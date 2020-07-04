President Trump Independence Day Salute to America – 6:00pm Livestream / 7:00pm ET Speech…

This year, at the 2020 Salute to America, President Trump will deliver remarks from the South Lawn of the White House before Americans are treated to a spectacular fireworks display from the National Mall.  Our President’s remarks are scheduled for 7:00pm ET.

This year’s festivities will honor our service members and veterans with music, military demonstrations, and flyovers—as well as one of the largest fireworks displays in history!

WH Livestream LinkFox News LivestreamRSBN LivestreamAlternate Livestream

  TJ says:
    July 4, 2020 at 7:58 pm

    Happy Birthday America! Happy 4th CTH! Trump 2020!

    “The flames kindled on the Fourth of July, 1776, have spread over too much of the globe to be extinguished by the feeble engines of despotism; on the contrary, they will consume these engines and all who work them.” –Thomas Jefferson to John Adams, 1821. ME 15:334

    Liked by 1 person

    Reply
  Dekester says:
    July 4, 2020 at 7:59 pm

    What a wonderful spectacle.

    We are watching on Fox, and reading here on our iPad.

    It struck us though that the enemedias disrespect for Melania is truly disgusting.

    She is class personified, yet the scum treat her so badly.

    There she goes holding hands with POTUS.

    Awesome.

    God Bless PDJT

    Liked by 2 people

    Reply
  tangled_up_in_blue says:
    July 4, 2020 at 8:01 pm

    That fife player is smokin'.

    Like

    Reply
  visage13 says:
    July 4, 2020 at 8:01 pm

    That was fun. I often worry about Pres Trump being outside like that. But, he is the people's President so I say many prayers, that he is safe from harm.

    Liked by 1 person

    Reply
  bullnuke says:
    July 4, 2020 at 8:01 pm

    Fantastic show. Back to back winners, Mr. President.

    Liked by 2 people

    Reply
  littleflower481 says:
    July 4, 2020 at 8:02 pm

    when are the fireworks? who is showing them?

    Like

    Reply
  Cows and Guns 🇺🇸 (@BennettVermont) says:
    July 4, 2020 at 8:02 pm

    Truly excellent. Maximum security, also excellent. God bless our POTUS!

    Liked by 1 person

    Reply
  crossthread42 says:
    July 4, 2020 at 8:02 pm

    thank-you @Sundance & @Ad-Rem..
    Better than ANY fireworks display..
    (I’m still wiping tears)..
    Hopefully there’s still Hope for The USA yet..

    Liked by 3 people

    Reply
  sunnyflower5 says:
    July 4, 2020 at 8:03 pm

    Will there be another livestream for the firework show?
If so, what time?
    If so, what time?

    Like

    Reply
