President Trump Independence Day Salute to America – 6:00pm Livestream / 7:00pm ET Speech…

This year, at the 2020 Salute to America, President Trump will deliver remarks from the South Lawn of the White House before Americans are treated to a spectacular fireworks display from the National Mall. Our President’s remarks are scheduled for 7:00pm ET.
This year’s festivities will honor our service members and veterans with music, military demonstrations, and flyovers—as well as one of the largest fireworks displays in history!
WH Livestream Link – Fox News Livestream – RSBN Livestream – Alternate Livestream
Happy Birthday America! Happy 4th CTH! Trump 2020!
“The flames kindled on the Fourth of July, 1776, have spread over too much of the globe to be extinguished by the feeble engines of despotism; on the contrary, they will consume these engines and all who work them.” –Thomas Jefferson to John Adams, 1821. ME 15:334
What a wonderful spectacle.
We are watching on Fox, and reading here on our iPad.
It struck us though that the enemedias disrespect for Melania is truly disgusting.
She is class personified, yet the scum treat her so badly.
There she goes holding hands with POTUS.
Awesome.
God Bless PDJT
That fife player is smokin’.
That was fun. I often worry about Pres Trump being outside like that. But, he is the people’s President so I say many prayers, that he is safe from harm.
Fantastic show. Back to back winners, Mr. President.
when are the fireworks? who is showing them?
Truly excellent. Maximum security, also excellent. God bless our POTUS!
thank-you @Sundance & @Ad-Rem..
Better than ANY fireworks display..
(I’m still wiping tears)..
Hopefully there’s still Hope for The USA yet..
Will there be another livestream for the firework show?
If so, what time?
