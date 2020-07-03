Michigan Hydroxychloroquine Study Shows Significant Benefit for Treatment – Media Shocked…

A Henry Ford Health Clinic study shows significant decreases in the death rate among patients to used Hydroxychloroquine as a treatment. Many U.S. media outlets are ignoring the result; however, even CNN has admitted the “surprise” study findings.
MICHIGAN – A Henry Ford Health System study shows the controversial anti-malaria drug hydroxychloroquine helps lower the death rate of COVID-19 patients, the Detroit-based health system said Thursday.
Officials with the Michigan health system said the study found the drug “significantly” decreased the death rate of patients involved in the analysis.
The study analyzed 2,541 patients hospitalized among the system’s six hospitals between March 10 and May 2 and found 13% of those treated with hydroxychloroquine died while 26% of those who did not receive the drug died.
Among all patients in the study, there was an overall in-hospital mortality rate of 18%, and many who died had underlying conditions that put them at greater risk, according to Henry Ford Health System. (more)
Speaking to reporters at the White House, Peter Navarro, drew attention to the Michigan study as well as another in New York. Navarro pointed out that media opposition to the treatment has likely resulted in unnecessary death.
NAVARRO – “A new study came out from Henry Ford hospital system that shows that if we take the medicine hydroxychloroquine In early treatment, we can observe a more than 50% reduction in mortality, without any adverse effects.”
“Now what, what, practically, that means is that if we had been using hydroxychloroquine at the very beginning, we could have saved 10s of thousands of lives already. And moving forward If hydroxychloroquine is used under the advice of the physician in early treatment, this study suggests that we could save hundreds of thousands of American lives over time and perhaps millions worldwide.”
“And the same day that that came out, a similar study came out from Mount Sinai Hospital system, which had a similar conclusion that hydroxychloroquine basically lowers the mortality rate.”
Navarro said he found it “reprehensible” only two outlets covered the news and reflects a “very strong bias media.”
“This is an undue and unnecessary fear of medicine is the use of more than six decades relatively safely. This is a drug that is regularly prescribed for lupus, rheumatoid arthritis, pregnant women take it. It’s, it’s a drug that that has gotten this hysterical bad rap, on the basis of the media selectively pro promoting studies which on their face are flawed studies. (more)
The media manipulation of the political discussion has so divided our nation that people have actually been killed by the efforts of fake news and their Democrat allies. All of this collective resistance has created a toxic stew of distrust and unease in the American people. Distrust and division are extreme; and there’s a very good reason why so many Americans are angry toward the media and those who are weaponizing news.
Obviously CNN has to ignore all the column inches and hours of broadcast where they politicized the treatment. As often said: in order for left-wing ideologues to maintain the fallacies within their political positions, they must pretend not to know things….
Another incident that shows the FAKE NEWS continues to be FAKE!!
Moar fake news about a fake crisis… hmm…. what a world.
The man who is running on ending THIS too, along with the FASCISTS “acting out” to get their way, and getting it, on November 4th wins this election.
Trump is going to win Human!! Happy Independence Day To All!!
But what does Herr Doktor Fauci, the world’s greatest the science is settled scientist after Al Gore, have to say about all this?
He’s busy making sure the study authors never work again.
..the intolerant, biased – or neutral challenged – news is tripping over each other to further thank science and to apologize
( in small print, and with other obfuscation techniques ).
And yes, there was also a (science, ny doctor) study in March, and an earlier study overseas that showed promise on hydroxychloroquine and zpak when people needed timely, undelayed help – 3 months ago. Many were thankful – and can say so (but its a private thing with doctors).
And some others still need Dr. help today, thanks to slowing the virus spread – 3 months ago.
Doctors had a solid clue, and so did many patients.
Sorry for those people that mis-heeded the biased media scare tactic – again.
I beg the President to retweet this.
So many helped kill hundreds if not thousands of Americans because they hate PT.
Think about that!
They have no shame!
The news media – I want to know when some honest journalist will ask the Governor of New York straight out:
“how do you square your sending Coronavirus patients to nursing homes against your ‘Matilda’s Law’ – which you named after your own mother which we thought meant you were really, really worried about our parents and grandparents getting sick from this?”
Such a good son . . . so concerned!
“Matilda’s Law” – that was announced back on March 20, 2020.
One would already have hoped – without even a “Matilda’s Law” that the Governor and the State of New York would act with prudence, care and wisdom – this sending Coronavirus patients TO the nursing homes to flood the elderly residents with this plague. What is the matter with these people? Isn’t this a breaking of trust? Actually, a fraud.
Fraud I think is where the victim of the fraud suffers from their detrimental reliance of the promises of the fraudster – the victim has given consideration – I think that could be in giving their trust and cooperation – furthermore, in the case of the elderly residents of nursing homes who died, they had entrusted their safety to the nursing homes and had paid in one way or another (cash, insurance) to stay in the nursing home that was supposed to be taking good care of them. So, do their loved ones sue the nursing homes for permitting the Governor to do this and then the nursing homes turn around and sue the Governor and state?
There is liability here!
Plus, what about malpractice against the doctors who were a part of these decisions?
“First, do no harm.” and go from there.
I found this on the Governor’s official New York State website regarding “Matilda’s Law” -copied and pasted it directly:
Governor Cuomo also announced “Matilda’s Law” – named for the Governor’s mother – to protect New York’s most vulnerable populations, including individuals age 70 and older, those with compromised immune systems and those with underlying illnesses. The measure requires this group of New Yorkers to stay home and limit home visitation to immediate family members or close friends in need of emergency assistance. If it is necessary to visit such individuals, the visitor should get prescreened by taking temperature and seeing if person is exhibiting other flu-like symptoms. Both individuals should wear a mask for the duration of the visit.
here is the link for this from the New York State Governor’s website:
https://www.governor.ny.gov/news/governor-cuomo-signs-new-york-state-pause-executive-order
HIV is treated with an antiviral cocktail and China Virus can be treated similarly. For instance, Ivermectin which is used to CURE the China Virus works by a different pathway than HCQ+Zinc, so why not use both to improve survival rate?
Answer: $BigPharma would lose $billions and DemonRats would have lost another way to hurt and kill Americans.
Pure Evil
Cavuto, Cuomo, Fauci, MSM, DNC
hydroxymorons
I’m not surprised in the least, leftstream media hacks! We need the Zelenko 5 day hydroxychloraquine-azithromycin-Zinc regimen for those at high risk as we come out of the lockdown and return to normal work and play. The keys are to use it on the first day of clinical signs of disease, and not wait until rt PCR test results come back, and to use it with Zinc. Ideally we should have 14 pills before we get sick. One can also supplement with NAC(n-acetyl cystein) which is changed to the amino acid glutathione in the body. Glutathione inhibits production of free radicals such as superoxidase, hydrogen peroxide, and OH free radicals. Vitamin D3 is beneficial and if hydroxychloraquine is unobtainable, quercetin can be substituted as an ionophore with unknown results. Ivermectin weekly for several doses has also shown some beneficial effect in Florida. Now if we have hard evidence that all these medications give significant protection against hospitalization and death, that knowledge could be leveraged into a more lenient return to normal life for the old-timer, especially if herd immunity is occurring. While the case numbers are increasing in the U.S., the mortality rate is not.
