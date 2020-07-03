President Trump and First Lady Melania Celebrate Independence Day at Mount Rushmore – 9:00pm ET Livestream…

Posted on July 3, 2020 by

President Trump and First Lady Melania travel to Keystone, SD at Mount Rushmore to celebrate Independence Day.  President Donald Trump will be delivering remarks at South Dakota’s Mount Rushmore Fireworks Celebration.  Event scheduled for 10:00pm ET; however, livestreams are ongoing.  [Links Below]

White House LivestreamRSBN Livestream Link –  Fox10 Livestream Link

115 Responses to President Trump and First Lady Melania Celebrate Independence Day at Mount Rushmore – 9:00pm ET Livestream…

  1. Sara c says:
    July 3, 2020 at 8:49 pm

    Right Side Broadcasting did an incredible job on covering the protests and removal of blocked vehicles.

    • FL_GUY says:
      July 3, 2020 at 9:02 pm

      This was a professional attack, NOT a protest. These criminals are not protesters, they are Brown Shirts using the same terrorist tactics.

      • Art of War! PDJT style! says:
        July 3, 2020 at 9:34 pm

        Already stated RSBN did a fantastic job of covering. RSBN Jorden from the beginning of the “peaceful protest” said he spotted about 10 agitators in the group. I estimated 4 on camera. 3 of those were arrested and one other was arrested later. Did not see who that was. Rest of the “peaceful protesters” dispersed when the NG showed up.

        Well handled by LEO and NG. Great coverage by RSBN. Heard Hannity used RSBN video. He better give RSBN credit.

        Ok enough of the extracurricular activity and to the show.

    • MfM says:
      July 3, 2020 at 9:04 pm

      You can tell who the police are concerned about…

      Hint, who do they have their backs turned ot?

    • luke says:
      July 3, 2020 at 9:55 pm

      Yea my buddy just sent that to me. Sooooo frustrating. This is war. I have a few ideas on how we move forward. That would be later tho. But this is war.

  2. fionnagh says:
    July 3, 2020 at 8:49 pm

    Here’s betting (hoping?) that at some point tonight, the President’s face will be superimposed on some part of the mountain. You know, like a trial run:)

  3. susandyer1962 says:
    July 3, 2020 at 8:49 pm

    Shhhhh!! It’s a Trump rally! Don’t tell anyone!😎😂😎

  4. jelu says:
    July 3, 2020 at 8:53 pm

    what the heck is happening in S. Dakota??????????????? if this isnt resolved, there is no hope for us normies!!!!

  5. TrueNorthSeeker says:
    July 3, 2020 at 9:00 pm

    Enjoying listening to the band music on RSBN’s coverage. They’re doing a nice job covering the event, protests and all. Looking forward to the President’s speech and the fireworks!

    • Cduran says:
      July 3, 2020 at 9:09 pm

      I was infuriated at the white glove given to these “protestors”. Imagine blocking our POTUS from giving a speech at a National site. I have calmed down and enjoy music.

      • CountryClassVulgarian says:
        July 3, 2020 at 9:30 pm

        According to RSBN the legitimate protest was by Native Americans. That was they reason for the kid gloves.

        • bessie2003 says:
          July 3, 2020 at 9:34 pm

          Agree; when there was the arrests being made a witness in the crowd said it looked like there were 10 or 12 outside agitators, no one from the tribe there recognized the people who brought in the vans, that these agitators were the ones trying to start a ruckus. It was short lived for sure. Job well done!

          Liked by 5 people

    • technoaesthete says:
      July 3, 2020 at 10:03 pm

      Does anyone know which musical band this is?

  6. WeThePeople2016 says:
    July 3, 2020 at 9:02 pm

  7. alliwantissometruth says:
    July 3, 2020 at 9:04 pm

    They won’t be happy until…

  8. littleflower481 says:
    July 3, 2020 at 9:05 pm

    I’m watching on the Fox1 livestream above and I love…good old fashioned America.

  9. Troublemaker10 says:
    July 3, 2020 at 9:05 pm

  10. FreyFelipe says:
    July 3, 2020 at 9:09 pm

    I take this to be more a rally for independence, kind of like back in 1776, rather than a celebration of independence, as thanks to so many State Governors, who have declared themselves Pharaoh, most Americans now have very little independence left, and many are not even allowed enough independence to even go out in public without wearing a State Pharaoh demanded Holy Face Diaper over their lowly subject face.

  11. LizzieinTexas says:
    July 3, 2020 at 9:12 pm

    6 min to LZ

  12. FL_GUY says:
    July 3, 2020 at 9:13 pm

    RSBN was broadcasting when the agitators showed up. Blocking the road has been a professional agitator tactic for years. The action was taken with military like precision as RSBN was filming. They blocked attendees at the OK rally also and seems to be their tactic of choice. Since someone is funding this type of obstruction, action needs to be taken to stop it or we won’t have any rallies.

    • Dutchman says:
      July 3, 2020 at 9:29 pm

      Emergency personelle, fire and ambulance are legally sheilded from liability if they use those big bumpers on their firetrucks, to PUSH a vehicle blocking their access to a fire or medical emergency.

      IF, at say a rally, someone were to experience shortness of breath,…a temporary fainting spell,…just brainstorming possibilities for how to counter this tactic,…?

    • tinamina49blog says:
      July 3, 2020 at 9:37 pm

      I cried when I saw that happening. I felt so badly that security failed to prevent that road block from happening. They should have known. What’s wrong with the President’s advance team?

      Liked by 1 person

  13. trapper says:
    July 3, 2020 at 9:15 pm

    Looking up at Mt Rushmore, sort of from the left, if you look to the right of Lincoln there is a spot that already looks a bit like Trump’s profile, hair and all. Let’s put him THERE.

  14. helmhood says:
    July 3, 2020 at 9:15 pm

    His Truth is marching on.

  15. annieoakley says:
    July 3, 2020 at 9:15 pm

    They will never be happy never ever. It is the nature of Marxism.

  16. LizzieinTexas says:
    July 3, 2020 at 9:16 pm

    Fox 10 feed is doing great.

  17. sunnydaze says:
    July 3, 2020 at 9:21 pm

    Love this Journey song. One of the few I like from the 80’s. haha.

  18. CountryClassVulgarian says:
    July 3, 2020 at 9:23 pm

    Our POTUS and FLOTUS are about to land at Mt. Rushmore….

  19. livefreeordieguy says:
    July 3, 2020 at 9:23 pm

    Okay, I admit I may be falling in love with Kristi Noem… But if you say anything to my wife, I’ll… 😉

  20. sunnyflower5 says:
    July 3, 2020 at 9:24 pm

    Marine Force One choppering right below Mt. Rushmore

  21. Magabear says:
    July 3, 2020 at 9:24 pm

    The demonrats are a funny bunch. They act like they just found out that America built things on former Indian lands. 😯 Many demonrats, in fact, have homes on former Indian lands……..when will they vacate them? 🙄

  22. littleflower481 says:
    July 3, 2020 at 9:26 pm

    I love the crowd…no muzzles, no social distancing..love you guys and your wonderful governor.

  23. FreyFelipe says:
    July 3, 2020 at 9:28 pm

    With a crowd size this large, we can be sure of at least one thing, it’s certainly not a Biden rally.

  24. sunnydaze says:
    July 3, 2020 at 9:30 pm

    Aren’t any of the Cspans showing this tonite?

  25. Kaco says:
    July 3, 2020 at 9:31 pm

    Here’s some news of what looks to be support. My husband says all the customers of the company he works for that he talks to want to invest, expand, ramp up production and grow in their own companies but are also saying it depends on the election outcome. My husband indicates they won’t be voting for Biden, and that so far everyone is pleased with the rebound so far. But major investments and projects are on hold until after November.

    It seems a lot of these businesses do not want to go back to the malaise days of Obama/Biden and God knows what else they’d bring considering.

  26. Jimmy R says:
    July 3, 2020 at 9:31 pm

    Any youngster coming out of high school who insists on being a pro musician and has talent should consider joining the military as a musician for a few years. Serve your country, get good at your instrument.

  28. RJ says:
    July 3, 2020 at 9:33 pm

    On CSPAN @ 10:00 pm. Getting ready!

  29. Jenevive says:
    July 3, 2020 at 9:36 pm

    Space Force now has thier own song!!!

  30. dogsmaw says:
    July 3, 2020 at 9:36 pm

    I’m Ready!!!

  31. woohoowee says:
    July 3, 2020 at 9:38 pm

    U.S. Space Force song live debut!

  32. barnabusduke says:
    July 3, 2020 at 9:39 pm

    U.S. Space Force! I’d love to be on one one those upright tuba’s for this concert! (My upper lip would last about 17 seconds these days!) 😉

  33. Jen says:
    July 3, 2020 at 9:39 pm

    Just plan on this type thing happening where the President speaks from here on out. Tulsa was just the beginning….I live in Tulsa. I hope they will be better prepared next time.

  34. Jimmy R says:
    July 3, 2020 at 9:40 pm

    This song is by Neil Young and Crazy Horse!
    Crazy Horse!

    • Jimmy R says:
      July 3, 2020 at 9:48 pm

      No way that’s a coincidence, since it’s a pretty obscure song. Selected.

    • simplewins says:
      July 3, 2020 at 9:49 pm

      Read that the Stones attorney has told POTUS people to stop playing there song, “Cant Always Get What You Want”. I guess they won’t be playing it. I saw past interviews with Jagger and he really didn’t care, but he was probably getting pressured and just didn’t want to hear it anymore. Just speculation on my part.

    • Super elite covfefe999 loves her President! says:
      July 3, 2020 at 9:57 pm

      What song was it?

  35. Troublemaker10 says:
    July 3, 2020 at 9:41 pm

    • Henry says:
      July 3, 2020 at 9:53 pm

      Sorry but The whole response was an adequate. They should never allow this to happen. They knew this was going to occur and they took this long to act? Wrong. They should’ve stormed them from the get go.

    • fangdog says:
      July 3, 2020 at 9:57 pm

      I don’t understand why there is not an advance “clear out” team to make sure anyone wanting to attend does not get blocked or harassed?

      The same thing happened in Tulsa Oklahoma. You would think someone would had learned by now?

  36. TarsTarkas says:
    July 3, 2020 at 9:45 pm

    This is a good man who’s not afraid to call out the enemies of the Republic and doesn’t consider himself African-American, just American:

    Good white men (and women) freed his ancestors, ended Jim Crow, and did their best to provide equal right and opportunity to everyone who chose to become a citizen.

  37. moe2004 says:
    July 3, 2020 at 9:55 pm

    My favorite Elton song!

  38. dogsmaw says:
    July 3, 2020 at 9:56 pm

  39. dogsmaw says:
    July 3, 2020 at 9:59 pm

  40. sunnydaze says:
    July 3, 2020 at 10:02 pm

    Cspan1 has it on TV.

  41. citizen817 says:
    July 3, 2020 at 10:02 pm

  42. dogsmaw says:
    July 3, 2020 at 10:04 pm

  43. paulashley says:
    July 3, 2020 at 10:04 pm

    Just tuned in and am loving the music … and no masks in the crowd!

  44. ezgoer says:
    July 3, 2020 at 10:04 pm

    SD police handled the Democrat Brown Shirts much better than Tulsa PD who allowed them to block streets needed to access the arena and refused to clear them.

  45. Art of War! PDJT style! says:
    July 3, 2020 at 10:06 pm

    FOX 10 Phoenix showing the band playing. In between songs they show the crowd. Lots of MAGA hats and can hear 4 more years!

