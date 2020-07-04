President Trump Independence Day Salute to America – 6:00pm Livestream / 7:00pm ET Speech…

This year, at the 2020 Salute to America, President Trump will deliver remarks from the South Lawn of the White House before Americans are treated to a spectacular fireworks display from the National Mall. Our President’s remarks are scheduled for 7:00pm ET.

This year’s festivities will honor our service members and veterans with music, military demonstrations, and flyovers—as well as one of the largest fireworks displays in history!

WH Livestream Link – Fox News Livestream – RSBN Livestream – Alternate Livestream

