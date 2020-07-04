Independence Day Reflections

A suggestion for this post came a few days ago from one of our Treepers. I think it is a wonderful idea, especially for today, and during these times.
I will just copy here a portion of her letter to me.
My friend, Jack is the father of four sons… and at the end of an email about his sadness over the dismantling of the statues of Washington and Lincoln, he mentioned that he and his boys had just been listening to “The Ballad of Davy Crockett,” and then he commented that “pretty soon, they’ll come for that, too.”
They very well could.
It made me think….what if they come for it all—all of our stories and poems and songs and books and movies, but each one of us could save something….what would it be? (Like Dolly Madison saved the portrait of Washington from the burning White House).
So, I wonder if Treepers would contribute to an “American cultural treasure chest” by suggesting the title of a poem, story, book, movie, song, or even of a photo or painting that was an important part of his or her own growing up. I’d be glad to collect all the suggestions together into something Jack and other parents and grandparents could share with their children and grandchildren as a way of connecting them to American history and culture—through the eyes of ordinary American people.
I was just reading …“Casey at the bat,” and I would definitely save that. It was the first poem that ever made me cry. And the book my mother read to me over and over again when I was very little, “The Little Engine that Could.” And Charles Dickens’ “A Christmas Carol.” And all of the Rogers and Hammerstein musicals. And “Gone With the Wind.”
I wonder what bits of your own cultural history you would save?
If people are planning to be with friends and family this 4th of July weekend, the question might be a great conversation starter.
So, I pass on this idea, and a few thoughts.
If it is worth saving, it is worth sharing, teaching, discussing, promoting. Lots of us are feeling that we should do something to stop the insanity going on in this country right now, but not sure exactly where to start or what to do.
At 62, with no real talents except cooking and pissing people off left and right, I have now reached the Don’t Give a Red Hot Damn stage in my life, and I feel I do not have a lot to lose in the battles to come, which for me have mostly been fought on social media. Should things escalate I would imagine that there are more than a few cantankerous old people who are also at that stage.
But I do have one other talent and ability, perhaps the most important of my life. I can teach, and I love to, although I am not a professional and have no degree in teaching. I have tutored my own and other kids along the way, and now I have grandchildren.
Those grandchildren will learn things from me. It is time I gave more thought to what exactly I want to spend time teaching them. Of course I have always had books here for them, and my eight year old granddaughter, who loves to read, just asked me to get some longer books to keep here for her. I bought Heidi and Swiss Family Robinson a few months ago. I also keep children’s religious stories and books, and since she had her First Holy Communion recently, a Bible for her, and some more advanced books dealing with her studies to prepare her for the Sacrament.
So, my point is this. Education and knowledge and influence are weapons and we have the ability to use them. I have a lot of time with my grandchildren, and today is the day to make a little more time for important things, and I don’t just mean books.
I’ve taught some of the kids some cooking basics, as well as started teaching them to bake breads. My husband is a genius at fixing any and everything, and a very good mechanic. He has always taken the time to answer the kids’ questions and let them help him with his projects, and fixing their own broken things.
What talents, skills, and knowledge can you pass on? I might even think about volunteering as a tutor in inner city schools. There are lots of places that people with good intent can pass on what we have to share.
Happy 4th of July Treepers!
I wanted to save the original Yankee Stadium but that’s gone now. The Chrysler Building in NYC is the most beautiful commercial building in the world and a beautiful example of Art Deco architecture and that’s my choice here!
I agree wholeheartedly boogy!
It is a very pretty building, and exceptionally well made. I can see why you like it.
My favorite buildings were the Twin Towers of the World Trade center. I felt connected to it as I was allowed the privilege to walk the iron when they went up (I was very impressed with the workers and their personal interests and skills). I also was shown the engineering with the engineers; and later I had meetings in it when it was up, there right up to a week before.
And we can put them in clay jars in Qumaran to be found by a new “civilization”
John Wayne’s album America-Why I Love Her, especially the piece “The Hyphen.”
An excerpt: The hyphen, Webster’s dictionary defines is a symbol used to define a compound word or a single word. So it seems to me that when a man calls himself an Afro-American, a Mexican-American, … Jewish-American, … what he’s saying is, I’m a divided American.
Looney Tunes cartoons
Huckleberry Finn is a goner for sure.
Shelby Foote’s elegiac 3 volume history of our Civil War. We should never forget our history and there are few accountings of this awful conflict that nonetheless touched every American family as good as this one.
Your screen name FDR in Hell is what my Grandmother said to me when I was a little girl. She said, “FDR was no hero, he’s burning in Hell” so when I see you post my friend, that’s what I think of.
Happy 4th and God Bless America!
❤️🙏
1957 fuel injected Corvettes.
My parents brought me up on the short stories of Enid Blyton, the 39 Just William books by Richmal Crompton, Biggles, Jennings, Simon Templar, and Billy Bunter.
Let’s throw in some of the books by Jerome K Jerome, Percy Westerman, Patrick O’Brian, CS Forester, Rudyard Kipling and Arnold Bennett.
True, a rather English selection, rather than American, but well worth preserving and passing on I think.
Wonderful article! I was born on this day in 1972. Having shared my birthday with this incredible nation all my life, I have a valuable awareness of attitudes on this day over many years.
I am white, but was delivered by a black doctor and apparently that wasn’t common in Oklahoma back then. Thank you to Dr. Smith who saved my mom and me because he was the only Dr around the hospital on that holiday night. May God bless your legacy & family for honoring your Hippocratic Oath.
I am for Not erasing:
Little Black Sambo
Uncle Remus stories
Epamanandous stories
Happy Birthday!
Thank you. All our quarantining/caution was worth hugging & kissing my amazing parents (living independently at home age 91 & 85). I am so proud of them & they love President Trump & his bold address tonight.
This is a great idea though it is sad that we are now forced to pre-emptively try to save what’s left of our heritage from the American taliban.
My choice would be the Constitution of the United States.
Your post explains why I choose to keep so many hard copy books.
cheeringfor America;
I too have very mixed emotions about this project, and the NEED for it.
Shades of Farenheit 451, are we actually contemplating trying to preserve and protect our heritage, not from the inevitable vestiges of time, but from these modern barbarians that would loot, burn, pillage and destroy it?
I guess the Ballad of the Grren Barets,…and “Big John” would be two songs I would preserve,….after our ONE Ntional Anthem of coarse.
I choose the Constitution.
This also reminds me of a movie “the Book of Ely, where the character memorises the Bible in order to preserve it, as all are destroyed.
Gone with the Wind has been my favorite movie for years. I grew up on John Wayne movies, my father a marine loved John Wayne movies and our family would load up and go to the drive in to watch them. Now the airport is being renamed, Wayne is being referred to as a racist (sadly this word has lost any real meaning). I wish I could say I’ll think about all that tomorrow, or frankly my dear I don’t give a damn. But I think about the state of our nation all the time, and I do give a damn.
LikeLiked by 2 people
I live in a remote village in Alaska and actually live in a 40,000 sq ft WWII army hangar with my family. I’m (very slowly) turning my “home” into a WWII museum, along with commercial space to pay the bills. I have been giving tours of the building and explaining what the generation did for us to save freedom in the world, when it looked very likely that the light could have been snuffed out at the time. It helps to have a D-Day survivor C-47 for them to climb around in. Even the most ardent peacenik can appreciate the sexiness of those incredible WWII planes and from there, I have a chance to get a foot in the door, so to speak.
Most of my victims are eager to learn of Alaska’s war effort and how it all fits into the great global conflict. But there is often that one guy in the group of fishermen that is so clueless about where freedom comes from that the challenge of exposing real history to so many Americans becomes apparent. Ignorance among the populace from our dumbed-down educational system is the real frightening aspect of our society and why we have idiots rioting and tearing down statues and… voting.
I’d like to believe I’m making a dent one moron at a time, but we all need to do our part to keep our real history alive – warts and all. But I’m now believing it is a lost cause and we’re doomed. I’m sick about the world I’m leaving my children and what they will have to live through and endure.
In the meantime, I’m saving a building that the government intended to demolish. Sharing with those who are willing, a bit of their own history from an angle that they haven’t heard before, or at least for a long time. That’s my time-capsule I’m trying to save.
Thanks for all you do. This is my first comment, after reading Treehouse for the past two years.
Given the recent antipathy toward Lincoln, and other important presidents, I would certainly include this poem: Lincoln, Man of the People, By Edwin Markham
LikeLike
Norman Rockwell is a must:
https://www.nrm.org/news/
Norman Rockwell – Sentimental Journey – Les Brown and Doris Day
https://www.wikiart.org/en/norman-rockwell/saying-grace-1951
Not my type of painting. I’m more of a
All of Paul Harvey’s The Rest Of The Story pieces. Also small department stores with lunch counters.
LikeLiked by 2 people
Neighborhood 4th of July parties when my kids were young… You were actually allowed to have fireworks… All the kids sat on the chairs and watched the “show”.. Those “kids” are now in their 40’s and unfortunately can’t do what we used to do with their own kids…. They remember it fondly though…
LikeLiked by 1 person
The Bumper Book by Watty Piper, includes that famous poem “The Calico Dog and The Gingham Cat”
I posted a Gif, guess it didn’t take Cat SAD..
Try again..
Happy Caterday!
I did not find that funny or has anything to do with this thread. Adrem,cleanup in isle 9
LikeLiked by 1 person
Sorry /sarc.. seriously
Really, it was /Sarc funny humor, Are you #KAREN?
Are you in a “bubble”? seriously, you should see what I do too Blue Fish .. #Karen
As a fellow 62 year old with one less talent, I don’t cook, I would suggest all the patriotic songs we learned so long ago. They will be next.
LikeLiked by 1 person
The Duel. By Eugene Field 1850-1895
The gingham dog and the calico cat
Side by side on the table sat;
’T was half-past twelve, ad (what do you think!)
Nor one nor t’ other had slept a wink!
The old Dutch clock and the Chinese plate
Appeared to know as sure as fate
There was going to be a terrible spat/
(I wasn’t there; I simply state
What was told to me by the Chinese plate!)
The following are all touchstones for our family and represent excellence in one way or another. My husband and I have tried to teach our young man to delight in genius wherever it is found, while being merciful with the weaknesses of both the creator and the creation.
Music – Glenn MIller’s music including American Patrol and Little Brown Jug
Novel – Watership Down
Short Stories/Poem – Rudyard Kipling’s Just So Stories, Riki Tiki Tavi, If, etc
Art – Frank Lloyd Wright’s Prairie and Usonian homes
Movie – 1776 & The Music Man
John Ford’s “They Were Expendable” (1945) with Robert Montgomery, John Wayne, and Donna Reed. Heartbreaking and inspiring.
https://www.imdb.com/title/tt0038160/mediaviewer/rm3098187265
Oh, Valdez is Coming, …theres just too much,…the Bible obviously,…
I actually think it would just be easier to eliminate the eliminators, than to try to preserve our heritage FROM the eliminators trying to eliminate it.
My mother had a photographic memory and, when she was dying, she asked me how everything she knew could just disappear. I had no answer and it tore through me. So everything I learn, collect and know I shove out to the world on my two websites. But since this new generation seems not inclined to read, I can only hope that the websites get archived so that an educated generation of the future can still find them.
Proper cars.
Cars that look like they could only have been built in America (with an honourable exception for decent “homages” to that style). None of this generic soulless oh so fuel efficient crap that could have been made anywhere and tragically is seen on roads everywhere.
Cars that run on gas and are proud of it.
Cars with chrome, lots of it.
Cars that are bigger faster and louder than they need to be, cars that make you smile when you see them, cars you aspire to owning and if you work hard enough you will, because they’re American cars.
LikeLiked by 1 person
Only if we let them,
“and then he commented that “pretty soon, they’ll come for that, too.”
The Liberty Bell. Because I’m from Philadelphia, and as a child it was a big deal to go into the city and see the Liberty Bell and learn about it.
LikeLiked by 1 person
The Stars and Stripes Forever, sung acapella
All the Little House on the Prairie books. And, yeah, the DVDs, too!
Wallbuilders which holds many historical documents and sermons and tons of historical writings from our past presidents and very important founding Americans.
I love this, Menagerie!
I’ve been OCD with everything from picking up toys to cleaning since my daughter was a baby. As a result, I’ve raised a useless human! Lol! I’ve said it for years!
My daughter just turned 17, and happily, she is finally interested learning some life skills.
My fault, as her parent. I own this.
Enjoy your grandbabies! You sound like a terrific Grandma.
Happy 4th!
4th of July Parades
Small Town America
Wizard of Oz
Jersey Shore
Hello fellow Treepers and Happy 4th of July!!! I hope this finds you all well. What an amazing article. I was just thinking about the books I grew up reading in school. After reading this I went up in the attic and pulled them out to share with my nieces this weekend. Tomorrow when I visit them I will read to them from Aesop’s Fables, McGuffey Readers and Pilgrim’s Progress. These are the books after the Bible that shaped my moral foundation and empowered me with lessons and wisdom for years to come. I am going to purchase some sets of these and begin sharing them with the community I live in. Thank you Sundance again for the inspiration. And may everyone have a healthy, safe and blessed weekend!
Perhaps, if I understand the task Menagerie has put before us…
Suppose you and/or your family were to leave soon for this place they call the New World.
You will soon depart from all that meant anything to you:
Dear souls of friends and family.
Your worship home and all its binding ties.
Work, vocation or career or whatever it is that you do to earn your daily bread.
In times past our ancestors left behind tired and corrupt civil institutions of governance, hereditary rulers and graceless churches.
Crowns and thrones and castles.
Bridges, roadways, cementaries, monuments and yes statues.
Fields, rivers, lakes, mountains and frontiers.
All you’ve ever known.
And yet you MUST go. With the same inexorable compulsion as carried Abraham, Moses, and so many other guidons of the Church throughout the Ages.
What would you take with you to reseed your own new ground?
I have moved in such a way once already in my life, from a place of pleasant climate and easy morality to one of harsh winters and clear headed morals. From decadence to opportunity. Same nation, different states and vastly different cultures.
So if I had to do this again, here’s what I did/would pack.
A Bible, or two. A couple of hymnals. Copies of our nation’s founding documents. Favorite books and recipes. Cherished mementoes and souveniers. School notebooks and papers. Maybe yearbooks and report cards. Photo albums. Maybe old cards. Address books. Hobby guides and possibly supplies.
Perhaps collections and/or childhood toys in view of possible inheritances. The tools and artifacts that give you a lump in your throat remembering their story.
Faith, Hope and Agape’-love
To make a long story short, and one that is still being composed in my life and for my children;
as the Bible describes it, the leaving and the cleaving; two lives becoming a new creation.
Mark 10: 6-9
But from the beginning of the creation God made them male and female. For this cause shall –
a man leave his father and mother, and cleave unto his wife;
and they twain shall be one flesh: so then they are no more twain, but one flesh. What therefore God hath joined together, let not man put asunder.
A blessed Indepedence Day to all.
Ronald Reagan woke me up in the ’80s that there could be a better life in the USA than I had experienced growing up in America’s hat. If I were able to save just one thing, it would be The Reagan Diaries. I have a first edition that I keep on the top shelf.
You say, “although I am not a professional and have no degree in teaching. I have tutored my own and other kids along the way, and now I have grandchildren.“ I say, as a teacher for forty years teaching at the most liberal institution in New York the ‘degree in teaching’ is meaningless compared to what’s in the heart. CT is the most instructive site out there.
And don’t loose hope; most students have more common sense than will ever be broadcast by the media… the truth is that decent, optimistic, cordial, hardworking, non-political students are simply ‘ignored’ by the foul mouthpieces of most media and all of the dogmacrats.
My vote:
The House by the Side of the Road
Sam Walter Foss
Mark Twain.
Schools avoid his classics “Huckleberry Finn” and “Tom Sawyer” because they are viewed through the lens of today’s skewed sensibilities, but there is no more quintessentially American author than Samuel Clemens. He took a world of stories and gave them the American perspective, told with humor and love.
if we’re collecting things for future children…might I suggest the now-defunct JPFO’s Granpa Jack series? I’m not sure if they even still publish it, but they’re worth it.
if it’s for everyone, the Unintended Consequences by John Ross.
Walt Whitman leaves of grass. Everyone should read at least Song of Joys.
‘Dare Greatly’ by Teddy Roosevelt – and as quoted in context by SD Governor Noem at Mt Rushmore. My parents sent me that one in college, some 30+ years ago.
