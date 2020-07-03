President Trump and First Lady Melania Celebrate Independence Day at Mount Rushmore – 9:00pm ET Livestream…

President Trump and First Lady Melania travel to Keystone, SD at Mount Rushmore to celebrate Independence Day. President Donald Trump will be delivering remarks at South Dakota’s Mount Rushmore Fireworks Celebration. Event scheduled for 10:00pm ET; however, livestreams are ongoing. [Links Below]
White House Livestream – RSBN Livestream Link – Fox10 Livestream Link
Right Side Broadcasting did an incredible job on covering the protests and removal of blocked vehicles.
This was a professional attack, NOT a protest. These criminals are not protesters, they are Brown Shirts using the same terrorist tactics.
Already stated RSBN did a fantastic job of covering. RSBN Jorden from the beginning of the “peaceful protest” said he spotted about 10 agitators in the group. I estimated 4 on camera. 3 of those were arrested and one other was arrested later. Did not see who that was. Rest of the “peaceful protesters” dispersed when the NG showed up.
Well handled by LEO and NG. Great coverage by RSBN. Heard Hannity used RSBN video. He better give RSBN credit.
Ok enough of the extracurricular activity and to the show.
You can tell who the police are concerned about…
Hint, who do they have their backs turned ot?
they didn’t seem to concerned about thread being blocked. http://freerepublic.com/focus/f-news/3861755/posts
Yea my buddy just sent that to me. Sooooo frustrating. This is war. I have a few ideas on how we move forward. That would be later tho. But this is war.
Here’s betting (hoping?) that at some point tonight, the President’s face will be superimposed on some part of the mountain. You know, like a trial run:)
Oh my goodness…The commucrat ‘splodey heads!!! LOL
Trump needs his own mountain. Some say the biggest mountain ever. Yuge!
I agree Joe Collins.
Pres Trump needs his own mountain range and our lovely First Lady Melania belongs right up there with him.
What a brilliant idea. Does Trump have it in him to do it. HA HA
Shhhhh!! It’s a Trump rally! Don’t tell anyone!😎😂😎
It is more.
Much more.
A marker if you will.
The 2020, challenge to “Cancel CUlture”.
And as such, it will be a good starting rally point.
Good stuff!!!!!
THE END OF MASKS MUZZLING OUR freedom. QUIT Treading on us!
Well said Susan!
Neil Young is gonna’ be seriously pissed they played “Cowgirl” at the Trump Rally! Somebody among the Trump campaign critters has a wicked sense of humor. Brad Parscale, perhaps?
And Elton John for Funeral for a Friend!
1st thing I thought of when I heard the Neil Young. LOL.
ah, who knows, maybe he’s a fan now. hahaha
what the heck is happening in S. Dakota??????????????? if this isnt resolved, there is no hope for us normies!!!!
its resolved in 10 minutes- and moving on.
NEXT – 10 years
No. It took almost 3 hours to clear.
Probably got tired of burning down the People’s Socialist Republic of Minnesota and snuck across the border.
Enjoying listening to the band music on RSBN’s coverage. They’re doing a nice job covering the event, protests and all. Looking forward to the President’s speech and the fireworks!
I was infuriated at the white glove given to these “protestors”. Imagine blocking our POTUS from giving a speech at a National site. I have calmed down and enjoy music.
According to RSBN the legitimate protest was by Native Americans. That was they reason for the kid gloves.
LikeLiked by 2 people
Agree; when there was the arrests being made a witness in the crowd said it looked like there were 10 or 12 outside agitators, no one from the tribe there recognized the people who brought in the vans, that these agitators were the ones trying to start a ruckus. It was short lived for sure. Job well done!
LikeLiked by 5 people
Does anyone know which musical band this is?
Looking at those vans… it strikes me they have the look of rentals.
3 identical new vans … paper trail
LikeLiked by 5 people
Not exactly yer ’69 microbus are they.?
Paper Trail indeed.
They won’t be happy until…
LikeLiked by 3 people
They’ll never be happy.
Especially if they “get” what they “think” they want.
Eww. Sorry. Shouldn’t post that on CTH. Eye bleach please.
Don’t avert you gaze, Super.
This is the truth exposed and peril is not averted by avoidance.
Don’t need it to be posted here on CTH. It doesn’t mean we don’t see it elsewhere. My opinion is: let’s not spread their propaganda.
Sundance periodically reminds us, “do not look away”.
Sorry Super, saw that on someones Twitter and couldn’t resist
Actually, I don’t like it because it’s pretty disrespectful to Floyd, who shouldn’t have died like that, but it’s a powerful image as far as showing the future if these radical lunatics ever seize power
Actually there were ONLY be Floyd on the mountain. They would blow up the others. Or replace them with Trayvon, Brown, etc. etc.
Only Black Criminals’ Lives Matter
thats no good – those racists turned their back on Floyd…
Fortunately, they don’t have Gutzon Borglum to sculpt it. Actually, there aren’t any sculpture artists remaining that have the skills to do this.
So, don’t worry!
I was thinking the same thing. The left do not know how to create, only destroy.
Even Korczak Ziolkowski is gone but his kids keep working on the Crazy Horse sculpture.
Not cute not funny not witty not anything but asinine.
I’m watching on the Fox1 livestream above and I love…good old fashioned America.
Fox 10
We have to wait ’till November to see how many feel the same way.
Given the Left’s poisoning of school students for these past decades, the issue remains in doubt.
The professor that predicted Trump would win in 2016 predicts i believe has a 91% chance of winning in 2020. He does not use hypothetical polls but actual data from the Primaries. Biden is toast Trump in 2020.
https://www.thegatewaypundit.com/2020/07/crowd-cheers-tow-trucks-remove-disabled-vans-blocking-road-mount-rushmore-video/
The animal statues in that video are so cute😃👍
I take this to be more a rally for independence, kind of like back in 1776, rather than a celebration of independence, as thanks to so many State Governors, who have declared themselves Pharaoh, most Americans now have very little independence left, and many are not even allowed enough independence to even go out in public without wearing a State Pharaoh demanded Holy Face Diaper over their lowly subject face.
6 min to LZ
RSBN was broadcasting when the agitators showed up. Blocking the road has been a professional agitator tactic for years. The action was taken with military like precision as RSBN was filming. They blocked attendees at the OK rally also and seems to be their tactic of choice. Since someone is funding this type of obstruction, action needs to be taken to stop it or we won’t have any rallies.
Emergency personelle, fire and ambulance are legally sheilded from liability if they use those big bumpers on their firetrucks, to PUSH a vehicle blocking their access to a fire or medical emergency.
IF, at say a rally, someone were to experience shortness of breath,…a temporary fainting spell,…just brainstorming possibilities for how to counter this tactic,…?
I cried when I saw that happening. I felt so badly that security failed to prevent that road block from happening. They should have known. What’s wrong with the President’s advance team?
Looking up at Mt Rushmore, sort of from the left, if you look to the right of Lincoln there is a spot that already looks a bit like Trump’s profile, hair and all. Let’s put him THERE.
His Truth is marching on.
They will never be happy never ever. It is the nature of Marxism.
This is what has to be understood and any appeasement and pandering are acts of futility.
Fox 10 feed is doing great.
Yes, it is.
Love this Journey song. One of the few I like from the 80’s. haha.
Our POTUS and FLOTUS are about to land at Mt. Rushmore….
Okay, I admit I may be falling in love with Kristi Noem… But if you say anything to my wife, I’ll… 😉
Hey, hey, hey…….she’s mine…..lay off! 😄😜
I’ll arm-wrestle you for her! Kidding aside, she is very impressive… Wonder what her aspirations are… I think she is 50-ish… High potential.
Not easy to look good next to Ivanka, but Kristi does.
48 I think………not that I follow her profiile or anything. 😁
Marine Force One choppering right below Mt. Rushmore
LikeLiked by 4 people
LikeLiked by 1 person
The demonrats are a funny bunch. They act like they just found out that America built things on former Indian lands. 😯 Many demonrats, in fact, have homes on former Indian lands……..when will they vacate them? 🙄
I keep asking how did the American Indians obtain their land. Did they steal the land from their predecessors?
I love the crowd…no muzzles, no social distancing..love you guys and your wonderful governor.
With a crowd size this large, we can be sure of at least one thing, it’s certainly not a Biden rally.
Aren’t any of the Cspans showing this tonite?
https://www.c-span.org/video/?473617-1/president-trumps-remarks-mt-rushmore-salute-america-event
Sorry, should’ve said “on TV”.
They always show the rallies, but so far, I’m not seeing this one.
Aaaand, there it is! Yes! Cspan 1 has it.
Here’s some news of what looks to be support. My husband says all the customers of the company he works for that he talks to want to invest, expand, ramp up production and grow in their own companies but are also saying it depends on the election outcome. My husband indicates they won’t be voting for Biden, and that so far everyone is pleased with the rebound so far. But major investments and projects are on hold until after November.
It seems a lot of these businesses do not want to go back to the malaise days of Obama/Biden and God knows what else they’d bring considering.
Any youngster coming out of high school who insists on being a pro musician and has talent should consider joining the military as a musician for a few years. Serve your country, get good at your instrument.
Precision camera work by the US Military…
The best
So cool! The man knows how to make an entrance and put on a show!!!!👍🏻🇺🇸👍🏻🇺🇸
Magnificent! First Air Force One flies over Mt. Rushmore and then Marine One flies close to the monument. President Trump celebrates America! We could not ask for more, we have a patriotic President.
On CSPAN @ 10:00 pm. Getting ready!
Space Force now has thier own song!!!
I’m Ready!!!
U.S. Space Force song live debut!
U.S. Space Force! I’d love to be on one one those upright tuba’s for this concert! (My upper lip would last about 17 seconds these days!) 😉
Just plan on this type thing happening where the President speaks from here on out. Tulsa was just the beginning….I live in Tulsa. I hope they will be better prepared next time.
This song is by Neil Young and Crazy Horse!
Crazy Horse!
No way that’s a coincidence, since it’s a pretty obscure song. Selected.
Read that the Stones attorney has told POTUS people to stop playing there song, “Cant Always Get What You Want”. I guess they won’t be playing it. I saw past interviews with Jagger and he really didn’t care, but he was probably getting pressured and just didn’t want to hear it anymore. Just speculation on my part.
What song was it?
Hello Cowgirl in the Sand
Awesome! Great song!
i think President Trump should start using “2000 Light Years From Home”. It would continue to drive the Rolling Stones crazy, plus I like that song a lot. 🙂
It is. Hadn’t heard it in years. Lots of similarity to Old Man. Almost like Neil decided to write the same song twice in different ways.
Sorry but The whole response was an adequate. They should never allow this to happen. They knew this was going to occur and they took this long to act? Wrong. They should’ve stormed them from the get go.
I don’t understand why there is not an advance “clear out” team to make sure anyone wanting to attend does not get blocked or harassed?
The same thing happened in Tulsa Oklahoma. You would think someone would had learned by now?
This is a good man who’s not afraid to call out the enemies of the Republic and doesn’t consider himself African-American, just American:
Good white men (and women) freed his ancestors, ended Jim Crow, and did their best to provide equal right and opportunity to everyone who chose to become a citizen.
My favorite Elton song!
Funeral for a Friend.
Ain’t we got fun…
Ad rem – please remove!
not PDJT of course
but funny!
Cspan1 has it on TV.
Just tuned in and am loving the music … and no masks in the crowd!
SD police handled the Democrat Brown Shirts much better than Tulsa PD who allowed them to block streets needed to access the arena and refused to clear them.
FOX 10 Phoenix showing the band playing. In between songs they show the crowd. Lots of MAGA hats and can hear 4 more years!
