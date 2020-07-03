Michigan Hydroxychloroquine Study Shows Significant Benefit for Treatment – Media Shocked…

A Henry Ford Health Clinic study shows significant decreases in the death rate among patients to used Hydroxychloroquine as a treatment. Many U.S. media outlets are ignoring the result; however, even CNN has admitted the “surprise” study findings.

MICHIGAN – A Henry Ford Health System study shows the controversial anti-malaria drug hydroxychloroquine helps lower the death rate of COVID-19 patients, the Detroit-based health system said Thursday. Officials with the Michigan health system said the study found the drug “significantly” decreased the death rate of patients involved in the analysis.

The study analyzed 2,541 patients hospitalized among the system’s six hospitals between March 10 and May 2 and found 13% of those treated with hydroxychloroquine died while 26% of those who did not receive the drug died. Among all patients in the study, there was an overall in-hospital mortality rate of 18%, and many who died had underlying conditions that put them at greater risk, according to Henry Ford Health System. (more)

Speaking to reporters at the White House, Peter Navarro, drew attention to the Michigan study as well as another in New York. Navarro pointed out that media opposition to the treatment has likely resulted in unnecessary death.

NAVARRO – “A new study came out from Henry Ford hospital system that shows that if we take the medicine hydroxychloroquine In early treatment, we can observe a more than 50% reduction in mortality, without any adverse effects.” “Now what, what, practically, that means is that if we had been using hydroxychloroquine at the very beginning, we could have saved 10s of thousands of lives already. And moving forward If hydroxychloroquine is used under the advice of the physician in early treatment, this study suggests that we could save hundreds of thousands of American lives over time and perhaps millions worldwide.” “And the same day that that came out, a similar study came out from Mount Sinai Hospital system, which had a similar conclusion that hydroxychloroquine basically lowers the mortality rate.” Navarro said he found it “reprehensible” only two outlets covered the news and reflects a “very strong bias media.” “This is an undue and unnecessary fear of medicine is the use of more than six decades relatively safely. This is a drug that is regularly prescribed for lupus, rheumatoid arthritis, pregnant women take it. It’s, it’s a drug that that has gotten this hysterical bad rap, on the basis of the media selectively pro promoting studies which on their face are flawed studies. (more)

The media manipulation of the political discussion has so divided our nation that people have actually been killed by the efforts of fake news and their Democrat allies. All of this collective resistance has created a toxic stew of distrust and unease in the American people. Distrust and division are extreme; and there’s a very good reason why so many Americans are angry toward the media and those who are weaponizing news.

Obviously CNN has to ignore all the column inches and hours of broadcast where they politicized the treatment. As often said: in order for left-wing ideologues to maintain the fallacies within their political positions, they must pretend not to know things….