In an effort to keep the Daily Open Thread a little more open topic we are going to start a new daily thread for "Presidential Politics". Please use this thread to post anything relating to the Donald Trump Administration and Presidency.

39 Responses to July 5th – 2020 Presidential Politics – Trump Administration Day #1263

  1. citizen817 says:
    July 5, 2020 at 12:20 am

    • sunnydaze says:
      July 5, 2020 at 12:34 am

      The Dems/Left will do anything to stop Trump and all Americans who just want our country back. Including killing Americans w/ lies about hydroxychloriquine.

  2. bertdilbert says:
    July 5, 2020 at 12:21 am

    Looks like all the stimulus money went to buy fireworks….

  3. citizen817 says:
    July 5, 2020 at 12:21 am

  4. Grandma Covfefe says:
    July 5, 2020 at 12:21 am

    ❤️ 🤍 💙 – A Week of Blessings after July 4th Celebrations – 💙 🤍 ❤️
    —– 🇺🇸 🇺🇸 🌟 🇺🇸 🇺🇸 ” Celebrate American History ” – 🇺🇸 🇺🇸 🌟 🇺🇸 🇺🇸 —–
    🇺🇸 🦅 🇺🇸 – Trump America is the Last Bastion of Freedom – 🇺🇸 🦅 🇺🇸

    🦅 ”May God continue to strengthen our hearts and sustain our souls. May God continue to shed His divine grace upon this land. And may God forever bless the United States of America.” —-U.S. President Donald J. Trump
    🌟
    “Our spirit is still young—the sun is still rising—God’s grace is still shining—and my fellow Americans, THE BEST IS YET TO COME!”—-President Donald J. Trump
    ————————-
    🦅 Heal Our Land
    Thank You, Lord, for President Trump, his MAGA Team, and all his supporters.
    Lord, keep them all safe in all they do and go daily. In Jesus’ Name we pray…..
    —-Blessings—
    🌟 “And my God will supply every need of yours according to his riches in glory in Christ Jesus.” 🌟 —-Phil 4:19

    ***Praises:
    ✅ Thank You, Lord, for protecting President Trump in this time of turbulence
    ✅ Another Beautiful and Inspiring Speech At White House!
    ✅ Beautiful Celebration at our beautiful National Mall
    ✅ Americans feels wealthy hearing President Trump’s two Speeches For The Ages within 24 hours!!
    ✅ We have Rich Patriot Blood—Thank You, President Trump!
    ✅ Polls show 3 of 4 Voters, mostly Blacks polled, strongly supports Mount Rushmore and historic statues–we all bleed Red White Blue
    ✅ Thank You, Lord, for those who are healing today…on Saturday
    ✅ USA Strong—The only thing to fear is Fear Itself—God Bless America!

    🙏 America In Prayer…..Pray:
    — for protection for President Trump & MAGA Team
    — for protection and safety in DC area and all of America during American Independence Celebration weekend–may the faces of Evil melt away along with their plots to harm/destroy.
    — for protection and safety for DC and any cities threatened by domestic terrorists
    — for protection and safety for all our historical landmarks in USA
    — more arrests/charges against domestic terrorists and their sponsors
    — YES for Voter ID for every American Citizens living in USA only.
    — “No” to voter-by-mail ballots and ballot harvesting–pray more criminals be caught
    — Dem Pres. Candidate and/or ‘Chosen One’ to continue to fumble, jumble, mumble, stumble, tumble, bumble, grumble, crumble..then diminish….pouf….poof…..
    — for USA Election Integrity, Voter ID, Paper Ballots, catch voting fraudsters
    — For Safety/Health protection for: USSS, Military & their brave dogs, Border Patrol, LEOs, BP & LEOs brave Horses/dogs
    — for Guardian Angels protecting all our borders–air, land, sea
    — for protection for all WALL builders who have built 222/450-500 miles of WALL
    — for Hong Kong being taken over by Chi-Na, and for those being persecuted by CCP
    — for protection/healing for American children/youth-Young Landen is healed!
    — *🇺🇸* — “ We Are Defenders of American History ” — *🇺🇸*

    🦅 ” We stand tall, we stand proud, and we only kneel to Almighty God! ”
    — 🇺🇸 — Donald J. Trump, 45th President of the United States of America — 🇺🇸 —

    👌 —-Treepers’ Prayer Warriors Post for Sunday, July 5, 2020 — 👌
    Countdown: 121 more days…. to “4 MORE YEARS” WiN

  5. citizen817 says:
    July 5, 2020 at 12:22 am

    • Peoria Jones says:
      July 5, 2020 at 12:29 am

      This is so mean…but every time President Trump has these beautiful fireworks shows, I can’t help but chuckle remembering how Hillary had to cancel hers on election night, and was too discombobulated to even show her face.

  6. citizen817 says:
    July 5, 2020 at 12:22 am

  7. citizen817 says:
    July 5, 2020 at 12:24 am

    Trump Retweet

  8. citizen817 says:
    July 5, 2020 at 12:25 am

  9. Vince says:
    July 5, 2020 at 12:25 am

    Fireworks all over the neighborhood tonight. That made me feel good.

  10. citizen817 says:
    July 5, 2020 at 12:25 am

  11. citizen817 says:
    July 5, 2020 at 12:27 am

  12. citizen817 says:
    July 5, 2020 at 12:28 am

  13. citizen817 says:
    July 5, 2020 at 12:29 am

  14. citizen817 says:
    July 5, 2020 at 12:30 am

  15. sunnydaze says:
    July 5, 2020 at 12:30 am

    So many great SoCal Republicans won their elections on Election Night 2018……only to “lose” a week or two later as the mail-in votes came in. Hope this man (and others) can pull it off next time. At the very least, more people need to be registered to vote Republican.

  16. citizen817 says:
    July 5, 2020 at 12:31 am

  17. citizen817 says:
    July 5, 2020 at 12:32 am

  18. JustScott says:
    July 5, 2020 at 12:32 am

    Call to arms! Had enough of this #. Release the kracken!!!

    General Sundance, I am making a $100 donation in a few minutes, to finance OUR MURDER WEAPON, SUNDANCE.

    Treepers, please match me on this 244th anniversary of US Independence Day, with note to our General Sundance to pull out all stops. You are naive if you dont understand this is a hot WAR now.

    And, it is only July.

  19. citizen817 says:
    July 5, 2020 at 12:33 am

  20. joeknuckles says:
    July 5, 2020 at 12:34 am

    Antifas got run over by a Jaguar
    Walking on the freeway late at night
    You can say there’s no such thing as Karma
    But as for me and Donald we believe
    They’d been drinking too much Kool-Aid
    And we begged them not to go
    But they forgot their medication
    And they staggered out the door into the dark
    When we found them this fine morning
    At the scene of their mistake
    They had tire tracks on their forehead
    And incriminating road rash on their backs
    Antifas got run over by a Jaguar
    Walking on the freeway late at night
    You can say there’s no such thing as Karma
    But as for me and Donald we believe
    Now we’re all so proud of Donald
    He’s been taking this so well
    See him in there holding rallies
    Drinking beer and playing cards with cousin Dan
    It’s not the same without Antifas
    All their homeys dressed in black
    And we just can’t help but wonder
    Should we open fire on them
    Or send them back (send them back)
    Antifas got run over by a Jaguar
    Walking on the freeway late at night
    You can say there’s no such thing as Karma
    But as for me and Donald we believe
    Now the ruse has been exposed
    That the commies made it up
    And they burned stuff to the ground
    That just made the commies the feel so big
    I’ve warned all my friends and neighbors
    Better watch out for yourselves
    They should never give a license
    To a group who has no brains
    And is paid by Dems
    Antifas got run over by a Jaguar
    Walking on the freeway late at night
    You can say there’s no such thing as Karma
    But as for me and Donald we believe
    Antifas got run over by a Jaguar
    Walking on the freeway late at night
    You can say there’s no such thing as Karma
    But as for me and Donald we believe
    Trump 2020!!

  21. citizen817 says:
    July 5, 2020 at 12:34 am

  22. citizen817 says:
    July 5, 2020 at 12:35 am

    Trump Retweet

  23. citizen817 says:
    July 5, 2020 at 12:36 am

  24. citizen817 says:
    July 5, 2020 at 12:37 am

  25. Random Comment says:
    July 5, 2020 at 12:38 am

    The Flynn family takes the oath of office for the Q Army.

  26. citizen817 says:
    July 5, 2020 at 12:39 am

  27. citizen817 says:
    July 5, 2020 at 12:40 am

