of Paine’s intent, information without action is antithetical to its purpose.
Volume III, a big ugly confrontation, is the key. How does the common man retain liberty within a system whose existence is contingent upon a foundation of pretense. While knowing the cornerstone of that system is dependent on ignoring the truth he/she carries?
It is very kind of you to reach out, and I thank you for it.
As Frost aptly noted “two roads diverge in a yellow wood”… I shall know within two weeks which path.
Warmest regards,
Sundance
As noted above; and based on a similar level of frustrated 2013/2014 interest that laid the groundwork for the 2015 splitter strategy outline and subsequent 2016 tripwire series; back in 2018 I began ‘gaming-out’ an unfortunate and likely 2020 scenario based on a series of events I suspected would surface within the body politic. The difference this time was the severity of consequence.
Recognizing in late summer 2018 that key DOJ, FBI, SSCI and media actions could ONLY be created by a very intentional design, for very intentional purposes, I started thinking about the ramifications for 2020.
As said often before, currently missing amid our national condition is action.
Information without action is antithetical to its purpose. This is why we miss Andrew Breitbart so much. Additionally, what a shallow example would I be to myself if cast against this site’s masthead. We all need to summon the courage to be Andrew Breitbart.
With that in mind; and entirely based on a carefully catalogued and irrefutably true set of records; on a very specific and consequential issue that cuts to the core of some of the most powerful interests in our nation; I set about planning an insurance policy of sorts. An “in case of emergency, break glass” kind of approach; perhaps even a ‘broken arrow’.
I have been working this since late summer 2018, specifically the evening after I said President Donald Trump was going to fire Jeff Sessions on the day after the 2018 election. (He did) By December ’18 it was seriously underway. I have gamed-out every possible outcome you can imagine; and now enter a phase where I shall be organizing the specific details, and hopefully allies, in order to get an unstoppable chain of events in motion.
If John Durham and Bill Barr deliver the brutal truth this summer, then a series of releases of information will hopefully enhance their sunlight. However, if they do not deliver the big ugly truth of it – then I will initiate events. Or I’ll go down trying.
There is a very specific and demonstrable story that is beyond refute and purposefully ignored by media. Within that back-story a whole lot of powerful people and systems are exposed. The specificity and irrefutable nature of the story is the key. Those institutions and the people in them will be confronted and shared in real time so all can watch.
A digital pamphlet simultaneously dropped while each participant is confronted… through a series of relentless confrontations. Yes, I know the risks. That’s why I’ve been planning, assembling, coordinating, and putting things into place for two years. I am not naive to the severity of the interests involved, nor their abilities; hell, I research them.
Do or do not, there is no try.
Act or be acted upon.
That is all I can share for now….
Be safe sir.
What can we do?
“Recognizing in late summer 2018 that key DOJ, FBI, SSCI and media actions could ONLY be created by a very intentional design, for very intentional purposes, I started thinking about the ramifications for 2020.”
SD, this has been an all out hard coup, if you include the military.
From your description, this needs all hands on deck. OANN just did an exposé on Russia, Venezuela and Iran working with domestic terrorists in every city in the USA to take this country down.
If you need any assistance from me locally, just ask.
Godspeed.
Encourage all Alabamians to vote Tuberville in the July 14, 2020 runoff election. Keep Jeff Sessions out of the US Senate. He does NOT have the best interest of Alabama, US, Trump or us at heart. As AG he served the evil seditious and treasonous interets of the Shadow nGovenment and Deep State against President Donald Trump. Spread on all social media where you participate/lurk. Thank you.
As it says in Scripture, ” You shall know the truth and the truth shall set you free.”
Psalm 91
Let’s go, there’s an incredible lack of strong men left. We’re on the bad side of that meme “strong men create good times – weak men create bad times”. I blame the devices and social media and the education institutions. Engage battle mode.
Praying for you.
I and many others are behind and with you all the way.
Donate. Hit the yellow donate button at the right side of the page. Give generously.
And wait for further instructions. Soon.
I’ve been waiting for our woman at the water to show up. Let us know how we can help. As Andrew Breitbart said, we need to climb over the barricades erected by the media to get the truth out there. Accountability needs to happen.
I shall sleep better tonight having read this. Thank you my Brother.
May our Deity’s veil of protection surround you and your work! Thank you for what you do!
“Information without action is antithetical to its purpose.“
Yep. A primary place where people can make an impact is the voting process: vetting candidates and passing along that info, manning polling booths and participating in other local voting safeguards and processes, supporting exposure of voter fraud in a tangible way, etc. Though many words are exchanged here and elsewhere about candidate quality and performance, it’s too often left to someone else, and goes nowhere,
I think we’re beyond the point of voting for the time being.
Among other pressing matters, the fraud in voting must be remedied. Get involved. Pick a problem and put your shoulder to the wheel. Acting individually will have a collective result.
Sundance, my resources, limited though they are, are yours for the asking. We must save this country! Any other option is unthinkable. Godspeed.
God Bless you, Sundance.
My prayers are with you Sundance and my complete support. Anything I can do please do not hesitate to ask. May G_d protect you and yours always. #MAGA
“Information without action is antithetical to its purpose.“
This is the mantra of our enemies except replace information with disinformation. It should/must as stated be ours. Godspeed Sundance.
Tell me again about the power of the ballot box.
You are an American Hero, Sundance. My daily prayers are for your success and safety.
I have put my affairs in order. My grandchildren will not live in the dystopian nightmare being created by the uniparty traitors.
We are ready to bring the thunder, to be the force multiplier.
Standing right beside you all the way. Your words of wisdom, strength, faith, courage and truth . This is what keeps Our LINKS strong. We will do whatever you need
God Bless and keep you safe
Tea
Perhaps better than a book would be an interactive database with a slick front end, like namebase but modernized to permit slick navigation between people, alliances, ideologies, news, and a timeline overlay tool to be able to visualize Intelligence data in smart ways. When folks search for something, they should be able to follow ideological evolution over history, which situates the specific people, events, and conspiracies within the larger context of funding and birds-of-a-feather ideological bindings, i.e., where it spawned from. Follow the money. Follow the origins of the ideological bindings. Name the enemies, expose the inner workings. Highlight the axiomatic error in assumption used to peddle the lie to the inner group, the history of that Idea, where it originated, who pushed it, and with what aims. All roads lead to Rome. Place emphasis on organizing more researchers to contribute to the system, and spread the word. Beware the enemy within. We have seen this thing before and it’s much bigger than a R vs D thing. They are out to take it all, and they are just getting warmed up. Most of the key players are filthy rich elites, so don’t get distracted by the street attack dogs, they are trying to lure us out into their trap.
